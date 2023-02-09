Say please and thank you. Make eye contact when having a conversation. Respect other people’s personal space. And please, never ever speak loudly on your phone when in a small, shared space.

Social norms are incredibly powerful. They let us know that we might not want to speak and behave the same way around our bosses that we do around our best friends, and they help us travel via public transit without infuriating all of our fellow passengers. There are plenty of unspoken rules that make our lives simpler, but there might be some that you disagree with as well. Just because society tells you something is right or wrong doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to question it.

Reddit users have recently been sharing examples of things society considers to be bad that are actually perfectly normal, so we’ve gathered a list of their most spot-on responses below. From circumstances we all experience to harmless behaviors that shouldn't carry any moral weight, this list is full of reminders that sometimes society’s rules are just arbitrary. Enjoy devouring this food for thought, and don't forget to upvote the replies featuring things you’d like to normalize as well!

Assisted suicide. If your pet does not have a good prognosis your vet will recommend putting them to sleep. Why do we make humans suffer to the bitter end? Sure, we give them medicine to make them comfortable, but why extend that timeframe if they nothing left to do? They made their will, they said goodbye, now they wait and run up a bill for their family to pay?? If you have terminal illness, you should be able to die with dignity.

Run up a bill to die, what an American sentence.

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Not having kids if you don't want them.

Having kids you don't want is bad.

somepeoplewait , Vailery Report

Completely agree. Yet, people think that we, who don't have children, are considered selfish. Having children is not for everybody.

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason A lot of people are quick to call you "fake" if you're polite to those you dislike.

It's not being fake, it's being civil.

ChuushaHime , Pressmaster Report

YES! Just because I don't like someone doesn't mean I will be rude to them!

Piracy for incredibly old movies/games etc. If its no longer available, then it should be encouraged if anything.

anoncanid Report

Funny- I never thought of games and movies not entering the public domain. Something to think about

Abortion

Fewer children born into poverty or in situations where they aren’t wanted is a net positive. It’s actually been proven that abortion lowers crime.

catching_signals Report

I can't believe they made it illegal in the States, that's madness! If you make it illegal it will just go underground and women will die. It happened in the past and will happen again. Woman deserve the have the choice about what happens to their bodies

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Not tipping workers who do basic stuff like handing me a cup of coffee or a takeout bag. It’s okay to not want to pay 20% for just handing me stuff I bought.

cocomelon36 , DragonImages Report

Thing is, many workers need tips since their salary is barely above the minimum wage, which is not your fault but still saddening :(

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Using social services. It is what they are there for, and you helped pay for them.

SucksToYourAssmar3 , monkeybusiness Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Mental health care. People want to pretend if you just ignore mental health problems, they will go away. Does cancer go away if you ignore it?

thetearinsound , djoronimo Report

I will just shove my mental problems under this rug. What I don't see doesn't exist, right?

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Doing nothing with my free time.

I work and have chores. When I don't have those things, I don't feel like hiking or scuba diving or anything.

I want to do nothing. Leave me alone.

Val_Hallen , gpointstudio Report

Absolutely! People are saying I need to get a hobby, but I really need to do nothing sometimes. My free time is just a few ours monthly, so no hobbies are worth it 😃

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason In my experience, some people see not being close with your family as a red flag. Not sure why. Like, sorry? I didn't get to pick my family. Lol.

ballslongerthanmypp , larisikstefania Report

Not everyone is close with their families, why take it against the individual who would want to distance themself?

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Waking up late. But getting a few more hours sleep is far more beneficial than some YouTube hustler saying you should wake up at 5 am for no reason.

Broncotron , Iakobchuk Report

I'm on board on sleeping-in. I like my sleep, and if I don't have to be anywhere/somewhere, what's the point of getting-up so early?

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Admitting you don't know something.

DrKennethWestFall , jm_video Report

But Google says I know everything

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Admitting you were wrong

Dragon_wryter , Dimaberlin Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Talk about your salary. This literally just exist so that the working class doesn't talk about unbalanced wages and starts to question their bosses

50KiloHack , DC_Studio Report

Way more than half of all People think they perform above average compared to their colleges. So if we all talked about our salery, many of us would be fighting for a higher salary because we think, but are not, performing above average. That's highly stressfull and super demotivating and the start of a very competative, ellbow work environment on the workfloor. Long story short. Being open about salary def has its downsides.

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Being alone

Sacredkeep , newman_studio Report

I like being alone

Not having kids.


Stop asking people, you never know what they’re going through, and it’s nobody’s business.

ChickenBootty Report

a socialist health system. You shouldn't need to pay to stay alive.

X-OManowar Report

Society has to pay. We have to accept that taxes are just a huge insurance policy. Vote for honest politicians, and higher taxes.

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason **One example** of something that society considers to be bad but is not inherently so is aging. While aging is often associated with decline and loss, it can also bring wisdom, maturity, and a greater appreciation for life. It is often how society views aging and the cultural attitudes toward the elderly that are negative, not the process itself.

hotcum69 , Pressmaster Report

Men having emotions

shadow_master3210 Report

Society can be as cruel to men as it is to women.

Breastfeeding in public

Grentis Report

At least it's getting to be more acceptable

Cultural appropriation. The spread of a culture to people groups who are outside the originating culture is a good thing.

TheZelf Report

As long as they aren’t mocking or insulting the people and their culture, there shouldn’t be a problem

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Having disagreements. Totally normally to disagree with people. It’s even more normal to disagree with your friends and still remain friends.

ZenoSalts , YuriArcursPeopleimages Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Doing things (like going to a restaurant) alone

littlephrogboyo , vladans Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Poverty. Have you noticed how most people treat those who make little money? Yes, there are some hard-core slackers who don't want to work, but most people work their asses off to make a living, and it's not because of laziness, but because of social or health reasons. It is worth remembering that one day you make fun of the poor, and the next day you are begging for your own bread. Be kind!

AnastasiaFrid , smile23 Report

My mother used to teach us "we're all 2 pay cheques away from being homeless" and she also used to say if we say somebody drunk or off their face and we would giggle "There but the grace of God go I"

Atheism, according to a recent poll.

scamparama Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Failing. Failing does not mean you are a failure. Just means you tried something and it didn't work out right. It is very possible that "Those who never failed also never tried." is true.

EldritchKoala , sofiiashunkina Report

"No offense, Winston, but you died a failure because you NEVER TRIED!"

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Not working 24/7 or participating in the “hustle culture”

coachlasso , s_kawee Report

Talking about periods.

Froph_Beifong11 Report

Cutting off your parents/family if they're toxic.

MaskedBabes99 Report

If they are toxic, not just because relationships are sometimes difficult.

Talking yourself up.

I feel like every time I try to compliment myself I get hit with an eye roll and a “wow, how very humble of you”

In reality I have low self esteem, and I’m just trying to give my self positive words of affirmation to help boost my low self confidence. I don’t see what’s so bad about that

btharris11 Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Talking to yourself.

Playful-Profession-2 , stockbusters Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Politicians changing their minds when presented with new information.

hey_you_too_buckaroo , Pressmaster Report

Sensitive straight guys

RutDoggy Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Showing affection.

MalibK , DragonImages Report

I'm not a tactile person or one for showing a lot of affection, but one day when a friend gave me some really sad news I just went over to her and held her hand, and later on she said just how much that meant to her.

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Not going to college.

MaskedBabes99 , drazenphoto Report

I never went to college but I live in Australia lol

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Knowledge, apparently. Seems like educating others and speaking on a topic you are certified to speak in is an offense to them somehow, so they think you're speaking down to them if you disagree with them.

glitchystitchy Report

Voluntary celibacy.

People act like you're missing out, or wierd just because you don't want to have sex.

TheAres1999 Report

Women choosing not to have kids.

FactorHistorical4474 Report

Being lazy, there is nothing wrong with spending the whole weekend just playing video games and watching movies! As long as you don't neglect your kids or pets during that time who cares what you did on the weekends or after work!

itsfish20 Report

sex education for people younger than the age of expected sexual activity

ElectricalJacket780 Report

Some girls get their period at 8 or 9. Should at least start teaching kids about puberty then. Even if one kid starts puberty later, they will be around kids who go through it earlier and all kids should know about it.

Taking things that have been discarded but are perfectly good.

loopywolf Report

Talking about nightmares/suicidal thoughts.






"oH donT sAY thaT"

Downtown-Orchid7929 Report

Using “swear” words.

magicman1315 Report

Not according to the f*****g BP censor, though. :p

Asking for help

vanilla_bones14 Report

Being ugly

AidenBernstein Report

Helping others and gaining nothing from it. I don't mean like charity work but if I come across someone in need that might just need to talk to someone I don't mind being that person. Have a few friends that are baffled by that idea that I don't need anything in return to help.

ThePeerlessWolfKing Report

Not being married or having children by a certain age.

Dedicating time to yourself for self care, mental health and overall wellbeing. For some reason people think that’s wrong and that you should work until you die. The whole live to work concept is daunting.

Lupa910 Report

Cursing and nudity. Especially in US. You people are so prude

Fabian42 Report

Drives me insane that sex and nudity are taboo but guns and violence are A-OK in the US...

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Making mistakes. I've f****d up a lot in my life, A LOT, but I've learned from it, grown, and become a better person than I would have been if I'd never made those poor choices. Making mistakes isn't bad, choosing to not learn from them is.

Edit: this got more traction than I expected, so let me explain. I'm a recovering alcoholic. I did a LOT of damage to my family and friends during my drinking days. The fact that I realized it was wrong doesn't magically absolve me of that, nor do I think it should. But I grew from those mistakes. My wife is the first one to point out that I'm a better person/husband/father *now* than I ever was before I developed a drinking problem. I'm a firm believer that it's important to offer people hope that they can grow from their poor choices, because if we can't then what's the point of stopping them if we're equally awful forever either way?

Edit 2: no, I never killed anyone drunk driving, I was just an emotionally absent, angry, rude, selfish, unhelpful a*****e who blew an insane amount of money (that we didn't have) on booze. Before my drinking problem, adequate was good enough for me. I was an adequate son/husband/father/friend for most of my life, and when I was drinking I was an awful one of all those things. Today I strive to be the best I can be of all of those things, but without my low point in the middle I would have stayed on my "this is good *enough*" path for my entire life. And if anyone else out there is struggling with alcoholism, just know that there's hope on the other side.

Taco-Dragon , Prostock-studio Report

I made heaps and have made a career out of it now. I was expelled from every high school I went to and ended up in a behavioural school prototype (run by Christian youth workers and we did a school certificate equivalent from TAFE). The biggest one was getting charged with armed robbery as a 17yr old (I held up 3 guys with a pipe). I admitted to the crime and had it downgraded to robbery in company with a 3yr behaviour bond but no conviction recorded. Fast forward 20yrs and I have now studied and become the Aboriginal and Family Liaison in a school for at risk teens. I have completed studies in Youth work, Agriculture, Horticulture and Training and Assessing so I teach the students Cutlural Education and Horticulture were they receive a Certificate II in Horticulture when they leave school. Turns out it does take one to know one lol

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Skilled labor or working in the trades.

Mental health care.

Katn_Thoss , Pressmaster Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason GMOs.

If we want to feed 9+ billion people without destroying the Earth, and exacerbating the 6th mass extinction, we are going to need GMOs.

Incongruousconstant , DC_Studio Report

GMO means we can grow drought resistant crops, we're gonna need them

Social welfare… lots of countries, developed ones with real economies are quite happy with it. Yes, higher taxes, but if those funds actually take care of real needs, most gladly pay.

rotissrev Report

I live in Australia and I have no problem with my tax dollars helping out people that need it. Believe it or not the way the economy works you need poor people. If you want to avoid inflation you need a certain percentage of people not making money otherwise if everybody is making the same amount and doing well then the money isn't worth anything. Rich people sook about helping poor people without realising its the poor that make them rich. We need a better system

A lack of professional ambition.

parkinthepark Report

This may be controversial…. Men.

Yes, there are some really awful men out there. Contrarily, there are some men in my life who have shown me great companionship, men who I have incredible relationships with. And by relationships, I mean strictly on a friendship level or family.

There are also men who I have dated who I have the utmost respect for as well. Just because things don’t work out doesn’t mean it is solely because of him or his gender. It’s a two way street.

I am always taken back but the outright disdain for men online. Imagine if the script were reversed. Imagine trying to walk this world a decent man when you are constantly being beaten down. I just think males and females make a great team when they work together.

Are there bad men out there? Yes. Are there bad women out there? Also yes. Being s****y is part of human nature.

Psychological_Box397 Report

Being comfortable enough to relax and find enjoyment at home. You shouldn’t need to constantly leave your home to find enjoyment. It’s not bad to spend those staying home without going out shopping, to restaurants, to special events etc. there’s nothing wrong with relaxing at home

HolidayArgument8145 Report

Learn to be still

Free healthcare

halflife_3 Report

Abortions.

klutzosaurus-rex Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Sticking around through hard times. Sometimes it's not toxic, people are just flailing cause they need help, and if you help you may find a very loyal and worthwhile relationship.

ShrewdBaby , Pressmaster Report

That's just called being a mate, jerks kick you when your down

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Providing help to pedophiles so they don't commit crimes.

joeythenose , AnnaStills Report

Pedophilia does not mean someone is automatically an abuser. We need to stop harmful media portraying every single person out there with an illness as a criminal. For this, it needs to be treated, but people who have it *won't* get help if they're afraid they will be destroyed by word getting out that they have said illness. There are far more people with this that never harm any children their entire lives than those who do. This is backed by scientific research and studies, but the moment anyone tries to say not *all* these people are monsters, they're vilified themselves. We need to let them get help. Maybe one day we can track down something, somehow, that stops this, and we need to try to help those that have it to do that.

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason Still living with your parents in your 20's/30's.

ServiceCall1986 , Zinkevych_D Report

No thanks, I love my mum but I am not moving back

Governments providing basic healthcare and welfare

tinyturtletowns Report

Low grades in school. We equate it too much to intelligence.

And this is coming from a teacher who got straight A’s I advanced classes. I can comfortably say my brightest students sometimes had the lowest grades.

CakesNGames90 Report

Customizing your body the way you want.

This includes getting hormone supplements, hormone replacement therapy, birth control implants/IUDs, vasectomies/hysterectomies, tattoos, and any other form of elective implant, cosmetic surgery, etc.

As long as you’re provided with—and fully aware of—the risks and side effects, you should be able to have anything you want done, even if other people consider it “ugly” or “detrimental” or “harmful” or “mutilation”, or whatever other negative terms they want to throw at you.

Freedom of expression and bodily autonomy are human rights.

lunelily Report

.......As long as you are of an age to understand the consequences, sure.

Sex work

Universal basic income

Recreational drug use

EhDub13 Report

I am all in for all drugs. Its natural selection. Idiots will basicsli kill themselves :D (but it must my paired with extremely expensive healthcare for drug users.)

Being single.

jwormyk Report

Caring about your own mental health.

gibry12 Report

Having unpopular opinions

LesDeuxBourgeons Report

Unpopular opinions =/= harmful opinions

The LGBTQ community lol

Both-Possession7038 Report

Why "lol"?? Pretty sure the marginalized and persecuted thousands (millions?) don't think it's lol...

Sex before marriage.

betam4x Report

I thought that was pretty common. People who remain virgins get a lot of negative reactions

As someone working in the conservation field two big ones for me are

• Cutting down trees
• Using herbicides

The lorax and save the rainforest got everyone all f****d up on that first one, and now most of our oak woodlands are giving way to late-successional forests, or becoming homogenized with no canopy gaps. That's great habitat for some stuff, but a lot of animals depend on the structural diversity and/or composition of disturbance-based forests.

For the second one, people equate any herbicide use with blanket spraying used in agriculture. Invasive species are a huge detriment to biodiversity, and the scale of the problem is often not really solvable, or at least not efficiently, with non-chemical means.

The longer I stay in this field, the more I learn that armchair naturalists and true treehuggers are some of the worst allies. They have just as bad a grasp on nuance and ecology as loggers and farmers in a lot of cases.

RIPEOTCDXVI Report

Autism

GiganticSpaceBeard Report

Being shy or quiet.

RadiantHC Report

Not having a romantic relationship

SFXandPortraits Report

The real affects of sugar and fat

Way back when, there was some scientist that discovered the devastating affects of sugar, and he tried to pitch it out. Then the sugar industry hired a more well known scientist to pitch that fat was the issue that was causing a severe increase in heart disease in the US.

The sugar industry also paid the government and even managed to change legislation and food guides of what americans should eat. They really downplayed fhe affects of sugar so that they would keep making money. Interestingly the rate of heart disease skyrocketed after the sugar industry did this.

Today, we know a lot more about the affects of sugar but still uplay fat far too much.

Legend5V Report

Yes but not quite... "detailed in Science, our own examination of the historical events in question shows this alluring tale of industry meddling is based on a highly selective and profoundly flawed interpretation of the history. The long-deceased Mad Men–era Harvard scientists who stand accused of having been “paid off” to “shift the blame” to fat were, in fact, already on record in support of low-fat diets as a way to fight heart disease for nearly a decade before the sugar men came calling. In adopting this stance they were in sync with the dominant nutritional paradigm of the era".

Putting yourself first

Low-Quantittynot Report

Critical thinking

path1999n Report

Divorce

Zezima-RS Report

I think this is pretty common & acceptable

Casual consensual safe sex

Sufficient_Horror_ Report

Failing on tests and exams. Failing is natural and its part of the process.

11k47p Report

People Share 100 Perfectly Fine Things That Society Considers To Be Bad For Some Reason MSG.

Richarded27 , sommai Report

It is proven to be bad for the metabolism, causing overeating and development of addiction to it. If you consume MSG on a daily basis, nothing else taste good at some point. It just makes want more and more, it's self explanatory why it's not ok.

Nuclear Energy, it’s just steam. Coal generator plants produce more radiation than nuclear ironically.

10_Virtues Report

When it goes wrong it goes badly wrong.

Zipper merging on the highway

TheDadThatGrills Report

What is zipper merging?

Psychedelics

Budson420 Report

Sex work

Severe-Jello Report

It's one of the oldest professions yet society continues to condemn it

Pirating eTextbooks.

SuvenPan Report

Being comfortable and happy being alone.

FearlessFreak69 Report

Being vulnerable. Swallowing your feelings/not talking about them is not healthy at all and many still think that's something people should always do.

thirdworldpoet Report

Anything that goes against capitalism...

KJDufman91 Report

I believe (hope!) that this changing based on the current state of affairs eg mega corporations, government subsidies, employee dissatisfaction, etc

Talking about salary

DeeVee8ed Report

Masculinity. And I say that as a feminine gay man.

Separate_Wasabi3177 Report

MSG. It is delicious, low-calorie, and relatively easy to acquire. It got a bad rap from a racist a long time ago and has had trouble shaking off the bad PR.

darkdragon220 Report

In America, still living with your parents in your later 20s or into your 30s. If you are working hard and helping out a dent in a few bills, I don't see the issue.

Lopsided_Will9260 Report

Being trans

ghostcat545 Report

Socialistic policies. You're more leftist than you think.

smugfruitplate Report

Short people

AglassOf_OJ Report

I really want to say something witty here but I'm afraid they'll come and bite my kneecaps off...

Being conservative

CarnivorousChemist Report

Zipper merge!

JanuarySmith1234 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is crazy but this is the first time I'm hearing this term! (Well, it was it was mentioned earlier in this post). But yeah - this!

0
0points
reply
#98

Communism. Collective ownership of the means of production and shifting the economy toward collective good would do so much for people's lives but years of cold war propaganda has shifted the narrative to communism bad.

In the US we can only choose between two corporate parties now and there is no real left. Yayyy

Strawberry-Love Report

2points
POST
Miki
Miki
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not just cold war propaganda. IT DOESN'T WORK!! ;D Never was and never will work.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#99

Socialism

tohon123 Report

2points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most nations have some policies and economic safety nets that could be considered socialist.

0
0points
reply
#100

Guys wearing skirts or dresses

Canadian_breakfast Report

1point
POST
V
V
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Women and girls wearing pants/shorts/trousers. Just let people wear the style of clothing they feel comfortable in!

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!