Woman Gets Drunk And Runs Her Car Off The Road, Sibling Who Refused To Drive Her Feels Zero Sympathy

You’re almost expected to go the extra mile for family, but knowing when to say no is an important part of maintaining healthy boundaries. If you let yourself be pushed around, you’re probably only going to end up resentful, and no family needs that.

One person stood up to their toxic sister who wouldn’t stop pestering them for a ride so she could get drunk. To try and spite them, the sister ended up getting drunk anyway, which turned out rather badly for her. They went online to share their story.

Family won’t always be there for you when you’re toxic, as this woman found out the hard way

She knew she couldn’t drive because she planned on getting drunk, so she tried to guilt-trip her sibling into being her free taxi service

When her sibling told her there was no way that was happening because the roads were snowed over, she proceeded to get drunk anyway

Before anyone could stop her, she slipped out, got into her car, and put pedal to metal, despite the treacherous conditions

Her joy ride didn’t last long because she proceeded to drive her car off the road and had to call a friend to rescue her

Her toxic behavior eventually led to her being evicted, and her sibling hasn’t had contact with her ever since

Some people just won’t take “no” for an answer, even when it’s for their own safety. One person’s Christmas took a dramatic turn when their entitled sister demanded a ride to see a friend, despite dangerous, snow-covered roads. When they refused, she made a reckless decision—choosing to drive herself while intoxicated. The result? A well-earned dose of karma.

The trouble began when OP’s sister, known for her irresponsible drinking habits, insisted on being driven to meet a friend. OP, fully aware of her track record, refused, citing the treacherous road conditions and their vehicle’s lack of snow chains.

As the Christmas celebration carried on, OP’s sister drowned her frustration in alcohol. Realizing her manipulation wasn’t working, she then did the unthinkable—jumped into her car and sped off into the snow. With a history of DUIs, she knew better, but entitlement and stubbornness already had their hands on the wheel.

Later that night, OP discovered she had, unsurprisingly, crashed, and the very friend she was visiting had to come and rescue her. But instead of reflecting on her actions, she remained bitter about not getting her way. Eventually, her toxic behavior led to her eviction, and OP ended their relationship with her for good.

This story has a bit of everything – family drama, entitlement, narcissism, and drunk driving, to name just a few. But why do people make bad decisions when they really should know better? We went looking for answers.

In her article for VeryWellMind, Kendra Cherry writes that both good and bad decisions are susceptible to a variety of influences, including automatic thinking, cognitive biases, individual differences, past experiences, multi-tasking, and decision fatigue.

In his article for Harvard Business Review, Mike Erwin writes that, while experiencing emotions like frustration, excitement, anger, joy, etc., is a fundamental part of the daily human experience, research shows that our emotions, especially during moments of peak anger and happiness, can hinder our ability to make good decisions.

From what OP tells the community, it would seem as though their sister is a slave to her emotions, even when her own safety is at risk. Perhaps it’s best for everyone that she’s no longer in the picture.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think the sister got what she deserved? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers applauded the original poster for not caving to their sister’s unreasonable demands, while one said they should have got the police involved the moment she left