To raise awareness for how horrific this industry can be, we took a trip to the Tech Support Gore subreddit and gathered some of their most shocking posts below. From electronics that look like they've been through wars to extremely questionable wiring, enjoy scrolling through this list that might trigger any former tech support workers. Be sure to upvote the pics that you find most amusing, and please remember to be kind to your tech support agents, pandas. They've seen some terrible things!

Working in tech support is not for the faint of heart. It requires patience, technical skills, and the ability to keep a straight face while a customer explains how mashed banana found its way into all of the crevices of their laptop.

#1 This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65" Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time Share

#2 User States "PC Runs Like Cr*p" Share

#3 I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why Share

The Tech Support Gore subreddit has been around since February 2012, but it has somehow never run out of new content. According to the group’s About section, anyone who works in tech support may “cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit.” From photos of laptops that have been left in the fridge overnight to devices that were set on top of hot stoves, tech support workers have apparently seen it all. This subreddit has amassed an impressive 607k members over the years, yet unfortunately, it seems to have made no progress in preventing customers from making questionable decisions with their electronic devices.

#4 Got A Treat For You All Share

#5 Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included Share

#6 Today Almost Got Very Spicy Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling tech support can be daunting, exhausting, embarrassing and frustrating. You might be on hold for 45 minutes before an underpaid employee simply tells you to restart your device, and then it miraculously decides to work again. But if this subreddit tells us anything about what it’s like to work for tech support, that experience is arguably more excruciating than being a customer. People put their devices through hell, and then expect employees to magically repair them. Customers are impatient and demand quick fixes, and employees can only do so much when a laptop has been through a house fire. While I’m sure you pandas treat your devices gently, please remember that if something goes wrong, it’s not the tech support employee’s fault if they can’t bring your tablet back to life.

#7 Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data Share

#8 Someone Plugged A M.2 Sata Directly Into Sata Power (Found On Facebook) Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating Share

Bored Panda has been following the fascinating journey of Tech Support Gore for a few years now, and lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with one of the group’s moderators, Coffeechipmunk. As an expert on all things gory when it comes to tech support, the moderator shared that some of the most popular photos in the group feature objects that look like they’re on the brink of exploding. “[It's] very dangerous, but very cool looking. They probably get so big because people post the pics and you think, 'Wow, that's just a bomb at that point,'" Coffeechipmunk shared. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 “I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!” Share

#11 My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She "Doesn't Trust Technology" So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was "What's Wrong With The Photocopier" Share

#12 Opened My PC Today To Find Out Why It Suddenly Started Running So Much Quieter A Couple Of Days Ago, And Also Why My Office Had A Bad Smell This Morning. Mystery Solved... 🤢 Share

While you’ll find a wide variety of posts in Tech Support Gore, the community is not the place for everything tech support related. "A lot of the content on the subreddit does rather well, except for people coming for actual tech support, they get redirected to the right subreddit,” Coffeechipmunk explained. “For actual tech support gore, though, it seems like broken screens and slightly messy wires are the current posts that don't hit too hard.”

#13 Saw This At My Work Today Share

#14 Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ??? Share

#15 My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity Share

As far as why Tech Support Gore has become so popular, Coffeechipmunk attributes the group’s success to how much fun it is. "In a time where most of the internet can be incredibly serious and most times saddening or angering, r/techsupportgore is fun because you go on it and you can laugh (and/or cringe) at the crazy posts,” the moderator previously told Bored Panda. ADVERTISEMENT “Where else can you see a post like, ‘Wow, these cables really are messy’ to, ‘A lizard fried my motherboard’ back to back? I love our growing community. They're a bunch of people that just enjoy tech and to some extent, the worst of it,” Coffeechipmunk said.

#16 After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal Share

#17 Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office's Ftp Server Share

#18 Guy Comes Up To Me At Work, And Says He Wants A Car Charger. Then Proceeds To Show Me His Little Hot Pocket... :| Share

When it comes to what makes working in tech support so challenging, customer expectations are likely to come in at the top of the list. According to Contact Services, 66% of customers expect an employee to engage with them immediately when they reach out to a company, and 54% expect all encounters to be personalized. There’s also a lot of pressure on employees to provide excellent service, as 76% of customers say they would rather do business with a competitor after having more than one bad experience with a company.

#19 Seems Fine To Me Why Are You Complaining Share

#20 Its Still Running!! Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Not A Surprise Any Repair Tech Wants Share

According to Indeed, the average salary tech support workers earn in the United States is $21.65 an hour, with $13.39 being at the lowest end and $34.99 being the maximum they can expect to earn. But unfortunately, many of these workers say they’re not being compensated fairly for all of the work they do, as only 46% say they earn enough to keep up with the cost of living in their area.

#22 Our Switch For A Lan Party Share

#23 Someone Put A Banana In My Backpack That Made It's Way Into My Laptop Share

#24 Recharging A Disposable Vape (Please Don't Try) Share

As you can see from the photos on this list, working in tech support can be an absolute roller coaster. One day you might be given a laptop that had a banana smashed into it, while the next day you might find yourself untangling wires for what feels like an eternity. No matter what challenges you’re met with on a daily basis, if you’re a tech support worker who needs to be reminded that you’re not alone, the Tech Support Gore community will always understand what you’re going through! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Found This At My University Share

#26 Goodwill Test Outlet Gore Share

#27 I Wonder Why My Computer Is Overheating Share

Whether you’ve worked in tech support for years or you’re glad you’ve never had to, we hope you’re enjoying these photos, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly shocking, and let us know in the comments below what the worst issue you’ve ever brought to tech support was. Then, if you’d like to go even deeper down the rabbit hole of tech support gore, you can find our last article featuring the same subreddit right here!

#28 Astonishingly Enough, There Was Literally Zero External Physical Damage Once All Of This Was Cleaned Off Share

#29 The State Of My Aunt's Laptop Share

#30 Would You Remove It Or Leave It 😬 Share

#31 Not Today, Death Share

#32 I Brought My Computer To The Repair Shop And The Tech Guy Let Me Keep The Problem Child Part. It Seems Fine, Should I Put It In Some Rice? Share

#33 I Lost My Watch Charger Share

#34 End User: Idk It Just Stopped Booting Share

#35 Incompatible Mouse Knocks Out Internet Share

#36 Shopping Mall Visitors Gradually Pick Off LED From The Panel Share

#37 Residential Client Says They Need Data Off Their Old Hard Drive… (Pen For Scale) Share

#38 Mac Bench Share

#39 Surface Pro 1724 From 2015, "Poor Build Quality, Never Buying Again Microsoft Product" Share

#40 Kludge Soldering To Save Some $ Share

#41 This Runs Internet For 4 Story Building Share

#42 Cpu Was Overheating With The Dinky Stock Cooler So I Stuck 2 Heatsinks Together. Dropped 10 Degrees Under Load Share

#43 Just Had My First Day Back In School Today. I Find This Outside Of My Classroom. It's So Tempting To Just Yank Out The Cable And Exchange It Atleast For A Shorter One. Please, God Help Me Share

#44 Customer States That The Wall Has Always Been There… Share

#45 What In The Exact F**k Share

#46 They Called Us, Electricians, To Check Why Their Servers Were Really Loud Share

#47 Boss Sent Me Down To A Clinic To See If Anything Was Salvageable Share

#48 So I Unplugged My Headset Share

#49 My Job Fixes Oven Control Boards. This Is One We Couldn't Fix Share

#50 30 Gb Partition (Oc) Share

#51 Is It Safe To Use? Share

#52 From The Producers Of Fire Hazards And Pet Allergens I Present The The Worst Of Both Worlds Share

#53 C/S “I Didn’t Want To Buy A New One” Share

#54 More Abuse Of School Computers Share

#55 Hotwire Your PC Share

#56 This Power Strip Chain Powering Conference Room Users Share

#57 Very High Quality Apple Charger Share

#58 Nintendo Switch Charging Port Share

#59 Just Saw This On Tiktok. Do You Think It Will Help? Lmao Share

#60 I Hope Nothing Happens Share

#61 Solid Wax Does Not Conduct Electricity Share

#62 Boss Told An Unsupervised Very Junior Tech To Open Up A Customer's 27" Imac Share

#63 Potting Compound Can't Stop Me From Finding A Shorted Capacitor Share

#64 My Friend Thinks His Phone Is Fine, What Do You Think? (And Yes It Smells Like Lithium) Share

#65 I Thought I Had Seen It All Share

#66 I Got A Gpu On Ebay From St. Petersburg, Russia Before The War Started And It Obviously Was Harvested From A Highly Secure (Ts?) Workstation Share

#67 Good Ol Susan Complaining That Her Laptop Doesn’t Charge And That Her Docking Station Doesn’t Work. Well No Shit Here’s Why Share

#68 Floor Outlet And Ethernet Jack Full Of Water With Some Sizzle Share

#69 If It Fits It Sits Share

#70 Email To The Company It Guy: So This Is Bad Right? Share

#71 Look Like My Laptop Is A Roach Nest Now Share

#72 The Rear Of My Desk Share

#73 Battery Had A Meltdown And Grenade Itself Share

#74 I Wonder Why There Is No Internet 🤔 Share

#75 Is It Supposed To Come Out Like That? Share

#76 Router Has Been Overheating And I'm Out Of Heatsinks. Plenty Of Thermal Paste Though! Share

#77 A Monitor One Of Our Users Dropped Off Share

#78 My Friend's Current Gpu Share

#79 How Does It Get This Bad? Share

#80 One Of These Devices Takes A 12v Adapter, One Takes A 53v Adapter, Guess Which Adapter Got Plugged In To Which Device? Share

#81 Our Client It Department, Is Working On New Fluid Transfer Technology. Help With Some Name Or Improvements For Their Project. Curently It Is Called "Water Over Ethernet" Share

#82 Found This Little Gem On 4 Chan Share

#83 The Critical Extension Cord That Runs The Main Office Internet At My Job Share

#84 PC Suspended In Staircase Hole Share

#85 Dirt Dauber Nest In A Brother Laser Printer Share

#86 Who Needs Dp Adapters? Just Splice Your Own! Share

#87 Upgrading The Unupgradable Share

#88 Is This A Fire Hazard? Share

#89 “TV Display Not Working” Share

#90 Wyatt A Difference 5 Years Makes Share

#91 It's Always From The Least Assuming Colleagues Share

#92 If It Works It’s Not Stupid Share

#93 My Workplace Share

#94 Cpu Fan Not Working Share

#95 Server Rack In The Middle Of A Shopping Centre In Zakynthos, Greece Share

#96 Grandma Finally Upgraded. This Post Is Brought To You By Winston Cigarettes Share

#97 We Have Pigeons Roosting In One Of Our Comms Cabinets Share

#98 Found At A Mcdonalds Share

#99 “The Building Is Pre Wired” Share

#100 My Phone Caught On Fire Share

#101 Made This Out Of A Old Broken Laptop And Broken PC Medion PC And Hp Laptop Share

#102 Old Microphone Port At My Old Elementry School Share

#103 I Think Dell Is Smoking It’s Own Thermal Paste Share

#104 Today I Found Out That Our It-Guy Does The Spaghetti Too ... This Panel Is Brand New Share

#105 Blue/Green Pcb Oxidation Inside An Old Dell Thunderbolt Dock Share

#106 I Found This At A Friends House In Their TV Share

#107 Screen Protector Residue Share

#108 What Do You Mean That An Ice Chest, Outside Under The Eave Isn't A Good Place To Store Spare Electronics? Share