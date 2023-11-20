ADVERTISEMENT

Working in tech support is not for the faint of heart. It requires patience, technical skills, and the ability to keep a straight face while a customer explains how mashed banana found its way into all of the crevices of their laptop.

To raise awareness for how horrific this industry can be, we took a trip to the Tech Support Gore subreddit and gathered some of their most shocking posts below. From electronics that look like they've been through wars to extremely questionable wiring, enjoy scrolling through this list that might trigger any former tech support workers. Be sure to upvote the pics that you find most amusing, and please remember to be kind to your tech support agents, pandas. They've seen some terrible things!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65" Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time

This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65" Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time

Contortionietzsche Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

User States "PC Runs Like Cr*p"

User States "PC Runs Like Cr*p"

OnnPurpose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why

I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why

epic-drew16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
hmoore_1 avatar
H M
H M
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder too as cable would mean their internet is down, whereas wifi doesn't use cables at all.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The Tech Support Gore subreddit has been around since February 2012, but it has somehow never run out of new content. According to the group’s About section, anyone who works in tech support may “cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit.”

From photos of laptops that have been left in the fridge overnight to devices that were set on top of hot stoves, tech support workers have apparently seen it all. This subreddit has amassed an impressive 607k members over the years, yet unfortunately,  it seems to have made no progress in preventing customers from making questionable decisions with their electronic devices. 
#4

Got A Treat For You All

Got A Treat For You All

HidashFive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included

Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included

1Arcite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Today Almost Got Very Spicy

Today Almost Got Very Spicy

fennectech Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Artist: "this is a custom design, created to make awareness of the destruction of the land based glacial ice." $32.000

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

Calling tech support can be daunting, exhausting, embarrassing and frustrating. You might be on hold for 45 minutes before an underpaid employee simply tells you to restart your device, and then it miraculously decides to work again. But if this subreddit tells us anything about what it’s like to work for tech support, that experience is arguably more excruciating than being a customer.

People put their devices through hell, and then expect employees to magically repair them. Customers are impatient and demand quick fixes, and employees can only do so much when a laptop has been through a house fire. While I’m sure you pandas treat your devices gently, please remember that if something goes wrong, it’s not the tech support employee’s fault if they can’t bring your tablet back to life. 

#7

Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data

Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data

danikajak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jbhn17 avatar
MrPractical
MrPractical
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s “Customer”, unless they provide clothing for entertainments.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Someone Plugged A M.2 Sata Directly Into Sata Power (Found On Facebook)

Someone Plugged A M.2 Sata Directly Into Sata Power (Found On Facebook)

jojo9092 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating

User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating

MrMattXD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda has been following the fascinating journey of Tech Support Gore for a few years now, and lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with one of the group’s moderators, Coffeechipmunk. 

As an expert on all things gory when it comes to tech support, the moderator shared that some of the most popular photos in the group feature objects that look like they’re on the brink of exploding. “[It's] very dangerous, but very cool looking. They probably get so big because people post the pics and you think, 'Wow, that's just a bomb at that point,'" Coffeechipmunk shared.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

“I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!”

“I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!”

the123king-reddit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She "Doesn't Trust Technology" So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was "What's Wrong With The Photocopier"

My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She "Doesn't Trust Technology" So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was "What's Wrong With The Photocopier"

CharlieDancey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was not the photocopier that was wrong.. 🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Opened My PC Today To Find Out Why It Suddenly Started Running So Much Quieter A Couple Of Days Ago, And Also Why My Office Had A Bad Smell This Morning. Mystery Solved... 🤢

Opened My PC Today To Find Out Why It Suddenly Started Running So Much Quieter A Couple Of Days Ago, And Also Why My Office Had A Bad Smell This Morning. Mystery Solved... 🤢

TheAngryBad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

While you’ll find a wide variety of posts in Tech Support Gore, the community is not the place for everything tech support related. "A lot of the content on the subreddit does rather well, except for people coming for actual tech support, they get redirected to the right subreddit,” Coffeechipmunk explained. “For actual tech support gore, though, it seems like broken screens and slightly messy wires are the current posts that don't hit too hard.”
#13

Saw This At My Work Today

Saw This At My Work Today

FireBlazeTSETSRYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jbhn17 avatar
MrPractical
MrPractical
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s the problem with this one? The upside-down graphics card? That’s normal with this kind of case.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ???

Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ???

Fyver42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity

My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity

RightTerrace30 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
s_akimov avatar
RU Sirius
RU Sirius
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you're prone to yell at smbd online and don't wanna miss that yelling button

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

As far as why Tech Support Gore has become so popular, Coffeechipmunk attributes the group’s success to how much fun it is. "In a time where most of the internet can be incredibly serious and most times saddening or angering, r/techsupportgore is fun because you go on it and you can laugh (and/or cringe) at the crazy posts,” the moderator previously told Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where else can you see a post like, ‘Wow, these cables really are messy’ to, ‘A lizard fried my motherboard’ back to back? I love our growing community. They're a bunch of people that just enjoy tech and to some extent, the worst of it,” Coffeechipmunk said.
#16

After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal

After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal

iruber1337 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office's Ftp Server

Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office's Ftp Server

CubisticWings4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Guy Comes Up To Me At Work, And Says He Wants A Car Charger. Then Proceeds To Show Me His Little Hot Pocket... :|

Guy Comes Up To Me At Work, And Says He Wants A Car Charger. Then Proceeds To Show Me His Little Hot Pocket... :|

alhamil82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

When it comes to what makes working in tech support so challenging, customer expectations are likely to come in at the top of the list. According to Contact Services, 66% of customers expect an employee to engage with them immediately when they reach out to a company, and 54% expect all encounters to be personalized. There’s also a lot of pressure on employees to provide excellent service, as 76% of customers say they would rather do business with a competitor after having more than one bad experience with a company.   
#19

Seems Fine To Me Why Are You Complaining

Seems Fine To Me Why Are You Complaining

Imnotshankled Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😲 must be staged, no one could be tha... ok maybe...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Its Still Running!!

Its Still Running!!

Technobullshizzzzzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Not A Surprise Any Repair Tech Wants

Not A Surprise Any Repair Tech Wants

Mindless_Use7567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

According to Indeed, the average salary tech support workers earn in the United States is $21.65 an hour, with $13.39 being at the lowest end and $34.99 being the maximum they can expect to earn. But unfortunately, many of these workers say they’re not being compensated fairly for all of the work they do, as only 46% say they earn enough to keep up with the cost of living in their area.  
#22

Our Switch For A Lan Party

Our Switch For A Lan Party

peter00704 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

48 ports switch. Seems legit, no need for cable management for just a LAN party?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Someone Put A Banana In My Backpack That Made It's Way Into My Laptop

Someone Put A Banana In My Backpack That Made It's Way Into My Laptop

Sdillon5847 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Recharging A Disposable Vape (Please Don't Try)

Recharging A Disposable Vape (Please Don't Try)

a333482dc7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Recharging a non recharging battery? 🤦‍♂️💥?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

As you can see from the photos on this list, working in tech support can be an absolute roller coaster. One day you might be given a laptop that had a banana smashed into it, while the next day you might find yourself untangling wires for what feels like an eternity. No matter what challenges you’re met with on a daily basis, if you’re a tech support worker who needs to be reminded that you’re not alone, the Tech Support Gore community will always understand what you’re going through!

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Found This At My University

Found This At My University

Ikranmaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a patch cable to connect a bad wiring jobb?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Goodwill Test Outlet Gore

Goodwill Test Outlet Gore

Chasterbeef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Wonder Why My Computer Is Overheating

I Wonder Why My Computer Is Overheating

EcMoSpec14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Whether you’ve worked in tech support for years or you’re glad you’ve never had to, we hope you’re enjoying these photos, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly shocking, and let us know in the comments below what the worst issue you’ve ever brought to tech support was. Then, if you’d like to go even deeper down the rabbit hole of tech support gore, you can find our last article featuring the same subreddit right here!
#28

Astonishingly Enough, There Was Literally Zero External Physical Damage Once All Of This Was Cleaned Off

Astonishingly Enough, There Was Literally Zero External Physical Damage Once All Of This Was Cleaned Off

bubonis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The State Of My Aunt's Laptop

The State Of My Aunt's Laptop

arkiser13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Would You Remove It Or Leave It 😬

Would You Remove It Or Leave It 😬

fruitgamingspacstuff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Not Today, Death

Not Today, Death

jakedata Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

I Brought My Computer To The Repair Shop And The Tech Guy Let Me Keep The Problem Child Part. It Seems Fine, Should I Put It In Some Rice?

I Brought My Computer To The Repair Shop And The Tech Guy Let Me Keep The Problem Child Part. It Seems Fine, Should I Put It In Some Rice?

Anuyushi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

I Lost My Watch Charger

I Lost My Watch Charger

grrayone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
wolf_lotje avatar
Angrywolf
Angrywolf
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah that's as safe as it can be..... Electrocution in 3..2..1..

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

End User: Idk It Just Stopped Booting

End User: Idk It Just Stopped Booting

JustCallMeBigD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Incompatible Mouse Knocks Out Internet

Incompatible Mouse Knocks Out Internet

jakedata Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Shopping Mall Visitors Gradually Pick Off LED From The Panel

Shopping Mall Visitors Gradually Pick Off LED From The Panel

kvior1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Residential Client Says They Need Data Off Their Old Hard Drive… (Pen For Scale)

Residential Client Says They Need Data Off Their Old Hard Drive… (Pen For Scale)

Joe1038h Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Mac Bench

Mac Bench

secretslut991 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Surface Pro 1724 From 2015, "Poor Build Quality, Never Buying Again Microsoft Product"

Surface Pro 1724 From 2015, "Poor Build Quality, Never Buying Again Microsoft Product"

Successful_Opinion_3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Kludge Soldering To Save Some $

Kludge Soldering To Save Some $

yaxyyaxy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

This Runs Internet For 4 Story Building

This Runs Internet For 4 Story Building

dangerSvk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Cpu Was Overheating With The Dinky Stock Cooler So I Stuck 2 Heatsinks Together. Dropped 10 Degrees Under Load

Cpu Was Overheating With The Dinky Stock Cooler So I Stuck 2 Heatsinks Together. Dropped 10 Degrees Under Load

3DRAH33M Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
blacke4dawn avatar
BlackestDawn
BlackestDawn
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That doesn't look like 2 heatsinks together but rather one much beefier one. Just using the beefier one properly would probably drop the temp even more.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Just Had My First Day Back In School Today. I Find This Outside Of My Classroom. It's So Tempting To Just Yank Out The Cable And Exchange It Atleast For A Shorter One. Please, God Help Me

Just Had My First Day Back In School Today. I Find This Outside Of My Classroom. It's So Tempting To Just Yank Out The Cable And Exchange It Atleast For A Shorter One. Please, God Help Me

Karlsonreleasedate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Customer States That The Wall Has Always Been There…

Customer States That The Wall Has Always Been There…

Miniman1523 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

What In The Exact F**k

What In The Exact F**k

ARDACCCAC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Multi power outlet. Nothing strange here.. 🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

They Called Us, Electricians, To Check Why Their Servers Were Really Loud

They Called Us, Electricians, To Check Why Their Servers Were Really Loud

TwoCraZyEyes0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta clean those fans. This is true for computers and laptops too. Just turn everything off, unplug the device, and use very small burst of compressed air. Do this every two months, and you'll be surprised how much better/quite things run.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Boss Sent Me Down To A Clinic To See If Anything Was Salvageable

Boss Sent Me Down To A Clinic To See If Anything Was Salvageable

Baked_Potato_732 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

So I Unplugged My Headset

So I Unplugged My Headset

Covid-CAT01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
blacke4dawn avatar
BlackestDawn
BlackestDawn
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you always yank on the cable to unplug it? If so that's your problem.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

My Job Fixes Oven Control Boards. This Is One We Couldn't Fix

My Job Fixes Oven Control Boards. This Is One We Couldn't Fix

dickcheney600 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

30 Gb Partition (Oc)

30 Gb Partition (Oc)

MS_sus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is normal when disping of a hard drive with sensitive information. It's hard for even IT to know if the data absolutely can't be recovered, so outside if professional disposal, it's not uncommon to physically destroy the hard drive in such a fashion.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Is It Safe To Use?

Is It Safe To Use?

Piganator301 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

From The Producers Of Fire Hazards And Pet Allergens I Present The The Worst Of Both Worlds

From The Producers Of Fire Hazards And Pet Allergens I Present The The Worst Of Both Worlds

AnnoyingDiods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

C/S “I Didn’t Want To Buy A New One”

C/S “I Didn’t Want To Buy A New One”

dentalflossers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

More Abuse Of School Computers

More Abuse Of School Computers

AnxiousFry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Hotwire Your PC

Hotwire Your PC

rubber_otter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Power Strip Chain Powering Conference Room Users

This Power Strip Chain Powering Conference Room Users

Nerfarean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Very High Quality Apple Charger

Very High Quality Apple Charger

kastamonubamyasi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Nintendo Switch Charging Port

Nintendo Switch Charging Port

LucasAlxndr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Just Saw This On Tiktok. Do You Think It Will Help? Lmao

Just Saw This On Tiktok. Do You Think It Will Help? Lmao

imeepylol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Hope Nothing Happens

I Hope Nothing Happens

FdcGamingMehLord2435 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Solid Wax Does Not Conduct Electricity

Solid Wax Does Not Conduct Electricity

Passablexanthoma37 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So,,, never turn it on then so it heats and melts?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

Boss Told An Unsupervised Very Junior Tech To Open Up A Customer's 27" Imac

Boss Told An Unsupervised Very Junior Tech To Open Up A Customer's 27" Imac

bubonis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Potting Compound Can't Stop Me From Finding A Shorted Capacitor

Potting Compound Can't Stop Me From Finding A Shorted Capacitor

Suspiciously_Ugly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Friend Thinks His Phone Is Fine, What Do You Think? (And Yes It Smells Like Lithium)

My Friend Thinks His Phone Is Fine, What Do You Think? (And Yes It Smells Like Lithium)

Wolfbreeder7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

I Thought I Had Seen It All

I Thought I Had Seen It All

Ziege19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I Got A Gpu On Ebay From St. Petersburg, Russia Before The War Started And It Obviously Was Harvested From A Highly Secure (Ts?) Workstation

I Got A Gpu On Ebay From St. Petersburg, Russia Before The War Started And It Obviously Was Harvested From A Highly Secure (Ts?) Workstation

Cellbuilder2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Good Ol Susan Complaining That Her Laptop Doesn’t Charge And That Her Docking Station Doesn’t Work. Well No Shit Here’s Why

Good Ol Susan Complaining That Her Laptop Doesn’t Charge And That Her Docking Station Doesn’t Work. Well No Shit Here’s Why

Ngeo10 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Floor Outlet And Ethernet Jack Full Of Water With Some Sizzle

Floor Outlet And Ethernet Jack Full Of Water With Some Sizzle

atomicdragon136 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

If It Fits It Sits

If It Fits It Sits

drewb124 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aerosmith - Livin' On The Arm Rest (Official Music Video)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

Email To The Company It Guy: So This Is Bad Right?

Email To The Company It Guy: So This Is Bad Right?

jed292 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Look Like My Laptop Is A Roach Nest Now

Look Like My Laptop Is A Roach Nest Now

thicky_micky_69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

The Rear Of My Desk

The Rear Of My Desk

sowhatofittt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Battery Had A Meltdown And Grenade Itself

Battery Had A Meltdown And Grenade Itself

jaksystems Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

I Wonder Why There Is No Internet 🤔

I Wonder Why There Is No Internet 🤔

Keftcha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Is It Supposed To Come Out Like That?

Is It Supposed To Come Out Like That?

Nf1nk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Router Has Been Overheating And I'm Out Of Heatsinks. Plenty Of Thermal Paste Though!

Router Has Been Overheating And I'm Out Of Heatsinks. Plenty Of Thermal Paste Though!

thirdpartymurderer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

A Monitor One Of Our Users Dropped Off

A Monitor One Of Our Users Dropped Off

thebankofdeane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

My Friend's Current Gpu

My Friend's Current Gpu

MonkeyJack3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

How Does It Get This Bad?

How Does It Get This Bad?

TheGlitchr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hired the cheapest network volunt-engen-eer

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

One Of These Devices Takes A 12v Adapter, One Takes A 53v Adapter, Guess Which Adapter Got Plugged In To Which Device?

One Of These Devices Takes A 12v Adapter, One Takes A 53v Adapter, Guess Which Adapter Got Plugged In To Which Device?

AffinityForLepers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Our Client It Department, Is Working On New Fluid Transfer Technology. Help With Some Name Or Improvements For Their Project. Curently It Is Called "Water Over Ethernet"

Our Client It Department, Is Working On New Fluid Transfer Technology. Help With Some Name Or Improvements For Their Project. Curently It Is Called "Water Over Ethernet"

ZuborInside Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Found This Little Gem On 4 Chan

Found This Little Gem On 4 Chan

FabulousFilling Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

The Critical Extension Cord That Runs The Main Office Internet At My Job

The Critical Extension Cord That Runs The Main Office Internet At My Job

supersam552 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

PC Suspended In Staircase Hole

PC Suspended In Staircase Hole

blue_quasar93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Dirt Dauber Nest In A Brother Laser Printer

Dirt Dauber Nest In A Brother Laser Printer

juki2020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Who Needs Dp Adapters? Just Splice Your Own!

Who Needs Dp Adapters? Just Splice Your Own!

mlks777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Upgrading The Unupgradable

Upgrading The Unupgradable

Revolutionary_Pack54 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Is This A Fire Hazard?

Is This A Fire Hazard?

sgben52 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

“TV Display Not Working”

“TV Display Not Working”

M40A3JAG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Wyatt A Difference 5 Years Makes

Wyatt A Difference 5 Years Makes

waffle911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

It's Always From The Least Assuming Colleagues

It's Always From The Least Assuming Colleagues

Insetta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#92

If It Works It’s Not Stupid

If It Works It’s Not Stupid

Memedog61 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Workplace

My Workplace

Ragemili Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Cpu Fan Not Working

Cpu Fan Not Working

Exosys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Server Rack In The Middle Of A Shopping Centre In Zakynthos, Greece

Server Rack In The Middle Of A Shopping Centre In Zakynthos, Greece

ComprehensiveShow147 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Grandma Finally Upgraded. This Post Is Brought To You By Winston Cigarettes

Grandma Finally Upgraded. This Post Is Brought To You By Winston Cigarettes

DreamMighty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

We Have Pigeons Roosting In One Of Our Comms Cabinets

We Have Pigeons Roosting In One Of Our Comms Cabinets

Ethnikoi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Found At A Mcdonalds

Found At A Mcdonalds

cjgaming322 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

“The Building Is Pre Wired”

“The Building Is Pre Wired”

donzi79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

My Phone Caught On Fire

My Phone Caught On Fire

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Made This Out Of A Old Broken Laptop And Broken PC Medion PC And Hp Laptop

Made This Out Of A Old Broken Laptop And Broken PC Medion PC And Hp Laptop

MAka_the_fur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#102

Old Microphone Port At My Old Elementry School

Old Microphone Port At My Old Elementry School

Ccool5678 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

I Think Dell Is Smoking It’s Own Thermal Paste

I Think Dell Is Smoking It’s Own Thermal Paste

OwlsOfSerilian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

Today I Found Out That Our It-Guy Does The Spaghetti Too ... This Panel Is Brand New

Today I Found Out That Our It-Guy Does The Spaghetti Too ... This Panel Is Brand New

AffectionateToast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Blue/Green Pcb Oxidation Inside An Old Dell Thunderbolt Dock

Blue/Green Pcb Oxidation Inside An Old Dell Thunderbolt Dock

m0bilitee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

I Found This At A Friends House In Their TV

I Found This At A Friends House In Their TV

mcdonutpizza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Screen Protector Residue

Screen Protector Residue

Advanced_Amount4541 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

What Do You Mean That An Ice Chest, Outside Under The Eave Isn't A Good Place To Store Spare Electronics?

What Do You Mean That An Ice Chest, Outside Under The Eave Isn't A Good Place To Store Spare Electronics?

thegrandpope Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Behold, The Mighty Mouse™, Covered In Mighty™ Amounts Of Schmoo. People Are Frickin Disgusting

Behold, The Mighty Mouse™, Covered In Mighty™ Amounts Of Schmoo. People Are Frickin Disgusting

AxeCatAwesome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments