However, what they have to deal with pales in comparison to real-life professionals. The r/techsupportgore subreddit is a fantastic place that’s dedicated to documenting the very worst things that tech support peeps have ever had to deal with while on the job. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious and bizarre posts to share with you, so don’t be shy, scroll down. Oh, and this post might convince you to treat your IT crew to lunch—they really do deserve it.

There is a legendary phrase from one of our favorite shows, ‘The IT Crowd,’ that we absolutely love. The members of the IT department pick up the phone and immediately ask, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” And it encapsulates the essence of tech support in just 9 simple words!

#1 Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

#2 When You Don’t Listen To Your Parents, When They Tell You Too Keep The Music Down

#3 Xfinity Came Out And Installed Cable In A New Room. This Is How They Did It

The r/techsupportgore online community has been around for more than a decade. It has its roots in early 2012 when it was first created. Recently, it celebrated its 11th birthday as a subreddit. And in that time, it has grown to immense proportions. At the time of writing, the sub had nearly 592k members who adore the memes and jokes that surround IT staff members in their day-to-day lives. Namely, wires, wires, and more wires!

#4 "Structural" Cabling

#5 I've Tried Putting It In Rice But It Hasn't Helped. Any Ideas?

#6 Business Grade Is Usually 48+ Ports. Need 44 More Of These

The moderator team running the community notes that members will “cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit.” They add that the group isn’t meant for, you know, actual tech support. If you need urgent help or some friendly advice, there are other subreddits and places on the internet where you can go. One place that’s very useful is r/techsupport. (Though do actually restart your device and see if that clears any issues up before you reach out to them.)

#7 Spilled Acetone On My Laptop And Now It's Mocking Me

#8 Wall Anchors

#9 Laptop Screen "Upgrade"

Meanwhile, r/techsupportgore is about having fun while posting mind-melting pics of tech gone wild. The keyword here is ‘fun.’ Before you start posting every single IT-related pic you’ve found while scrolling your social media feeds, there are a few rules that you have to be aware of. And if you plan on being a long-term member of r/techsupportgore, instead of just passing through, you have to keep them in mind.

#10 What Horrors Were On This Drive?

#11 Yo

#12 Modern Flip Phones Are So Revolutionary, It's Now Hitting The Gpu Market At Well

For instance, you shouldn’t post photos of devices with cracked screens. They’re incredibly common in real-life and don’t count as ‘gore’ in this context. What’s more, computers coated in dust also usually aren’t ‘bad enough’ to warrant being shared on r/techsupportgore. Meanwhile, the community also values short-format videos. Namely, you shouldn’t post videos that are longer than 30 seconds. “This is plenty of time to show what needs to be shown,” the mods explain.

#13 The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University

#14 Came Across This Atrocity

#15 Someone Found This By Magnet Fishing In A Lake

While it seems slightly silly (and maybe even magical at times) that restarting your device helps solve some of the issues you’re having, there’s some solid logic hiding behind that. According to ‘Acronyms,’ when there’s an issue with modern computers, it’s usually because one of the programs is struggling or “two conflicting commands” confuse the machine. So when you turn it off and on again, you’re resetting the device to its initial state. Everything starts over again, completely fresh.

#16 Customer Told Me They Were "Tired Of Hearing The Vibrations"

#17 The New Shielded Twisted Pair Cat 7

#18 Touch Grass

A while ago, redditor u/Coffeechipmunk, one of the moderators running r/techsupportgore, opened up to Bored Panda about the community. “I feel like the community has grown different tastes for the subreddit over time, for sure. For a while, cable gore was boring, cracked screens, etc. Now? Bad wiring is loved,” they told us during an earlier interview.

#19 I Can’t Believe I Work Here

#20 My Mom Hasn't Cleaned Her Computer Since The Day She Got It, And She Got It 6 Years Ago

#21 ‘How Do I Turn Off Sticky Keys?’

According to the mod, the foundations of the sub are built on the idea that the community is meant for sharing “stuff in the tech support or IT field that's a computer comparable version of gore.” So instead of “a heart ripped out, it’s CPU pins.” The mod quipped: “Slightly less awful.” Redditor u/Coffeechipmunk told Bored Panda that some of the worst cases of tech gore that they’ve seen include devices “with bugs in it” which they think are “the worst.” Among the top worst cases is also “the guy who got a laptop full of milk.”

#22 Is This How Monitor Arms Work?

#23 The Network Installation At My Job. It Is As Stable As You Think

#24 Bonfire Lit

During another interview, the moderator told Bored Panda that a lot of the content shared by members of the sub “does rather well.” The only exceptions are when people actually try to get real tech support. Meanwhile, the reason for the subreddit’s continued success is just how fun it is. “In a time where most of the internet can be incredibly serious and most times saddening or angering, r/techsupportgore is fun because you go on it and you can laugh (and/or cringe) at the crazy posts. Where else can you see a post like, ‘Wow, these cables really are messy’ to, ‘A lizard fried my motherboard’ back to back? I love our growing community. They're a bunch of people that just enjoy tech and to some extent, the worst of it,” the moderator said.

#25 Someone On Fb Posted This After Saying His Charger Kept Getting Taken At Work

#26 I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

#27 I Replaced The Ssd And Mixed Up Some Screws

#28 Ftp "Server" In A Client's Mop And Broom Closet

#29 Imagine The Smell

#30 Welp

Which of these tech disasters made you facepalm the most, Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with anything even remotely similar? Do you work in tech support and have you ever seen something like this with your own two eyes? You can share your opinions and experiences in the comments. And remember: before asking for help, try turning it off and on again!

#31 Rtx 3080 Ultimate Gore Cooling Edition

#32 Running The Front Desk Phone And Internet

#33 The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work

#34 Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back

#35 This Cool Asus Device Allows 2 External Displays. Theoretically

#36 Dual Channel Doesn't Work

#37 Oops

#38 Ticket Said "Second Monitor Stopped Working"

#39 Customer Forgot The Electric Stove Was Still On

#40 My Mother's College Laptop, Which Still Works And She Completed Her Semester On It. She Refuses To Get Rid Of It Or Try To Fix It

#41 Serious Question: When Do You Guys Start Disciplining People For Damaging Company Property?

#42 Self Melting LCD

#43 Co-Worker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes

#44 Ah Yes The Best Nas

#45 I'm Getting Tetanus From Looking At That

#46 "My Son Wants To Get In It Too! He's Already Connected The Wire For You" Client While Mounting Access Point In The Office

#47 Burn In So Bad, You Can See The Colors Of The Original Image

#48 Can You Spot The Previous Technicians Mistake? Phone Just Came In And Won't Turn On. Customer Is Complaining About The Phone Getting Hot

#49 Thats Peak Explosion Risk

#50 Just Delidded My First Cpu, How Did I Do?

#51 Just A Friendly Reminder Not To Leave Your Laptop In Your Car When It's 0° Overnight. Yes That's Condensation

#52 Lenovo Claimed "Water Damage"

#53 Farewell Rickety Rack, You May Be Cheap And Nasty But You Did The Job

#54 Customer: My Laptop Turns Off After One Or Two Minutes After I Press Turn On Button. We Diagnosed Laptop, And Found That After Few Seconds, Vent Of The Laptop Gets To 75°c So, Opened A Laptop And Found "Piece Of Carpet" (Brand: Cat&human Carpets) Blocking The Cooler

#55 I Present To You This. They Put It Inside An Oven, Forgot About It And Then Turned The Oven On

#56 "Scratches At A Level 6 And Deeper Groves At A Level 7"

#57 Roomies Somehow Managed To Break This Off

#58 "I Don't Know Why, But The Vga Port Not Working "

#59 We Still Don't Know The Full Story Behind This. It Was Left On The Av Repair Desk At A School District. I Was Actually Able To Get The Motherboard Running In A Different Chassis And Pull The Serial Number. The Tech At The School That Serial Belonged To Said They Didn't Know About It

#60 Im Scared To Fine Out Whats Inside

#61 Fan Failure

#62 Customer Complained About Poor Internet Connection. Patch Cable Sitting On The Electric Baseboard Heater Just Miiiiggggghhhhtt Have Been The Issue