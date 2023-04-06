Tech Support People Are Sharing The Worst Horror Cases That Ruined Their Day (98 New Pics)
There is a legendary phrase from one of our favorite shows, ‘The IT Crowd,’ that we absolutely love. The members of the IT department pick up the phone and immediately ask, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” And it encapsulates the essence of tech support in just 9 simple words!
However, what they have to deal with pales in comparison to real-life professionals. The r/techsupportgore subreddit is a fantastic place that’s dedicated to documenting the very worst things that tech support peeps have ever had to deal with while on the job. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious and bizarre posts to share with you, so don’t be shy, scroll down. Oh, and this post might convince you to treat your IT crew to lunch—they really do deserve it.
This post may include affiliate links.
Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk
When You Don’t Listen To Your Parents, When They Tell You Too Keep The Music Down
Xfinity Came Out And Installed Cable In A New Room. This Is How They Did It
I would definitely manage to get tangled in this somehow
The r/techsupportgore online community has been around for more than a decade. It has its roots in early 2012 when it was first created. Recently, it celebrated its 11th birthday as a subreddit. And in that time, it has grown to immense proportions.
At the time of writing, the sub had nearly 592k members who adore the memes and jokes that surround IT staff members in their day-to-day lives. Namely, wires, wires, and more wires!
"Structural" Cabling
I worked for a company that hired a new maintenance manager who decided to run all the overhead comms in the floor for aesthetic reasons, had all the concrete channeled out, layed the cable then just left it, we complained it was a trip hazard so he filled all the channels with sand, so now an invisible trip hazard.
I've Tried Putting It In Rice But It Hasn't Helped. Any Ideas?
Business Grade Is Usually 48+ Ports. Need 44 More Of These
The moderator team running the community notes that members will “cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit.” They add that the group isn’t meant for, you know, actual tech support.
If you need urgent help or some friendly advice, there are other subreddits and places on the internet where you can go. One place that’s very useful is r/techsupport. (Though do actually restart your device and see if that clears any issues up before you reach out to them.)
Spilled Acetone On My Laptop And Now It's Mocking Me
I love how they're all smiling and then there's J
Wall Anchors
Laptop Screen "Upgrade"
Meanwhile, r/techsupportgore is about having fun while posting mind-melting pics of tech gone wild. The keyword here is ‘fun.’
Before you start posting every single IT-related pic you’ve found while scrolling your social media feeds, there are a few rules that you have to be aware of. And if you plan on being a long-term member of r/techsupportgore, instead of just passing through, you have to keep them in mind.
What Horrors Were On This Drive?
Yo
Modern Flip Phones Are So Revolutionary, It's Now Hitting The Gpu Market At Well
For instance, you shouldn’t post photos of devices with cracked screens. They’re incredibly common in real-life and don’t count as ‘gore’ in this context. What’s more, computers coated in dust also usually aren’t ‘bad enough’ to warrant being shared on r/techsupportgore.
Meanwhile, the community also values short-format videos. Namely, you shouldn’t post videos that are longer than 30 seconds. “This is plenty of time to show what needs to be shown,” the mods explain.
The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University
Came Across This Atrocity
Someone Found This By Magnet Fishing In A Lake
While it seems slightly silly (and maybe even magical at times) that restarting your device helps solve some of the issues you’re having, there’s some solid logic hiding behind that. According to ‘Acronyms,’ when there’s an issue with modern computers, it’s usually because one of the programs is struggling or “two conflicting commands” confuse the machine.
So when you turn it off and on again, you’re resetting the device to its initial state. Everything starts over again, completely fresh.
Customer Told Me They Were "Tired Of Hearing The Vibrations"
They will miss the vibrations once it overheats and stops working at all
The New Shielded Twisted Pair Cat 7
Touch Grass
A while ago, redditor u/Coffeechipmunk, one of the moderators running r/techsupportgore, opened up to Bored Panda about the community.
“I feel like the community has grown different tastes for the subreddit over time, for sure. For a while, cable gore was boring, cracked screens, etc. Now? Bad wiring is loved,” they told us during an earlier interview.
My Mom Hasn't Cleaned Her Computer Since The Day She Got It, And She Got It 6 Years Ago
‘How Do I Turn Off Sticky Keys?’
According to the mod, the foundations of the sub are built on the idea that the community is meant for sharing “stuff in the tech support or IT field that's a computer comparable version of gore.” So instead of “a heart ripped out, it’s CPU pins.” The mod quipped: “Slightly less awful.”
Redditor u/Coffeechipmunk told Bored Panda that some of the worst cases of tech gore that they’ve seen include devices “with bugs in it” which they think are “the worst.” Among the top worst cases is also “the guy who got a laptop full of milk.”
Is This How Monitor Arms Work?
The Network Installation At My Job. It Is As Stable As You Think
Bonfire Lit
During another interview, the moderator told Bored Panda that a lot of the content shared by members of the sub “does rather well.” The only exceptions are when people actually try to get real tech support.
Meanwhile, the reason for the subreddit’s continued success is just how fun it is. “In a time where most of the internet can be incredibly serious and most times saddening or angering, r/techsupportgore is fun because you go on it and you can laugh (and/or cringe) at the crazy posts. Where else can you see a post like, ‘Wow, these cables really are messy’ to, ‘A lizard fried my motherboard’ back to back? I love our growing community. They're a bunch of people that just enjoy tech and to some extent, the worst of it,” the moderator said.
Someone On Fb Posted This After Saying His Charger Kept Getting Taken At Work
Why do some plugs not let you turn them off at the wall? In the UK all our plugs can be turned off at the wall, and we are always advised to do this to save money and cut down on the fire risk as things like toasters can spontaneously catch alight if they’re not turned off, according to a fire safety brief I received a couple of weeks ago!
I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error
I Replaced The Ssd And Mixed Up Some Screws
We are big fans of the subreddit here at Bored Panda, and we’ve been following its growth over the years. For some more recent features about r/techsupportgore, check out our earlier article here and here, as well as here, here, and here.
Ftp "Server" In A Client's Mop And Broom Closet
I once had a client who kept their server in a cupboard under the stairs. I suggested they move it as could overhear and crash as well as getting dusty. They said it was fine where it was. A month later they call me as it is not working. Sure enough the insides are covered in dust and fluff. I clean it out and set up up in a more open area. Then they complained to my bosses that I sabotaged it. They got my side of the story and went back to the client saying that I advised that this could be an issue and you chose to ignore said advise so too bad.
Imagine The Smell
Welp
Which of these tech disasters made you facepalm the most, Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with anything even remotely similar? Do you work in tech support and have you ever seen something like this with your own two eyes? You can share your opinions and experiences in the comments. And remember: before asking for help, try turning it off and on again!
Rtx 3080 Ultimate Gore Cooling Edition
Running The Front Desk Phone And Internet
The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work
Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back
This Cool Asus Device Allows 2 External Displays. Theoretically
Dual Channel Doesn't Work
Oops
Ticket Said "Second Monitor Stopped Working"
Customer Forgot The Electric Stove Was Still On
My Mother's College Laptop, Which Still Works And She Completed Her Semester On It. She Refuses To Get Rid Of It Or Try To Fix It
Serious Question: When Do You Guys Start Disciplining People For Damaging Company Property?
In my old job at a tour operator, the hotels had accountants who were given new laptops one year. Over half came back so badly damaged that they had to be binned but no one could say what happened that caused the screen hinges to break. My suggestion was that the next season’s accountants sign a form that says they will return the laptop in the same condition it is received bar normal wear and tear otherwise they lose their retainer. Management refused to consider that and couldn’t really say how we would make sure staff treat company equipment properly. Otherwise keep spending money on laptops which staff will destroy but “can’t” tell you what happened when they break stuff.
Self Melting LCD
Co-Worker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes
I'm Getting Tetanus From Looking At That
"My Son Wants To Get In It Too! He's Already Connected The Wire For You" Client While Mounting Access Point In The Office
Burn In So Bad, You Can See The Colors Of The Original Image
Yeah, OLEDs are a crappy idea, my brand new TV was like this after 6 months