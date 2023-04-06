There is a legendary phrase from one of our favorite shows, ‘The IT Crowd,’ that we absolutely love. The members of the IT department pick up the phone and immediately ask, “Have you tried turning it off and on again?” And it encapsulates the essence of tech support in just 9 simple words!

However, what they have to deal with pales in comparison to real-life professionals. The r/techsupportgore subreddit is a fantastic place that’s dedicated to documenting the very worst things that tech support peeps have ever had to deal with while on the job. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious and bizarre posts to share with you, so don’t be shy, scroll down. Oh, and this post might convince you to treat your IT crew to lunch—they really do deserve it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

Coworker Said She Would Only Accept An Official Apple Mouse So I Dug This Out Of Storage And Left It On Her Desk

MayaIngenue Report

27points
POST
#2

When You Don’t Listen To Your Parents, When They Tell You Too Keep The Music Down

When You Don’t Listen To Your Parents, When They Tell You Too Keep The Music Down

FinishedToxicity Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#3

Xfinity Came Out And Installed Cable In A New Room. This Is How They Did It

Xfinity Came Out And Installed Cable In A New Room. This Is How They Did It

cartoonhead Report

18points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would definitely manage to get tangled in this somehow

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The r/techsupportgore online community has been around for more than a decade. It has its roots in early 2012 when it was first created. Recently, it celebrated its 11th birthday as a subreddit. And in that time, it has grown to immense proportions.

At the time of writing, the sub had nearly 592k members who adore the memes and jokes that surround IT staff members in their day-to-day lives. Namely, wires, wires, and more wires!
#4

"Structural" Cabling

"Structural" Cabling

aquaritis Report

17points
POST
Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked for a company that hired a new maintenance manager who decided to run all the overhead comms in the floor for aesthetic reasons, had all the concrete channeled out, layed the cable then just left it, we complained it was a trip hazard so he filled all the channels with sand, so now an invisible trip hazard.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

I've Tried Putting It In Rice But It Hasn't Helped. Any Ideas?

I've Tried Putting It In Rice But It Hasn't Helped. Any Ideas?

the123king-reddit Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#6

Business Grade Is Usually 48+ Ports. Need 44 More Of These

Business Grade Is Usually 48+ Ports. Need 44 More Of These

YawninglyTaut Report

13points
POST

The moderator team running the community notes that members will “cringe to the brink of passing out after a few minutes looking at this subreddit.” They add that the group isn’t meant for, you know, actual tech support.

If you need urgent help or some friendly advice, there are other subreddits and places on the internet where you can go. One place that’s very useful is r/techsupport. (Though do actually restart your device and see if that clears any issues up before you reach out to them.)
#7

Spilled Acetone On My Laptop And Now It's Mocking Me

Spilled Acetone On My Laptop And Now It's Mocking Me

putridtooth Report

13points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how they're all smiling and then there's J

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Wall Anchors

Wall Anchors

raskulous Report

13points
POST
#9

Laptop Screen "Upgrade"

Laptop Screen "Upgrade"

angry_subscription Report

13points
POST
Kai The Kingly
Kai The Kingly
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

at least keep it symmetrical ffs

0
0points
reply

Meanwhile, r/techsupportgore is about having fun while posting mind-melting pics of tech gone wild. The keyword here is ‘fun.’

Before you start posting every single IT-related pic you’ve found while scrolling your social media feeds, there are a few rules that you have to be aware of. And if you plan on being a long-term member of r/techsupportgore, instead of just passing through, you have to keep them in mind.
#10

What Horrors Were On This Drive?

What Horrors Were On This Drive?

Rutch Report

13points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well datas are deleted now...

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Yo

Yo

armchair_psycholog Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#12

Modern Flip Phones Are So Revolutionary, It's Now Hitting The Gpu Market At Well

Modern Flip Phones Are So Revolutionary, It's Now Hitting The Gpu Market At Well

LukakoKitty Report

12points
POST
mulk
mulk
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A GTX... I am crying...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

For instance, you shouldn’t post photos of devices with cracked screens. They’re incredibly common in real-life and don’t count as ‘gore’ in this context. What’s more, computers coated in dust also usually aren’t ‘bad enough’ to warrant being shared on r/techsupportgore.

Meanwhile, the community also values short-format videos. Namely, you shouldn’t post videos that are longer than 30 seconds. “This is plenty of time to show what needs to be shown,” the mods explain.
#13

The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University

The Things You Find Working A Helpdesk Job At A Failing University

Rilough96 Report

12points
POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how much stuff gets dropped into the void daily.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Came Across This Atrocity

Came Across This Atrocity

RoboChemist101 Report

12points
POST
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

technically still correct though :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Someone Found This By Magnet Fishing In A Lake

Someone Found This By Magnet Fishing In A Lake

GuRex Report

11points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mermaids have developed faster than I imagined

5
5points
reply
View more comments

While it seems slightly silly (and maybe even magical at times) that restarting your device helps solve some of the issues you’re having, there’s some solid logic hiding behind that. According to ‘Acronyms,’ when there’s an issue with modern computers, it’s usually because one of the programs is struggling or “two conflicting commands” confuse the machine.

So when you turn it off and on again, you’re resetting the device to its initial state. Everything starts over again, completely fresh.
#16

Customer Told Me They Were "Tired Of Hearing The Vibrations"

Customer Told Me They Were "Tired Of Hearing The Vibrations"

GodRaine Report

11points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They will miss the vibrations once it overheats and stops working at all

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

The New Shielded Twisted Pair Cat 7

The New Shielded Twisted Pair Cat 7

injustice_done3 Report

11points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

rapunzel it's you?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Touch Grass

Touch Grass

beads6 Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

A while ago, redditor u/Coffeechipmunk, one of the moderators running r/techsupportgore, opened up to Bored Panda about the community.

“I feel like the community has grown different tastes for the subreddit over time, for sure. For a while, cable gore was boring, cracked screens, etc. Now? Bad wiring is loved,” they told us during an earlier interview.
#19

I Can’t Believe I Work Here

I Can’t Believe I Work Here

mastermoolah Report

10points
POST
#20

My Mom Hasn't Cleaned Her Computer Since The Day She Got It, And She Got It 6 Years Ago

My Mom Hasn't Cleaned Her Computer Since The Day She Got It, And She Got It 6 Years Ago

True_Salty_Boii Report

10points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another 6 years and you'll witness the creation of sentient life.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

‘How Do I Turn Off Sticky Keys?’

‘How Do I Turn Off Sticky Keys?’

samlymatters Report

9points
POST

According to the mod, the foundations of the sub are built on the idea that the community is meant for sharing “stuff in the tech support or IT field that's a computer comparable version of gore.” So instead of “a heart ripped out, it’s CPU pins.” The mod quipped: “Slightly less awful.”

Redditor u/Coffeechipmunk told Bored Panda that some of the worst cases of tech gore that they’ve seen include devices “with bugs in it” which they think are “the worst.” Among the top worst cases is also “the guy who got a laptop full of milk.”
#22

Is This How Monitor Arms Work?

Is This How Monitor Arms Work?

duodesu Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#23

The Network Installation At My Job. It Is As Stable As You Think

The Network Installation At My Job. It Is As Stable As You Think

aruisehu Report

9points
POST
#24

Bonfire Lit

Bonfire Lit

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
View more comments

During another interview, the moderator told Bored Panda that a lot of the content shared by members of the sub “does rather well.” The only exceptions are when people actually try to get real tech support.

Meanwhile, the reason for the subreddit’s continued success is just how fun it is. “In a time where most of the internet can be incredibly serious and most times saddening or angering, r/techsupportgore is fun because you go on it and you can laugh (and/or cringe) at the crazy posts. Where else can you see a post like, ‘Wow, these cables really are messy’ to, ‘A lizard fried my motherboard’ back to back? I love our growing community. They're a bunch of people that just enjoy tech and to some extent, the worst of it,” the moderator said.
#25

Someone On Fb Posted This After Saying His Charger Kept Getting Taken At Work

Someone On Fb Posted This After Saying His Charger Kept Getting Taken At Work

mesdvdna Report

9points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do some plugs not let you turn them off at the wall? In the UK all our plugs can be turned off at the wall, and we are always advised to do this to save money and cut down on the fire risk as things like toasters can spontaneously catch alight if they’re not turned off, according to a fire safety brief I received a couple of weeks ago!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

I Think My Psu Has Some Kind Of Error

the123king-reddit Report

9points
POST
Anna Demkovych
Anna Demkovych
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you tried turning it on and off again?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

I Replaced The Ssd And Mixed Up Some Screws

I Replaced The Ssd And Mixed Up Some Screws

cvtudor Report

8points
POST

We are big fans of the subreddit here at Bored Panda, and we’ve been following its growth over the years. For some more recent features about r/techsupportgore, check out our earlier article here and here, as well as here, here, and here.
#28

Ftp "Server" In A Client's Mop And Broom Closet

Ftp "Server" In A Client's Mop And Broom Closet

Yukanojo Report

8points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had a client who kept their server in a cupboard under the stairs. I suggested they move it as could overhear and crash as well as getting dusty. They said it was fine where it was. A month later they call me as it is not working. Sure enough the insides are covered in dust and fluff. I clean it out and set up up in a more open area. Then they complained to my bosses that I sabotaged it. They got my side of the story and went back to the client saying that I advised that this could be an issue and you chose to ignore said advise so too bad.

1
1point
reply
#29

Imagine The Smell

Imagine The Smell

FinishedToxicity Report

8points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

now is no more solid state is aereal

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Welp

Welp

LowTranslator Report

8points
POST

Which of these tech disasters made you facepalm the most, Pandas? Have you ever had to deal with anything even remotely similar? Do you work in tech support and have you ever seen something like this with your own two eyes? You can share your opinions and experiences in the comments. And remember: before asking for help, try turning it off and on again!
#31

Rtx 3080 Ultimate Gore Cooling Edition

Rtx 3080 Ultimate Gore Cooling Edition

FuriousAnalFisting Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those look like Noctua fans. Noctua fans are the best XD

0
0points
reply
#32

Running The Front Desk Phone And Internet

Running The Front Desk Phone And Internet

Computer_Panda Report

8points
POST
#33

The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work

The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work

garprice05 Report

8points
POST
#34

Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back

Mullet PC, Business In Front And Party In The Back

sirawesome63 Report

8points
POST
#35

This Cool Asus Device Allows 2 External Displays. Theoretically

This Cool Asus Device Allows 2 External Displays. Theoretically

YawninglyTaut Report

7points
POST
#36

Dual Channel Doesn't Work

Dual Channel Doesn't Work

BillGatos Report

7points
POST
#37

Oops

Oops

thema123 Report

7points
POST
#38

Ticket Said "Second Monitor Stopped Working"

Ticket Said "Second Monitor Stopped Working"

gbarnick Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Customer Forgot The Electric Stove Was Still On

Customer Forgot The Electric Stove Was Still On

SomeOtherLlama Report

7points
POST
#40

My Mother's College Laptop, Which Still Works And She Completed Her Semester On It. She Refuses To Get Rid Of It Or Try To Fix It

My Mother's College Laptop, Which Still Works And She Completed Her Semester On It. She Refuses To Get Rid Of It Or Try To Fix It

Anuyushi Report

7points
POST
Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just needs a little duct tape, hinges are overrated

1
1point
reply
#41

Serious Question: When Do You Guys Start Disciplining People For Damaging Company Property?

Serious Question: When Do You Guys Start Disciplining People For Damaging Company Property?

runredrabbitdotexe Report

7points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my old job at a tour operator, the hotels had accountants who were given new laptops one year. Over half came back so badly damaged that they had to be binned but no one could say what happened that caused the screen hinges to break. My suggestion was that the next season’s accountants sign a form that says they will return the laptop in the same condition it is received bar normal wear and tear otherwise they lose their retainer. Management refused to consider that and couldn’t really say how we would make sure staff treat company equipment properly. Otherwise keep spending money on laptops which staff will destroy but “can’t” tell you what happened when they break stuff.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Self Melting LCD

Self Melting LCD

initial_chris Report

7points
POST
#43

Co-Worker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes

Co-Worker Decided To Wipe The Monitor With Clorox Bleach Wipes

cltdyna Report

7points
POST
#44

Ah Yes The Best Nas

Ah Yes The Best Nas

waffelking2000 Report

6points
POST
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

was (wall attached storage)

1
1point
reply
#45

I'm Getting Tetanus From Looking At That

I'm Getting Tetanus From Looking At That

YawninglyTaut Report

6points
POST
#46

"My Son Wants To Get In It Too! He's Already Connected The Wire For You" Client While Mounting Access Point In The Office

"My Son Wants To Get In It Too! He's Already Connected The Wire For You" Client While Mounting Access Point In The Office

AusnapDarnhouse Report

6points
POST
#47

Burn In So Bad, You Can See The Colors Of The Original Image

Burn In So Bad, You Can See The Colors Of The Original Image

erds123 Report

6points
POST
Biking Banana
Biking Banana
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, OLEDs are a crappy idea, my brand new TV was like this after 6 months

0
0points
reply
#48

Can You Spot The Previous Technicians Mistake? Phone Just Came In And Won't Turn On. Customer Is Complaining About The Phone Getting Hot

Can You Spot The Previous Technicians Mistake? Phone Just Came In And Won't Turn On. Customer Is Complaining About The Phone Getting Hot

qhoeger Report

6points
POST
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do not[...] puncture" is literally written directly above where you stuck the screw...but of course reading is for plebs I suppose...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Thats Peak Explosion Risk

Thats Peak Explosion Risk

Inkednasty Report

6points
POST
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poke it with something sharp just to be sure

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#50

Just Delidded My First Cpu, How Did I Do?

Just Delidded My First Cpu, How Did I Do?

FourEyes4456 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Just A Friendly Reminder Not To Leave Your Laptop In Your Car When It's 0° Overnight. Yes That's Condensation

Just A Friendly Reminder Not To Leave Your Laptop In Your Car When It's 0° Overnight. Yes That's Condensation

LakeM0nst3r Report

6points
POST
#52

Lenovo Claimed "Water Damage"

Lenovo Claimed "Water Damage"

IAMBUDE Report

6points
POST
#53

Farewell Rickety Rack, You May Be Cheap And Nasty But You Did The Job

Farewell Rickety Rack, You May Be Cheap And Nasty But You Did The Job

Tooleater Report

6points
POST
#54

Customer: My Laptop Turns Off After One Or Two Minutes After I Press Turn On Button. We Diagnosed Laptop, And Found That After Few Seconds, Vent Of The Laptop Gets To 75°c So, Opened A Laptop And Found "Piece Of Carpet" (Brand: Cat&human Carpets) Blocking The Cooler

Customer: My Laptop Turns Off After One Or Two Minutes After I Press Turn On Button. We Diagnosed Laptop, And Found That After Few Seconds, Vent Of The Laptop Gets To 75°c So, Opened A Laptop And Found "Piece Of Carpet" (Brand: Cat&human Carpets) Blocking The Cooler

ZuborInside Report

6points
POST
#55

I Present To You This. They Put It Inside An Oven, Forgot About It And Then Turned The Oven On

I Present To You This. They Put It Inside An Oven, Forgot About It And Then Turned The Oven On

BroLegendCZE Report

5points
POST
oktopus
oktopus
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And who among us doesn't occasionally put their laptop in the oven?

0
0points
reply
#56

"Scratches At A Level 6 And Deeper Groves At A Level 7"

"Scratches At A Level 6 And Deeper Groves At A Level 7"

Paelyne Report

5points
POST
Mark Buxbaum
Mark Buxbaum
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"groves"? Like what, an orange grove?

0
0points
reply
#57

Roomies Somehow Managed To Break This Off

Roomies Somehow Managed To Break This Off

Sharkbot9990 Report

5points
POST
Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god some idiot is going to use this to construct a TikTok challenge involving using your tongue

1
1point
reply
#58

"I Don't Know Why, But The Vga Port Not Working "

"I Don't Know Why, But The Vga Port Not Working "

SaoriTakebe Report

5points
POST
#59

We Still Don't Know The Full Story Behind This. It Was Left On The Av Repair Desk At A School District. I Was Actually Able To Get The Motherboard Running In A Different Chassis And Pull The Serial Number. The Tech At The School That Serial Belonged To Said They Didn't Know About It

We Still Don't Know The Full Story Behind This. It Was Left On The Av Repair Desk At A School District. I Was Actually Able To Get The Motherboard Running In A Different Chassis And Pull The Serial Number. The Tech At The School That Serial Belonged To Said They Didn't Know About It

HaggardMelon Report

5points
POST
#60

Im Scared To Fine Out Whats Inside

Im Scared To Fine Out Whats Inside

maguatier Report

4points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Fan Failure

Fan Failure

415Legend Report

4points
POST
#62

Customer Complained About Poor Internet Connection. Patch Cable Sitting On The Electric Baseboard Heater Just Miiiiggggghhhhtt Have Been The Issue

Customer Complained About Poor Internet Connection. Patch Cable Sitting On The Electric Baseboard Heater Just Miiiiggggghhhhtt Have Been The Issue

ZappBrannigansLaw Report

4points
POST
#63

Client States Laptop Behaves Erratic When Plugged Into USB C Dock... Found Yer Issue

Client States Laptop Behaves Erratic When Plugged Into USB C Dock... Found Yer Issue