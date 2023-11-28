This IG Page Hosts Memes That “Taste Like Sarcasm”, And Here Are 70 Of The Most Relatable
If you’ve been with us for a while, I take it sarcasm—or maybe more specifically sarcastic memes—is likely running through your veins at this point. Well, your sarcastic blood cell count will go up once you’re done with this listicle.
There’s an Instagram page out there called Tastes Like Sarcasm that’s all about those chucklesome sarcastic memes. And no, there is no such thing as too much sarcasm—if anything, there is never enough sarcasm in our daily lives, so have it!
Tastes Like Sarcasm is actually more than just an Instagram page. It’s also a Snapchat, a Facebook, and an X… page? It’s on those social media platforms is all I’m saying.
And while its online presence is vast and accessible, it’s on Instagram that it has the most of it. The page has been around since early 2013 and has since then posted 5,220 memes to a 562,000 follower audience.
If you need a detailed rundown on what sarcasm is in and of itself, you can get it in one of our previous articles on another sarcasm-focused meme page.
And if you can’t be bothered, tl;dr: it’s a form of expression that’s meant to mock people in humorously subtle and ambivalent ways.
So, without spiraling into yet another rehashed explanation on sarcastic thought, why not consider what the Instagram page already hinted at: it’s taste.
What would sarcasm taste like? Folks on Reddit speculated on a number of things. OP himself imagined it to be like bad candy, which smells very good, but once it touches the taste buds, it goes south really fast.
Others suggested a very interesting take on it by pointing out that the etymology of the word refers to tearing flesh. In that sense, sarcasm would probably taste like blood.
Others chimed in suggesting things like butterscotch, if it’s on the giving end, and just butt if it’s on the receiving end. Or it would just taste whatever the opposite of the expected taste is.
Now, if you want to know what sarcasm would smell like, heck, the internet has some answers to that too.
Scent Of Sarcasm is another meme page on Instagram that doubles as a digital front for sarcastic, yet heartfelt soy candles. Scents include “Mom’s Last Nerve”, “Nothing But [Promiscuous Women] Are Born On This Day,” and “I’m Pretty Sure Being Friends With You Is Bad For My Liver.”
There’s even a Bored Panda listicle about it.
Another sense to consider is our perception of sarcastic people—who are they as individuals?
Among the positives, sarcastic people exhibit quick-witted minds and have good observational skills. This allows them to point out absurd, obvious and redundant things at a moment’s notice.
Sarcastic folks are also considered courageous by some as deliberate offenses require boldness. And sarcastic people have a skin thick enough to showcase that.
On the other hand, being naturally sarcastic also entails more negative personal tendencies. Tendencies such as contempt and passive aggressiveness.
After all, an expression of sarcasm has a target that is put down for this or that, and oftentimes it’s done in a public setting. So, not only are you essentially finding witty ways of calling someone an idiot, you’re doing this in front of others too. But, at the same time, it’s done subtly, as an act of passive aggression.
Another side of sarcastic people is their insensitivity, which actually goes along with the previous points. While empathic people would notice absurdity, they wouldn’t out a person for it. At least not publicly. Sarcasts, however, would likely go nuts.
Lastly, there’s low self-worth. Because of the potential praise that their sarcastic humor might get, sarcasm might become a huge part of a sarcastic person’s identity. And without it, they’re nothing. So, they resort to cutting remarks to boost their ego.
Now, it’s important to note that these are not extremes and absolutes. Sarcasm in and of itself is not bad. Remember, different jokes for different folks—avoid being sarcastic with those who are sensitive or in power to punish you, all the while go wild with friends who appreciate and understand your humor.
The other aspect—the target—can also be changed. Be your own target of sarcasm as you won’t get offended by your own jokes, or target inanimate objects and situations rather than people.
