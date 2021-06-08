1k+views
I Create Surreal Self-Portraits Using Full-Body Suits That Suggest Strangeness, Otherworldliness, And Isolation (55 Pics)
Inspired by artists such as René Magritte or Constantin Brâncuși, I create surreal self-portraits using full-body costumes, which suggest strangeness, otherworldliness, and isolation.
More info: feliciasimionphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook
Absolutely phenomenal! Love the creepy vibe I get viewing this!
I like how the patterns in the sand contrast with the black and white squares
My favorite. I feel like it should be a Vans ad or something!!
Dear photographer: These are amazing. They all scream art and meaning. But they also give the feeling of silence. They want to speak, but one must look and listen before they tell anything. They are so surreal and amazing. Thanks for making them and sharing them with the Bored Panda community!
This is trippy and amazing and..... and......... it makes me wonder why they have so many full body suits
Thank you very much! only for the photoshoots, ofc :))
Well, at least you've absorbed the classic art of manufacturing pretentious gibberish about your work.
Oh i Love them! Do you sell poster prints? Or high resolution data?
Thank you so much! I sell fine art prints, if you are interested, please write me via feliciasimionphoto@gmail.com. :)
