Inspired by artists such as René Magritte or Constantin Brâncuși, I create surreal self-portraits using full-body costumes, which suggest strangeness, otherworldliness, and isolation.

#1

Felicia Simion
#2

Felicia Simion
Dinogirlvt
Dinogirlvt
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RileyRileyRileyRileyRileyRileyRileyRileyRileyRiley

6
6points
reply
#3

Felicia Simion
Why?
Why?
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that the My Pillow Guy?

7
7points
reply
#4

Felicia Simion
#5

Felicia Simion
Rachel Connot
Rachel Connot
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has a very Silent Hill nurse vibe to me. Love it!

3
3points
reply
#6

Felicia Simion
#7

Felicia Simion
#8

Felicia Simion
#9

Felicia Simion
Toodles ️
Toodles ️
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That on scares me but it's cool

2
2points
reply
#10

Felicia Simion
#11

Felicia Simion
Susoul Cats
Susoul Cats
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i dont know why, but this is my favourite by far

8
8points
reply
#12

Felicia Simion
#13

Felicia Simion
#14

Felicia Simion
#15

Felicia Simion
#16

Felicia Simion
FoREVer Tholomew Plague
FoREVer Tholomew Plague
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely phenomenal! Love the creepy vibe I get viewing this!

3
3points
reply
#17

Felicia Simion
Amy Jo Buchanan
Amy Jo Buchanan
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how the patterns in the sand contrast with the black and white squares

1
1point
reply
#18

Felicia Simion
#19

Felicia Simion
Doctor Punk
Doctor Punk
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this feel so deep and personal?

2
2points
reply
#20

Felicia Simion
#21

Felicia Simion
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cool! Don't drop it :o

1
1point
reply
#22

Felicia Simion
#23

Felicia Simion
#24

Felicia Simion
#25

Felicia Simion
#26

Felicia Simion
#27

Felicia Simion
lol idk
lol idk
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

its so cool that no one is loking at you

1
1point
reply
#28

Felicia Simion
#29

Felicia Simion
#30

Felicia Simion
#31

Felicia Simion
#32

Felicia Simion
#33

Felicia Simion
#34

Felicia Simion
#35

Felicia Simion
#36

Felicia Simion
#37

Felicia Simion
#38

Felicia Simion
#39

Felicia Simion
#40

Felicia Simion
#41

Felicia Simion
leia's emotional cupcake
leia's emotional cupcake
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My favorite. I feel like it should be a Vans ad or something!!

2
2points
reply
#42

Felicia Simion
HooowlAtTheMoon
HooowlAtTheMoon
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one kinda looks edited. The shadow is off.

1
1point
reply
#43

Felicia Simion
#44

Felicia Simion
#45

Felicia Simion
Clandestine
Clandestine
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear photographer: These are amazing. They all scream art and meaning. But they also give the feeling of silence. They want to speak, but one must look and listen before they tell anything. They are so surreal and amazing. Thanks for making them and sharing them with the Bored Panda community!

2
2points
reply
#46

Felicia Simion
#47

Felicia Simion
#48

Felicia Simion
#49

Felicia Simion
#50

Felicia Simion
#51

Felicia Simion
#52

Felicia Simion
#53

Felicia Simion
#54

Felicia Simion
#55

Felicia Simion
