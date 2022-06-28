Two years after I was diagnosed with severe postpartum depression, I felt utterly deprived of Nature.

I found it difficult to connect with it - as if someone or something had unplugged me from my own roots. I was left almost untouchable, unreachable, and my heart was in grief after the loss of my former relationship with the natural world.

I began to seek relief in people and the urban environment, plunging myself into the realm of the rushed streets, coffee shops, and never-ending amounts of work. When I would leave the city, I would no longer feel joy in the quietness of the countryside, the mountains, or the sea. What would excite me before was now tasteless. I missed my connection with the sun, the earth, and the wind. I missed the way they would engage me with a part of myself I thought I had lost forever.

And then I decided to leave.

