Two years after I was diagnosed with severe postpartum depression, I felt utterly deprived of Nature.

I found it difficult to connect with it - as if someone or something had unplugged me from my own roots. I was left almost untouchable, unreachable, and my heart was in grief after the loss of my former relationship with the natural world.

I began to seek relief in people and the urban environment, plunging myself into the realm of the rushed streets, coffee shops, and never-ending amounts of work. When I would leave the city, I would no longer feel joy in the quietness of the countryside, the mountains, or the sea. What would excite me before was now tasteless. I missed my connection with the sun, the earth, and the wind. I missed the way they would engage me with a part of myself I thought I had lost forever.

And then I decided to leave.

#1

Felicia Simion
I found it easy to choose Iceland. I always imagined I would find a different kind of landscape there – one of primordiality, rawness, and otherworldliness. A scenery that would release the wildest emotions inside me and would make me feel fear and anxiety, awe and gratitude at the same time.

I wanted to express all of this novelty of feelings through photography and performance, so I chose to imagine the connection with nature through wool threads that would tie me to natural elements, such as ice, stones, or sand.
#2

Felicia Simion
#3

Felicia Simion
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Not so much into the "rope tied up/netting" images, but this one is stunning. It looks like an alienscape.

Throughout my journey, I experienced 70km/h winds, negative temperatures, and the stares of the tourist crowds who would often stop and take pictures of me. I stood before craters, waterfalls and the ocean, and never was I afraid. I felt life pouring through my veins, into my brains, as if someone – or something – was plugging me back into my spirit.

In Iceland, I blended with Nature and I became part of it. I was not merely a human, I was a bearer of Life. I was rewired.
#4

Felicia Simion
#5

Felicia Simion
Potty pagan panda
Potty pagan panda
I have photos and a video I took when I visited this glacier. Just sitting looking at the beauty of it we could hear the ice moving literally

#6

Felicia Simion
asexualotl (she/her)
asexualotl (she/her)
kerid crater!! visiting it was truly a liberating experience. i think it was the views and the wind.

#7

Felicia Simion
#8

Felicia Simion
#9

Felicia Simion
Lilly
Lilly
Idk why this one is giving me horror movie vibes

#10

Felicia Simion
#11

Felicia Simion
#12

Felicia Simion
asexualotl (she/her)
asexualotl (she/her)
this one is especially powerful, being tied to the ice

#13

Felicia Simion
#14

Felicia Simion
O.M.Miki
O.M.Miki
all this silly string c**p throws me off.

#15

Felicia Simion
