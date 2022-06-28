9Kviews
My Trip To Iceland In 15 Pictures As I Tried To Rebuild My Relationship With Nature
Two years after I was diagnosed with severe postpartum depression, I felt utterly deprived of Nature.
I found it difficult to connect with it - as if someone or something had unplugged me from my own roots. I was left almost untouchable, unreachable, and my heart was in grief after the loss of my former relationship with the natural world.
I began to seek relief in people and the urban environment, plunging myself into the realm of the rushed streets, coffee shops, and never-ending amounts of work. When I would leave the city, I would no longer feel joy in the quietness of the countryside, the mountains, or the sea. What would excite me before was now tasteless. I missed my connection with the sun, the earth, and the wind. I missed the way they would engage me with a part of myself I thought I had lost forever.
And then I decided to leave.
I found it easy to choose Iceland. I always imagined I would find a different kind of landscape there – one of primordiality, rawness, and otherworldliness. A scenery that would release the wildest emotions inside me and would make me feel fear and anxiety, awe and gratitude at the same time.
I wanted to express all of this novelty of feelings through photography and performance, so I chose to imagine the connection with nature through wool threads that would tie me to natural elements, such as ice, stones, or sand.
Not so much into the "rope tied up/netting" images, but this one is stunning. It looks like an alienscape.
Throughout my journey, I experienced 70km/h winds, negative temperatures, and the stares of the tourist crowds who would often stop and take pictures of me. I stood before craters, waterfalls and the ocean, and never was I afraid. I felt life pouring through my veins, into my brains, as if someone – or something – was plugging me back into my spirit.
In Iceland, I blended with Nature and I became part of it. I was not merely a human, I was a bearer of Life. I was rewired.
I have photos and a video I took when I visited this glacier. Just sitting looking at the beauty of it we could hear the ice moving literally
kerid crater!! visiting it was truly a liberating experience. i think it was the views and the wind.
this one is especially powerful, being tied to the ice
Beautiful pictures but I just want to ask two questions. 1. Are you not feeling a bit cold? 2. Can I show you how to ravel up a ball of yarn so you don't get tangled in it again? /jk/ just a joke for those who have no sense of humour.
what a thoughtful and powerful collection of photos. i hope you are doing better now <3
I don't know why this got renamed :(
