Superheroes On The Line: A Journey Of Resilience (6 Pics)
Superheroes On The Line: A Journey Of Resilience

After battling illness, I received a life-changing diagnosis: scleroderma. My disabled hands left me devastated, taking away my ability to draw and communicate through sign language.

Determined to reclaim my creativity, I persevered. With two fingers and limited shoulder mobility, I adapted. My desk became my trusted ally.

Inspired by superhero movies, I conceived Superheroes on the Line – whimsical illustrations of heroes hanging laundry.

More info: Facebook

