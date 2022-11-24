You know them by their aliases. They’re the ones with the power to save the day even when all hope seems lost. You can’t go to your local comic book store without seeing their faces on everything from lunch boxes to T-shirts and coffee mugs. You can’t avoid hearing their names while watching movie trailers at the cinema. They’re the Avengers, Wonder Woman, Batman, and all the modern-day legends from Marvel and DC that inspired our child selves!

But do you know who’s also a superhero? You are. That’s because you have the power of knowledge, at least concerning the superheroes that made the history of cinema, comics, and animation! 

We’ve all seen the movies and know what our favorite superheroes can do. But do you know how they got their powers? What about the details of their childhoods? Or what kind of things they like to do when they’re off-duty? We’re here to help you harness your power because we’ve got all kinds of fun facts about these super-people ready for you in this trivia game.

We’ve compiled a list of superhero-related trivia questions — some of which are so difficult that even the experts might not be able to answer them right away. So grab your cape, put on your spandex-y tights, and get ready for some superhero trivia!

The Man of Steel is another name for which superhero?

What is Superman’s weakness?

Who is able to calm Hulk?

I though it was Scarlett Johanson...

Who was Tony Stark’s favorite band?

Who is the strongest superhero?

What is Aquaman's weakness?

What is the name of Batman’s pet?

What is Batman’s real name?

In "Batman Forever", which villain did Jim Carrey play?

What type of doctor is Doctor Strange?

Who killed Tony Stark’s parents?

What is the name of Batman’s butler?

Where does Iron Man’s origin story begin?

What is the name of Thanos's home planet?

What city does Batman protect?

What is the IQ of Batman?

What is Green Lanterns ring name?

What was the name of the metal in Wolverine’s bones?

Which superhero has an advanced ability to live forever?

Thanos is in love with which character?

Daredevil is a superhero with what physical challenge?

Who has radioactive blood?

How did Spider-Man get his superpowers?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
21 hours ago

Answer: He was bitten by a radioactive spider.

What is the name of Wonder Woman’s mother?

The Beast is the medical doctor for which movie?

Who is the superhero who can manipulate and resist the weather?

Who is the character usually romantically paired with Batman?

Who gets his power from a ring?

Which superhero was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby?

Who portrays the Scare Crow in "Batman Begins"?

What species is Loki?

What is the real name of Deadpool?

Which island does Wonder Woman come from?

How did the Fantastic Four get their superpowers?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
20 hours ago

Answer: Bombarded with cosmic radiation.

Who was the first superhero ever?

What is the real name of the Scarlet Witch?

Who is the most popular superhero of 2022?

Which of the following superheroes says, “Don’t make me angry, you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry"?

In which year was "The Flash" first introduced?

Who is Black Panther’s sister?

Who was the first LGBT character in Marvel?

Superman is the character from which planet?

What is Wonder Woman’s real name?

What city does Superman protect?

What does Yondu have to do to activate his arrow and hurt someone?

Who originally killed Superman in the 1992 comic?

Where did Captain Marvel get her powers?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
20 hours ago

Answer: via the destruction of the light-speed engine.

Which superhero is actually faster than Superman?

Where was Natasha Romanoff born?

What is The Riddler's real name?

How did Captain America get powers?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
20 hours ago

Answer: After being infused with the Super-Soldier serum.

Where does Spider-Man shoot his webs from?

How many PhDs does Bruce Banner have?

What metal is Wakanda's most precious resource?

Who is Mr. Freeze's sister?

Who is the superhero who can no longer transform back into human form anymore?

What superhero movie doesn’t have a sequel planned?

Where was Dr. Strange hiding the Time Stone?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
21 hours ago

Answer: Inside the Eye of Agamotto.

Who says this: "It’s clobbering time!"

What is the name of the newspaper company Peter Parker works for?

What is the name of Iron Man’s loyal assistant?

Name the flammable Marvel superhero?

Who is the leader of the Fantastic Four?

What is the online handle of Bruce Wayne?

How did She-Hulk get her powers?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
21 hours ago

Answer: A blood transfusion provided by Bruce Banner.

What is the name of the X-Men’s plane?

Which villain got his distinct appearance from toxic chemicals at a plant?

How does Dr. Strange convince Dormammu to leave Earth alone?

Debuting in 1965, which superhero is also known as Goliath and Ronin?

Elektra made her debut in which Marvel comic?

Which Spider-Man villain shows up two times, first as a secret crime boss and then as a vengeance-bent son?

There was a superhero, who was a practicing Buddhist. What is his name?

What was Hulk's actual color, when he was originally drawn for the comics?

What weapon does Batman use the most?

Bruce Banner helps fight crime when he is in which mode?

What was wonder woman’s most special fighting tool?

Which superhero grew up on planet Tamaran?

What was Superman’s Kryptonian name?

From where has Colossus come from?

Who is the fictional man behind the superhero of Wolverine?

What is the real name of Captain America?

After the missing of Barry Allen’s father and mother, who adopted and raised him?

Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
Žydrūnė Trukanavičiūtė
BoredPanda Staff
20 hours ago

Answer: Captain Darryl Frye of the police department.

What relation Sue and Johnny had in Fantastic Four?

Which character is resurrected in the movie “X-Men: The Last Stand”?

How old is miles morales when he becomes Spider-Man?

Who played the role of Superman in "Superman: The Movie" (1978)?

Who is Iron Man's most famous antagonist?

Who grew up in Smallville?

What year was the first "Iron Man" movie released?

Who is the superhero twin brother of Scarlet Witch?

In the "Spider-Man" movie, Uncle Ben said something to Peter. Fill in the blanks: “With great power, comes great...?"

Which superhero has the magic lasso and bullet-proof bracelets?

Who has an indestructible shield?

Who is Raymond Palmer’s alter ego?

What is the real name of superhero Flash?

Who played Harley Quinn in the movie "Birds of Prey"?

Who was Aquaman's sidekick?

What is the name of Thor’s hammer?

Which superhero is nicknamed the "Man without fear"?

Where does the Green Arrow mainly operate?

In "Wonder Woman" (1984), what is the civil job of the main character Diana Prince?

Which superhero can hear heartbeats?

The first name "Super America" didn’t last long because the creators felt there were too many superheroes using "super" in their ID. What was the second name?

