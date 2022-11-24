You know them by their aliases. They’re the ones with the power to save the day even when all hope seems lost. You can’t go to your local comic book store without seeing their faces on everything from lunch boxes to T-shirts and coffee mugs. You can’t avoid hearing their names while watching movie trailers at the cinema. They’re the Avengers, Wonder Woman, Batman, and all the modern-day legends from Marvel and DC that inspired our child selves!

But do you know who’s also a superhero? You are. That’s because you have the power of knowledge, at least concerning the superheroes that made the history of cinema, comics, and animation!

We’ve all seen the movies and know what our favorite superheroes can do. But do you know how they got their powers? What about the details of their childhoods? Or what kind of things they like to do when they’re off-duty? We’re here to help you harness your power because we’ve got all kinds of fun facts about these super-people ready for you in this trivia game.

We’ve compiled a list of superhero-related trivia questions — some of which are so difficult that even the experts might not be able to answer them right away. So grab your cape, put on your spandex-y tights, and get ready for some superhero trivia!