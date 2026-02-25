ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely been in a situation where something someone said completely dumbfounded you. You had to ask yourself whether this person was joking, only to find out that they were actually serious. You probably formed opinions, unflattering ones, at that. 

This was likely the experience these people had, which is why they had to share it on Reddit. The thread was about the stupidest thing they’ve heard someone say, and the responses poured in. 

Readers, if you have that one completely inane statement from someone that stands out to you, feel free to share it in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman holding credit card while looking at laptop, reacting to stupid things with a long pause expression I had a coworker who believed that if you cancelled a credit card, you didn’t have to pay it anymore.

She told me she had this great plan, she was going to buy a new flatscreen TV and a new couch and a bunch of other furniture and then “I’ll just cancel the card and I’ll get it all for free!”.

North_Artichoke_6721 , Mikhail Nilov Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    College students in a lecture hall reacting with long pauses after hearing some stupid things during class discussion. I said when I was younger I wanted to be a paleontologist when I grew. She said that was stupid because why would you want to study something that wasn't real (dinosaurs). When I clarified if she actually thought dinosaurs weren't real, she then said she gets them confused with unicorns. Then told us a story that in college, in a lecture, she tried calling out a professor who said unicorns weren't real because she had one at a birthday party when she was younger. Needless to say, she's a pharmaceutical sales rep now.

    Illustrious_Low2044 , Yan Krukau Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Frustrated customer support agents with headsets reacting to people saying stupid things during calls at office desk. I did internet tech support ages ago. I was helping a guy with his connection problems over the phone. I told him to right click on his modem icon and go to properties.

    He said "My right or your right?"

    Over the phone.

    jasta07 , Yan Krukau Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Three coworkers reacting with frustration and disbelief during a meeting after hearing stupid things said by others. I had a classmate who argued, almost to the point of tears, that 55 mph in his Camaro was faster than 55 mph in a Corolla.

    MTMountains , Yan Krukau Report

    5points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like thinking a kilo of rocks is heavier than a kilo of feathers.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Young man in denim overalls and cap holding a wooden tool, looking into distance with a thoughtful pause outdoors. “We haven’t had a dust bowl in years” farmer said as he was ripping out windbreak trees so he could plant more beans on that few acres of land. Like why do you think the wind doesn’t come screeching through here anymore.

    chauchatbob , cottonbro studio Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman fascinated by glowing jellyfish in aquarium, capturing moments that make people pause and reflect on stupid things said. Standing in front a jellyfish tank at an aquarium with my then 5 year old daughter. There was a 20ish couple also standing there watching in silence. The tank had lighting that slowly changed colors every few seconds as the jellyfish bobbed around. At some point the woman says...


    "It's so amazing how they all know to change to the same new color at the same time."


    I had to do everything I could to not laugh. I looked down at my daughter and she a perfect 5-year-old "W*F?" look on her face. I shook my head and then looked at the man, with a look on my face that clearly said "you have to laugh first, man". He was doing everything he could to hold it in. Eventually as we all start letting out some stifled giggles, she says again...


    "Oh. My. God. I am so stupid."


    The dam burst and all four of us erupted into laughter. I said something like "that was fantastic, you just made our day" and we all went our separate ways. .

    LocalAirHold , Ashley kwok Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least she realized that she made a mistake

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Older man with arms crossed and a serious expression, illustrating times people said stupid things causing long pauses. Asked a guy at the gas station if he knew where the bookstore was. He replied in a disgusted tone “Do I look like I read BOOKS?” No, I guess you don’t.

    markmakesfun , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Young man in a denim jacket smiling and leaning on a metal railing, capturing a moment of surprised or stupid things said. Working front desk at a hotel. Guest comes in and walks to the stairwell, then back out and asks "do these stairs go up?"

    I take a brief moment to make sure I heard what I thought I heard and reply "guess it depends which way you're going, they also go down".

    Dude burst out laughing and went back to the stairwell.

    StanknBeans , Talal Hakim Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Horse with a red bridle standing outdoors with raindrops falling, capturing a pause in a natural setting. A stoner classmate in high school once asked my teacher: “do you think horses know when it’s raining outside?”

    It’s been 15 years and I still think about that question weekly.

    Sky_Adventure , Ольга Матвеева Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Thoughtful woman sitting inside a car, looking out the window, capturing a long pause moment after a stupid thing was said. Hands down the stupidest thing i ever heard was, I was riding a MUNI bus in San Francisco, right before the solar eclipse in 2017/2018ish. 

    Women talking to her friend loudly asked how its possible to have a solar eclipse since the moon is just the sun at night. 

    This was a grown woman, dressed in business attire on her way to what I imagine was a financial/tech job.

    For those of you with imposter syndrome, remember these people are out there living their lives, confidently. .

    Poopardthecat , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Young woman with surprised expression, wearing patterned shirt, illustrating people saying stupid things causing long pause. My grandmother told me, "If he doesn't hit you, then he doesn't love you."

    hhairy , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Person wearing a hat sitting in a car, pointing at raindrops on the window, capturing a thoughtful pause moment. My childhood friend when she got her learners permit said this while driving in the rain: “urgh! Why does it always rain harder when I drive faster?!”.

    chuck-it125 , alex geerts Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Two people laughing during a casual conversation, capturing moments of silly and stupid things said. I knew a gay guy who’s best friend was a lesbian. His mum said to him “you’re both gay, why not date each other?”

    Left_Raccoon9826 , cottonbro studio Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Young woman in a casual beige jacket speaking with an expressive gesture, illustrating moments of people saying stupid things. "You can't just judge someone based on what they believe."

    EverythingIsFakeNGay , SHVETS production Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Two men smiling and standing in front of a chalkboard filled with complex equations, illustrating moments of stupid things paused for. "I'm a Christian so I don't believe the Earth is billions of years old."

    This was another science teacher at a school I worked at. I laughed because I thought he was joking. At the time I did not even realize that young Earthers were a real thing. I thought they were just a running online joke.

    Hargelbargel , Jean-Rene Chazottes Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Woman laughing heartily with glitter on her face, capturing moments of people saying stupid things causing long pauses. My coworker thought that when a liquor bottle said ‘spirit’ on the label, that it had an actual spirit in it. Like a ghost.

    So3Dimensional , Rodolfo Quirós Report

    5points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Admittedly that would be pretty awesome.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man in casual clothes sitting on wooden chair expressing confusion during a conversation about stupid things pause moments Here are a few I've heard in the last couple weeks from my Australian cousin who loves to tell me how stupid Americans are...

    "I would go back to 3000 BC to see if Jesus was really knocking about"
    "My cervix hurts" (he's a male)
    "Hawaii is a country, not a state, because it has it's own flag"
    "Who cares what someone from Nepal thinks" (when talking about Napoleon)


    There's more but it hurts my brain to think of them all.

    DoyersDoyers , cottonbro studio Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Watermelon cut in half on a wooden board outdoors on green grass, capturing a natural and fresh summer vibe. “I hope a watermelon falls out of a tree and hits you in the head.”

    -Ralphie Fernini (my mum’s high school boyfriend).

    Ok-Study420 , kaboompics.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Smiling mature woman with gray hair taking a thoughtful pause while holding a cup, illustrating moments of pause after stupid things said. A week before the 2020 presidential election: “You will see, the next day after the election covid will disappear. They made it up to make Trump look bad”. It came from a 40-year-old woman with a college degree.

    Cinder_Gimbal , Anna Shvets Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Man in gray suit sitting on couch looking stressed after hearing stupid things causing a long pause reaction. I may have a great one ….. I used to work with this guy we will call him Joe, well Joe came up to me and started a conversation about Rihanna, and he was like she is hot, the hottest barbarian he ever saw? I asked “barbarian?” He replied yea she is from Barbaria! I said do you mean Barbados He oh that’s how you say it for a female!

    I just walked away.

    Decent_Long2029 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Scientific calculator displaying complex calculations on a wooden surface, highlighting moments of confusion and pause. "Those aren't statistics, it's just math".

    Lovelysonrise , Pixabay Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Person stacking doterra essential oil bottles next to a diffuser, illustrating moments requiring a long pause reaction. 1) essential oils stopped them from getting Covid.

    2) NASA was responsible for the helium shortage because they use it to keep the stars in the sky.

    TonyStark100 , doTERRA International, LLC Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Surprised woman in yellow sweater pointing up with finger, reacting to stupid things said causing a long pause moment. An angry tourist off a cruise ship barging around a shop in Mexico: “Doesn’t anyone speak American here??!” This person did not even know the name of her own language, much less how rude and ignorant it was to demand that others in a different country speak it.

    AnasandSF , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    The dow is over 50.000.

    SmolTeddu Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Man in a white shirt shrugging with a confused expression, illustrating moments of stupid things causing long pauses. My ex is Australian. He went back to his country when I was a few months pregnant and had no contact for years.
    When he reached out our son was almost two. Son was born and raised in US with no contact from paternal family.
    Ex asked if our son had an Aussie accent.

    Opening_Coach_1945 , Will Oliveira Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Man in red shirt with hand on forehead showing frustration after hearing stupid things causing a long pause moment Someone said to me (without sarcasm) that if their wife had immigrated illegally they would be better off becuase of all the free stuff and money illegals get.


    This was just the stupidest thing today though.

    GarySparrow0 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Person drinking water from a clear glass bottle outdoors illustrating moments people said stupid things causing long pauses. There was a clip on Reddit the other day where the guy says that drinking water is a scam. Because water is a solvent and dissolves everything.

    Which makes it weird that so many people have pools and hot tubs.

    csfshrink , MART PRODUCTION Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Young woman with curly hair looking confused and frustrated, expressing disbelief at stupid things said causing long pause moments. In my 20s/30s I regularly got asked why I didn’t have kids. I had a stock set of answers, but my usual was, “I don’t think my genes are worth passing to the next generation.”

    A co-worker responded, “what do you mean? You’re white.”

    Me: 😲

    Ok_Possession4223 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Confused woman in white sweater reacting with frustration to stupid things said causing others to take a long pause. My mom got remarried and it’s the weirdest thing….I still look like my dad.

    🤯 wish I was kidding. She was in school to be an elementary school teacher, too. Educating the future of America! (Maybe that explains some things….).

    jenlj015 , Ron Lach Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Woman in red dress looking shocked with hands covering mouth, expressing disbelief after hearing stupid things said by others. A coworker was telling a story about driving their car, going down an embankment, and having it flip over on its roof. Second coworker cried out, completely sincerely, “Oh my God! Did you live???” And then waited.for.the.answer.

    ThrowRAmissiontomars , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    A campfire burning dry wooden sticks outdoors, symbolizing moments causing others to take a long pause. I don't know if it's THE stupidest but last Thanksgiving we had a fire in the fire pit. The smoke was hitting my stepson in the face, making him cough, and you could tell it was burning his eyes. Eventually, my wife, his mother asks this 18-year-old man “Why don't you move to a seat out of the smoke?”

    He replied “I'm cold and the smoke is the hottest part.

    We felt like failures.

    MiasmaFate , Daniel Johansson Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store storefront with red awning under clear blue sky, highlighting thrift store shopping. The salvation army is part of the military.

    Proper_Birthday2542 , JGKlein Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Trump would never say that after a direct quote with video evidence.

    Kshi-dragonfly Report

    4points
    POST
    baca-strings avatar
    Strings
    Strings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can get that with any popular person in the public eye...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I had someone ask my accent so I told them I was Australian, and they were stunned. Then asked how long I had been living in the country so I told them one year and they almost choked and said "Wow, your English is so good!!!".

    s3xydud3 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    I might be the stupid person in this story so here it goes:
    I went to an aquarium several years ago. And they were getting to do a starfish feeding. The girl doing the presentation said "how do you think starfish taste?" The room went silent and I blurted out "horrible!" She apparently meant "how do you think starfish taste their food?".

    SatanicMotherfucker4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    At a 4th of July fireworks show. An adult male telling a group of kids that "you see the rocket explode before you hear the boom. That's the doppler effect.".

    Mickeydawg1311 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    “Without the dinosaurs, Jurassic Park doesn’t have much of a plot.”

    AdumLarp Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Reconnected with an old friend on Christmas Eve. She launched into a chem trail speech. Convinced she sees them in the summer and the next day storms appear. Yes I’ve seen these things on Reddit but it shocked the hell out of me that an old friend would be the first person I would hear it from in person. Haven’t talked since. Texted a few times but she wants me to call. No thanks.

    bnelson7694 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    I once heard someone at the next table at a restaurant say “you know who is smart? Sarah Palin. She’s so well spoken” I laughed out loud but the jokes on me. It’s all been downhill since then.

    msbrchckn Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    I dated a girl who insisted the moon was more important than the sun because the sun only lights the daytime when it's already light out, but the moon lights up the night when you really need it.

    CerberusBots Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    You shouldn't wear steel toed boots because if something lands on your foot, they'll cut off your toes!

    Never mind that proper CSA approved steel toed boots would require *thousands* of pounds to do that - far more than what's required to just crush your toes into paste.

    See also: You shouldn't wear a helmet because it makes you more likely to be brain damaged instead of ended. You shouldn't wear a seat belt because it's safer to be thrown from the car.

    They're all stupid. If you desperately don't want to wear protective gear, don't. But don't spread idiotic nonsense.

    wintersdark Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    "I don't want a raise because it would put me in a higher tax bracket".

    wizzard419 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    My mom defending Trump wrote to me in an email that he’s a “blue collar businessman.” I laughed and literally rolled on the floor for like 10 minutes. Still makes me chortle.

    evensonic Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    "January 6th was a tour of the Capitol " - FOX News.

    CauliflowerBoth866 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    My church uses the King James Bible because that’s the one Jesus used.

    PenguinTheStand Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    My mother in law is a turbo Catholic and during the pandemic she would say “you can’t get sick from church” because apparently church is a magical place where germs and viruses can’t get in. That religion made her do and say a lot of stupid things but that one got me angry.

    0zzm0s1s Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    "I voted for Trump... twice".

    county259 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    A couple years ago, in my old dorm building, we had a “Show Your Interest Presentation” and we could do whatever topic we wanted. One girl went up and did her fictional crushes, which I respect, and this isn’t the girl who said the stupid stuff, no, she’s cool. At one point, she admitted to crushing on Mr. Fox from fantastic Mr Fox fame purely bc of George Clooney’s voice acting. The stupid stuff comes in when this one girl asks “Who’s George Clooney? Is he a president?”

    It gets worse.

    If I were to tell you George Clooney was Batman, you’d think “Oh, he played the character, got it.” As one does. This girl just says, when she’s told George Clooney was Batman, “I thought that was Bruce Wayne.”

    CandyCreecher Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Aren’t bears mythical creatures.

    Thejustinset Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    There are 61 seconds in a minute. I know everyone says 60, but it’s actually 61.

    Gohanto Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Do elephants lay eggs?

    Dry-Indication-2455 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Mosquitos fly south for the winter.

    Bubbly_Cockroach8340 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    “You can’t have it that cold, the pipes will freeze.” The building was set for 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

    Concinnous325 Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    “I always remember my uncle’s birthday because he is exactly twice as old as me.” I swear they were serious.

    markmakesfun Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Can I rat myself out? I am college-educated with an emphasis in biology. While very heavily pregnant, I asked a zookeeper what penguins were. As in mammals, birds, fish, etc. My brain was so fried from pregnancy that it could not comprehend what category they fell into. My friend looked at me like I had grown three heads or was having a stroke. Rightfully so.

    I still die inside when I think of that moment.

    Totallyanonymousme Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    I heard a contestant on Project Runway say this when in Central Park. "It's just like a movie, but in 3D".

    CatsMom4Ever Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    A guy back in highschool came from a jewish family.
    His brother was pretty smart, had good grades. Him? Not so much, he was always failing everything.
    One day he said "I don't need to study. Im like my brother. We jews are good at science, it's in our blood"
    Yeah the guy failed in the most predictable way possible, even his brother warned him and told him he did in fact study 😂.

    TuristaEnMiTierra Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    “Do sunflower seeds really come from sunflowers?”.

    itsjusttimeokay Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Knew a girl who thought you could drive from the USA to South Korea because her friend went through San Diego to get there. She was fine though so paid it no attention.

    Level_Adeptness_2301 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    "Raising a child isn't that hard," said my rich coworker who has a live-in nanny and housekeepers.

    breakdancing-edgily Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    “George, are chipmunks baby squirrels?”.

    Beastcancer69 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    A friend once asked about “way back a long time ago when cavemen rode dinosaurs”.

    WharfRat2187 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Do you sell double sided paper?

    wobblegobble84 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    I had a young coworker who had a drink bottle with a llama on it. I complimented it saying how cute and fluffly llamas are. She laughed at me and said llamas don’t exist, what are you talking about?

    She thought llamas were like unicorns.

    MorbidKumara Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    “I get my news from Reddit so I know it’s legit.”

    Gunstopable Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Worked with a guy that claimed that there is a star in the center of the Earth. I really wish that I had asked him to elaborate on this.

    Th3Gr33nMil3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Once heard a customer complain that we only had green wine and no white. That is just the colour of the glass Madame.

    Theloftydog Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    If it weren’t for my horse I wouldn’t have spent that year in college.

    SwooshRoc Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    I worked with a woman who was a complete hypochondriac. She would come in 1 day with a brace on her right knee, a few days later on the left..same with wrist wraps and other tape.

    One day she came in dragging her leg. She told me she had dislocated her shin, and was going to the doctors after work to get a shin splint...

    I still can't stop laughing when I think about it..

    christianbn Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!