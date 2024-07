Probably all of us are aware that the 2024 Summer Olympics, or, officially, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are currently happening. Various countries have sent their athletes to compete in the important worldwide event. In fact, there were jokes going around on TikTok of people realizing how many countries they didn’t know existed that are competing in the Olympics.

Just as many people are competing for their countries, there are even more people who tune in to watch them compete. Nowadays, with the internet, it is easier than ever for the watchers to have discussions about even the smallest details related to the occasion.

One of the most major discussions so far revolved around the opening ceremony. During the spectacular ceremony, athletes showcased their countries’ uniforms, historic Paris landmarks were celebrated, and Celine Dion even performed for the first time after being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome.