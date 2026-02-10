ADVERTISEMENT

Stereotypes can be hurtful and harmful. Blanket statements are rarely ever accurate, and it’s unfair to make assumptions about anyone based solely on what you’ve heard. But occasionally, cliches about nations just so happen to be true. So as long as they’re approved by the locals, these stereotypes are harmless.

People from all over the world have been opening up on Reddit about assumptions people make about their countries that are rooted in reality. We hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through this list and learning more about various cultures around the globe, pandas. And be sure to upvote the replies that you wholeheartedly agree with!

Poland: We have a resting mean face. It does not mean we don't like you or anything. We just look like this unless we have a reason to express other emotions.

Also, if we did not like you: you would not have any doubts about it. Poles have verbal diarrhea and if "something lyes on our liver"( meaning: something bothers us or we simply have an opinion) it needs to come out.

It can be exhausting but the same time you always know where you stand with a Pole.

    United Kingdom: We do drink an absolute load of tea.

    I lived with a friend's family for a little while when I was a teenager (due to teenagery angst and a desire to get the hell away from my ábusive mother.) Friend had been born in America, but her parents were immigrants from the UK. I learned to drink milk in my tea while staying with her family. I love it. Never looked back on putting milk in tea when I have it now XD

    (Dutch) We're very direct and speak our minds. Often with much less regard to our relationship to the other person than in other cultures.
    We're often misunderstood as rude. In The Netherlands it's seen as normal/a virtue. So please, we're really not trying to insult you. It's just talking straightforwardly.

    That sounds nice!

    United States Of America: We smile at strangers in public.

    I like to add a friendly nod as well.

    Group of people gathered around a festive table, preparing dinner and celebrating in a cozy room with warm lighting and decorations. Mediterranean-Australians: One of my friends are coming over for nibbles, I'm just going to quickly buy a few kilos of eggplant, harvest the olives and buy and raise a cow. Oh that's right she's vegan, forget the cow, I'll put on some chickpeas.


    Australians: Alright we have twelve people coming over, I've cooked 18 sausages so that's one and a half for everyone, I got the cheapest cake from the supermarket, and Dave's new girlfriend is vegetarian so she can eat bloody grass. I've designated a beer room that will hold nothing but thousands of cold beers.

    I've learned something today. And enjoyed doing so!

    Canada: Yes, we do apologize for everything, and yes, I would put maple syrup on anything if given the chance.

    Florida man is real.

One guy tried to rob a Wendy's restaurant by throwing an alligator through the drive thru window.

    One guy tried to rob a Wendy’s restaurant by throwing an alligator through the drive thru window.

    South Korea: We eat kimchi all the time.

    New Zealand: We are indeed imaginary. Our country does not exist.

    It where the Hobbits are from in Middle Earth, right?

    Woman in glasses and gray blazer holding her nose with a disgusted expression, illustrating stereotypes about countries concept. French people smoke a ton.

    I hate the smell of cigarettes, and each party I go to is a nightmare, you cannot go back home without your clothes smelling like cold smoke.

    We try to tell people to smoke outside, but what happens is 2/3 the population of the party ends up spending it cramped on the balcony.

    But it's slooowly getting better.

    France: We are obsessed with food, it's the main conversation topic. We talk about food even when we are eating, like we talk about what we ate last week, and what we will eat next week, what we would like to eat. It never ends ! And we can eat for hours.

    Greece: Too much physical contact!! I'm also an extrovert, but stop touching me.

    Netherlands: We have more bikes than people and biking around with 2 kids and a week worth of groceries all on one bike isn't unusual. I saw a man riding his bike while carrying another bike on his shoulder a few days ago.

    India: We won't shut up about our food. And don't get us started on mangoes.

    The food from India is so great that I don't mind hearing about it, especially if I can then eat it.

    We drink beer. A lot of it. In Germany when you meet someone new and you want to get in contact or make friends, you say "Let's meet for a beer". While watching any popular sport, we drink beer. When work is finished you have a "Feierabendbierchen" (post-work-beer). When you go to a party of young people, usually the host would say that everyone bring their own liquor except for beer. There are many many more examples of this kind.

    We don't need excuses to drink beer, but we came up with a plethora of them anyway.🍻

    We eat a lot of potatoes.
You won't believe it until you visit one of our restaurants and try a potato plate. That's hashbrowns, chips, wedges, baked potato with a little of mash on the side.

Yes, Ireland.
    You won't believe it until you visit one of our restaurants and try a potato plate. That's hashbrowns, chips, wedges, baked potato with a little of mash on the side.

    Yes, Ireland.

    I like potatoes. My favorite food growing up was mashed potand gravy, but that sounds like too much potatoes at one time.

    Papua New Guinea: Knowing 3-5 languages just for your one village alone.

    Norway: We don't talk to people we don't know.

    I was so proud of myself, I once got a person from Norway to talk to me. Or maybe it was a person from Finland?

    Spain: Mid day naps.

    I guess I am turning Spanish as I get older. Sounds good to me.

    Germany: We still have mine fields.

    I wouldn't go so far as to say "mine fields". There probably are some mines left at the former border of the FRG and the GDR, but that does not constitue as fields. The bigger problem is unexploded bombs from WW2, especially in northern Germany and Northrhine-Westphalia. Every now and then entire city districts have to be evacuated to deal with them.

    Australia: We swear a lot.

Calling someone a c word can either be an insult or a term of endearment.

    Calling someone a c word can either be an insult or a term of endearment.

    I need to get an Australian accent down to get away with it.

    Ukraine: If you visit my parents' house as an invited guest and don't eat, my mother will annihilate you.

    Australia: "It's just down the road."

3 hours later...

    3 hours later...

    I dated a Persian girl and the food was some of my favourite. That rice is so special.

    Scotland: We deep fry EVERYTHING.

    Canadian. We really, really love Hockey.

    So much so that it is capitalised here.

    Italy: We speak a lot with hands. Even on the phone.

    First Spanish and now Italian? Pretty soon I won't where I am from (which is still fine).

    England: Our weather is awful.

    Philippines: We sing really good.

    United States Of America: Elderly black women do indeed call everyone they see baby.

    Netherlands: We love our fries.

    France: I'm outraged when people use unsalted butter.

    Germany: We hate tardiness and unpunctuality.

    The Schlieffen Plan relied on punctuality. Belgium didn't care.

    Brazil: That everyone here knows how to control a ball and play football, we might not be the best region at it ik, but from my experience in Europe, even with a stronger and more competitive league, the culture is not nearly as widespread, my 60yo mom and dad can keep a ball in the air for the whole afternoon and the same goes for my 8yo nephew. Plus it is such a healthy stereotype that we like to prove it's true.

    Didn't see any Brazilians in the Super Bowl. (Please have a sense of humor)

    In Poland, when you enter somebody's house, it will be cleaned spotless but first thing you'll hear is „sorry for the mess".

    Smiling woman with flower in hair wearing red scarf outdoors, representing common stereotypes about countries that are true. Thailand, Land of Smiles. We show smiles in lots of occasions

    - Greetings with closed ones
    - Stranger accidentially look at our faces
    - fake one to show I'm OK, don't need any help
    - fake one to suppress anger, or hot temper

    But if we smile all day, that's mean we're in trouble right now😂.

    Not sure what stereotypes there are about Slovenia, since it's more of an obscure country, but we like hiking and there's a tradition of greeting each other when meeting in the mountains, even if you don't know the person, which you usually don't.

    I do that on hikes in the USA.

    German efficiency is a myth, but the other end of that stereotype - the insanity of German bureaucracy - is unfortunately very true.

    My Pakistani Mom to my Swiss friend: 'oh you don't eat meat? How long has the doctor told you to do this for'

Me: 'he is not ill mom, he just doesn't eat meat.'

Mom (visibly confused): "really? Ok I'll make chicken instead...".

    Me: 'he is not ill mom, he just doesn't eat meat.'

    Mom (visibly confused): "really? Ok I'll make chicken instead...".

    Singapore: We complain... A lot!

    I heard that in Europe Brazilians have a reputation for being scammers and taking advantage of others. Unfortunately, this is kind of true — Brazilian culture often has this mindset of trying to get an upper hand over other people in some way, whether in politics or in everyday life. And if you trust people too much and fall for scams, you're treated as the dumb one.

There's even a famous saying: 'Todo dia um malandro e um otario saem de casa, eles se encontram e fecham negocio' ('Every day a sucker and a trickster leave their house; they meet and make a deal.') Taking advantage of others isn't seen with that much disdain, and people might even blame the person who fell for it for 'being too

    There’s even a famous saying: 'Todo dia um malandro e um otario saem de casa, eles se encontram e fecham negocio' (‘Every day a sucker and a trickster leave their house; they meet and make a deal.’) Taking advantage of others isn’t seen with that much disdain, and people might even blame the person who fell for it for ‘being too dumb to get scammed.’

    This extends to relationships too — if a man is cheated on by a woman, the usual reaction is to mock and humiliate him for being cheated on.

    Football fans in a crowded stadium celebrating, showcasing a common cultural stereotype about countries and sports passion. We are unfortunately rowdy when it comes to drinking and football. Which only worsens when it’s **Brits abroad**. I’ve actually gotten second hand embarrassment watching other Brits on holiday. And at times I really want to apologise to locals.
    We aren’t all bad but the term exists for a reason.

    Scissors and paper pieces on desk with cut-out letters spelling sorry, illustrating stereotypes about countries concept. Canadians do say sorry a lot. I and many others apologize to inanimate objects reflexively it's just that ingrained. We had to put it into law that an apology doesn't equal an admission of guilt. 😅.

    Group of people laughing and enjoying outdoor gathering, illustrating common stereotypes about countries being true. USA: When you're trying to leave a family event and your mom and dad just HAS to stand there talking for like five minutes.

    Group of friends laughing together outdoors, illustrating common stereotypes about countries that are actually true. Australia: A lot of our humor is making fun of your mates and swearing.

