QR codes for menus in the US, and probably other places, not sure. "Hey welcome to Zany Bob's House of Kebabs! Scan the QR right there on that nasty sticker on the table and you'll be brought to our site. Click on the menu, scroll through a too-large PDF of the menu on your phone because the owner couldn't get a proper developer for this, then order online! Isn't that easy?!" "Oh, what's that, Grandma doesn't have a phone? Well, I'd love to bring you a paper menu, but it's gonna be about 10 mins because we only have a few in the place." "Hey here's your food! I'll be back in 20 minutes to rush you out and expect a 20% tip for doing absolutely nothing. Y'all come back, now!"

