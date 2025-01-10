Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing “Me Time” Over Stepson’s Evening Event
Family, Relationships

Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

Being a mom is challenging enough. Now, imagine juggling a job, managing the household, and everything else that comes with it. It’s no wonder moms need a helping hand from time to time. Sometimes, they turn to their ex or their current partner for support. But that can lead to some pretty complicated situations.

For instance, a woman took to the internet for advice after choosing to keep her gym session instead of taking her stepson to his football presentation. Her decision led to criticism from her husband’s ex. Keep reading to find out how her husband reacted to her decision and the family tensions that followed.

RELATED:

    When work, parenting, and self-care collide, navigating family expectations can get complicated

    When work, parenting, and self-care collide, navigating family expectations can get complicated

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

     A woman shared her guilt after choosing her £40 (€46) PT gym class instead of taking her stepson to his football match, leading to a tense family situation

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Image credits: iamiam9

    The author provided additional insights into their family dynamics, giving more context to the situation

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Balancing work, household chores, and the needs of your children can feel overwhelming

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We all love and cherish some “me time.” Whether it’s attending a dance class or simply scrolling through social media, those little pockets of personal time feel like pure gold. But if you’re a mom, especially a mother to a toddler, those moments become all the more precious. They’re not just about relaxation; they’re about reclaiming a bit of yourself amidst the chaos of everyday parenting.

    A 2022 poll of millennial moms showed just how much pressure mothers feel today. The survey, conducted by OnePoll among 2,028 American mothers, found that a whopping 73% of moms hide their stress from their families. On top of that, one in three moms reported feeling stressed at least five days a week.

    One major factor contributing to that stress? Sleep deprivation. Many moms are up in the middle of the night with a crying toddler or dealing with restless little ones. According to a recent Snuz survey of 1,300 parents, 70% lose about three hours of sleep each night during their baby’s first year.

    This constant sleep disruption doesn’t just leave moms feeling tired; it impacts their ability to handle the day’s challenges. A simple task can feel overwhelming when you’re operating on fragmented sleep. And that lack of rest takes a toll on their mental health as well.

    Me time becomes even more precious when you're a mom juggling numerous responsibilities

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Women often struggle to find time for even the simplest tasks, like taking a bath. Being able to enjoy a refreshing shower can feel like a luxurious treat. Likewise, heading out for grocery shopping might seem like an Olympic victory. Even something as straightforward as savoring a cup of coffee can become a rare indulgence amidst the chaos of raising a child.

    Motherhood is a round-the-clock commitment, and working moms often have to juggle their professional responsibilities alongside raising their children. If you have a support system in place, that’s fantastic; however, without that help, it can become exhausting very quickly.

    While moms cherish every moment spent with their children, it’s perfectly okay to carve out some me time. Dr. Christina Hibbert, a mother of six, beautifully articulated this need in her memoir, ‘This Is How We Grow’: “I crave alone time. It’s a basic need. Too much time together drains me, and I feel tired, overstimulated, and not like myself. Give me some time alone, however, and I come alive—pondering, creating, and engaging.”

    Moms can benefit from planning time away, perhaps leaving their kids with grandparents. Whether it’s cooking a healthy meal or doing laundry, engaging in activities that bring them joy can help rejuvenate their spirits for the days ahead.

    In this particular case, the woman chose her personal training gym class over taking her stepson to a football event. Do you believe she made the right decision? How important do you think ‘me time’ is for parents?

    Many people online supported the author's decision, believing the child's parents should have been more organized in their planning

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Some felt the author could have made an exception and taken some time out to accommodate the child

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Stepmom Faces Backlash For Choosing "Me Time" Over Stepson's Evening Event

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    How about calling the parents of team mates? We do a lot of carpooling and trade off rides to events.

    Wicket
    Wicket
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    The problem here lies with the mother for not booking time off for what sounds like a special occasion. Or, if she couldn’t book time off, let her ex-husband and his wife know in advance so that one of them could make sure they were available. By dropping it on them at the last minute the mother has caused the issue

    Wicket
    Wicket
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem here lies with the mother for not booking time off for what sounds like a special occasion. Or, if she couldn’t book time off, let her ex-husband and his wife know in advance so that one of them could make sure they were available. By dropping it on them at the last minute the mother has caused the issue

