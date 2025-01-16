Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Staff Forgot About Us, I Didn't Tip"
"Staff Forgot About Us, I Didn't Tip"

It seems that everyone has an opinion about tipping culture, but no one can agree on the rules. What is good service? How big of a percentage does it deserve? These questions are hard to answer definitively, especially when people’s livelihoods are at stake.

However, Reddit user RoseKaKe believes he and his wife have just had an experience so bad that it wasn’t worth anything. The couple were repeatedly ignored by the staff and their night didn’t really start for nearly half an hour. So after the bill arrived, they got up without leaving a single penny.

Now, the man wants to know if it was the right move, so he’s asking the members of r/AITAH to share their opinions on the situation.

    This man and his wife have found out what they believe to be a 0% tip service

    Image credits: msvyatkovska / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    So he told their story online and asked if others agree

    Image credits: RoseKaKe

    People have had a lot of reactions to the story, and most of them said the couple did nothing wrong

    But some disagree with their decision to leave without tipping

    Some also shared other similar cases

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Those YTA... she should have tipped after having to find her server TWICE? who was dicking around on her phone instead of doing her job? GTFO. Although I would have walked out once I saw her on her phone the second time and made a point of telling her why.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Yeah they pissed me off. I don't have to have worked as a server to know you only get tipped if you go above and beyond. Entitled c***s.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Utterly NTA. And the YTA's are brainwashed idiots that think people should be paid for literally not doing their job. Tipping culture needs to be stopped right now!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    quentariel
    quentariel
    quentariel
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Waiters are human, so it's not impossible for them to sometimes forgot something, especially when busy. However, If you have time to use your phone, the situation could not have been really busy. Also, it seems that they didn't even get an apology, either from the server or the manager, and that's what sets me off. A healtfelt apology accompanied with free desserts or something would have made that mistake feel much less damning.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
