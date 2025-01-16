“Staff Forgot About Us, I Didn’t Tip”
It seems that everyone has an opinion about tipping culture, but no one can agree on the rules. What is good service? How big of a percentage does it deserve? These questions are hard to answer definitively, especially when people’s livelihoods are at stake.
However, Reddit user RoseKaKe believes he and his wife have just had an experience so bad that it wasn’t worth anything. The couple were repeatedly ignored by the staff and their night didn’t really start for nearly half an hour. So after the bill arrived, they got up without leaving a single penny.
Now, the man wants to know if it was the right move, so he’s asking the members of r/AITAH to share their opinions on the situation.
Those YTA... she should have tipped after having to find her server TWICE? who was dicking around on her phone instead of doing her job? GTFO. Although I would have walked out once I saw her on her phone the second time and made a point of telling her why.
Yeah they pissed me off. I don't have to have worked as a server to know you only get tipped if you go above and beyond. Entitled c***s.Load More Replies...
Waiters are human, so it's not impossible for them to sometimes forgot something, especially when busy. However, If you have time to use your phone, the situation could not have been really busy. Also, it seems that they didn't even get an apology, either from the server or the manager, and that's what sets me off. A healtfelt apology accompanied with free desserts or something would have made that mistake feel much less damning.
