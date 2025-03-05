ADVERTISEMENT

I bought fresh oysters at a seafood store on the harbor the other day. The gentleman behind the counter carefully selected the best ones, laid them out, shucked them, and placed them neatly in a container on the ice he’d especially crushed. He cut up some lemons and added those too. You could see he was carrying out his duties with care and enthusiasm. Naturally, I took my wallet out to tip him.

As I was about to reach for the money, I spotted a sign on the wall… “No tipping, please. We always provide great service for free.” I must say I found this rather strange since it's customary to tip where I come from. Anyway, not wanting to get on the wrong side of management or offend the gentleman, I smiled, thanked him, took the oysters, and proceeded to the till where I paid.

In many countries, it’s expected that you tip for good service. The actual amount or percentage varies depending on where you are in the world, and the level of service. But generally, it’s frowned upon to give anything less than 10%. Waiters and waitresses have been sharing the most infuriating ‘tips’ they’ve ever received, and wow are they going through the most. Bored Panda has put together a jaw-dropping list of the wildest ways customers have “thanked” staff for serving them. And some might make you want to pay a little extra at your next restaurant visit, to make up for other people’s bad behavior.

#1

I Work As A Cabin Housekeeper At A State Park. People Usually Sometimes Leave Tips For Us To Thank Us For Our Hard Work, But Yesterday We Found This In A Cabin

Mildly infuriating server tip showing fake fifty-dollar bill with a religious message on the back.

I don't mind hearing about the word of God, but this is just evil.

broseidon2234 Report

Al Fun
Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why would anyone appreciate religion more after being victim of a cruel joke?

    #2

    Racist Woman Leaving $0 Tip And Insults In North Carolina

    Receipt with handwritten offensive remarks alongside social media reactions, related to server tips.

    geocom2015 Report

    #3

    Rude

    Tweet text mocking a frustratingly small server tip of 78 cents on a $125 bill.

    kenn_ahh Report

    More than 2.2 million Americans work as servers in restaurants and other establishments across the country. For around 67% of them, it's a part-time job and they often do it alongside other jobs or their studies. Many of these servers rely on the tips they make to put food on the table. Some receive a basic salary too, while others only take home their hard-earned tips.

    So when customers leave them with some of the examples featured on this list, it's safe to say that it's more than mildly infuriating. I mean really, who can pay their bills with a fake $50 note?
    #4

    Worst Way To Evangelize

    Two images show a person holding a fake fifty-dollar bill as a server tip, highlighting a mildly infuriating experience.

    BisqueBoi Report

    #5

    This Guy Has Been Waiting For This Moment His Entire Life

    Receipt showing a base of $26.86 with a tip as "π," making a total of $30.00, highlighting mildly infuriating server tips.

    incurvatewop Report

    #6

    I've Been Tipped Twice With Coins I Cannot Legally Use In My Country

    Fingers holding small coins, representing mildly infuriating server tips with minimal gratuity.

    Mother_Harlot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The topic of tipping comes up often nowadays. But it's not only those on the receiving (or lack thereof) side complaining. Some customers and experts have raised concerns about the changing culture of tipping, with words like "tipflation" and "tip-creeping" doing the rounds.

    "Tipflation is the rising expectation of higher tips," explains customer service experience expert and best-selling author Shep Hyken. "It used to be customary to tip 15% for good service and 20% for amazing service. Today, you’re seeing options at checkout for tips as high as 30%."
    #7

    My Coworker’s Shift Ended So I Took Over One Of Their Tables. Customer Did Not Like This And Left A Negative Tip

    Receipt showing a reduced tip with handwritten complaint, exemplifying mildly infuriating server tips.

    ExtendedMacaroni Report

    #8

    Thought It Could Be For Food…

    Fake $100 bill with "mildly infuriating" note, used as a server tip, advertising real estate services.

    My family is rather low on money and I got “tipped” 100 dollars at my job at a restaurant as a waitress and got so excited to have my own money since I’m young and can’t get a real job that actually pays well. Guess I got double screwed and also tipped nothing for all my work. I’m definitely not gonna by your advertising services now.

    les_gyaru Report

    #9

    One Of My Kids Sent Me This. This Is In The Atlanta Area

    Order details with server tips phrase: "sorry I can't tip rn ballin on a budget," showing a meal subtotal of $0.00.

    ImTHATWynn Report

    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why would you have food delivered if you are on a tight budget?

    Tip creeping refers to additional businesses where tips are now expected, explains Hyken. "People used to tip servers at restaurants, taxi drivers, hotel staff, and other traditional service-oriented businesses. Now auto shops, retail outlets, and more establishments ask customers to tip," he says.

    In a post on his website, Hyken relays the story of how he bought a candy bar and paid through the store’s self-service checkout system. "I was surprised there was an option to leave a tip for the candy bar that I picked out and paid for on a self-service machine," he wrote.
    #10

    The Jerk That Left A Meme For A Tip

    Receipt showing "Mildly Infuriating" server tips with a note instead of a tip amount.

    Jenni-o Report

    #11

    I Got This As A Tip In My Bar. In Scotland

    Dollar bill left as tip on a receipt, mildly infuriating server experience.

    michaelod30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    The U.S. needs to pass a new, higher minimum wage including service people. Service staff are paid $2/3 per hour and expected to make up the rest with tips. I've never understood the reasoning behind this law.

    #12

    Decades Of "The Customer Is Always Right" Has Created The Most Entitled Idiots In Human History

    Receipt with a note blaming low tips on masks, relating to mildly infuriating server tips.

    CocoPazzo Report

    Tipping is a hot topic in the U.S. right now, with President Donald Trump recently announcing a plan to do away with taxes on tips. Under the proposal, workers' tips would be fully theirs, regardless of their occupation.

    "​​Eliminating taxes on tips would particularly benefit service industry workers, such as restaurant staff, delivery drivers, and gig workers who rely on gratuities as a significant part of their income," reports NDTV.
    #13

    Well, It May Be A Tip But She’s Just Trying To Make A Living

    Receipt with "Don't call my husband sweetheart" as the tip, highlighting mildly infuriating server tips.

    imgur.com Report

    #14

    Bless Your Heart

    Receipt showing no tip with a handwritten note, highlighting a mildly infuriating server tips scenario.

    Rothmus Report

    #15

    My Sister Got This While Waiting Tables

    Napkin note with message, "Hope this is better than a tip!" related to mildly infuriating server tips.

    RekNepZ Report

    The Economic Policy Institute reports that in December, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released a proposed rule that would allow restaurants to take the tips that servers earn and share them with untipped employees such as cooks and dishwashers.

    "But, crucially, the rule doesn’t actually require that employers distribute 'pooled' tips to workers," reads the EPI site. "Under the administration’s proposed rule, as long as tipped workers earn minimum wage, employers could legally pocket those tips."

    The Institute estimates that under this rule, employers would pocket $5.8 billion in tips earned by tipped workers each year. "This is 16.1 percent of the estimated $36.4 billion in tips earned by tipped workers annually," it explains.
    #16

    Group Of Rich Girls From Stanford Came To My Bar, Tried A Million Samples, Held Up The Line, And All Tipped Like This

    Receipt showing a tip of $0.24 on a $9.76 total, highlighting mildly infuriating server tips.

    zuzuofthewolves Report

    #17

    Someone Left This In My Tip Jar

    Torn five-dollar bill on wooden surface, representing mildly infuriating server tips experience.

    NVSuave Report

    #18

    "Why I Have Not Tipped!!!"

    Handwritten complaint note on napkins criticizing restaurant service; highlights common mildly infuriating server tips issues.

    oblivionkiss Report

    The Institute warns the restaurant staff are already being robbed. And have been for a while. It cites research on workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, which finds that 12 percent of tipped workers had tips stolen by their employer or supervisor.

    "Further, recent research shows that workers in restaurants and bars are much more likely to suffer minimum wage violations—meaning that they receive less than the applicable minimum wage—than workers in other industries," notes the EPI report. "For tipped workers, some of these minimum wage violations occur when an employer confiscates tips."
    #19

    Learn English? How About Learn How To Write

    Receipt with handwritten note saying "learn English," illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    jager__bombs Report

    #20

    My Friend Waited On Two Underage Kids Who Tried To Order Drinks

    Receipt with handwritten note about tipping; an example of mildly infuriating server tips.

    Stiffing servers has always made someone a bad person, but during a pandemic when benefits have run out and restaurant employees are struggling more than they already did? Despicable.

    bortsimpsonson Report

    #21

    My First Nasty Note

    Handwritten note criticizing service and explaining a reduced tip, related to mildly infuriating server tips.

    katzandwine629 Report

    #22

    Deciding Not To Tip Because Waiter Didn’t Wish Her Happy Mother’s Day

    Receipt with handwritten mildly infuriating server tip, suggesting to say “Happy Mother's Day,” no tip given, $80.26 total.

    -megaweeniemonday- Report

    #23

    Was Tipped $1, I Live In The UK. This Is Worth Nothing

    A hand holding a crumpled one-dollar bill over a keyboard, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    It's worth like 76p and it would cost more to get it exchanged. I'm also never going to the US.

    WeirdoWolfBoy Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Please come see our beautiful country. We have many friendly people who will unhesitatingly help you with what you need. Not all of us are ***holes. We do have a tipping problem with restaurants and other places asking for tips. You are not obligated to tip. We do have a big country, don't expect to get from New York City to Los Angeles in 4 hours.

    #24

    This Is Disgusting And Makes Me So Angry! If They Feel That Way Then Maybe They Should Stay Home And Make Their Own Food

    Receipt showing a $32.70 total with a note instead of a tip, related to mildly infuriating server tips.

    Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery Report

    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Dose Trump say this while ordering McDonald's? Served by a Mexican waitress

    #25

    Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests

    Receipt showing no tip added, with handwritten note saying "DONT TELL," related to mildly infuriating server tips.

    Saelem Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    The server shouldn't have to tell the kids anything. The parents should control their children and teach them manners.

    #26

    What Even

    Receipt with "MATH" written for tip, addressing mildly infuriating server tips with handwritten note about tax.

    Chatted up this really cute guy at my bar all night. He left this as a note, great tip, but I just don’t see the point. Like just because you wrote that doesn’t mean we don’t have to tax the tip still uhhh sir what.

    WiTch_POlluTION53 Report

    #27

    Someone Left A Handful Of Antidepressants For Us As A Tip

    Empty tip jar with coins next to two white tablets in hand, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    starburn017 Report

    #28

    I Was Tipped At Wisconsin State Fair, I Don’t Get Paid Enough To Deal With This

    A fake one million dollar bill with text, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    amorprincess Report

    #29

    Don't Be A Religious Jerk

    Red sauce bottle next to folded fake $20, revealing a message inside, highlighting mildly infuriating server tips.

    Panaboon , lightbodyblues Report

    #30

    Pizza Delivery Driver Got Tipped With A Baggy Of Coins Containing Loose Tobacco

    Container of dirty water with submerged coins, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips scenario.

    Skorpyon87 Report

    #31

    If You Leave This As A "Tip" For Your Waiter You Can Go To Hell

    Pamphlet for a free Bible course, featuring two people smiling and reading together at a table.

    pm_me_your_taintt Report

    #32

    Got This Today As A Tip, Would This Be Valid Anywhere? And Yes It’s Sticky

    A worn dollar bill with a nail hole, resting on a surface, representing mildly infuriating server tips.

    (Very VERY MILDLY lol I’m glad I got anything at all!) I work as a caricature artist so maybe I annoyed someone real bad.

    suhlone Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    You can still spend it. I'd take it to the bank and ask them to replace it.

    #33

    Dollar Bill Stamped With "Message" Received As A Tip

    Dollar bill with "Don't believe the liberal media" printed over it, exemplifying mildly infuriating server tips.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    I'm A Server And I Wear A Mask At Work Every Day. Someone Left This Note On A Receipt Tonight

    Receipt showing server tips with handwritten note saying, "Learn to smile!"

    thequietthingsthat Report

    #35

    This "$100" Tip I Received Tonight

    Receipt with cash next to fake $100 consultation coupon; example of mildly infuriating server tips scenario.

    sailboatnanners Report

    #36

    A Customer Left This On My Coworkers Receipt. I’m Sorry, But How Insecure Does This Guy Feel?

    Receipt showing zero tip, annotated with a mildly infuriating comment for server tips.

    FrostyRonan Report

    #37

    Negative Tip?

    Receipt showing adjusted tip amount, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips practice with manual calculation.

    AlmostGaryBusey Report

    #38

    Love Notes From People Who Bring Their Own Drinks Into A Restaurant (Tx)

    Receipt with handwritten note expressing frustration, related to server tips.

    A gentleman decided to pour his own wine into our wine glass after finished the wine he ordered. Asked him about he confessed he poured it. The partners reasoning was “I thought since we could drink on the sidewalk we could bring our own drink in here” I took the glass and let them finish their food I just dropped off.

    orik42 Report

    #39

    It’s Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them

    A receipt with a tip line filled with a heart symbol, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    I’m done with this industry.

    chasekopsch Report

    #40

    Well, No Tips For Today

    Fake $20 bill with "Why no tip?" message, highlighting issues around server tips.

    reddit.com Report

    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    “Tipping puts pressure on workers to provide exceptional service” - and?

    #41

    This Is The Tip My Friend Got As A Waiter

    Two fake $100 bills on a wooden table, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    retooq Report

    #42

    My Coworker Got This As A Tip On One Of Her Checks, Any Clue What It Is Or What It's Worth?

    Gold coins featuring religious imagery and text, with a mildly infuriating detail related to server tips.

    1 free entry into heaven.

    Maceofspades67 Report

    #43

    Got This As A Tip

    Torn paper spelling out a mildly infuriating message on a restaurant table.

    pizaste Report

    #44

    While We Were At Olive Garden Last Night, My Friend Found This On The Ground And Wanted To Leave It As A Tip... So She Did This

    A dollar bill with "Thank you" written on a napkin, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    msmarisock Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Don't take your "friend" out with you anymore if she thinks this is funny. It's not.

    #45

    This Is Not A Tip! I Work Part Time At An Automatic Car Wash, And Some Douches Handed Me This

    A person holding a Trojan Magnum condom package outdoors, showcasing mildly infuriating server tips.

    6oclockbandit Report

    #46

    The Way This Table Left A Tip For Me

    Plate with a pizza crust and dollar bills, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    lukelovesu Report

    #47

    Me And Other Server Agreed To Split The Tip On A Party Of 15. They Tipped A Dollar

    A crumpled dollar bill on a black American Express bill holder, highlighting a mildly infuriating server tip scenario.

    Specific_Path_4077 Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I thought most restaurants noted on the menu or a sign that parties of 10 or more would have a required tip of 10-15% in addition to any individual tips left on the table.

    This Came Across My Table This Morning And Upsets Me Greatly! This Just Happened Here In Madison At A Local Restaurant. Even Though I Probably Will Not Know Who Wrote This And Instead Of Writing A Lot More About This Person

    Receipt with handwritten note referencing server tips, totaling $142.95, with added suggested tip amounts.

    Do Good Tour Report

    #49

    This Pos Is Proudly Bragging On Facebook About Not Leaving A Tip

    Receipt with handwritten note under tip section and text above saying, "Tipping is for cucks," highlighting mildly infuriating server tips.

    Hazy-Bolognese Report

    #50

    Using Having Kids As An Excuse Not To Tip Servers Who May Also Have Kids To Feed

    Receipt with no tip, handwritten note humorously excuses with "I have 2 kids," illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    snguyenx96 Report

    #51

    The Person That Left This “Tip”

    Receipt with $56.19 amount, no monetary tip given; handwritten "lose weight" in tip section, representing mildly infuriating server tip.

    reddit.com Report

    #52

    The Guests Knew The Assignment

    Receipt showing a subtotal with a very low server tip, labeled "Thank You!" in handwriting.

    They tipped in Cash.

    w0lfgangpuck Report

    #53

    From A Party Of 7 People And They Were There For About 2.5 Hours

    Receipt showing a handwritten "Thank you" and calculated gratuity note, reflecting mildly infuriating server tips.

    the “thank you!!” above the tip line is from me, i write it on all receipts, the “thanks :)” at the signature line is my tip i guess. almost cried and walked out after this

    imnotready4anything Report

    Karen Makes A Worker’s Life Miserable And Refuses To Tip

    Receipt showing a total of $187.43 with zero tip, alongside a post expressing frustration about a server not helping with kids.

    ElonOcean Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Who goes out and expects the service person to babysit? If that's the case stay home and order in.

    #55

    Comps $90 Off Bill, Chased Screaming Child Around, Waited Hand And Foot And Got This As A Tip

    A receipt with a penny tip and handwritten note, representing mildly infuriating server tips.

    schent5 Report

    #56

    This. Is Not A Tip

    Two tokens on a wooden surface with "No Cash Value" engraved, reflecting mildly infuriating server tips.

    l_boogie858 Report

    #57

    Thats Messed Up

    Receipt showing a humorous server tip: "Use an umbrella when it rains."

    ayefoodie Report

    #58

    Had The Money For The Burger And The Beer, But Too Broke To Tip The Server

    Receipt with handwritten note "Sorry, I'm broke" next to the tip line; an example of mildly infuriating server tips.

    dickrickleton Report

    #59

    “Your Tip Is On The Table”

    Brochure titled "God's Bridge to Eternal Life" on a wooden table, related to mildly infuriating server tips.

    luvpeachy Report

    #60

    A Lovely Tip... $0.06

    Receipt showing subtotal, tax, low tip of 0.06 under mildly infuriating server tips, with a note on delivery fee and tipping.

    Brandon74130 Report

    #61

    Well At Least I Still Make $2.13 An Hour

    Receipt showing zero tip on a $241 bill, highlighting mildly infuriating server tips, with a thank you note written on it.

    ttaylor0murphyy Report

    #62

    Please Help Mi Wit This Mystery

    Receipt with unclear writing on tip line, under amount $32.98, illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    customer told mi I had pretty eyes

    all_da_weiwei Report

    #63

    Why Blame Me?

    Receipt showing zero server tips with a handwritten complaint about service quality.

    Like OK, yeah, I guess it could be annoying? But there was nothing wrong with the food, the speed, or the service. Just admit you were never going to tip.

    skewed-perceptions Report

    #64

    Customer Left Their Server... A Condolence Card

    Greeting card with scenic image and message about not being alone, linked to mildly infuriating server tips.

    Report

    #65

    These Kids Need U

    Funny sign reads "Every time you don't tip, a child gets a mullet," illustrating mildly infuriating server tips.

    mishelriver04 Report

    #66

    $1 Tip On $500+ Bar Tab

    Receipt showing mildly infuriating server tips with a $1.00 check total and $526.00 tip amount.

    damniyam Report

    #67

    Idk If It's More Infuriating That She Did This, Or That She Feels The Need To

    Restaurant receipt showing "Gratuity Not Included" with suggested tips, highlighting mildly infuriating server tips.

    lesibean Report

