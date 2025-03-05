ADVERTISEMENT

I bought fresh oysters at a seafood store on the harbor the other day. The gentleman behind the counter carefully selected the best ones, laid them out, shucked them, and placed them neatly in a container on the ice he’d especially crushed. He cut up some lemons and added those too. You could see he was carrying out his duties with care and enthusiasm. Naturally, I took my wallet out to tip him.

As I was about to reach for the money, I spotted a sign on the wall… “No tipping, please. We always provide great service for free.” I must say I found this rather strange since it's customary to tip where I come from. Anyway, not wanting to get on the wrong side of management or offend the gentleman, I smiled, thanked him, took the oysters, and proceeded to the till where I paid.

In many countries, it’s expected that you tip for good service. The actual amount or percentage varies depending on where you are in the world, and the level of service. But generally, it’s frowned upon to give anything less than 10%. Waiters and waitresses have been sharing the most infuriating ‘tips’ they’ve ever received, and wow are they going through the most. Bored Panda has put together a jaw-dropping list of the wildest ways customers have “thanked” staff for serving them. And some might make you want to pay a little extra at your next restaurant visit, to make up for other people’s bad behavior.