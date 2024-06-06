Woman Refuses To Celebrate Parents’ Anniversary After Her MIL Died, They’re Offended
Family comes first. But what happens when your other family doesn’t understand this? Unnecessary conflicts and heartbreak, sadly.
Two married women had been planning to go to one of their parents’ 25th wedding anniversary. However, just days before the celebration, tragedy struck: the other woman’s mother passed away.
The grieving couple informed the parents about what happened and said they were not coming to the party, hoping to receive compassion and support. But instead, their decision to skip the event was met with disappointment and even hostility.
So the first woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ to find out if she and her partner could have handled the situation better.
As people reacted to the story, its author joined the discussion in the comments
As a non-native English speaker, I almost had a stroke reading the title and needed to click and read the article to understand
Don't worry, as a native English speaker, the headline nearly gave me a stroke too!
