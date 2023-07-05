In a society captivated by grandiose ink masterpieces, small hand tattoos serve as a subtle yet impactful way to express your individuality. Oh yes, the days when hand tattoos were reserved for elements of questionable occupations only are far and gone, and we cannot be happier about it! Today these small tattoos have become a means of storytelling where art meets personal stories. 

The diminutive designs inked on fingers, palms, and hands speak volumes about their wearer, much like a secret language! And who could resist that? Speaking of secret languages, probably no other tattoos can evoke as much curiosity from onlookers as the ones tattooed on your hands. After all, they’re visible almost all the time and are sure to be noticed. Of course, beyond the aesthetic charm, hand tattoos are also a sign of defiance of societal norms (yeah, still!) and a sure path to unconventional self-expression. What’s not to love about them? 

And as for hand tattoo ideas themselves, they are absolutely aplenty. From tiny little dots and slashes to Viking runes to hearts and even realistic tattoos, the variations here are only dependent on your imagination. One thing, though - finger tattoos might not hold up as well as tattoos on other body parts, so on whatever design you decide, it is best to talk it through with your tattoo artist before committing. Otherwise, fantasize and create all you want! 

So, ready to look at the hand tattoo designs that we’ve rounded up on our list? If so, the plan of action here is this - scroll down below, take a look at these cool tattoos, and rank them the way you like them! After all that is well and done, you might want to share this article with your friends!

#1

Garden Flowers Hand Tattoos

vismstudio Report

#2

Animal Tattoos On Hand

tattooist.onyx Report

#3

Color Tattoo On Hand

mulan_colortt Report

#4

Simple Ornamental Tattoo

monochrom.ink Report

#5

Realistic Tattoo On Hand

ak.tats Report

#6

Vine Tattoos On Hand

ava.ink Report

#7

Little Birdie Tattoo On Hand

studio.olivia.tattoo Report

#8

Small Hand Tattoo

daf647 Report

#9

Lightning Tattoo On Hand

perico.ink Report

#10

Abstract Hand And Finger Tattoos

yard_n_gnome Report

#11

Lovely Matching Smile Tattoos

yujin_tattoo Report

#12

Minimal Smile Tattoo

dokdantattoo Report

#13

Abstract Hand Tattoo

sahar_benatan Report

#14

Cover Up Paint Tattoo

simya_tattoo Report

#15

Flower Butterfly Hand Tattoos

tattoostudy_teacher Report

#16

Cute Tattoo On Hand

wob_tattooer Report

#17

Simple Flower Tattoo

yeonhwa_tt Report

#18

Ornamental Hand Piece

evil_twin_tattoo Report

#19

Small Constellation Tattoo On Hand

tavi_tattoo Report

#20

Vines Tattoo Wrapping Around Thumb & Hand

tavi_tattoo Report

#21

Floral Hand Tattoo

kelseytattooss Report

#22

Tiny Life Size Bumble Bee Tattoo

ilesha.mia.tattoo Report

#23

Small Hand Tattoo

mauve_tattooer Report

Lisa T
When you bend your hand forward and back, it looks like it’s jumping on the trampoline 😍

#24

Orion Constellation Tattoo On Hand

sanctuarytattoolasvegas Report

#25

Hand Tattoos

rossclarktattoos Report

#26

Little Neo Tribal Black Hand Tattoo

faithful_tattoo Report

#27

Tattoos On Hand

zap.ink Report

#28

Simple Hand Tattoos

zap.ink Report

#29

Small Rose Hand Tattoo

aeinked Report

#30

Small Hand Tattoo

spaditattoos Report

#31

Palm Tattoos

spaditattoos Report

#32

Hand Tatoos

thimo.derks Report

#33

Realistic Owl Tattoo On Hand

nansitwice Report

#34

Don’t Worry, Be Happy Tattoo On Hand

ns_tattoo_boutique Report

#35

Sword Hand Tattoos

tatu_panda Report

#36

Neo Tribal Minimal Tattoo

cherrypoke Report

#37

Simple Spider Hand Tattoo

yujin_tattoo Report

#38

Cool Hand Tattoo

yujin_tattoo Report

#39

Black Line Tattoo On Hand

nanatattoo_suwon Report

#40

Ornamental Hand Tattoo

swon.ink Report

#41

Hand Tattoo

hayleythomastattoos Report

#42

Blue Space Tattoo

leannatattoos Report

#43

Small Palm Tattoo

flodi.ink Report

#44

Neo Tribal Tattoo

poisontattoo Report

#45

Hand Tattoos

even_gmt.ink Report

#46

Abstract Blue Tattoo On Hand

nijeu.tt Report

#47

Mini Angry Tattoo

jinjaytattoos Report

#48

Blue Small Star On Hand

yeonhwa_tt Report

#49

Minimal Hand Tattoo

yard_n_gnome Report

#50

Calligraphy Tattoo

noisette.tattoo Report

#51

Abstract Small Hand Tattoos

ghislain______ Report

#52

Minimal Hand Tattoos

ghislain______ Report

#53

Simple Floral Ornamental Tattoo Design

themonoink Report

#54

Stars Tattoo On Hand

meganztattoo Report

#55

All My Homies Love Hand Tattoos!

suzycts.art Report

#56

Small Hand Tattoos

alina_tattoo Report

#57

Melting Smile Tattoo On Hand

tiny.tattoo.bali Report

#58

Cute Little Cuticle Nippers Tattoo

blush_enhancedaesthetics Report

#59

Script Tattoo

phillipsjoen Report

#60

Small Black Hand Tattoo

kosari_tattoo Report

#61

Delicate Hand Tatts

txttoo Report

#62

Sunflower Smile Tattoo On Hand

thedarkanchor Report

#63

Moon Child Hand Tattoos

european.son.222 Report

#64

Lung Cancer Awareness Tattoos For These Ladies!

lisasabeltattoos Report

#65

Small Hand Tattoos

ayl.apoke Report

#66

Flaming Hand Tattoo

kasper_hauzer Report

#67

Shaded Ornament Tattoo

ex.eden Report

#68

Simple Hand Tattoo

ouiksusha Report

#69

Lovely Smile Tattoo

yujin_tattoo Report

#70

Simple Hand Tattoos

inkbeba Report

#71

Coolest Hand Tattoo Comp Ever

luwalstad Report

#72

Hand Tattoo

lashmzd4r4lyn Report

#73

Good Days & Bad Days Tattoo On Hand

tavi_tattoo Report

#74

Tattoo On Hand

tavi_tattoo Report

#75

Hand Tattoo

dani__ween Report

#76

Hand Tattoos

lukeaashley Report

#77

Scorpion Tattoo On The Hand

bobe.tatts Report

#78

Ornamental Tattoo On The Palm

a_brunello Report

#79

Ornamental Tattoo On Hand

art.tattoos Report

#80

This Is Fun Lil Black Flame Tattoo On Hand

eyesaliva Report

#81

Hand Tattoo

handpokeme Report

#82

Minimal Hand Tattoo

monochrom.ink Report

#83

Rose & Dagger Tattoos On Hand

cowboy.tattoos Report

#84

Small Red Tattoos

levischuurman_tattooing Report

#85

Small Gentle “B” Tattoo

collectivecovet Report

#86

Tiny Abstract Lightning Tattoo

fluffywongo Report