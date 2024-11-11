ADVERTISEMENT

As some of you might know, art helps people to reduce stress and anxiety and feel more relaxed overall—either by creating it or looking at it. It's everyone's choice how they like to utilize art as an unwinding tool.

That's why communities online, like r/sketches, are thriving. Its purpose is to be a place where people can gather inspiration, share what they created, and discuss sketch art overall. Since its creation, the page has gathered many loyal members who have become an inseparable part of the subreddit's identity. For this list, we've collected several of the most interesting works shared there for you to enjoy, so let's dive in!

More info: Reddit

#1

Michael Scott

u/johnmlee41385 Report

#2

Left For 10 Minutes, 6 Years Old Cousin Decided To Help

u/lveMcFallen Report

#3

Does It Look Real?

u/Coccy6 Report

There are plenty of ways a person can express themselves, from writing and dancing to creating art. Even within art itself, there are plenty of mediums for a person to try—oil painting, watercolor, charcoal—you name it. 

Before creating an art piece, quite many artists decide to sketch beforehand, even though it is not a mandatory thing to do when creating something. According to the definition, a sketch is a freehand drawing that is typically not intended to be a finished work. 
#4

Hi. Drawing For My Small Game About Cats

u/sonsofwelder Report

#5

My Charcoal Drawing

u/Neither-Cry2251 Report

#6

My Fine Liner Drawings

u/jacknolandraws Report

On the other hand, some view sketching as an art technique that prioritizes the expression of ideas rather than realism and detail. Even this art form can be split into plenty of categories, mostly based on which tools or mediums the sketch is realized with. 

Either way, this topic brings us to the point of this whole list—sketches. This list was collected from r/sketches, a community that people who like drawing by hand can share their works with. Bored Panda reached out to this subreddit’s moderators, who agreed to share some details about the page. 
#7

Study On Tone Gray Paper

u/Used-Ad-8556 Report

#8

I Had To Get Up To Work, But He Was Just Too Sweet

u/Emmatyan Report

#9

My Daughter Trying Her Best

u/classiex Report

They revealed that the subreddit was created over 10 years ago. Since then, the page has come a long way: “At first it was random pencil sketches but now our community has expanded to other art forms as well including painting.” 

As our list shows, the paintings shared in this community are various—ranging from funny and simple to impressive sketches that are almost photo-like. It is a safe space for everyone to share what they have drawn. 
#10

Corgis Sketches

u/look4color Report

#11

Still Testing Out A New Technique, Feedback Is Very Welcome

u/genki_- Report

#12

Charcoal Of A Diver

u/JBColter Report

The page is so popular that its size—256K members—is among the Top 1% of all of Reddit. So, not just its paintings, but the community’s size is impressive too. 

All of this wouldn’t have been possible without its moderators—a team who, besides supervising this subreddit, have also become friends. Although, sadly, the first moderator who created the community is no longer on the team. Still, the current moderators are doing just as good a job.

#13

They Say Face Your Fears, So I Fingered It :)

u/Sorin_21 Report

#14

Graphite

u/DeDePlane Report

#15

A Drawing Rhat I Made In 2018, I Was Going Through Bad Times And My Only Escape Was To Draw

u/EnriqueBernall5484 Report

And there is some work involved when you’re a moderator of such a community. In the interview, moderators revealed that, with the world's current events, there has been a rise in political sketches on the page, leading to arguments in the comments and even reports. While events can be hard to deal with, the team has handled things well. 

The page is still thriving and people continue to have a place to share their art and ideas, or at least see what others like to create. 

Do you like to draw? Feel free to share your creations with us in the comments or go share them in r/sketches! 
#16

Sketch Done At Work

u/Space9119 Report

#17

Sketch Of Hong Kong Back Lane, Kowloon

u/Puzzleheaded-Gas-906 Report

#18

Fable October 12,2021

u/Relevant-Inspector93 Report

#19

Do You Liek Curated Or Messy Sketchbook Pages Better? [sketches By Me]

u/rubyradical Report

#20

Filling My Sketchbook With These Weird Little Burnt Marshmallows. Am I Ok?

u/JoshKully Report

#21

I Drew A Hand Everyday For 50 Days Straight, Here's The Results

u/mehuldraw Report

#22

Art Event, Day 5, Cunning

u/alxdad1 Report

#23

Some Froggies!

u/DamjanGj Report

#24

A Sketch I Did In School

u/geebuttersnaps87 Report

#25

Coffee And Sketch Time!

u/ScottMacnivenArt Report

#26

Finally Got Focused!

u/StrawberrWeeb Report

#27

First Proper Water Colour Sketch, Any Advice On How To Improve?

u/Sorin_21 Report

#28

Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul (My Style)

u/SADUart Report

#29

Pastel Of A Woman. White Pastel On Black Paper

u/JBColter Report

#30

Danny

u/DRtwork Report

#31

Pen And Markers Ft. Book I Found At The Park

u/Bigidiotnoob Report

#32

Sketched A Sculpture From The Victoria And Albert Museum

u/pentiment_o Report

#33

A Pencil Sketch I Recently Did For A Client From USA

u/mehuldraw Report

#34

London Drawiing In 0.03mm

u/jacknolandraws Report

#35

Drew Him In The School Bathroom Since Our Principal Banned Us From Having Toilet Paper :/

u/slusajkevuipank Report

#36

Some Sketches I Did When I Was In Italy Last Week

u/rappenem Report

#37

Couldn't Really Think Of A Name For This One, Any Suggestions?

u/fcjmorkel Report

#38

A Quick Sketch Of A Girl From My Imagination

u/moodiewoodie Report

#39

I Trained To Draw Emotions, And Have I Tried To Portray Indifference, Do You Think I Did It?

anonymous Report

#40

Was Told To Draw A Hand Turkey. Instructions Unclear

u/StudioLegion Report

