This fan page on Facebook is called "The Friends Memes." Currently, it has over 300K likes and over 600K followers. Just as its name suggests, the page is focused on posting various memes related to the TV show "Friends."

“Friends” is an American sitcom, which is set in New York. The storyline follows the day-to-day lives of 6 friends, hence the name. During the show’s run, they go from being 20-something years old to 30-something.

The sitcom was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It first aired in 1994 and ended in 2004. The main cast is made of 6 actors: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. 17 years after the show ended, in 2021 “Friends: The Reunion” was released on HBO.

When D. Crane and M. Kauffman started developing the idea back in 1993, it was called “Insomnia Cafe.” Later titles were changed to “Six of One” and then “Friends Like Us” before finally settling on just “Friends.”