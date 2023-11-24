ADVERTISEMENT

They say that laughter is the best medicine. And sometimes all you need is just a good laugh. And in cases like that, a person tends to turn to things that they know will be funny for them. And, for a lot of people, the TV show “Friends” is that thing. So, it is no wonder why there are so many fan pages for this show, even 19 years after it ended.

Today, we'll take a look at one of these pages, more specifically the memes that this page posted.

More info: Facebook

#1

Tabitha
20 hours ago

I believe Matthew Perry’s father was a model. I think he was the Old Spice Man back in the day, or the model for another aftershave.

#2

#3

This fan page on Facebook is called "The Friends Memes." Currently, it has over 300K likes and over 600K followers. Just as its name suggests, the page is focused on posting various memes related to the TV show "Friends." 

Friends” is an American sitcom, which is set in New York. The storyline follows the day-to-day lives of 6 friends, hence the name. During the show’s run, they go from being 20-something years old to 30-something. 

The sitcom was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It first aired in 1994 and ended in 2004. The main cast is made of 6 actors: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. 17 years after the show ended, in 2021 “Friends: The Reunion” was released on HBO. 

When D. Crane and M. Kauffman started developing the idea back in 1993, it was called “Insomnia Cafe.” Later titles were changed to “Six of One” and then “Friends Like Us” before finally settling on just “Friends.” 
#4

#5

Kimba
4 hours ago

I thought they ended up together because the show was ending and they ad to give Phoebe some sort of happy ending. Those two did not make a convincing couple IMO.

#6

The show’s finale was watched by around 52.5 million Americans. That episode is in the top 10 of the most watched show finales in television history. Plus, it was the most-watched television episode of the 2000s. 

Not only that, but the show was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2002, it won the Outstanding Comedy Series award for the eighth season. Additionally, the show was named as one of the greatest of all time on multiple lists. 

The TV show surely had and still has an impact on pop culture. For example, Jennifer Aniston’s character’s hairstyle from the first few seasons was nicknamed “The Rachel.” Many women around the world copied it for themselves.

Or Matt LeBlanc’s character Joey’s catchphrase "How you doin'?" became a part of Western English slang.

Similar to Matthew Perry’s character, Chandler's habit of ending a sentence unfinished for sarcasm also impacted the audience's speech.
#7

#8

#9

The TV show not only influenced native English speakers but those who were learning this language as well. For instance, in 2012, Kaplan International English Colleges found out that more than a quarter of its students said the sitcom was the best show as it helped them improve their English.

And language isn’t the only life area that was influenced by the sitcom. Here, pop-culture experts have stated that “Friends” popularized an alternative family lifestyle. It did that by representing young people living quite unconventional domestic lives. And that sends a message that to construct your family, all you need is good friends. 

So, we could say that we all wish to have these friends in our lives, right? Tell us in the comments if you think the same! And don't forget to vote for your favorite memes on the list! 
#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Kimba
4 hours ago

I hated that none of the actresses for any of his sisters were reused for any future eps with any of his sisters.

#22

#23

Lydsylou (she/her)
13 hours ago

Plot twist: Jessica's brain is actually playing Matt Leblanc so it's really Jessica's brain playing Jessica's brain but tricking us into thinking it's Matt Leblanc playing Joey tribbiani playing Drake Ramoray playing Jessica's brain

#24

Marnie
12 hours ago

They never DID do their hair that way. Same thing with Rachel's early haircut. Two or three women tried it, but couldn't get it right.

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

DrBronxx
5 hours ago

Nah. When Rachel and Ross got together, that was really really huge as well. It's only with rewatches that people don't really like it. That's actually how I view Chandler and Monica getting together. It was cool to see it happen, but it ended up neutering Chandler and turned Monica into a character whose main purpose on the show was to be annoying (in a way that was funny, of course). They were both so cool before London.

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

