Someone asked netizens “What’s your “I’m old now” indicator?” and people shared the moments they knew that youth was over. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to date yourself, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

We all tend to think of ourselves as spring chickens , right up until the moment our knees sound like a jackhammer on gravel and we are shocked to hear the year recent high-school graduates were born in.

#1 I hate unnecessary noise. I really appreciate silence and calm.

#2 My “I’m old now” indicator was when I started sympathizing with the parents in teen movies.

#3 I have no idea who most of the "celebrities" mentioned on social media are.

#4 I can't stand up without making some sort of noise. It might be a groan, a creak, a pop, or a sigh. My days as a ninja are over.

#5 When I was a kid in 90s, the 60s were ancient history. I refuse to make the logical connection about the current state of the 90s. The 90s were just a few years ago. .

#6 You start feeling that music from your childhood is better than anything coming out today.

#7 When you’re filling out surveys and questionnaires then you realize you’re selecting the next age range.

#8 I went back to my home town after being gone about 20 years. I heard myself say "man, this is crazy. I remember when this was all dairy farms."

#9 I have an app for identifying bird calls, I'm happy when I can hear the mocking bird that seemingly nests in my neighborhood.

#10 I have no idea wtf my young (20-25) coworkers are talking about half the time.

#11 All those adults I used to see around with young kids are my peers now.



Also, there are a lot less people who are way older than me now.

#12 It dawned on me when I started thinking policemen looked too young to be in charge of anything.

#13 My nephew that I used to babysit and change his diapers is turning 41 this year. His kid is turning 13.

#14 I want to be home before the street lamps turn on.

#15 I'm almost always tired. But not like sleepy tired and more like feeling thin tired.if that makes sense.

#16 95% of the songs on the radio sucks.

#17 Realizing that I consider 9 p.m. a perfectly reasonable time to say, "Well, it's about time to hit the hay!".

#18 I got excited about buying a steam mop.

#19 It takes longer to get out of the bed in the morning than it does to fall asleep.

#20 Just knowing that now whenever someone takes a photo of me on their phone and then shows me the photo, I will always see a little “old lady” staring back at me. .

#21 When you are just chatting to someone and they compare you to their mother.

#22 When cops and doctors look like teenagers.

#23 I square up my spine and get into a safe position quickly before I sneeze.



My boobs are more threats vs assets now.

#24 Being more exited about the blossoming of trees and the end of winter than the next party





This actually was a topic with younger friend.

#25 Reading any text involves first determining which glasses I need, if any, and how far I need to extend my arm in order to see the print.



There are some things I've just given up ever seeing again, like undoing knots in necklace chains. I can't see clearly enough no matter what I do to untangle a chain.

#26 When people ask me how old I am, I respond with "how old do I look" and get really excited about the guessing game.

#27 When you hear Nirvana being played on Adult Contemporary radio stations.

#28 Started to feel old when I was no longer the target demographic for youth culture.

#29 I’d rather clean the house on a Saturday afternoon than go to a bar and socialize with strangers.

#30 I never had kid,s but suddenly all my friends are grandparents.

#31 I noticed it when workers in stores and restaurants began to refer to me as "sir.".

#32 Being trained at a new job by ppl 10 years younger than me.

#33 My boss is younger than me.

#34 Refilling my pill pack on Saturday evenings. IYKYK.

#35 Me, my younger brother, and our younger cousin had a conversation about the quality of vacuum cleaners.

#36 I say "when I was your age..." unironically.

#37 Younger coworkers call the clothes I used to wear in high-school "vintage". I graduated high-school in 2005. I once saw a Nirvana shirt I got from hot topic in 2003 at a vintage store with a $150 price tag. Seeing your styles being turned into retro trends really makes me feel like I'm 1000 years old.

#38 I felt old when I started choosing clothing for comfort rather than style.

#39 I'm only 17 but the fact that I have people in my college who don't know what DVD's/CD's are.

#40 My back hurts, and that's the default state.



And when I have to pee, there's no buildup. I don't have to pee, for hours, and then at some random second, I'm immediately doing the peepee dance and running to the bathroom.

#41 My favorite hobby is sleeping.

#42 When I got excited when I saw Tomato Soup was on Special/Sale.

#43 I went to bed at 10:45 pm on Friday night and missed the Northern Lights. All my friends saw them because they were actually out doing things lol.

#44 Saw a pic of (insert your favorite Hollywood star) and said damn, he/she is getting old!

#45 (1) cannot flipping wrap my head around why anyone would want to wear pants sagging down under their a*s, especially if they intend to make a run for it if they get stopped by police. It just seems like they are handicapping themself, really??? Or not planning ahead???



(2) everythings fine until I try to walk up a set of stairs and suddenly I'm 100 years old and weak, pulling myself up 1 stair at a time holding the handrail as if my life depends on it else I'll tumble down.

#46 When you say your DOB and it starts with “19”.

#47 Colonoscopy time.

#48 Music awards shows. Wife and I spend the entire time asking each other; “Who?”.

#49 When I had 2 doctor appointments on the same day.

#50 During a conversation at work about favorite movies, I mentioned John Wayne, and one young guy said, "Who's that?".

#51 This morning I was scrolling through Instagram and came across some asinine post of a huge mansion with the caption, "you get paid £1m to live here with your bestie. Tag them so they can start packing".



My first thought was, 'dam, the heating bill must be expensive'.

#52 I felt truly old when I got excited about receiving socks as a gift.

#53 Some people ask me if my 26 year old sister is my daughter. I'm 37.

#54 Grey in my pubes.

#55 I can’t move without groaning. Literally getting up out of a chair makes me groan.

#56 My cardiologist is young and hotttt. Yeah that.

#57 Watching the Grammy awards show, and not recognizing any of the rappers. I'm from the 80's and saw Publc Enemy, Eric B. & Rakim, Salt & Pepa, Ll Cool J, Doug E. FRESH & Slick Rick, etc. in concert.

I honestly don't know who these rappers are nowadays, and they all sound the same.

#58 See a poster for a big music festival and you know exactly zero of the bands playing.

#59 The first time I heard the word Rizz I realized I was old and out of touch. .