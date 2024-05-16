ADVERTISEMENT

We all tend to think of ourselves as spring chickens, right up until the moment our knees sound like a jackhammer on gravel and we are shocked to hear the year recent high-school graduates were born in. 

Someone asked netizens “What’s your “I’m old now” indicator?” and people shared the moments they knew that youth was over. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to date yourself, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I hate unnecessary noise. I really appreciate silence and calm.

National_Matter1001

#2

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old My “I’m old now” indicator was when I started sympathizing with the parents in teen movies.

Temporary_Delivery37

frogglin
Community Member
Little Wonder
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I've long said you can tell if you're old by watching Ferris Bueller's Day Off. If you watch it and think Ferris is awesome, you're still young. If you watch and think he's a self centered brat, you're old now.

#3

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I have no idea who most of the "celebrities" mentioned on social media are.

spaniel_rage

#4

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I can't stand up without making some sort of noise. It might be a groan, a creak, a pop, or a sigh. My days as a ninja are over.

CurlSagan

#5

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old When I was a kid in 90s, the 60s were ancient history. I refuse to make the logical connection about the current state of the 90s. The 90s were just a few years ago. .

FerricDonkey

frogglin
Community Member
Little Wonder
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I'm sure I've said this before here (or somewhere) but it tickles me so I'll say it again. I used to buy LPs in the 90s as well as CDs and I once bought "With the Beatles", I bought that in 1993 when it was 30 years old. I also bought the new release "August and Everything After" by Counting Crows. Which is now 30 years old. (31!). So that's when I realised I'm ancient.

#6

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old You start feeling that music from your childhood is better than anything coming out today.

BLUE_Selectric1976

#7

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old When you’re filling out surveys and questionnaires then you realize you’re selecting the next age range.

likwidfuzion

#8

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I went back to my home town after being gone about 20 years. I heard myself say "man, this is crazy. I remember when this was all dairy farms." 

whodiinne

#9

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I have an app for identifying bird calls, I'm happy when I can hear the mocking bird that seemingly nests in my neighborhood.

National-Crew-327

#10

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I have no idea wtf my young (20-25) coworkers are talking about half the time.

bloodercup

#11

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old All those adults I used to see around with young kids are my peers now.

Also, there are a lot less people who are way older than me now.

KeepGoing655

#12

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old It dawned on me when I started thinking policemen looked too young to be in charge of anything.

Cool-Collection-7659

#13

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old My nephew that I used to babysit and change his diapers is turning 41 this year. His kid is turning 13.

Flux_Inverter

#14

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I want to be home before the street lamps turn on.

Different-Pin-9234

#15

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I'm almost always tired. But not like sleepy tired and more like feeling thin tired.if that makes sense.

Neko-chiliocosm

#16

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old 95% of the songs on the radio sucks.

The-od88

#17

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old Realizing that I consider 9 p.m. a perfectly reasonable time to say, "Well, it's about time to hit the hay!".

guitarashamedj

draganacupurdija
Community Member
PeePeePooPoo
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Went to sleep and 8:30 last night. It was great, would recommend. Probably gonna do it again tonight!

#18

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I got excited about buying a steam mop.

beers_n_bags

#19

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old It takes longer to get out of the bed in the morning than it does to fall asleep.

Braves_Birds1985

#20

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old Just knowing that now whenever someone takes a photo of me on their phone and then shows me the photo, I will always see a little “old lady” staring back at me. .

Novel-Coast-957

#21

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old When you are just chatting to someone and they compare you to their mother.

farpleflippers

#22

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old When cops and doctors look like teenagers.

box-of-cookies

#23

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I square up my spine and get into a safe position quickly before I sneeze.

My boobs are more threats vs assets now.

housechore

#24

Being more exited about the blossoming of trees and the end of winter than the next party


This actually was a topic with younger friend.

B0ngoZ0ngo

#25

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old Reading any text involves first determining which glasses I need, if any, and how far I need to extend my arm in order to see the print.

There are some things I've just given up ever seeing again, like undoing knots in necklace chains. I can't see clearly enough no matter what I do to untangle a chain.

mustbethedragon

#26

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old When people ask me how old I am, I respond with "how old do I look" and get really excited about the guessing game.

Cheap-Consequences

#27

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old When you hear Nirvana being played on Adult Contemporary radio stations.

cinderblock16

#28

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old Started to feel old when I was no longer the target demographic for youth culture.

CircumFleck_Accent

#29

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I’d rather clean the house on a Saturday afternoon than go to a bar and socialize with strangers.

Altruistic-Diet776

#30

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I never had kid,s but suddenly all my friends are grandparents.

Curiouscatlearning

#31

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I noticed it when workers in stores and restaurants began to refer to me as "sir.".

CraniumCrash12

#32

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old Being trained at a new job by ppl 10 years younger than me.

EventWonderful55

#33

My boss is younger than me.

st162

eve7
Community Member
luminus solar
Community Member
21 minutes ago

And co-workers that he hires are younger and younger... :P

#34

Refilling my pill pack on Saturday evenings. IYKYK.

Vinnie_Dime_1974

#35

Me, my younger brother, and our younger cousin had a conversation about the quality of vacuum cleaners.

wonderlandresident13

#36

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old I say "when I was your age..." unironically.

bignatenz

#37

60 People Share The Thing That Made Them Realize They Were Old Younger coworkers call the clothes I used to wear in high-school "vintage". I graduated high-school in 2005. I once saw a Nirvana shirt I got from hot topic in 2003 at a vintage store with a $150 price tag. Seeing your styles being turned into retro trends really makes me feel like I'm 1000 years old.

gonzothegreatz

#38

I felt old when I started choosing clothing for comfort rather than style.

Different_Creme_944

#39

I'm only 17 but the fact that I have people in my college who don't know what DVD's/CD's are.

KnockedBoss3076

#40

My back hurts, and that's the default state.

And when I have to pee, there's no buildup. I don't have to pee, for hours, and then at some random second, I'm immediately doing the peepee dance and running to the bathroom.

Dysmach

#41

My favorite hobby is sleeping.

anon

#42

When I got excited when I saw Tomato Soup was on Special/Sale.

Legal_Specific_7255

#43

I went to bed at 10:45 pm on Friday night and missed the Northern Lights. All my friends saw them because they were actually out doing things lol.

Spilled_Milktea

phillybobsquires
Community Member
Philly Bob Squires
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Where I live, during ANY celestial event be it aurora, eclipse, meteor showers, supermoon... ANYTHING! Guarantee you it'll be cloudy as hell and / or pouring down rain.

#44

Saw a pic of (insert your favorite Hollywood star) and said damn, he/she is getting old!

Yeahbut3

frogglin
Community Member
Little Wonder
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I saw a clip of Fozzie Bear and thought "Gosh he's looking old" and it took me *several* minutes before I thought "Oh. You idiot".

#45

(1) cannot flipping wrap my head around why anyone would want to wear pants sagging down under their a*s, especially if they intend to make a run for it if they get stopped by police. It just seems like they are handicapping themself, really??? Or not planning ahead???

(2) everythings fine until I try to walk up a set of stairs and suddenly I'm 100 years old and weak, pulling myself up 1 stair at a time holding the handrail as if my life depends on it else I'll tumble down.

SawwhetMA

#46

When you say your DOB and it starts with “19”.

Yayote_Tacote

#47

Colonoscopy time.

Waddagoodboyyyyy

#48

Music awards shows. Wife and I spend the entire time asking each other; “Who?”.

Suspicious-Rich-3212

#49

When I had 2 doctor appointments on the same day.

peanutphant

#50

During a conversation at work about favorite movies, I mentioned John Wayne, and one young guy said, "Who's that?".

bumpy-ride

#51

This morning I was scrolling through Instagram and came across some asinine post of a huge mansion with the caption, "you get paid £1m to live here with your bestie. Tag them so they can start packing".

My first thought was, 'dam, the heating bill must be expensive'.

Pope_Khajiit

#52

I felt truly old when I got excited about receiving socks as a gift.

OneComfortable9639

#53

Some people ask me if my 26 year old sister is my daughter. I'm 37.

Prudent-Mix-6601

#54

Grey in my pubes.

Timmibal

#55

I can’t move without groaning. Literally getting up out of a chair makes me groan.

beers_n_bags

#56

My cardiologist is young and hotttt. Yeah that.

Ok-Jeweler2500

elizabethbeilharz
Community Member
ynyrhydref56
Community Member
20 minutes ago

When your doctors are "young and hot", not "random old dude". Lol

#57

Watching the Grammy awards show, and not recognizing any of the rappers. I'm from the 80's and saw Publc Enemy, Eric B. & Rakim, Salt & Pepa, Ll Cool J, Doug E. FRESH & Slick Rick, etc. in concert.
I honestly don't know who these rappers are nowadays, and they all sound the same.

Apprehensive-Jury437

#58

See a poster for a big music festival and you know exactly zero of the bands playing.

Head-Nefariousness65

#59

The first time I heard the word Rizz I realized I was old and out of touch. .

Dependent-Friend2270

#60

If I go to an event or had an exciting day, I am absolutely exhausted the next morning. I need time to decompress before the next exciting thing. It’s like my excitement has a refractory period.

taylorversace

