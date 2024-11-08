ADVERTISEMENT

We’re excited to present the newest cartoons by Dave Coverly. Do you remember this artist and his brilliant single-panel series Speed Bump? For those of you who missed our previous posts featuring earlier strips from the series, we highly recommend checking them out—you won’t regret it and will definitely improve your mood!

We contacted Dave again to ask him some follow-up questions and discuss his work further. This time, we were curious to learn more about Coverly’s approach to character design. The cartoonist shared with us the considerations he takes into account when creating characters for a new cartoon: “It might sound either dumb or counterintuitive because single panel cartoons like mine (the joke-a-day variety) don't use continuing characters like comic strips do - but character design is actually crucial for that very reason.”

Scroll down to see the new selection of cartoons we curated for you today, and to read our full interview with Dave.

