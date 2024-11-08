Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos
User submission
Animals

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Free the Bears
Community member
Free the Bears rescues threatened sun bears and moon bears from the illegal wildlife trade and bear bile farms. Recently, we learned about a tiny sun bear cub with a severe snare wound in the far south of Laos, more than 1,000 km away. Our rescue team leapt into action, departing at 4 a.m. to reach her as soon as possible. While we were on the road, our government partners confiscated the bear and brought her to their office.

At the same time, a second tiny, orphaned moon bear cub was found in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. Once again, our government partners were able to confiscate the cub, and our rescue team picked up the moon bear on their return journey to our sanctuary. After collecting the sun bear and providing her with emergency treatment, a team member stayed behind to make room for the moon bear cub.

More info: freethebears.org | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com

The 2 cubs rescued by our Laos team and government partners are both on the road to recovery

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

We could never have expected to arrive back at our sanctuary with both a sun bear and a moon bear cub, each around 4 months old and under 10 kg—both incredibly traumatized. The injuries on the sun bear cub were quite severe and extensive, requiring the amputation of her leg. Both cubs are improving day by day, and we expect them to fully recover and live a healthy, enriched life free from pain, fear, and suffering.

These are the 31st and 32nd bears we’ve rescued in 2024—the highest number we’ve ever rescued in a single year—placing immense strain on our small nonprofit charity. Special thanks to our government partners from DOFI Pakse and DOFI Vientiane for assisting with these rescues, and thank you for being Bear Carers.

Initial picture we received of a snare injured sun bear cub

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Emergency treatment required at the rescue location

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Thanks to government partners from DOFI Pakse for the confiscation

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Government partners from DOFI Vientiane confiscate an orphaned moon bear cub

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Offical handover, thanks to DOFI Vientiane

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Preparation for surgery on the sun bear cub

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

2 weeks after surgery, on the road to recovery

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

3 weeks after surgery – the sun bear cub is more strong, confident, wound healed

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

3 weeks after rescue – the shy and terrified moon bear cub is building trust, strength and confidence

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Once older and recovered, the bear cubs will move to large outdoor enclosures

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Due to a lack of safe and protected forest, they will require lifelong care at our sanctuaries

Against All Odds: How Our Team Saved Two Bear Cubs On A Mission Across Laos

Free the Bears

Free the Bears

Author, Community member

Free the Bears is a not for profit charity raising funds to protect wild sun bears & moon bears as well as rescue and care for bears suffering in bear bile farms and the illegal wildlife trade. Free the Bears was started by Perth grandmother Mary Hutton after seeing a news report about moon bears sufffering in bile farms. The charity has helped rescue over 1,000 bears & cares for hundreds at our sanctuaries. Our founder Mary Hutton's efforts have been recognised with an honorary doctorate, she has been a finallist for Australian of the Year on several occcasions & she has received an Order of Australia Medal.

