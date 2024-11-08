5 Hilarious Fake Gift Boxes For Products That Are Just Ridiculous (New Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Gift-giving season is upon us, and what better way to wrap a gift than in a hilarious box for an outrageous product to prank your loved ones?

If you haven’t heard of it yet, there’s a company called Prank-o dedicated to funny pranks. One of their product lines features boxes showcasing confusing and absurd products, complete with hilariously realistic instructions. Imagine unwrapping a gift labeled as food additives that turn your dog’s “number two” into beautiful flowers. Well, confusion is probably expected that will later be followed by laughter when you realize it’s just a prank and the box holds perfectly normal contents.

This year is no different for Prank-o, as they’ve released new gift box designs to add to their collection. So, without further ado, take a look at their newest additions you can use for this year’s gift wrapping!

More info: pranko.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

Poopsie Daisy

Throw away the pooper scooper! The flower-producing pet food additive shown on this Poopsie Daisy gift box may not be real, but it will certainly send any pet parents you know into a fit of laughter. Stash your real gift (maybe some actual pet supplies?) in the box and enjoy the ensuing cackles.

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of these prank ideas, Arik, who kindly answered our questions.

First of all, we were wondering what has changed since the last post. Arik wrote: “So much! We’ve moved the studio into an airplane hangar and moved our inventory into a new warehouse.

We’ve added: A line of Prank Gifts (these are actual products perfect for gag gift parties); A line of Prank Puzzles (upon completion, the beautiful landscape reveals a dog doing his business); Added 8 new Prank Gift Boxes and I’ve been working on a side project called Curious Relics (I age and frame fake historical artifacts).”

We were also curious to learn what a typical day is like for Arik when working on a new idea.

He replied: “There are typically four ‘types’ of days, and for the record, I enjoy them all the same.

1. Research – I love to poke fun at existing product trends, so scouring catalogs and websites, watching TV ads or shopping surplus stores help spark ideas.

2. Sketch – Once I have a direction, I put pencil to paper to figure out supporting images and copy angles for each idea.

3. Build – I’ll either build the actual item on my workbench or create it from scratch in Adobe Photoshop.

4. Design – Photography can take place in my studio or on location if needed. When needed, I’ll secure royalty-free images. From there, images and copy (with some help from some great writers) come together in Adobe Illustrator to design all six panels for each box.”

Image credits: pranko

Cast & Blast

Hunting and fishing aren’t mutually exclusive anymore! Prank a hunter/angler/outdoor enthusiast with a Cast & Blast gift box. Put your real gift inside and try not to snicker too much before they open.

Regarding customer reviews, Arik shared the funniest ones.

Baby Shield – “The mother-to-be even said ‘I don’t get it’ before she opened the box! We laughed so hard! Great fun.”

Bathe & Brew – “Bought this as a prank gift for my coffee-obsessed mom. She was so confused and slightly sad that it wasn’t actually in the box. Great prank gift for coffee lovers in your life!”

RotoWipe – “Hilarious! Gift receivers laughed and laughed!”

Float-A-Poo – “Excellent! Was the star of the gift exchange.”

Furthermore, Arik shared his plans for the future of Prank-o.

“To make so many people laugh that we force retailers to add us into their behemoth gift bag aisles and finally give consumers another choice.”

Image credits: pranko

Pudding Pouch

Put your pudding where your waist is! The Pudding Pouch gift box will crack up your sweet-toothed friends or relatives (and probably make their mouths water). Just hide your real gift inside and laugh it up.

Lastly, Arik added: “We’re a small team in Minnesota that loves to make people laugh and we can’t thank Bored Panda enough for their interest/support over the years!”

Image credits: pranko

TikTot

Make your baby the star they were recently born to be! The TikTot gift box is perfect for any new parents in need of a laugh. Put your real baby shower/first birthday/holiday gift inside and await the hilarity.

Image credits: pranko

Crib Dribbler

A new baby brings so much excitement and joy. Which is the perfect setup for this prank gift box. Those overwhelmed, new parents won’t see it coming.

Image credits: pranko