Now that it’s November again, the festive season is swiftly approaching, and the gift-giving frenzy is about to begin. While the thought behind the gift counts, the initial impression is what makes it equally significant! As wrapping paper tears and boxes are opened worldwide, there will undoubtedly be a mix of joy, confusion, and utter disbelief.

Thanks to Prank-o‘s ingenious creations, gifting has never been this entertaining. Imagine the bewilderment on your friend’s face as they unwrap the ‘Junk Drawer Starter Kit’. A kit that boasts 35 random yet oddly essential items, from a USB drive shaped like an old floppy disk to wooden anchors, and even some foreign coins. Or perhaps the exhilaration of a young family member thinking they’re about to embrace their inner firefighter with the ‘Fire Chief’ board game, complete with miniature firefighters and a blazing inferno on a game board. The delight in their eyes, when they realize it’s all just a clever ruse and the real gift awaits inside, is priceless.

That’s why, we suggest you dive into this year’s lineup of Prank-o’s legendary fake gift boxes and see which one would be your favorite!

Pet petter

The perfect gag gift box that’s too busy to interact with their pet. Works for dogs and cats and comes with an assortments if industry-leading attachments.

Cat hat

The Cot Hot™ is the first cat tree that incorporates the cat’s owner. This soft perch fastens to your head with a sturdy cap below the plush fabric to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for both you and your cat. Wear it all day long as you cook, clean, watch TV, or even use the bathroom! Create a lasting bond with your favorite furball by not just giving them a place to sleep, play, and exercise, but by being that place. It even comes with Shin Scratch Wraps you can wear on your arms or legs to satiate your cat’s clawing needs. It’s time to throw away your musty old cat tree and replace it with YOU.

Junk drawer kit

No home is complete without that one drawer full of miscellaneous items you’ll never need! Perfect for the organizer or new homeowner in your life. Just toss your real gift inside and let the good times roll.

Fire Chief

Safety first? How about FUN first? Crack up a parent who values a good old-fashioned family game night. Toss your real gift inside (maybe a less fire-focused game?) and bask in the hilarity.

Squirrel Hot Tub

Bring a nature lover and backyard decorator to hysterics with the most innovative (and relaxing) wildlife feeder to date! Stash a real gift inside and watch them double over in laughter.

When Nature Calls 500 Piece Puzzle

Shock a puzzle-lover in your life with a jigsaw that has a little more to it than the cover suggests. Upon completion, they’ll belly over with laughter at the revelation that there’s a dog doing its business in the background of this otherwise beautiful nature photo. This joke is well worth the 500-piece journey to the punchline.

Pet Tail Extensions

Take your pet’s beauty to new lengths! It’s the perfect laugh for the pet owner/pamperer you know. Just hide your real gift inside and let the laughs ensue.

Car Exhaust BBQ Grill

You’re favorite grillmaster will be able to char his meats to perfection – even when they’re on the road – thanks to the Carbecue Exhaust BBQ grill. Just hook up this road trip essential to your ride’s exhaust pipe and you’re good to go!

Turn & Churn

Got an ice cream junkie on your gift list? With this prank gift box, they’ll think a fresh treat awaits at the end of every commute. Just hide their real gift inside.

iDrive

Drive safe when you mount your mobile device to your steering wheel! This prank packaging is perfect for the traffic multitasker.