If you call yourself a meme-lord, gather around. Get ready to break the fourth wall between cyberspace and reality with our lineup of 20 meme-tastic Halloween costumes. We're about to turn your favorite viral sensations into walking, talking embodiments of internet gold.

From rage comics to wholesome wholesomeness, we've got a smorgasbord of options that'll have you racking up likes faster than a cat video. These costumes are so on point, you'll have people double-tapping you IRL and searching for the share button. So dust off your best reaction faces and prepare to become a living, breathing internet phenomenon.