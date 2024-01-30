Ladies, gentlemen and all beautiful beings, love is in the air (and the desperate search for budget-friendly gifts)! But stress no more. We've curated a fabulous list of thoughtfully quirky, yet frugal, tokens of affection to make this Valentine's a breeze. Unique, heartfelt, and all under $25, these gems deliver an impressive balance of sentimentality and functionality. Let's show some love, without stretching your wallet.

#1 Heartfelt Is Building Together: LEGO Roses Kit Is The Perfect, Fun Way To Mark A Special Occasion Share icon Review: "I bought this LEGO set for my grandsons to make for their mother on Mother’s Day. They loved putting it together and surprising their mom in the morning!" — Lois Kusmierz

#2 Light Up Their World (Or Room) With This Mesmerizing Moon Lamp – A Starry, Color-Changing Delight For Every Night Share icon Review: "I don’t think there’s too many things cooler than a full moon. So I just love this little light. I bought the smaller size because it’s perfect for the location I have it in, and I didn’t want too much light. I also bought one for my teenage granddaughter and she loves it. I really like the fact that it dims and brightens. I also like that I don’t have to plug it in. It has so many functions on the little remote control it comes with. This is a really good buy, especially for the price." — Sharon

#3 Become A Cozy, Giant Human Tortilla With This Hilariously Realistic Burritos Tortilla Throw Blanket – A Unique Gift To Wrap Up In Love And Laughter! Share icon Review: "Too realistic!!!! It looks, smells, and feels like a real tortilla. Once you wrap yourself in it you will be convinced that you are a burrito. Your friends and family will beg you to snap back to reality but you will be too far gone into burrito-dom." — Ryan

#4 Magnetic Holding Hands Socks Are A Cute And Hilarious Way To Stay 'Attached' To A Loved One - Perfect For Those With A Quirky Sense Of Humour! Share icon Review: "Bought this as a part of my bfs birthday gift and we loved them! We go to the gym together and like to wear these to 'hold hands' when working out together. They’re also super soft and comfortable, get so many compliments every time we wear them!" — Karla

#5 Transcend Boundaries With Saltburn Love Card : A Quirky Touch For The Valentine’s Day That Your Significant Other Didn't See Coming! Share icon Review: "Arrived in very good time, good quality and nicely written." — jadaboo12

#6 Gift A Personalized Spotify Plaque , Because Love Should Always Be As Unique And As Colorful As Their Favorite Jam Paired With A Treasured Snap Share icon Review: "I gave it to my boyfriend for Valentine's Day, we loved it! and when our relatives see it they are also impressed, it's perfect." — Yela

#7 Bring Some Fun To The Kitchen With The Adorable Dash Mini Waffle Machine , A Love-Infused Morning Meal Never Been This Easy! Share icon Review: "Got this as a Valentine's Day present and love it so much I ordered three more to give away. This is so easy and convenient. I love waffles but our standard size waffle maker is gathering dust because it's not practical to use unless we're making waffles for a lot of people. But the mini waffle maker is perfect for 1-2 people. I usually prepare one batch of batter and keep it the fridge. Then we simply cook 2-4 for breakfast before school. It takes exactly a minute to make one waffle, although my husband prefers it 30 seconds longer for crispy waffle. I've made banana waffles, protein waffles, and chaffles (low-carb cheese and egg waffles), too. I don't even need to spray butter, and I'd a bit of batter drops it's easy to scrape it off." — Go2net

#8 Cute, Quirky, And Undeniably Fun, These Matching Heart Keychains Are The Playful Valentine's Day Gift Every Couple Needs Share icon Review: "I gifted this as one of the gifts for my loves and Is anniversary he loved it so much ! When he comes come from work its always "Where's your keys?" He likes putting them together when we're both home." — Esperanza

#9 Shh! Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Is The Secret Behind Their Always Fresh-Smelling Bathroom Share icon Review: "At first, I thought this was a joke product and so I bought it for somebody for a Christmas gift. Turns out it works incredibly well. The part really fast is there's not a lot of odor to it when you use it. Admittedly, I don't use it exactly as described, and I primarily spritz the bathroom as I walk in and spritz the bathroom as I walk out and the odor magically vanished." — shanick67

#10 Gift These Custom Photo Socks With Faces, Because Nothing Screams 'I'm Extra' More Than Bae Wearing Socks With Your Mug On Them! Share icon Review: "Bought them for my boyfriend for Valentines Day- he loves them! They’re pretty thin material, but they’re great for a fun gag-gift." — Chene ♡

#11 A Personalized 'The Night We Met' Star Map For The Star-Crossed Lovers, Adding A Sprinkle Of Celestial Charm To Their Love Story Share icon Review: "Amazing quality, my order was so nice & my partner loved it! Fast service & excellent customer service & support. Looks amazing in a nice frame. So so happy with my order & would definitely recommend. Thank you!" — Lottie

#12 Light Up Their Life With A Custom Neon Sign , The Perfect Personalized Gift To Add Some Glow To Their Favorite Room! Share icon Review: "He loves it! From picking out the size to font to color and so many other options I am sooo pleased with the item! Have a remote for different settings and brightness. It came in time for our 1st anniversary and to hang for Super Bowl weekend!! Would order from this company again!" — Megan

#13 Gift A Spark Of Magic With A Mesmerising Glass Crystal Ball Prism Suncatcher That's A Literal Splash Of Rainbows In Any Space Share icon Review: "Might just be my favorite Amazon purchase. They came very securely and beautifully packaged. They were a bit finicky and tedious to tie, but that’s no biggie. An entire side of my room is just covered in “mini rainbows” as I like to call them. So, so beautiful and mesmerizing. Would absolutely suggest purchasing these!" — Neriah

#14 For A Cozy, Romantic Vibe, Give The Gift Of This Adorable Mushroom Dream LED Lamp That Adjusts To The Room's Brightness Share icon Review: "So I got 2 of these bad boys for the hallway and the main part of my studio apartment. I cannot explain 1) the comfort they bring 2) the effectiveness of how they respond to light (turn off if it’s light, turn on when dark) 3) how happy they make me. Genuinely one of the few things I’ve LOVED buying." — Kaitlyn

#15 The Electric Candle Lighter , A Gift That'll Fire Things Up, Offers Modern Functionality And Treble Safety Design For A Worry-Free And Romantic Candlelit Atmosphere! Share icon Review: "Literally the coolest thing I’ve bought myself. I asked myself before buying, 'do I really need this' and thank god the answer was yes. I feel like a kid playing with my toy when I’m lighting candles. Everyone who comes over tells me how cool it is! Super easy to light candles and for sure easier than using a lighter or match!" — Amazon Customer

#16 Turn Every Moment Together Into An Adventure With The Scrapbook Photo Album . It’s Built To Store More Than Just Photos, But Memories Too! Share icon Review: "Good amount of pages! They are thick and fun to write in. It came with the stickers and pens I like the stickers for the pictures. It’s about a ruler size in length not to big not to small. Super cute worth the money." — Amazon Customer

#17 Game Night Gets A Romantic Twist With The Intimacy Deck , Perfect For Helping Any Couple Rekindle The Spark And Keep The Conversation Flowing Share icon Review: "I ordered nearly every couples deck available on Amazon and I’d say that this one was my favorite for general relationship building or discussion prompts which could be used in a casual setting. These are great for discussion on a long drive, date night, or time together on vacation. Also great just to use at home while relaxing. Of all the decks that I purchased, this deck had the widest variety of questions and I especially like how the questions are categorized and color coded for each category. The categories include Past, Life, Intimacy, Relationship, About You. And Random. The cards and box are high quality and the questions are great for couples across many stages of their relationship from dating to married for many years. After so many years of marriage it’s easy to think you know everything about your spouse but these cards triggered many meaningful conversations unexpected responses." — Sandra C.

#18 'I Love The Poop Outta You' Toilet Paper Roll — The Goofiest Declaration Of Love Ever, Strictly For Couples Who Don't Take Life Too Poopy-Seriously! Share icon Review: "A little added fun for Valentines this year! My family got a good laugh out of it." — Myra Martin

#19 Gift Some Peace – Loop Quiet Ear Plugs Effortlessly Balance Stylish Design With Optimal Comfort And Noise Reduction For Sleep Or Work Share icon Review: "I was skeptical but hopeful because I've tried a lot of different earplugs. I use them at night to drown out my snoring husband and sometimes noisy dog. (I'm a fairly light sleeper.) I also sleep on my side 98% of the time so that made several types of earplugs uncomfortable. Old school foam plugs would not fit my little ear holes properly and would fall out. Most silicone plugs have a little peg handle that sticks out too far for side sleeping. The putty/wax plugs worked well but the stickiness was uncomfortable and my hair kept getting caught in them. So, I finally decided to try these "expensive" earplugs. I am so glad I ordered them one late night while laying in the dark beside my snoring hubby!! The packaging is adorable. There are several sizes to try but the medium that they are fitted with initially was perfect for me. I love the cute, little case! They plugs are soft and flexible. When inserted correctly (you have to turn them so the outer circle handle lays flat!), they are practically unnoticeable while laying on my side. As for blocking out night time sounds, they did pretty well. I was only awoken once by a super loud snore! (Usually that would happen a dozen times!) Bottom line, I think these are my new favorite, go-to for sleeping. I'm excited to try them on camping trips and on the upcoming 5th grade overnight trip that I'm chaperoning." — MommyJess

#20 Bring Zen To Valentine's Day: A 6-Pack Of Exquisite Blend Essential Oils From Around The World For A Heavenly Aromatic Experience Share icon Review: "If you’re thinking of getting it I highly recommend getting this product! The scents smell amazing and adding a 1-2 drops got the job done for my office! I love that this is cruelty free and it came in a hard shell box. I originally ordered one and my package got stolen and the company was kind enough to send me another one and check in with me to make sure I received it. Will definitely only be buying from them when I run out!" — Katherine Garcia

#21 Gift The Gift Of Smooth And Soft Lips With The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Which Deeply Hydrates Overnight - They Will Appreciate Waking Up To A Noticeably Softer Pout! Share icon Review: "I received a sample of this a little over a year ago and I am definitely obsessed. I use this every night before I go to bed, and sometimes even throughout the day it is very moisturizing and just what I need. I’m 52 and This really keeps my lips hydrated. Now all of my family is just as obsessed and we have all of the flavors. The Berry and the Gummy Bear flavors are my favorite. Something about the scent of these takes me back to my childhood and brings back wonderful memories." — Beth Little

#22 Help Them Rev Up Their Drive-Thru Experience With A Saucemoto Dip Clip , The In-Car Sauce Holder Perfect For All Ketchup And Dipping Sauce Lovers! Share icon Review: "This has been a purchase that I didn’t know I needed. I eat lunch in the car while working so this gets used pretty often! I use them both at the same time because I need sauce options haha! Best invention ever!" — Khris.C

#23 Bring The 90s Vibes Back With A Custom Y2k Shirt, Because Nothing Says "I Love You" Like A Bootleg Rap Tee Designed Just For Them! Share icon Review: "Exactly what I wanted! It was a present for my boyfriend and he was made up with it. Seller replied quickly too." — Hannah Murphy

#24 Let This Quirky, Internet-Famous Reversible Octopus Plushie Do The Talking And Brilliantly Communicate Those 'Flip The Script' Moods – A Squishy Must-Have! Share icon Review: "As someone who often struggles to put my emotions into words, I find this octopus is the best purchase I've made to help with that! I've wanted one for years but always put it off.. Now people have a WAY easier time deciphering the kind of mood I am in. : ) Always improving in my communication skills, but this helps facilitate it." — Sapphini

#25 This High-Quality Couple Bracelet Set Could Be The Charming Token Of Endearment For Your Significant Other – It's Not Just Jewelry, It's An Emotional Connection Share icon Review: "I bought these magnetic couples bracelets for my husband and I to wear. The material is very comfortable and durable feeling, we have not taken them off since we got them. The size can be easily adjusted, which is great (I have tiny wrists and my husbands wrists are wide) I admit, I was not sure what my husband’s reaction was going to be when I first showed this to him, he is not normally the type to wear any type of bracelet, but he agreed with me that they are awesome. I would definitely recommend these bracelets to anyone looking for a great gift idea, (i.e. Valentine’s Day). I absolutely love these bracelets, something so simple with so much meaning, the magnet on the bracelets symbolizes the bond I share with my husband. Plus they are delivered with the cutest gifts bags. I definitely recommend and would buy again." — Rene Sellers

#26 Inject A Dose Of Humor And Coziness Into Any Celebration With This Distinctive Gardenia-Scented Candle , A Unique Gift Ready To Surprise And Uplift Share icon Review: "This candle made this candle made my fiance giggle, we actually did meet online and fell in love instantly. We think it's kind of funny that some people are ashamed of online relationships, they're not all bad." — Myriyah

#27 Add A Sprinkle Of Joy With The Medley Hills Farm Cereal Marshmallows , Because Every Hot Chocolate Deserves An Exceptional Marshmallow Moment! Share icon Review: "Bought this twice...It was fresh and crunchy BOTH times!!! Like regular lucky charms, make sure you store in a sealed container, because they will go stale otherwise. There is a lot of powder thought but you can sift that out if you really want. I haven't tried keeping it in the re-sealable container it comes in; I put it in a plastic jar and it stays fresh for weeks. Tastes EXACTLY like lucky charms marshmallows. Believe it or not though, the sugar and calorie amount is the almost the same as the regular cereal, so if you want this to replace your cereal, you're not any less healthy, just costs a little more. I'll be buying more again. This was just what I was searching for." — Matthew P.

#28 For Anyone Who Loves A Spectacle, This Mystical Fire Flame Adds A Pop Of Color To Any Wood Fire - Indoors Or Outdoors! Share icon Review: "I bought this for my husband's and mine 25th year anniversary. It was magical. We also did it for the 4th of July. It lasts beyond the fire going out, you just have to make sure you put it in the actual fire." — Kelsey

#29 Gift This Luxurious, Skin-Moisturizing Bath Bomb Set - It's Perfect For Turning An Ordinary Bathroom Into Their Own Personal Spa Share icon Review: "My boyfriend gifted me my first set of these bath bombs. I loved them so much, I've continued to purchase them! I love the little things added to them as well!! If these ever come out in a bigger size *hint hint* I have a garden tub and could use two!!" — Batman6000

#30 Unleash Those Hearty Laughs With This Ultra-Comfy Face-Laden Personalized Underwear Guaranteed To Spice Up Anyday Share icon Review: "Gag gift for my husband… He loved them! We still laughing." — Sibrina

#31 Delve Into Cinematic History With This Bucket List 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster - Perfect For Bonding Over Beloved Films! Share icon Review: "I really do like this poster, it’s a great addition to my wall and is giving me a reason to watch or re-watch these amazing movies. I love movies but I tend to be drawn to horror and suspense, and I would ignore movies like 12 angry men, but having this gave me a push to sit down and watch it and I loved it. There are a few of these scratch off posters on amazon, but I think the list of movies on this poster is pretty comprehensive. Regardless of personal tastes, every movie is generally regarded as great. I love the gold on black look and the minimalist style pictures under the scratch off as well... All and all this is a solid addition to my living room." — Daniel Mazzei

#32 Relax, Rewind, And Unplug With A Bamboo Bathtub Tray That Keeps Everything They Need For A Spa-Like Soak Neatly Within Reach Share icon Review: "Got this for my roommate as a Christmas present because she loves baths and it’s the perfect little bath tray! I’ve had bigger ones before that are extendable and 'fancier' but I love how simple this one is and how sleek it looks. Feels very stable with the one side pushed up against The wall. Perfect for times you wanna have a glass of wine in a bubble bath." — Anna Wallace

#33 Bring An Artsy Aesthetic To Romantic Evenings With Lit Color Drip Candles Spreading Rainbow Vibes! Share icon Review: "Love these candles! Don't be deterred by the candles out the box, though they are mostly white on the outside there are lots of primary color pockets on the inside... They do take a while to burn (three to four hours by my count) but the results are by far worth being patient for. As the flame works through the candle, the primary color pockets blend with the white as well as with each other to create a wide range of colors... I've seen yellows, oranges, reds, pinks, greens, and blues on my finished bottles (please see one of my bottles in the pic provided). After three or four candles my bottles have become great works of art! All in all a great fun product!" — 5ammosh

#34 Turn An Everyday Shower Into A Spa-Like Retreat With These Aromatic Shower Steamers And Make Someone's Mornings Utterly Magical! Share icon Review: "My fiancé got these for me as a gift and I love them! The size and scent are great. Packaging could use a little less plastic to be more eco friendly, but maybe that’s how they prevent them from breaking or all smelling the same. Lasted the whole shower and didn’t stain the tub or make it slippery. I woke up with congestion this morning and after having the 'menthol & eucalyptus' scent in the shower I cleared right up!" — Lacy S.

#35 Delight Them With Laughter And Comfort With These Humorous, Non-Slip Socks , Perfect For Game Lovers And The Casual Lazy Day Fashionista Share icon Review: "These novelty socks are The gaming socks. When gaming, just relax and put your feet up on your desk or coffee table to let people know this is your free time for gaming xD. I really like them. They are fun. They are not too thick or too thin. They are comfortable, and when wearing them with shoes, you won't feel the printed letters. I highly recommend them if you are a gamer or as a gift for any gamer." — Ramon Ocasio

#36 Add A Splash Of Color With Backlit TV LED Lights – Because Simple Things Make The Most Significant Impact Share icon Review: "This was a fabulous idea. I have it in whenever the tv is on. It just adds to the viewing experience somehow. It was super easy to install and now I can’t imagine watching my tv without it." — Mel Wachh

#37 Put Love In Small Doses: A Unique Gift Featuring 90 Personal Notes In Tiny, Charming Capsules Inside A Lovely Glass Bottle Share icon Review: "I bought this for my husband for Valentine’s Day. It took me a few hours to fill them all out and stuff the “pills” but it is worth it! I know he will love it. It came with 97 total pills, and even though it was short a few metal bands, they all work and there were over 90 so I’m not complaining." — Mrs. Sauer

#38 Each Glass A Charm With The Purewine Wine Wand , Tailor-Purifying Red, White Or Bubbles To Match Their Unique Taste! Share icon Review: "It works I had two glasses of wine and used the product as it said. Normally I get face flush I did not get it with the wand! I also will drink a lot of water to make sure I don’t have a headache the next morning I didn’t do that... I wanted to make sure that it was wand and not the water and I woke up with no headache this morning not a hint!! FANTASTIC I definitely recommend this product and it would make a great gift for all my wine friends." — Cammie

#39 Surprise Them With A Giggle-Inducing 'Deez Nutz' Candle ; It's More Than Just A Funny Gift, It's Also A Stress-Relieving Aroma For Those Chill Evenings In! Share icon Review: "Smells absolutely amazing and the jar and label are great quality. It’s expensive for the size but for the one I’m giving this too it’s worth it for the laugh." — Kim

#40 Give The Gift Of Endless Smiles With This Hilarious And Heartwarming Mini Positive Potato , Perfect For Spreading Love And Lifting Spirits! Share icon Review: "Had to have this when I saw it. For some reason is the best motivation and SO CUTE. So cute to the point where I emailed this picture of positive potato out to my team at work, and then they went on to print the photo, name it, hang it up, and buy their own positive potato for their desk. So great. Perfect little reminder!!!" — Brooke Crump

#41 Spice Up Dinner Times With 'Fifty Shades Of Chicken', A Playful Parody Cookbook Delivering Pleasure To Tastebuds With Every Tantalizing Recipe Share icon Review: "This was my purchase for the yearly White Elephant gift exchange with my fiance's family. They are a little more conservative than I am and this was the perfect amount of risque' and made for a great gag. The book is well put together, the images and recipes are great and it is cleverly written. It does a remarkable job of poking fun at both the flabby porn of Fifty Shades and the silly language of food porn. I purchased a second copy for myself. This is the second novelty cookbook in my collection. If you enjoyed Thug Kitchen's 'Eat Like You Give a *#$%' you will surely love 'Fifty Shades of Chicken' as it is the real deal." — Kyle Willis

#42 Get A Laugh And A New Companion With 'Grow A Boyfriend' Gag Gift - Water, Wait And Voila, Instant Friend! Share icon Review: "When someone puts on their Christmas list “the perfect boyfriend” of course you hop right over to Amazon! Here we found him! it took sometime for him to grow(big surprise) but when he did he grew maybe about 3x’s his original size and yes we were shocked haha he don’t talk or go anywhere and when you get tired of looking at him just place him somewhere and he will shrivel back down to his original size, THE PERFECT BOYFRIEND. He enjoyed Christmas dinner and the family gatherings only thing was he didn’t have clothing so the small children couldn’t be around him and thank goodness auntie didn’t call the police. So you can say lonely no more when your ready just toss this little man in some water and magic will happen!!" — Twisted Karma Designs, LLC

#43 Turn Bath Time Into Happy Hour With This Portable Suction Cupholder — It Holds Everything From Beer Cans To Wine Glasses! Share icon Review: "I like to drink. I also like to shower. So why not both at the same time? I’ve had this item for a few years now. Even moving a few times, this suction cup sticks like day one! Perfect for keeping your sipper cold and not watered down while you scrub a dub dub." — TXMags

#44 This Gradient Puzzle - Because, Why Not Get Cozy And Engage In A Much-Needed Color Therapy Session, Assemble This Vibrant Piece Together! Share icon Review: "Great puzzle. I honestly laughed at all of the people leaving reviews that it’s dusty. It’s a puzzle, there are always gonna be bits of dusty paper in the packaging! Awesome clean design. Took me three evenings to finish it." — catie

#45 Enjoy A Solid Dosage Of Sweet, Feel-Good Humor With 'In Love & Pajamas' Comic Book , Ideal For The Lovebirds Who Adore Staying In! Share icon Review: "Wife and I enjoy these comics and send them to each other all the time. I got her the 2 calendars and the other 2 books so preordering this was a no brainer. Perfect Valentines Day gift that i know I will most likely give to her tonight. Thank you for all the smiles you have given the both of us!!" — Mike Cybul

#46 Hand Over The Key(Chain) To Their Heart With This Scannable Spotify Code Keyring Share icon Review: "Looks amazing, feels like it's not going to scratch off anytime soon and was shipped in a small packaging, so there wasn't a lot of waste or complications. I'm very happy with this product :)" — Jolyne

#47 For The Couple That Wonders And Wanders Together - A 3-Year Q&A Journal Providing The Space To Grow, Laugh, And Reflect Share icon Review: "Bought this for a fun Valentine's day gift for my husband. We've been filling it out for the past month and it's been a fun little project. Some of the questions are a little...interesting. It would be nice if it came with a rubber band or something to keep it closed when not in use as our cover is already bent up a bit after only a month of use. For the price and uniqueness though, I think it's a great product and it will be fun to look back on as we continue to fill it out every day." — Susan W.

#48 Spruce Up Their Space In A Jiffy With An 'I Love You' Digital Print - An Instant Modern Vintage Vibe For Any Room! Share icon Review: "Absolutely love this poster! I was looking for something sweet and colorful and this one was perfect for the look I was going for. I didn’t run into any problems printing it out." — Anna

#49 Make Her Smile With This Personalized Initial Heart Necklace , A Perfect Token Of Affection That Blends Style And Sentiment Beautifully Share icon Review: "The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty and flattering! I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t- not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a clorinated pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore. Would highly recommend and will be buying another if this one ever breaks!!" — Brittany Burrahm

#50 The Plug-In Baby Yoda Night Light , A Savior During Dusk And Dawn, Adding A Dose Of Character To Their Starry-Eyed Nights! Share icon Review: "Love this baby yoda night light. It's a great addition to my baby yoda collection! A big fan. It is adorable, squishy and brighter then I expected. I currently using it with batteries but it's because I'm not really using it to have on it's more for decoration. There are two light setting, which I have been able to change by tapping his head a few times and you can also plug him in with the micro usb that is included. I love the product!" — Hispanda

#51 Shake Up Date Night Dynamics With A Roll Of The Food Decision Dice , Because Love Is Spontaneous After All! Share icon Review: "After 46 years, it can be difficult to come up with a creative anniversary gift but I scored big with this one! Neither my husband nor I can choose which restaurant to dine without going down the list of every eatery in town until one of us says, yeah, let’s go there. My husband now keeps the little die in the cup holder of his car so its readily available to give us a hand. Not only does it narrow down the choices but it makes eating out an adventure!" — DB2L

#52 Perfect For Bedtime Bibliophiles, This Amber Book Light Offers Romantic, Sleep-Friendly Illumination Without The Page-Flip Night Disturbance Share icon Review: "I purchased the Amber Light back in December of 2021 and it’s still going strong! I like the warmth of the light and that it has three brightness options. The amber light doesn’t strain my eyes like regular white LED reading lights do. It also makes it very easy to fall asleep and it shuts off on its own if your forget to turn it off. Plus, it can be used while it is charging! No cons from me. I’m really happy with this purchase and the quality of the product even after a year and a half. Highly recommend." — Alexis

#53 The 'Wreck This Journal: Now In Color' Is A Playground For Creative Expression, Guaranteed To Spark Joy On A Dull Day! Share icon Review: "I really like this book because thinking about overdue assignments or stresses, thinking about that little voice in your head it's always good to let it all out with this book. It helps you feel like nothing needs to be perfect, I love this book, I feel bad ruining it but it's also really fun!" — Jenna

#54 This 'What I Love About You' Fill-In-The-Blank Journal Is The Ultimate DIY Love Letter, Ready To Be Customized With All Your Sweet, Silly Or Sexy Thoughts Share icon Review: "My first impression was that it was ridiculously small. My 2nd was that this is sooo cute. It's fn adorable. I got it for my bf for this upcoming valentines day and I know he'll love it. He loves when I'm ridiculous so it's perfect. I now appreciate how small it is so it really isnt a nuisance to keep and have around you. It's a little bound book of love proclamations!! I feel like you really can let your personality sink into the templates which I appreciate. I would recommend this to my friends." — Susie

#55 Excuse Me, Stress? It's Time To Walk Away—Via A Sensational Theraflow Foot Massager That Guarantees Relaxation, Boosts Circulation, And Whispers "Bye-Bye" To Foot Pain Share icon Review: "I bought this because I was having a lot of pain in my feet, especially when I wake up in the morning. I am also someone that works out almost daily and does a lot of walking and running. The first time I used this it just felt so good. Using it daily consistently I noticed improvements and my feet hurt less and sometimes don’t hurt at all when I wake up. I love that it comes with a reflexology chart that has instructions to download an ebook with tips. I haven’t downloaded yet but I have taken classes on reflexology and know that if a particular area is painful or tender I will apply a little more pressure to that area to work through it and looking at the chart provided, I can identify what organ or health condition might need more attention. This is easy to use, I like using it while sitting straight up on the couch. It is easy to store and the box it came in is perfect to keep it in so that it doesn’t get dusty. This is something I would recommend to a friend and a great gift for someone that is on their feet a lot." — Sara Nicole

#56 Cook Up Some Love With 'From Crook To Cook', Snoop Dogg's Personality-Packed Cookbook – Perfect For Couples Who Enjoy Mixing Old Classics With High Life Delicacies! Share icon Review: "32K reviews aren’t wrong. I don’t think I have ever written an Amazon review but I had to do it for this one. If you’re a snoop fan, you’ll adore his personal touch. His pantry looks exactly like ours! Everything in the cookbook can be made with stuff we all have at home or are easily purchased that you won’t need just one time. It really is a collection of all the favorite items we would order from a restaurant but don’t think to make at home. This is now in my top picks for house warming gifts or secret Santa. You won’t regret this purchase!" — KMC23

#57 Gift'em A Hint Of Magic With This Crystal Flowers Light Up Rose In Glass Dome , Ideal To Confess Your Love And Appreciation Share icon Review: "Bought it for my aides birthday and the wow's started with the beautiful box with ribbon, then when the box opened her face lit up like a Christmas tree. It's a great deal plus battery operated. I love it so much I might buy one for myself!" — Patrick Fasca

#58 Burst Into His World With A 'You Are My Superhero' Wish Jar - An Unforgettable Valentine's Surprise For The Extraordinary Man In Life Share icon Review: "a few weeks ago, my boyfriend and i were visiting NYC and my purse was stolen. my boyfriend chased down the robbers and recovered my purse. his favorite superhero is spider man, so i purchased this for him as a valentine’s day gift! i’m so excited to give it to him, i know he’s going to love it. shipping was not too bad, it took almost 2 weeks to arrive." — Dani Podolin

#59 Give Them A Mermaid Daydream Bath Bomb — Where Relaxation Meets Treasure Hunt, Thanks To An Unexpected Ring Surprise Hiding Inside! Share icon Review: "I loved this! Santa brought this to me for Christmas and I really liked it. The scent is strong. I don’t have sensitive skin so it doesn’t bother me at all. It did not stay in my bathtub. I tried to take a good picture of the rain but it was hard and the color is a light pink. I entered in the code and the appraisal value is $40. I think this was a lot of fun and would be a great gift." — *sHoP*uPsCaLe*ReSaLe*

#60 Fill This 'I Wrote A Book About You' Book With Quirky Anecdotes And Cherished Memories To Create A One-Of-A-Kind Personal Gift That Tells Your Own Uniquely Wonderful Love Story! Share icon Review: "This was a semi-homemade Christmas gift to my husband, and he thought it was very sweet and fun. We giggled lots, teared up occasionally, and reminisced over the years we have been together, and a few of the memories we have shared. You can make it as serious, or as fun as you want it to be. It seems to be sturdy enough to hold up well over the years, and the prompts were creative and fun. The perfect little customized gift for anyone in your life!" — Cici

#61 Tickle Their Funny Bone With This Unorthodox Take On Aging , Because Laughter Isn't Just The Best Medicine, It's The Best Gift Too! Share icon Review: "I love it. I've read comments where people have taken this book a little too serious and were disappointed because it wasn't realistic. It clearly states, that it is a work of fiction. I keep it in the bathroom, just for fun. It's funny, cute, and a super quick read." — Sam

#62 Burt's Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm — Tropical Flavor Sure To Make Any Pout Irresistible, Because Who Doesn't Want Kissable Lips This Valentine’s Day? Share icon Review: "What I absolutely love about this lip balm that with pomegranate it adds a little color to your lips. I have pale lips so not only does it moisturize your lips for hours or if you use it daily, it keeps your lips soft and smooth for months, but it gives you a little color to your lip. Not like lipstick, if you were to wipe your lips after applying with your finger there is a faint red-ish tint. I have not seen it stain any of my clothes which is great, and it doesn't stain or leave color behind on my husbands lips if I kiss him after applying. That is why I mostly buy this lip balm, love the additional color lift for my lips, great smell, and it is the best moisturized that fits my needs. Would highly recommend for paler lips or those who seek ever lasting moisture." — Lallie13035

#63 Bring Some Spark With Love Lingual: A Delightful Couple Card Game Offering A Journey Of Connection And Intimacy Share icon Review: "These cards are great! They are separated by different topics. We assumed the questions would be basic. Like something you could easily Google. But the questions are actually really good and allow you to get to know your partner on a better level. You don't have to go in any specific order. Highly recommend these!" — Macy

#64 Dirty Dancing : 30th Anniversary Edition, Ideal For Romance-Filled Movie Nights And Reminiscing On Scenes That Created A Dance Revolution Share icon Review: "Got this as a gift for the wife but didn’t realize how badly I needed to rewatch this classic. Especially on blue ray! The transfer is great, and don’t even ask me about the 6 hours of special features that We haven’t wormed our way through yet. All I can confirm is that they are there haha. But once the Dirty Dancing begins in this movie.. your hooked. I was hooked. She was hooked. Patrick swayze was a tyrannosaurus of character development in this thrill ride which was oh so much better watching with a best friend. For this price, give Dirty Dancing a try!" — Gurto

#65 Upgrade Their Frothing Game With This Powerful Milk Frother ! Who Said You Can't Achieve Creamy Delicious Froth In Your Own Kitchen? Share icon Review: "I never knew I needed this in my life!! No more spoons for mixing ever again... Every kitchen should have this frother!!! I love the fact this has not one, but two whisks built in doubling the frothing capability. Easy to clean And what a great gift idea!!" — Lori

#66 Spoil Someone's Skin With The Cosrx Snail Mucin Sheet Mask , Packed With Nourishment For A Radiant Glow Share icon Review: "My face feels amazing and looks amazing. Pores are smaller and my skin feels plump. I need to use these daily or at least a few times a week to get the most benefits from it." — Ben and Jenni

#67 Embrace The Beauty Of Wireless Life With The Anker Wireless Charger , Perfect For Easily Powering Up Phone Or AirPods And Scoring Serious Love Points! Share icon Review: "It’s by far best product ever. And I been an anker customer for 5 to 6 years cause of the speaker. And this charger I been looking for my entire life to look for this. If you get the power bank and the charger. You will get 35 minutes of charging and it will get your phone near 100%. I love this product and by far the best I ever come across. I would recommend this to anyone. Plus a great travel companion when your at an airport or at an hotel you just have to wait little less time to get near what battery percentage you want it at." — Mitchell

#68 So He Hasn't Proposed Yet? This Custom Doormat Will Surely Add Some Humor To The Doorstep While Patiently Waiting For The Question! Share icon Review: "I LOVE this mat lol just so happened he had already bought a ring and it was under the Christmas tree! I had no clue!!! We got engaged on Christmas morning!!" — Landrey Robertson

#69 This 12-Piece Cocktail Shaker Bartender Kit Serves Up Delicious Cocktails And Stunning Bar Aesthetics In No Time Share icon Review: "Pretty good for this price, only add peeler for fruit garnishes, straw, wood sticks and you all set! Also, shaker is getting very very cold, be careful with your hands. And cheers!" — Valeriya P

#70 Bring On The Belly Laughs And Joyous Screams, The Mini Screaming Goat Figure Is The Fun Gag Gift Everyone Needs Share icon Review: "Hands down this is the best purchase ever made on Amazon! I have had it about 4 months. I don't know why it took me so long to write this review. I was hesitant to purchase this because of the other reviews. Not because of anything negative said but the sheer volume in some of the videos. I thought oh how annoying that would be. Actually it's just the opposite. It is loud enough to get out your frustrations with one press without terrorizing everyone in your house. I start off every day with a press. As people tick me off during the day another press. Gimmicky perhaps but a real stress buster." — Susan

#71 Elevate Home Bartender Skills With These Must-Have Beverage Chilling Stones , Promising Full-Bodied Flavor In Every Sip- Totally Reusable Too! Share icon Review: "I got this as a gift from my Amazing Wife for Fathers day. These are very easy to use and clean. There are 9 total little soapstone cubes. I use 4 per 2oz pour in a glass. It keeps my whiskey nice and cold for about a good hour. I store my stones in the freezer when not using. They are easy to use and clean. Great product and a good buy for at a good price for any whiskey drinker." — @influenstermom

#72 Connect Hearts Over Distance With 'The Invisible String', A Bestselling Book Offering Comfort, Love And The Perfect Tool Against Separation Anxiety. Gift That Love Connection! Share icon Review: "This is for my 4 year old granddaughter who just lost her grandfather. She hears he is in heaven but I want to share with her we are never parted from those we love. This book embodies this sentiment. It is a starting point so she can share her feelings and we can work through them. She knows grandpa is in heaven but she is 4 she does not know about heaven where it is what it is. But love the invisible string I hope she will always know they are a part of one another that is why I purchased this book. It is beautifully illustrated and I did watch the video of the reading of the book prior to purchase. My heart said this is the book for her!" — Amazon Customer

#73 Make Love Sizzle With This Personalized Keepsake Journal - A Throwback To Pre-Snapchat Era Love Letters, And The Perfect Way To Spill The Lovey-Dovey Beans Share icon Review: "I bought this item as one of the gifts to give my husband for our anniversary and he loved it. I love the quality of the product as well as how customizable it is. It was really easy to cross out pre-made words and to insert my own which made it much more personable. This is great reminder of how much you love your other half. I would highly recommend and I am sure this is something your loved one will cherish." — Sheanna F.

#74 Add Some Old-World Charm With This Antique Engraved Music Box ; It's Basically Dialing Up Romance To The Max! Share icon Review: "Got this for my husband (32) as part of our 6th anniversary present. I was a little nervous after reading a few comments, but it's PERFECT. The quality is amazing, the detail looks great, the sound quality is awesome, the shipping is very fast, and it is VERY small. Which I was expecting and okay with. About the size of my palm. My husband loved it as well!" — Meghan Kinsey

#75 Surprise Them With A Radiant 3D Pop-Up Card That Tells More Than Words Can Say Share icon Review: "Excellent transaction no problem of any kind all as advertised recommended would buy again rated a+ the card is really cool how it folds out and folds back up into a flat cutout. Really intricately made. Durable, nothing is too delicate, there is no tearing or creasing. Very nice for Valentines day!" — Andy R

#76 A Charming Personalized Travel Jewelry Box : The Tiny Treasure Chest For All The Precious Sparkles She Adores Share icon Review: "This case is so cute and sturdy. I plan on using it to protect my jewelry while traveling to a wedding. I managed to get the case to stay open it’s own by stretching it open for a about minute or so. I love how the dividers can be removed to fit larger things like watches." — Your Gal

#77 Unlock All The Feels With This Adorable Key In A Bottle Gift , Perfect For Expressing Endless Love And Appreciation Share icon Review: "Bought this for my absolute gremlin of a boyfriend for Christmas. He loves little trinkets and adores it. It's glass, it comes packaged well, the cork isn't easily removed, and it's exactly as advertised." — Ari M.

#78 Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate - The Ultimate Treat For Snackers, Party-Goers, Bakers, And S’mores Lovers, Especially On Valentine's Day! Share icon Review: "Buy these! I have ordered over 9 of these in the last 2 months (I’m fat, what can I say and my bf eats them all too) Especially if you are too lazy to go to the store, they are the same price if not less than they are at the store and the same quality you would expect! I live in a hot climate and had no issues with it melting during delivery. You should be aware though of the day they will be delivered (usually within one day) so you can get them right away! I guarantee even if you left the direct store bought ones on your porch, they would melt. Just have common sense and you’re good! These are the most convenient!" — Alex

#79 Level Up Game Night With A Nintendo Game Boy Heat Change Mug That Nods To Retro Gaming - Perfect For The Coffee-Loving Gamer In Life! Share icon Review: "I bought this as a gift for my Mario loving boyfriend, and he LOVES It. It works well and it’s super cute!" — rebecca pickard

#80 Gift The Utopia Bedding Queen Set And Transform Their Sleep Into A Lush, Comfortable Dream Filled With Softness And Coziness Share icon Review: "Listen here, nobody paid me to write this. This is the best set of sheets I have ever slept on. You will not be disappointed." — BAF MEEK

#81 Squish Into Love With The Cutest Rose Named Walsh And Gift The Softest Snuggles With This Plush Squishmallow ! Share icon Review: "Super soft and cute squishmmallhow! My son will give it to his gf as Valentine’s Day gift." — Sebba

#82 For The One Who Loves Quirky Pampering - This Plant-Based Collagen Butt Mask Is Like A Mini Spa Treatment For The Booty! Share icon Review: "I LOVED this mask. I was incredibly skeptical and figured it'd be more of a novelty mask. I was also sure that the mask would not be big enough to cover my curvy thicc butt. It's safe to say my expectations were low. Regardless I was blown away with the outcome. I'm so happy I purchased. I do have cellulite as well overly dry skin, as it's summer time I spend a lot of time in bikinis with my bottom showing and I just felt like I needed a hydration recharge and a little life added back into my skin. I took a shower and when I got out I put the mask on and left it on longer than the recommended amount of time. I felt the end result visibly made my skin look hydrated as well as smooth out a few of my booty dimples. Not only that but I felt the next morning I could still visibly see the results so I was extra happy in my bikini that day. I know everyone's skin and shape is different so results will always vary but I can definitely say this booty mask is no gimmick and extra kudos to this company for making a booty mask that covers big bootys! Also side note- the packaging is adorable as the mask says 'bite it.'" — CC

#83 A Magnetic Weekly Meal Planning Pad — Perfect For Food Journaling And Grocery Shopping Organization, A Charming Kitchen Helper On The Fridge! Share icon Review: "Very nice product. The thickness of the cardboard back is very sturdy . It has not flopped down like similar products that I have had. The quality of the paper is excellent. Making it very durable. You just tear off the grocery list, fold it, and clip a pen to it. Place it in your purse or pocket. And you are good to go! This has stopped the arguments about 'what are we having for dinner' and 'where did you put the grocery list'. Thank you for a very nice product. I will definitely buy a new one when we have almost finished this one." — Katherine J. Kody

#84 'The Big Activity Book For Couples' Will Keep Both Lovebirds Entertained And Connected With Fun-Filled Games And Quizzes! Share icon Review: "A book full of funny activities. It is a really nice yet different way to get to know more about each other." — Julianny Yaromir Castro Severino

#85 Give End To All 'Forgot Password' Mishaps With Clever Fox Password Book . It's The Gift Of Convenience That Keeps On Giving Share icon Review: "One of my 4 Clever Foxes and I love it. The material is smooth and pages are made of thick paper as the other ones. Ink doesnt bleed through (between paper mate flair, pentel RSVP, and sharpie pen fine tip, I like sharpie pen the best for CF paper). Each letter has 8 pages total and plenty of space. Favorites pages in the back. It was hard to decide on a color and I chose royal blue for the purpose, its a really pretty color! I might buy a few of these as xmas gifts next year." — Amazon customer

#86 'Llama Llama I Love You' Book Is Perfect For Sharing Giggles And Cuddles With Little Ones This Valentine's Day! Share icon Review: "There isn't a day that goes by that my toddler doesn't want to hear a Llama Llama story read to him, including this Valentine's special. My toddler loves this book, not just around valentine's day. With simple rhymes and bright, crisp illustrations this short Valentine's story is perfect for little one's age 1 to 3. And the board book is perfect for little hands to handle the book on their own." — VolkMomma

#87 Mini Bluetooth Speaker - The Perfect Gift To Shower A Star Wars Fan With, Offering An Impressive Wireless Range And Rechargeable Battery! Share icon Review: "his is too cute! I read review regarding the sound quality and I have to say this packs a punch for the size. Your not getting Bose quality of course, but we all know why we want this for the price point the nostalgia and how gosh darn cute they are. I very happy with this and will probably buy more as gift and for myself. Perfect to hang from my Star Wars lounge fly pack." — Flicchic8100

#88 Valentine's Day Tumbler Gift - A Thoughtful Way To Show Admiration Towards The Inspirational Women In One's Life With Every Sip Enjoyed Share icon Review: "What a great way to remind someone how truly special they are. Even when they aren’t feeling particular up about themselves. The color and description were spot on. A great drinking vessel." — Andrea Best

#89 Help Your Loved Ones Snooze In Style And Comfort With This Shrimp-Shaped Neck Pillow - It's A Cut Above The Rest, And So Fluffy They Won't Want To Let It Go! Share icon Review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift and despite being the cheapest item it was clearly the favorite! Super funny and cozy, soft cottony material and stitching has held nicely through travel and frequent use so far." — Placeholder

#90 Level Up The Love This Valentine's With The 'V Is For Video Games' T-Shirt , Perfect For That Special Gamer In Life! Share icon Review: "Bought for my son to wear to his Valentine’s Day party at school. He really liked it but the sizing chart was incorrect, definitely expected it to be bigger." — Bambi

#91 Sing In The Shower Longer With The Soundbot Sb510 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker – A Perfect Low-Key Romantic Gift For A Music Or Podcast Junkie! Share icon Review: "This thing is awesome and especially for the price! Sound quality and volume is good it was really easy to connect to my phone and the battery stays charged for a long time. Was also a little worried about the suction cup not sticking good but it hasn’t moved even a little since I put it on there! Highly recommend." — Lara

#92 Spice It Up With The 'I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook' : A Catalogue Of Tasty, Exciting Recipes For Those Cosy Home Date Nights! Share icon Review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories and beautiful mouth watering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten free or vegetarian etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's & I ❤ this cookbook!" — Love My Bookish Life

#93 Seal The Deal With The Kiss That Lasts Forever With These Kissing Mugs Set , Exquisitely Crafted For That Special Loved One Share icon Review: "Purchased these mugs as an anniversary gift for my girlfriend and she absolutely loved them! She loved how they were matching and came with the little spoons and everything. Would recommend!" — Andrew

#94 Give The Gift Of A Super Suave Beard With This Unique Wooden Comb – Perfect For Taming Locks And Boosting Confidence With Every Stroke Share icon Review: "Comb > brush for longer beards. This product gets the job done with minimal snagging on a longer beard. I carry this with me everywhere. The best compliment I can give this brush is a nod to it's durability. I keep it in my back pocket opposite of my wallet at all times, I never even think to move it before sitting down on it. The thing is super strong and worth every penny. Will probably buy another to leave in the truck." — Nicholas

#95 Say Goodbye To Lost Nuts And Bolts With A Large, Magnetic Tray - Perfect For The Handyman S.O. Who Could Use A Bit Of Organizational Magic! Share icon Review: "This thing is great. Cheaper than smaller versions in auto parts stores, secures everything I have thrown at it. Just went out to test the magnets strength due to another reviewer saying it couldn’t hold much, and it held a ball-peen hammer, a 10” socket wrench, two 10” crescent wrenches, a couple sockets/extensions, and some screws (tray mounted sideways). The tray obviously wasn’t designed to hold things that large but just wanted to test its abilities (and I’m sure it could hold more). Does a fine job, highly recommended." — |{•₩

#96 Give Love A Home In His Pocket With This Engraved Wallet Card Insert , Forever Reminding Him Of The Bond You Share Share icon Review: "This gift brought tears to my husband's eyes. Days later I found him asleep in his recliner with this card on his chest. It meant more to him than words can convey. For that man in your life that means the world to you but is impossible to buy for. Trust me! He will love it." — Deb York

#97 For A Love That Gets Better With Every Stir, Gift These Wooden Cooking Utensils , Constructed For Chefs Who Love To Cook With A Conscience Share icon Review: "I got these to replace my older wooden spoons. They’re cute and very smooth. No rough edges. Coloring of the spoon can vary. This pic is before first use. Feel very sturdy and wash well." — Miss Long

#98 A Hoya Heart Plant In A Chic Decor Pot - A Vibrant Expression Of Love To Spruce Up Any Space And Ensure Those Feel-Good Vibes! Share icon Review: "Absolutely love this! So cute! Was a little afraid I would get a damaged or spotted or dying plant but this was perfect and healthy and beautiful. The packaging was really well secured and wrapped in bubble wrap. I found the package upside down and would imagine it had some knocking around but the plant looks perfect! Love love love! Kind of want another one for myself since this was originally a gift." — Kristine

#99 Light Up Their Heart With A Heart-Shaped Plasma Ball That's As Fun As It Is Illuminating, Perfect For The Science Lover And Hopeless Romantic! Share icon Review: "Bought this as a gift for my best friends kids and they LOVE it! It's quite interactive and great for science lovers, creatives and looks great in a kids room. Highly recommend purchasing for yourself or as holiday, valentines, birthday gift. Arrived in 1 day!" — Daphna B.