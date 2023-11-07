Despite being a lot tamer than her 1990 memoir Little Girl Lost, Drew Barrymore’s second memoir, Wildflower, also sheds light on stunning experiences.



In fact, the Hollywood star recalled a sexist experience she and Cameron Diaz had while skydiving.



Both actresses had enjoyed participating in adventurous and adrenaline-fueled activities since the start of their friendship.



Upon wrapping Charlie's Angels, the pair resolved to venture into the world of skydiving, aiming to share a memorable bonding experience. However, their aspirations for an enjoyable outing were quickly derailed by the inappropriate conduct exhibited by the male staff members at the skydiving school.



Drew wrote: “The guys were kind of making jokes and yukking it up as we changed.



“I was starting to get the sense that these yahoos were holding themselves back from falling all over themselves for [Cameron].



“It was obvious that they were all salivating, and who wouldn’t?



“I zipped up my suit, and we both emerged from our curtained makeshift dressing rooms at the same time. My eyes bulged.



“They had put me in a bright yellow rayon jumpsuit with a giant toucan across the entire front of it. I looked like an Oompa Loompa.



“Then my eyes looked over, and they had given Cameron a skintight, painted-on red spandex onesie that literally let you make out every inch of her body. I wanted to punch these assholes. And there we were, Suzy Chapstick and Toucan Sam.



“They told us how good we looked, and I rolled my eyes and uttered ‘f*ck you’ under my breath.”