Redditors have been recalling moments when they truly believed that their life was about to end. From surviving a near-fatal car accident to being trapped on a mountain after dark, these people have been through some terrifying experiences. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that these stories might send chills down your spine. But we hope you’ll enjoy reading through them, and be sure to upvote the ones that you’re very glad didn’t end in tragedy!

Humans love to pretend that they’re invincible. And until you reach a certain age, you might genuinely believe that you are. As a teen , you may have been an adrenaline lover who took risks every single day. But life is unpredictable , and we never know when we’re about to be confronted with our own mortality.

#1 It was 2002 I think, I was home alone with my brother. It didn't happen often but it was nothing unusual.



I decided to sit back in the rec room chair and pop in a jawbreaker gumball, maybe it was 1¼" diameter, I started playing and the thing rolled down my throat and got stuck.



I stood up, realized what happened, I couldn't call for my brother or anyone for that matter, I didn't know where he was, I knew our elderly lady had a personal care worker next door so I walked right in her house, back to the kitchen where the nurse was smoking with the old lady at the table.



The old girl said, I think he's choking, I pointed to my throat, the nurse stood up, and all of a sudden the ball popped out and across the kitchen floor.



I apologized for barging in, but before it came out, I remember my vision starting to darken around the edges, scary experience, would not recommend.



Haven't eaten a gumball or anything like that since.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 A couple years ago I had a heart attack. There was pretty intense pain in my chest and I went in the bathroom and looked in the mirror and my face was completely drained of all color and I was sweating. My grampa called 911 and I was having a hard time standing so I laid down in the hallway and the paramedics had to get me up from there. I was pretty sure [it was the end].

#3 When I was 21, I went through the ice. I vaguely remember the cold, like thousands of teeth biting into my skin. But mostly, I remember the quiet and weird calmness. Looking up and seeing the shadows of movement through the ice.



Then, I woke up in a hospital with doctors around me. Told I'd been clinically dead for some minutes. The cold probably saved me. As weird as it sounds.



Coming back was the weird thing. It's like you're gone, but the volume is slowly being turned up, and it's muffled. And you know that prickly feeling when your leg is asleep? Like that, but pretty much your whole body.



I remember my heart sounded so loud, like I could hear my blood rushing through my body.



As scary as it was. That feeling of peace and calm right before it went black. I miss it and, at times, try to recall it and find it again. It's difficult to explain it.



Regardless, I don't recommend drowning. So you know, try to avoid that if you can.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Seeing headliner Paul McCartney in the pit in front of the stage at a festival after being in the hot desert sun all day (plus too much booze and weed, not enough water or actual food, etc.) As soon as he came on there was a massive rush to the stage. I thought I was going to pass out and be crushed/trampled. Paul himself was great but I never want to experience that again.

#5 Being diagnosed with aml leukemia. The lead up to it i got very unwell to the point that I couldn't walk or eat and was passing out. My friend rushed me to a and e that evening after my gp said they didn't think anything was wrong.



A and e were immediately worried and the drs came in the morning and said they are looking at leukemia due to my blood results.



Results came in and I had aml, amd my blasts and mutations were very bad and the outcome didn't not look promising.



Somehow I'm here, entered remission after the first chemo round, had a stem cell transplant same year and still fighting and recovering. Will be exactly a year give or take a day. Still scared its going to return. But I'll never forget the feeling when being told thinking this is it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Epidural failed during childbirth. Medication migrated past my neck into my head/brain. Developed rapid horners syndrome. Vision started to darken and right eye went temporarily blind. Blood pressure went through the roof and this was all around the time I was to start pushing.



I advocated for myself and eventually they caught on to the seriousness of it all. The medication was slowly backed off and vision came back a few hours later. Luckily the pushing portion was quick for me with my daughter so I was able to get her out and enjoy her but boy was it frightening.



To add to the scare- this was during Covid and the labor and delivery unit closed down to all visitors due to the mother next to me having Covid.



My husband was essentially locked out of the hospital unit and I gave birth alone dealing with all of this. Would not recommend…

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When the train hit my car.



I was as lucky as lucky gets.



It was a week before my 17th birthday. Tracks parallel to the road. Stereo turned all the way up. Turned right. Looked left first, nothing. Slightly uphill. Accelerated a little. Looked right. Freight train speeding along. Rural. No gate. Broke. Skidded onto the track. Luckily it didn’t pull me under. Just tore the front end off.

#8 My two brain surgeries. Found out at 38 (2019) I had a rare brain disease called Moyamoya. First surgery was 10 hours on 1 side and the second was 13 hours on the other side a year and a half later. I prepared my wife and kids the best I could. Didn’t get emotional until I was under the lights of the operating table waiting for anesthesia. I got scared about not waking up. I just cried and nurses grabbed my hands for comfort. Just closed my eyes and tried my best to picture my wife and kids the best I could so they could be my last things I would see.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I had a severe postpartum hemorrhage with my oldest kid. Right before losing consciousness, I heard "don't slip on that blood". I turned my head towards the nurse who said it, confused, and quickly realized the warning was in regards to my own blood (which had pooled so badly on the bed it had started rolling off and onto the floor). I felt myself slipping away and distinctly remember wondering if I would wake up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I got stuck on a mountain about 400 feet up. My climbing partner dropped the rope with one pitch left. We were anchored in, so safe there. But no rope. It got dark and cold. Phones didn't work. We had to sleep there. Freezing cold. Just hoped if we yelled loud enough in the morning someone would hear us. Morning came and we discussed down climbing but that was impossible, down climb until we get to about 100 feet and then have to drop and probably break bones but might survive. We were out of water and out of snacks. We made the decision to free solo the last pitch. For any climbers out there it was about a 11.c. not super technical but still scary. He went first. Made it to the top and I followed after. Scary. Had to hike about 8 miles to get back down to our rope and another 5 miles to get to the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I was working alone at a bank, eating a hoagie in between customers in the drive through. The drive through was the only thing open; building was locked, no customers or other employees inside, no way for anyone to get inside unless I walked through the entire building and unlocked two sets of doors.



A customer pulled up riiiight after I’d just taken a big bite, so I tried to swallow it, and it got stuck. I started choking with the customer staring right at me through six inches of glass. I could see him yelling, but I couldn’t understand what he was saying, I couldn’t get the sandwich up or down, and I couldn’t even really think.



Eventually I guess my survival instinct kicked in, because I finally stumbled back into the break room, threw myself over a chair, and got the sandwich out. I hyperventilated for a few minutes, pulled myself back together, and…did four deposits for the customer, who was, of course, still there and still wanted to do his banking. At least he asked me if I was okay first?

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 When I was a wildland handcrew firefighter. We were cutting line on a steep slope and I lost my footing and slid about 20 yards. By the grace of god I stopped right before a solid 100 foot drop nearly straight down. When I was sliding I was thinking how I wasn’t gonna be able to say bye to my fiance or family.

#13 I was 20 on a canoe trip with my friends and brother. There is a part of the river where the marsh on either side is so thick you can't get off it. We planned for that and had a public dock marked out on the map. We missed it in the early evening and the current pushed us further downstream.



It was about midnight, we couldn't see a thing, the water was getting rougher, and a thunderstorm blew up. The weird part was by that point I was too cold and wet to really care. I wasn't afraid until the next morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 When I was laying on the floor looking up at my ex choking me. I had already hid my keys and phone in the pillow case because I knew where our argument was going and he would take my keys and phone in previous fights, which was the smartest quick thinking I’ve ever done because when he actually got off of me I got them both and took tf off.

#15 Got too close to a mixing tank at work while the grate was off (stupid as [hell], I know) while shining my phone’s flashlight inside to make sure that it had no leftover product in it. Blades were still on rotating the water inside while it was being cleaned (once again, stupid as [hell]). It either grabbed me by the t-shirt sleeve or elbow, not really sure which but all I heard was a voice in my head just telling me “pull” & I’m so grateful that I did because the next blade to come around would have probably taken my whole self with it. Had to sit there until the ambulance came with half of my arm floating inside of a tank & holding the other half up in the air while everyone around me was trying to get me to not look at my literal humerus bone, tendons etc hanging out of my arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 When we were on a tiny canoe-like boat with a [trashy] outboard motor, being driven to the base of Murchison Falls in Uganda, a bunch of hippos started running at us. The driver went full throttle with that small beat-up motor, and they almost got us. It would have been all over right there. Don't mess with hippos.

#17 When I had a gallstone episode for the first time, I thought this is it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Ex GF with BPD holding me at gunpoint after I accepted her dumping me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I was floating down a river with some friends on inner-tubes. We tied them together so we wouldn’t drift apart. We hit rapids and everyone fell off. My right leg was tangled in the rope as well as a log. The rapids were quickly pulling me under. Dozens of people went by not understanding what was happening but one person jumped in and cut the rope with a knife. Saved my life as I was getting exhausted trying to stay afloat.

#20 I was swimming, not that far from shore. The horizon gradually became smaller and smaller, and I noticed I could no longer touch bottom. Then, I felt as though something had grabbed me. The undertow. At this point I was swallowing ocean water, enough to burp it up afterwards.



A friend of mine leapt into the water and swam out, grabbed me by the arm, and dragged me back to shore. He's never really acted like it was that big a deal. But he saved my life, and you can't really mess with a bond like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I had chest paid 5 days postpartum, it felt like a child sitting on my chest. Tried to sleep it off, woke up, same pain. I left my 2.5 year old, 5 day old, and husband at home and took an uber to the hospital. After an ecg I was rushed back to a bed and hooked up to all kinds of monitors. The nurse was trying to make me comfortable and was just causally asking questions about myself. One of the things he had asks was what I did for work. I said “I’m an ECE, I teach small children from 18 months-6 years” and he responded with a “oh, so you’re not a professional athlete? We don’t usually see a heart rate this low in someone who is awake and who isn’t an athlete”



That’s when it popped up on the monitor and my heart rate was sitting at 31 bpm and my blood pressure was dangerously high. Sitting there waiting my bpm creeped down to 29, which got an audible reaction from the nurses station. They eventually told me I might have a rare postpartum condition called Peripartum Cardiomyopathy.



So, I googled. And then I spiraled. They admitted me to the cardiology wing overnight hooked up to a heart monitor. I got zero sleep. I spent the night texting my husband. I told him that it was ok if he eventually found someone else to love, just to make sure she was good to our kids. I told him to talk about me often and to make sure my oldest remembered me, and that my newborn knew me. I sent him all the passwords to all my devices and accounts. It was a really, really long night. By the morning, I had another bedside ultrasound, and I was told my heart function had improved (better, not completely). They didn’t know why, they didn’t know how. I was discharged with an appointment to see the cardiologist who specializes in postpartum.



I met with her, I had an Echo, I had an MRI. There is no scarring on my heart, no obvious signs of failure. My LVF heart function is still decreased, but I have not been given a diagnosis as of yet, it has been 9 months. I have another Echo scheduled in 6 more months, to see if my heart function has increased, decreased, or stayed the same. I live every day in fear that my heart will start to fail again, but I have made some changes to my overall health and the hope is that these changes will eventually help heal my heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The first time I got covid. I got it during that "delta" wave that hit the US pretty bad. And from I can recall, there had been a wave of people getting sick at work but I didnt think much of it.



But then it got me. Started as a fever and general feeling of being unwell. And then it kept getting worse. Joint pain, coughing, chills, and a fever that ended up lasting 12 days. I remember by day 7 thinking I was never going to get better after seeing my temp spike to 103 degrees. Scariest time of my life.

#23 2021, I was 27 at the time. Got done with work early and went home to let my dog out. Went to pick up my husband (we only had 1 car at the time) and I called my dad. I was a little dizzy but nothing terrible. Thought I needed a drink. My dad asked me if I had been drinking at the bar. I haven't drank alcohol since college. I denied it. He said to stay on the phone until I got to my husband. Picked him up and we thought all was good. Went to pick up my daughter and noticed I had to work really hard to move my left arm. Started to speak incoherently. My husband rushed me to the ER 4 blocks away. Because of COVID, only I was allowed in. They triaged me, I could no longer feel my left leg. 20 minutes later they brought me back to the bay. I couldn't stand. Couldn't help move to the bed. They asked me questions I knew how to answer but I just couldn't speak. Within 2 minutes of being in my room I had a stroke alert called. Less than 30 seconds later I had at least 40 different doctors and nurses in my room. I was bawling I was terrified. I never said goodbye to my husband or my toddler. I could sign answers with my right hand and that helped. They did a drop test to see if I was faking a stroke. I moved my right hand but they dropped my left hand on my face and I slapped myself pretty good.





Had a CT that showed no stroke. Later they got an MRI but it turns out you can have migraines that do not begin with any pain whatsoever but mimic strokes. I'm now at 50% higher risk of having a stroke in my life and now every single time I feel weakness, regardless of if I think it's a migraine or not, I have to have a stroke protocol done to rule out strokes.





Also, turns out these were being triggered by my IUD. Apparently the full dose of hormones that is in Mirena 24/7 can trigger migraines. Once I got that removed shortly after, I have had 1 hemiplegic migraine. Also I got pregnant a week after it was removed so there that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 At a water park as a kid. Some guy and his friends blocked the end of a large tunnel slide. There was no communication to the attendant and bodies just kept piling up in the pitch black, water filled tube. It was hot and people were on top of people swearing and panicking. There was probably 10-15 people all piled up and stuck in there before someone managed to kicked the guy hard enough to unblock the slide.

#25 Infamous Northeast Blizzarard of '78. Driving on Route 495, slowly, but in whiteout conditions. Every time I lost visibility completely, I'd take my foot off the gas, coast, and hope (not a prayer). Stopping seemed ill-advised, continuing WAS ill-advised.



After several episodes of losing all sight, one coasting period was followed by the distinct feeling of "the williess" in my stomach (think roller-coaster). My car had ridden up over a snow-packed guardrail, and slid down a decent sized embankment. It stopped. But my first few attempts to open the driver-side door failed, because the snow was packed around the car. I thought they would find my frozen body there.



Eventually, after much pushing, I was able to open the door enough to climb out, then scrambled back up the enbankment. Tried thumbing down a ride. First few cars passed me right by, even though they were doing maybe 15 mph (couldn't really blame them, because everyone was in survival mode). Frustrated, I stepped out in front of the next one, and it stopped. The guy took me in and drove three towns out of his way -- in the worst blizzard I'd seen before or since -- and dropped me off a couple miles from my house. I trudged through the snow and made it home to my sobbing mother. I got the guy's name, but couldn't remember it after all the excitement. Thank-you!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I fell into a fast moving icy river at age 7, my "friend" was just laughing and pointing at me. I was somehow able to swim back out against the current without ending up under the ice.

#27 Right before I crashed my motorcycle. I was fine 🙃.

#28 I saw Ministry live. There was this 6 ft guy standing next to me high out of his mind off who tf knows what. He was staring at the pit with his back to the stage where the band was playing & like pantomiming where he wanted the crowd to be with his hands? I was against the barricade vibing out to the music and suddenly he grabbed my arm and pulled me up to him and yelled STOP MOVING. I tried to get out of his grip and he wouldn’t let go, so i looked up and spat right in his stupid eye. He let go to react to me spitting and i ran out of the venue as fast as i could. I’m a 5’2 woman btw.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I was 13 and swimming at a popular swimming hole in the summer when a weird current came around and just pulled me to the bottom of the river and held me down for a few seconds.



Just after having the thought, "I'm gonna drown" the current passed and I could swim back up to the surface.



Got back to shore and sat on my towel contemplating mortality for awhile.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Internal flight in Russia with a last minute plane change to a Soviet style mini jet last made the year I was born. Juddered like crazy, super uncomfortable, then a bit of the cabin roof fell on my head!

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Sitting passenger in a car where the driver decided he didn't want to live anymore and drove into on coming traffic. I grabbed the wheel and we crashed into a brick wall on the sidewalk.

#32 Driving across the Cambridgeshire fens in the dark and thick fog. I was very aware that if I fell off the road into a water filled ditch, no one would find me for ages. When I got to Soham and into a lit area with roads I knew, I cried with relief.

#33 When I had to suddenly stop because the car in front of me did but the one behind came full speed and stopped on me. It lasted just a few seconds but I remember it so well. I was told that when I woke up I was screaming. That I do not remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Twice

The first doing some urban exploring. On a third story cat walk the railing gave way. I slide in slow motion trying to find my grip. I had managed to find it with 2/3 of my body dangling as my friends proceeded to drag me back up. That was the last time I did that though.



The second time I was on a hunting trip and hypothermia really sneaks up on you. I got wet and went ehh I’m not going to let that spoil my time. I shivered and thought oh that happens. I need to pull out another layer from my pack (rain gear) and wait to warm up. Finally I got really sleepy and really hot soon after. I was going to take off some of my layers and went oh I am in trouble. It felt like my legs weighed 100s of pounds each and that was the hardest short hike I’ve ever taken.





All in all though still alive and learned a thing or two from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My ex had anger issues and with rejection from PHd programs rolling in for him and job offers rolling in for me he really snapped. We got into an argument about making enchilada sauce. He punched a hole in the wall then the door then went to the bedroom. The silence was startling. I kept cooking thinking he was cooling down and my meal would fix everything. When I finished I walked the the bedroom and he was cleaning his gun. He looked up at me, smirked, and said I better learn my place. He pointed the gun at me then went back to cleaning. I quietly grabbed my cat into my backpack and ran out the door. He chased after me and I just went oh no my cat. I was worthless as his brainwashing worked well. I just knew he would shoot her and me. He stopped chasing, I slept in the clubhouse. It took me another few weeks to escape.



I did escape though! I'm happy, married to a great man, still have my same old lady cat and have a [great] job.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I was in the Army for 21 years and have been in multiple crashes in Blackhawk helicopters. Some were bad, some were minor. I never received any major injury. I thought [it was the ends] on several of these incidents.

#37 I had routine day surgery and they wanted to keep an eye on me so they kept me in. There was just two patients in overnight and I get the impression they don't expect much to happen so they don't put their experienced doctors on to supervise this.



Well I fell ill overnight and as the doctor desperately scrabbled to understand what was wrong I could see in his eyes that he was completely out of ideas and fully rabbit in the headlights.



I thought I was on the way out.



When the staff changed over at 6am the new doctor physically squeezed two units of blood into me and got me straight into emergency surgery.



Turns out I had internal bleeding and had lost half my blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Many times, but the last time I was riding my motorcycle in the middle of nowhere, Texas, there was a car in front of me, and we could see for about a mile. A 24-foot box truck was coming at us from the other direction and swerved completely into our lane. The car in front of me swerved off the road and I slammed on my brakes and got as far over as I could and thought, if he doesn't look up, there is no where for me to go even if I go off road, I'm done. He looked up at the last second, and we all continued on our way.

#39 I sat down on an empty subway car towards the end of the car at the end of the line. It was early on a Sunday morning and the train was completely empty. Then I saw a very mentally ill person in the next car yelling and hitting the poles with a pipe while coming towards my car fast. I didn’t have time to get out before he would get to me. I thought standing up would provoke him. I froze as he came through the door between the cars. I knew that I was about to get hit by that pipe. He went right past me, still yelling and hitting the poles. There was a dent in the pole next to my seat.



(I should explain, I am a native New Yorker. I am not one of those people screaming about how dangerous the city is and scared of the subway. I remember when the city was scary and dangerous. This was something that happened once in the millions of times I’ve been on the subway.).

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 I was 19ish and dumb, driving back from a friends house about 100 miles away at 6am with no sleep.



Woke up about 50 feet away from a guardrail right in front of me. Hit the brakes, didn’t matter. 55mph right into a guardrail, no seatbelt. I genuinely thought [it was the end].



Somehow, I simply opened my door and got out, no injury except a sore hand and forehead bc the airbag made me smack myself.



I consider myself lucky every day.



Wear your seatbelt, and for the love of god pull over if you’re tired. Rather be an hour late.

#41 I was sent to a wilderness program before I was documented to have several physical disabilities. 10+ miles a day over sand in the Utah sun with dysautonomia, Ehlers-Danlos, and a heart condition. I was throwing up 7-10 times a day without knowing why, and they wouldn't let me see a doctor. I got so, so sick in the middle of nowhere and it started going out the other end, too. I seriously thought that would be it. I was 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Two times.



One at a coheed and Cambria concert: I was pushed forward as they came on stage - we were squished and I got knocked down. I was pretty sure I was going to be trampled. Luckily a giant man scooped me up and I got outta there. - dear sir, if you were at a Coheed concert circa 2002 in Raleigh NC and you scooped up a 5’2 college student, thank you.



Second time was on top of an active volcano in Guatemala when a thunder storm rolled in. Lava at my feet. Lightning bolts crashing around us. Blinding burning steam from the rain hitting the lava. It was terrifying.

#43 Flying over a canyon at night. Lost both engines (I was the pilot) and had to put down in a field. It didn’t occur to me that it could be the end until I was on the ground, jumping out of the airplane and saw several emergency vehicles rushing to me through the field I landed in. In the moment I was just handling business and relying on my training and years of flying, but when that realization hit it was pretty jarring.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Trying to help a father and his small daughter caught in a rip in very heavy, messy surf. I quickly realised I was going to need everything I had just to make it back myself (they were safely rescued by off duty lifeguards).



For a couple of minutes I came close to panicking, the surf was huge and the current was pulling me out at an incredible speed. I briefly tried to swim back in, and that was when I thought "this might be it". I might as well have tried to swim upstream in a river and I started to tire fast.



After a while I remembered what you're supposed to do, forced myself to calm down, and lay on my back. Once I'd caught my breath I just backstroked parallel to the beach until I was out of the rip, but by then I was the furthest out at sea I've ever been when swimming. People were just tiny dots on the beach and I couldn't hear anything. It's a very wild, kind of desolate coastline in that area and I don't think I've ever felt as small and alone as I did in that moment.



It took a long time, but I was able to swim back, and body surf in without incident. The off duty lifeguard met me as I walked out of the water and said 'hey buddy you should prob stay a bit further in than that' and I just started at him, like you thought I did that on purpose?? lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 When I had a guardrail sever my leg in a car accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 In 2002 I woke up around 430AM to someone on me beating me in the face with a hard object.



I started screaming and they ran out. My roommate chased them down the alley but they got away.



I crawled out to the living room, saw thick dark blood pouring out of my face and started to make peace with my own [demise]. I was most worried about my parents and how they would outlive their only child.



Paramedics and an amazing staff at the ER saved my life and put me back together pretty well. I still have a few loose bones in my face and a crushed orbit in my right eye but I am no uglier than I would have been without the beating.



Even 23 years later, if I am startled awake, I will be out of bed running and swinging before I even know I am awake. Time and therapy have helped a ton.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 2 times that I recall.



First time was going on a walk in the bush with my siblings when I was about 11. I got lost. Did not find my family till it was dark.



Second time I was white water rafting with the family when I was about 13. Got stuck in a "washing machine" type whirlpool. Didn't help that I heard that 2 people had [passed away] there that week.



I don't do outdoor activities much anymore:D.

#48 1998. Lake Burton. Crazy mountain girl I'm crushing on and I are riding around in her new boat. She looks up at a bridge, and says, "Let's go jump off that bridge." I look up, and with as much bravado as I can muster, I say, "Sure!" On the climb UP to the bridge she assures me she's done it before, and it's perfectly safe. This is a two-lane road without a proper barrier. It's maybe 2-3 inches wide. As soon as we get to the middle, off she goes. So.. off I go. That bridge was probably 60 feet above the water. When you jump from that height, at first everything is quiet, and peaceful. After about 1 second, you hear the wind passing by your face start to crescendo to a howling scream.



You have enough time to wonder if you're going to [pass away], then change your mind to be resolved to [pass away]. I point my feet, and hit the water like concrete. The reward was as I surfaced, her bikini had exploded. The scenery was a visual that a college boy could certainly hold onto for years. While our relationship never quite blossomed, my eyes had seen a beautiful sight under that clear-ish Georgia lake water. I lived to never do anything that foolish, ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Got too drunk and vomited 17 times in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Every single time the plane does one of those dip things.

#51 A very turbulent landing in a Bombardier Q-400. At one point, I didn't care if we crashed, I just wanted it to stop.



The guy next to me was in the brace position.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 I took about a 100’ fall rock climbing, but didn’t hit the ground. My first piece of protection was a sling slung over a pillar. I was about 10’ above that when I fell, and I pulled that pillar (about a 100lb boulder) right off the wall. If I had tied that sling to the pillar it would’ve stayed attached to the rope and either crushed me, or pulled the next piece of protection (which was a trapezoidal aluminum nut about the size of my middle finger nail, and about 25’ further down) right out of the wall. And when I placed that nut my partner said “What are you doing that for?? It’ll never hold!” Luckily it did hold, otherwise I would’ve decked. But all I came away with was a sprained ankle from when my foot hit the wall and pushed me away while I fell. That just about [ended] my passion for traditional lead climbing. Fun while it lasted though!

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Was in the Peace Corps many years ago. One day had a normal morning like always, ate eggs like I always did, drank filtered water like usual, coffee like usual. Same old routine I’d had for months. Took the shuttle to where me and my cohort were meeting for lesson planning that day and felt off, like I couldn’t focus or think, just a cloudiness. Went to get some water and walk around for a bit and my legs just felt weak.



Went over to our doctor on site and she gave me some electrolytes and had me relax. I was profusely sweating shortly thereafter and shaking like I had seen a ghost, I couldn’t stop chattering and felt so uncomfortable. She took my temperature and it was somewhere around 102, and a heart rate in the 120’s. She gave me a bit shot of antihistamines and I’m not quite sure what happened but I just passed out. Came to a bit later and re took my vitals and everything just sort of flipped, my heart rate had plummeted and my temperature had as well. Was immediately rushed to my countries’ best medical center and started to receive more [medicine] and attention and just passed out again.



I remember coming to about a day later and my doctor was just talking to me, I don’t even remember what about but I remember being unable to keep my eyes open or move my hands or legs or anything, I could see them respond to me trying to move them so I felt like it wasn’t brain related, but I didn’t have the strength. I could just feel how weak my body was and my inability to keep conscious for any stretch of time was mortifying.



I basically just slept non-stop for a few days and had a couple procedures and treatments done and finally started feeling normal 3 days later. Ended up being an infection that just ran roughshod through me… no clue what ended up being the cause but man that was a scary time, was medically separated from the org a day later from the risk and made it back home safe and sound fortunately.



In spite of that all, would recommend the Peace Corps to anyone with the time and will, it was a life changing and beautiful experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Roof bolting in a KY coal mine. Coming out one day, an elevator shaft over a 1000 feet deep. Cage stopped about 40 foot from the top and jarred up and down. We were stuck for about 15 minutes.

#55 Got lost hiking in Acadia national park.



It was storming out, like legit down pouring and we lost the trail, had to climb up slippery rocks in hopes we were heading in the right direction at the top.



We obviously made it eventually but I remember my whole family was kinda bugging out in the moment.



It was kinda funny asking my dad, soaking wet, trying to go up to strangers and explain our plight in exchange for a ride to the bottom of the mountain where our car was.



Someone obliged and pretty left Maine and never returned again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Hawaii- 2018- my husband and I went to Maui for our baby moon. This is when someone accidentally sent out the alert to everyone that there was an incoming ballistic missile inbound for Hawaii and for all of us to seek immediate shelter.



We were on the beach at the resort and people started screaming. We thought there was an active shooter at first.. then looked at our phones. All of the resort employees were like byeeee.



We walked towards the hotel and everyone was being ushered into a huge convention room. We looked at each other and decided we didn’t want to [go] like that and went back out to the empty beach while refreshing our phones looking for an update and calling loved ones.



38 minutes and 13 seconds later we got another emergency alert saying it was a false alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 When I was 8 we were visiting my grandpa in Washington. We went on a ride up the mountain on dirt bikes and four-wheelers. I was on one of the four wheelers behind my mom. Grandpa taught my mom how to drive the 4 wheeler that day. Halfway up my mom feels like she's getting too close to the edge of the trail and tries to move us away, except everyone forgot to tell her how to lean. She got us stopped with maybe an inch or two of going over the edge. There was no rail. Just the edge of a cliff, several hundred feet down into trees. My grandpa's twin brother carefully lifted me off the back and handed me off to his wife. Then my stepdad, grandpa, and Grandpa's brother just pulled the 4 -wheeler with Mom still on it away from the edge.



It took a bit before mom was ready to go again. She had to stop shaking first. I rode behind grandpa's brother the rest of the day. Though later that day he flipped us off the back later that day. Fortunately it didn't come all the way over and land on us.



A couple days later I tried to drown in the river. Adults were climbing up to the top of these rocks and jumping into the water, I was in the water not far from the bank. None of the adults were very close to me. I had been jumping around on rocks to keep my head above the water. I slipped off one and couldn't touch the bottom. I also couldn't swim. I remember hearing my mom and aunt screaming for someone to get me. Mostly I remember struggling to come back up and the feeling of being pulled by the rivers current. Then my stepdad reached me and pulled me out. Coughing and vomiting river water and then crying.



I never did learn to swim.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 An icy Canadian highway on our way to a funeral. My nephew hit a patch of black ice. My 5 year old niece was sitting beside me and my first thought was her. I threw my body in front of her and banged my head. We rolled about 2 more times. She was absolutely fine. Myself and my nephews partner were injured. I finally knew the answer to a question I had for years, I wasn’t afraid [of the end]. Without that little girl or my nephews and his partner who is closer to me than some of my own blood, my life means nothing. I would do it all over again. I was also very depressed at the time and I won’t lie, I was relieved to be alive.

#59 After motorcycle crash, when I was thrown of motocycle it felt like i disconnected for couple seconds and i woke up rolling on road.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Went halibut fishing in Alaska. Most of the boats wouldn’t go out on the choppy water, but my dad had already paid for the expedition weeks in advance, so he convinced the guy to go. We went out in this small motor boat, and the wind starts blowing, water gets super choppy. The boat starts getting thrown around. The water is steel grey and super cold, and the nearest islet is a good 3000 feet away. The captain wasn’t saying a word, just his hands glued to the wheel and the accelerator, which he just had to keep nudging up and down so we didn’t get too much speed and capsize. I 100% thought [it was the end]. When we eventually made it back to due the captains skilled hand, he didn’t say a word to us, just opened the door and waved us out.

#61 I got home from high school and at the time it was just me and my mom. She often worked nights and she left a pot roast in the slow cooker for me for dinner.



I’m sitting there eating and I guess I didn’t chew a piece well enough and it got lodged in my throat. I panicked. It didn’t occur to me to try to get to a neighbor. We’d just moved and I didn’t know anyone.



So I’m there trying to give myself the heimlich. My vision started to fade and I tumbled to my knees, which is when it finally dislodged. I was maybe 14 I think. Genuinely thought I was going to choke..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 When I was on a mission trip in Zambia, we were on a walking safari with locals and came upon rhinos. I was in a bright pink tank top, and we were about 15 feet from them. One of the locals says “they are very attracted to bright colors, so everyone just stand still.”

#63 I infamously call it the Valentine's day fiasco. I was making a steak dinner for my at-the-time gf. I was a poor kid and got the cheapest, leanest meat you could get, mashed potatoes, asparagus and wine. It was my first steak and literally didn't marinate or tenderize it in any way. I also cooked the [hell] out of it and served it extra well done. We sat down to watch a movie. I took my first bite and GULP! Instantly knew something was wrong. I wasn't choking. I could breathe and I could talk. But I knew something was wrong. I tried to wash it down with wine and ended up immediately throwing it up. In fact, every ten minutes I had to throw up spit. We rushed to the hospital and I had to wait for an operational team to come in since they'd all left for the night. I purged every 10 minutes in vomit bags for 14 hours before they could do anything. That's when I learned that I had a stricture in my esophagus and the extremely tough steak made a vacuum seal and prevented anything else from going down. They basically had to take a rod and shove it down into my stomach.





I had to repeat this three more times before 1) Finally learning to freaking chew my food and 2) Realize that with a combination of melted butter and Coca-cola I could dislodge anything blocking it and either swallow it down or spit it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 I was backcountry camping and there was an ENORMOUS thunderstorm overnight. Alone in my tent.



The next morning was spectacular - blue skies all around.

#65 Started choking on phlegm when I had the flu once. I was in bed and I sat up and some crud must have just “settled” in my airway the wrong way. No cough, no air movement, just sealed with mucus.



I just started smacking myself in the chest and something finally moved and I was able inhale a nasty wad of mucus and then proceed to cough my guts out.



It was bad, no one else was home and I could feel myself blacking out. Freaking scary.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Heart attack while playing soccer at 17. I could literally feel the life getting drained out of my body and my eyes lose their light.

#67 While white water rafting. A storm came while we were going down the river and I wanted us to pull over somewhere to get out of the water. I was overruled by the people I was with. It's starting to rain heavily and we were close to the end but we got stuck on a rock in the water. I'm using my oar to try and push us off and feel like I got shocked from a wall outlet. My friends felt it too. We suspect lightening struck somewhere downstream and traveled up our way. We got off that rock pretty quick after that and to the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Hurricane Andrew.

#69 I’d been behind someone I was convinced was driving under the influence for a few miles, I rang 999 (UK) whilst following them but they turned off.



I joined a motorway, looked in the rear view mirror and it’s the same car again (I’m still on the call) - it flies up to me easily at 100mph, I managed to bin it into the next lane but there were many swear words shouted on the call by me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Was on the beach in Portugal algarve in September 2018, first day on beach and the waves were massive, I was having fun diving under them etc until one wave caught me as I was sort of laying down my hands got stuck/buried in the sand and the wave took my legs over like a handstand except my hands were still stuck so my back sort of felt like it was about to snap.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Flipped a three wheeler when I was a teenager. Destroyed my leg, but had my helmet. Still hit pretty hard. Knocked me out instantly, woke up for a few seconds to see people running towards me, and I was really fighting to stay away and then I just couldn't, thought that was that. Luckily (however you want to see it) I just rattled my brain a bit and got a concussion, all in all nothing crazy, I broke my foot, severe sprain in the ankle and broken leg.



Definitely not as crazy as a everyone else, but in that moment, I thought I was cooked.



Aside from that, the only other I feel like mentioning is when I got caught in a current at the beach, couldn't make it to shore, was exhausted from trying, so I decided to bearhug the bottom of a pier, but the barnacles were like razors and were just grating me, and when it got to be too much, I let go and luckily the same current eventually got me to shore, but the old men at the top were yelling at me because I had apparently drifted into they're fishing zone. So, I was battling drowning, heavily bleeding, exhausted, and was getting yelled at. I think I was 11 at the time and haven't been to the beach since.

ADVERTISEMENT