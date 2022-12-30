Below, we've compiled some of the most interesting responses from r/askreddit that are worth giving a read. Do you know of any more dangerous things that don't seem threatening yet could be under certain circumstances? Also, which unexpectedly dangerous thing from the list surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Reckless and dangerous activities, such as drunk driving, or unhealthy habits, such as opioids, alcohol, and tobacco use, are often responsible for more fatalities than any living animal (except for humans). Some time ago, a user on AskReddit asked , "What is far deadlier than most people realize?" Thousands of Redditors chimed in to share ordinary everyday things and unhealthy lifestyle habits which, at first glance, don't seem life-threatening, yet may be.

Pondering over what is the most dangerous thing in the world, some may think of natural disasters, guns, nuclear weapons, or certain animals, such as sharks. However, one is more likely to pass away from a falling coconut than a shark. Often, the seemingly innocent or "invisible" things may end up being more deadly than the things we imagine that put human lives at the most risk. In fact, in 2021, one of the most dangerous activities, skydiving, accounted for 10 fatalities , while hunger and malnutrition were responsible for around 9 million .

#1 "Alcoholism.



It’s all “Teehee, mommy needs her wine!” and “Look at this sunscreen bottle that doubles as a secret flask!” until your liver gives out in your mid-40s.



It’s sad that our culture has made alcoholism into some type of cute joke instead of recognizing how much it can destroy your body and life, and the lives of those around you."

#2 "Quit drinking. Been an EMT for a while and work with a lot of the homeless population. Will gets calls for people who decided today is the day to finally quit drinking and do it cold turkey. As soon as the next morning people can present with delirium tremens, severe withdrawals can induce seizures and can also lead to death. A lot of these people will think because they quit hard drugs like heroin or meth cold turkey alcohol would be the same without knowing the major effects it can have on your health."

#3 "Driving while tired. All you need is that one slow part, or that one part that lulls even a little to put you out."

#4 "Going for runs on the roads at night without wearing lights or reflectors. Often times people even wear black. They think that just because they can see the car that the car can see them. It only takes one accident to change someone’s life completely."

#5 "Shift work. The disturbance in your circadian rhythm takes years off your life."

#6 "Fights. People are way too eager to prove who's the bigger badass. Hit someone the wrong way or start something with the wrong person and someone's not going home. Then if the police show up, someone's getting charged. Depending on the severity of the other parties injuries and the word of witnesses, you could be going away for a very long time. Not to mention the civil suites that may bury you in debt."

#7 "Infections can still mess you up easily if you don't seek medication attention in time."

#8 "Quitting antidepressants cold turkey after regular use.



Did cold turkey Prozac, olanzapine. Right now tapering lexapro(escitalopram from 20mg to 2.5mg now). And worst evil cold turkey of all time awards goes to Benzodiazpines & pregabalin (Lyrica). Took clonazepam always. Quitting these medicines cold turkey 99% of the time gives you a seizure. I had too. But guess what I'm already epileptic. So more seizures yaayyyyyyyyy!!!"

#9 "Standing under waterfalls.



Edit to elaborate: loose rocks or debris from the river or stream above could fall and crush you."

#10 "Giving birth."

#11 "Cows kills around 20 people a year in the US."

#12 "Exploring abandoned places. When I was a kid I would do it all the time and take photos without any form of facial protection. Fast forward years later and I learn about how toxic certain molds can be, how many older buildings used materials like asbestos which can be in the air when places are left to rot, etc. At this point I just thank God I never had to deal with the aftermath of any of that!



Also to anyone who enjoys doing this, I get it. I just want to bring awareness to the fact that if you participate a respirator and goggles should be a must!



Also as a side note, be wary of scrappers and individuals looking for a place to do drugs had a run in like that during one of the last excursions I made and it’s not fun."

#13 "Rusty sharp objects. Ugly scaring and the best kind of blood poisoning you can have."

#14 "Doing unpredictable things around semi trucks."

#15 "Heat.



Seriously.



Not even "that much" of it. Few decades ago when I was in bootcamp, we were doing a 10 mile march. I'd had surgery a couple weeks before the march, which wasn't a problem for the march itself, aside from mild-moderate pain which caused me to sweat more than usual. For whatever reason (army), they forgot to set up water refill stations this day.



1 mile in, I was through all my water.



2 miles in, I was absolutely drenched in sweat.



6 miles in, I stopped sweating, but continued getting hotter.



9 miles in, I fell face-first into the dirt, completely unconscious and in a severe state of dehydration.



Got rushed to the E.R., was told I was a few minutes away from never waking up.



Totally messed up my insides now; I'm an old man but my guts (kidneys etc.) are done. I get migraines regularly, apparently it's an occasional side effect of a single exposure to severe heat stroke.



Stay cool, drink lots of water."

#16 "Ibuprofen.



I see multiple comments about how tylenol/acetaminophen goes through your liver, which is true, but that often leads people to take ibuprofen or other NSAIDs without thinking much about it.



NSAIDs go through your kidneys and if you dont drink a lot of water you can ruin them. I had to take naproxen after getting my wisdom teeth out and I was so nauseous that I couldnt even drink water. fast forward a day and I’m in acute kidney failure in the hospital. It can especially be a problem with sports players who will take ibuprofen before playing then get all dehydrated because of the exercise. Make sure to Drink Water if you take ibuprofen."

#17 "The Flu.



I remember people saying COVID was just like the Flu and I'm here like that's still not good."

#18 "Driving, your odds of being killed in a car crash in the US are like 1 in 103."

#19 "Untreated sleep apnea. You literally stop breathing, and get little quality sleep. The stress on your cardiovascular system is immense. Get tested. Period. Then wear the CPAP no matter how unsexy it is. Or maybe surgery to eliminate or reduce the problem."

#20 "Grapefruit in combination with many, MANY prescription drugs. Basically, grapefruit can affect the way your medications work. With some meds, adding grapefruit screws up the way your body metabolizes the drug, so you end up with far more than the prescribed dosage. It can also work in the opposite way with other drugs, leaving you with less than the prescribed dosage. This is especially bad if you have high blood pressure or arrhythmia."

#21 "Trucker here. I've had two blood clots in my legs from driving long distances and having my leg pressed against the corner of the seat for hours on end. One almost killed me. Apparently it's very common with truckers. You're supposed to stop and walk around every hour and a half to keep things circulating (which almost nobody does due to time constraints).



The same thing happens in gaming chairs apparently - people forget to move their legs because they're so focused on the game. You don't need to worry so much if you're younger, but if you're a gamer who's a little older, please be aware."

#22 "Weirs. It's amazing how many people play around them or swim just upstream of them.



Almost no one knows the bottom of them is a death trap of rotating undercurrent and almost no one knows how to escape one if you do get stuck in it. Even if you do know how to get out you'll have a hell of a time of it. If a kid gets stuck in one they're as good as dead, as is anyone who goes in to save them."

#23 "Vacation. Particularly in nature if you’re not used to being in nature. There’s a book called Death in Yellowstone and talks about all the weird ways people have died there. Walking off cliffs, falling trees, falling into boiling water… there’s the obvious wildlife attacks but there’s plenty of less obvious ways. The thing is, people are relaxing for once on vacation and they put themselves in different environments than they’re used to. They have their guards down."

#24 "Essential oils. Do NOT put them in your food, they are not made to be food safe."

#25 "Smoke. It's not only the fire that can kill you, and there is a very good reason you're taught to stay low escaping a fire.



The 'smoke' is a hot gas layer that can melt your face off."

#26 "Garage door springs. They will kill you."

#27 "Stress."

#28 "Engulfment and confined spaces. With confined spaces, people usually don’t realize that O2 runs out rather quickly. Engulfment because people probably don’t think about essentially drowning in non liquids."

#29 "Horses. They weigh 1200 pounds, they're extremely jittery, and they can crush you or kick you to death on accident.



And that's just horses in general. Stallions will try to hurt you just to assert dominance. And these are animals that have been known to bite each other's throats out when they fight.



Don't mess with horses unless you know what you're doing. Always be careful, even if you do."

#30 "I'm still amazed whenever I go to a cleaning products section and see bleach and ammonia just chilling together. Like, that's a WW1 chemical weapon waiting to happen."

#31 "Eating disorders. They are the second deadliest mental illness next to opioid addiction."

#32 "Touch screen consoles in cars. Mazda now disables touch functionality in their vehicles because they found that when drivers interact with the touch screen they drift the vehicle to the right. Taking your eyes off the road to press 3 buttons in three different positions on the touch screen, with a latency each time you press a button, because your seat heaters are literally burning your ass, while trying to maintain control of the vehicle during freeway traffic is God damned dangerous."

#33 "Constipation.



As an RN, I’ve seen too many people die/almost die from bowel obstructions. If you haven’t pooped in a week, I’d be very concerned if I were you."

#34 "Lack of exercise."

#35 "Lack of sleep. Increased risk of basically everything you can think of, not to mention that accidents are far more common when you're tired. The less sleep you get, the shorter your life-span."

#36 "Water:



- don’t drink enough and you die



- drink too much and you die



- breathe in even a little bit and you can die



- drink the wrong kind of water and you die (sea water or most untreated water these days)



- water moves to fast and you can die (rivers and ocean currents)



- water at pressure can cut as fast as a power saw or laser, apply that to a person and they die



- water in the air can hasten the breeding of any number of very toxic microorganisms."

#37 "Energy drinks especially consumed at a young age can do life long serious damage ranging from GERD to rhabdomyolysis. It's also incredibly addictive."

#38 "Ego.



I’ve seen far to many friends nearly die or extremely hurt themselves due to them wanting to rather prove a point or impress someone else or simply refuse to be labelled a chicken."

#39 "Weed killer and lawn sprays. Lots of the chemicals have been banned in European countries. If you see the yellow sign on the lawn, you really should stay off of it for at least a week after the initial application. And proper equipment to even spray the chemicals calls for rubber boots, fully clothed, rubber gloves, eye goggles, and a proper ventilation mask. It kills me to see the summer landscaping guys out there in tank tops and work shorts and boots. Many of them may face diseases later in life due to these chemicals..."

#40 "Being poor. You can't afford basic health care basic dental basic decent anything and your health pays for it. Not going to the dentist can kill you. Not being able to afford medication can kill you. Not being able to afford a day off to rest when you're feeling bad. Being broke doesn't just suck because you can't do "fun stuff " being broke sucks because you have to choose between your health and your immediate well being. And hard work alone won't lift you out of that deadly negative cycle."

#41 "A Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) gives people a figure reminiscent of the Kardashians and is hugely popular for getting that instagram body. But a paper in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal found that 1 in 3,000 BBLs resulted in death, making it the world’s most dangerous cosmetic procedure!"

#42 "Canoeing. People misjudge currents all the time. 12 year old girl died here just last weekend."

#43 "Mosquitos;



They killed billions of peoples throughout the course of history, by transmitting them deadly diseases. If you see a mosquito, kill it, or it might kill you."

#44 "Throwing a single punch.



Here in Australia it's been criminalised because fights in pubs and clubs are pretty common. The single punch isn't what causes injury, but falling to the ground and hitting their head on the curb can kill, especially since drunk people usually don't have the capacity to soften their fall.



Think twice before you risk losing/taking a life over losing your pride for a night."

#45 "Holding your breath while scuba diving. To most people who don't scuba dive it may sound harmless but if you hold your breath and ascend even a little over a meter you can suffer major lung damage as a result of the gas in your lungs expanding from the lessening pressure."

#46 "Digging and playing in holes on the beach like I used to love to do as a kid. They cave in and smother kids."

#47 "Tylenol. Its actually a lot easier to overdose on than most people realize, and it slowly destroys your liver over a period of days. Not a fun way to die to put it lightly."

#48 "Medication. Those dosages on the labels are not just suggestions, y’all."

#49 "That If something falls in/through your body for example a tree branch fell on you and went through your body/stabbed you PEOPLE DONT REALIZE THAT THE THING THAT STABBED YOU IS SEALING THE WOUND SO IF YOU TAKE IT OUT YOU CAN DIE."

#50 "Cat bites. You have to go get them flushed out at the ER."

#51 "Touching stuff inside a guitar amp can mess you up really bad. It holds a charge. And it all comes out at once if you touch the wrong spot."

#52 "Eating a slug. Obviously it’s nasty, but kids do stupid stuff as dares or even in hazing rituals. Slugs contain parasites that will get into your brain and kill you slowly."

#53 "Posted Safety Precautions. When there are signs saying something, lots ignore thinking they know better.



I used to work IT for a place that makes big tractors. Different stations are restricted from using certain PPE.



One day this lady was wearing the wrong gloves. Her station is only supposed to use latex. She didn’t take that seriously and wore thicker reinforced gloves. She was using the lugnut machine that tightens 12 giant lugs at once. Her glove got caught and instead of ripping the fingertip off of her latex glove it ripped her thumb off her hand.



I witnessed it and her mistake haunts me to this day. They had to restrain her while two men held her hand up in the air away from her. Her wails and screams were terrifying.



All because she ignored a well placed warning."

#54 "Just want to throw a story out here. I am a dentist. I have a colleague who had a patient that needed a root canal. The patient put it off he had a vacation coming up. He was going to Alaska in bush country to go hunting. By himself. Now Alaska bush country means you are alone. He was dropped off and his ride wasn’t going to come back to pick him up for a week or 2. Well after his ride left the tooth he needed to get his root canal on blew up. Had severe pain and was all alone no one to help him in the middle of nowhere. This was mid to late 90s so no cell phone either. Well his ride came back to pick him up. Finds a dead body. The guy killed himself. He couldn’t take the pain anymore. Pain was so bad he couldn’t wait the one or 2 weeks for his ride to come back. Shot himself left a suicide note telling his story. Moral of the story. Don’t put this stuff off. There is no pain like tooth pain."

#55 "Falling down. A single mild fall can easily kill you if you happen to land just right. Usually on the back of your head."

#56 "Visine.



People seem to have this idea that a few drops of visine in someone’s drink will give them diarrhea, and do it to prank each other, or get some sort of satisfaction with petty revenge.



People are sitting in prison for murder for doing this. The main active ingredient is called tetrahydrozoline. Once it enters your gastrointestinal tract, it can be absorbed by your intestines and end up in your blood, causing your blood pressure and heart rate to drop to potentially life-threatening levels.



It really makes me wonder how many people have died due to people copycatting that scene in Wedding Crashers."

#57 "Table corners, particularly low tables (you fall farther before striking the table, giving a greater impact force).



For similar reasons, hard surface floors that are prone to be damp, e.g. tiled floor in a shower. This applies especially if the shower has a nice little built-up threshold between it and the rest of the bathroom. (experienced this one firsthand stepping into a shower in a hotel room)"

#58 "Birthdays, you are 8% more likely to die on your birthday than on any other day of the year."

#59 "Leaving potatoes for too long. Produces solanine gas that can kill."

#60 "Sitting for long lengths of time."

#61 "Deer - over 120 people a year die from deer directly, and another 175 to 200 from car accidents caused by deer (with some 10,000 injuries), and more deaths and injuries related to deer hunting. By the way, deer are pretty mean and terrible parents. I have seen a deer push her fawn ahead of her near the food, to see if there is a predator, then, if the fawn is ok, go out and hit the fawn to get at the food herself."

#62 "Bullying. Happens in workplaces all the time. We teach kids about bullying but we really haven’t got a handle on it as adults."

#63 "Depression and other mental health problems."

#64 "Having any object loose in your car. If you get in a crash they all become projectiles and even a cell phone can kill you."

#65 "Hydraulic injection injuries. A tiny pin-prick size injury can easily lead to losing a limb or even death."

#66 "Moose. They make look goofy and are herbivorous, but those antlers aren’t there just for show. Plus, they are significantly bigger than people give them credit for, reaching up to 6 or even 7 feet at the shoulder, able to weigh over half a ton, and are known to be very territorial and aggressive during mating season, killing more people than bears in Alaska."

#67 "Peanut butter. I’ve almost choked to death more than once."

#68 "Brain eating amoeba in lakes."

#69 "Window air conditioners."

#70 "Aspirin - will kill you while you are laughing about it only being aspirin."

#71 "Acetaminophen. It’s in so many OTC drugs and can really do a number on your liver. A lot of people don’t realize when their sick that they are taking over the recommended daily dose."

#72 "Being tall.



Harder on your circulatory system. Greater chance for cancer."

#73 "Not wearing your PPE in a coke (fuel) plant. My 20 year old step son has been given 3 months to live. He has a baby less than a year old. Edit to add: diagnosis Asbestosis."

#74 "Get that UTI handled or get a nasty kidney infection."

#75 "Putting feet/legs on dash of car."

#76 "Abscessed teeth can kill you."

#77 "Insulin, looking at drops on a table you can barely tell the difference between the therapeutic dose and a lethal one."

#78 "Real black licorice root extract contains the natural sweetener glycyrrhizin, which is over 50 times sweeter than sucrose. This ingredient has various pharmaceutical properties. It acts as an expectorant (facilitating removal of mucus from the lungs by coughing) and it increases blood pressure. The latter effect can become significant with a daily consumption of 50 g or more of licorice candy for as little as two weeks. Glycyrrhizin can cause potassium levels in the body to fall, triggering abnormal heart rhythms, as well as high blood pressure, edema (swelling), lethargy, and congestive heart failure in some people."

#79 "Hippos. They kill more people in Africa than lions do."

#80 "Liquid oxygen. It allows fire to reach such insane heat that it will burn through steel. Not melt. Burn."

#81 "Acetaminophen. It's rough on your liver in large doses. I know a lot of people who ignore the recommended dose and pop them like they are skittles for pain. This is incredibly dangerous."

#82 "Toxic Relationships. Far too many suicides happen because of bad relationships and no other way out."

#83 "Leftover rice. A really easy way to get food poisoning."

#84 "Standing on toilets. If you end up cracking the toilet and fall on it, the broken porcelain creates an extremely sharp edge and can slice cleanly into your internal organs or lacerate major arteries like butter. Saw some photos once and it was very graphic. Made me never stand on a toilet again."

#85 "Trains.



You can be standing away from the tracks and they can still kill you.



The train could be going fast enough to create suction and pull you under. It happened to a person walking by the tracks near Ottawa many years ago.



Never attempt to climb on a train car, whether it is sitting or in motion. Sitting trains can start moving at any time, and a train in motion might take a limb with it.



Trains can derail. If you're near the tracks, well...you're probably dead.



Anything that isn't secured is going to be acting like a diesel powered whip. A steel strap being pulled by a fast freight train will chop you into little pieces.



Containers fall from trains. If one lands on you, they're going to need a spatula to clean you up.



And...for those who walk on the tracks...train time is ANY time, and depending on the direction of the wind and your attention span, you won't know the train is there until it's going through your body. Tracks are for trains. Stay on the sidewalk."

#86 "The gap between your car and that before you. I am seeing so many drivers out there almost touching the car in front of them while driving. I truly think this behavior is far more worse than driving fast and should be controlled a lot more often."

#87 "Oleander (Nerium) In fact, it's one of the most common ornamental plants in Southern California, planted in people's backyards and along freeways. The only problem is it's one of the most poisonous plants in the world. Toxic compounds include nerioside, oleandroside, and saponins."

#88 "Windows.



It’s easy to think they’re more secure than they actually are, which is especially dangerous in taller buildings.



Falling through a broken window has a very high risk of a major laceration.



Broken glass on the floor can again mess your body up spectacularly, and on certain surfaces it’s really hard to spot even moderately sized razor-sharp pieces."

#89 "In a single year, there are 25 more deaths caused by pens than deaths caused by sharks.



Everyone has at least one pen in his pencil case, but nobody has a shark in his pencil case..."