“I Politely Pretend To Not Hear Her”: Guy Watches Rude Elder Lose It Over AirPods

Being kind is more than just putting on a smile. It’s also about understanding other people’s boundaries and treating them with respect. And a post from the subreddit r/BoomersBeingFools by platform user OinkiePig_ shows what happens if you don’t—you make things so much harder for yourself. In it, the guy recalled a time when he was approached by a lady asking for directions, and he would have happily helped her if she wouldn’t have been so rude to him. Instead, she had to stew in her own frustration.

In everyday situations with strangers, just a few words can determine if it’s a peaceful exchange or a heated argument

Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Something this guy has experienced when he was approached for help to navigate the city

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: OinkiePig_

As the post went viral, other people immediately started reacting to it and sharing their own encounters

But some thought the man could’ve been kinder