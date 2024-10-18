Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Politely Pretend To Not Hear Her”: Guy Watches Rude Elder Lose It Over AirPods
Entitled People, Social Issues

“I Politely Pretend To Not Hear Her”: Guy Watches Rude Elder Lose It Over AirPods

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Being kind is more than just putting on a smile. It’s also about understanding other people’s boundaries and treating them with respect. And a post from the subreddit r/BoomersBeingFools by platform user OinkiePig_ shows what happens if you don’t—you make things so much harder for yourself. In it, the guy recalled a time when he was approached by a lady asking for directions, and he would have happily helped her if she wouldn’t have been so rude to him. Instead, she had to stew in her own frustration.

In everyday situations with strangers, just a few words can determine if it’s a peaceful exchange or a heated argument

Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Something this guy has experienced when he was approached for help to navigate the city

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OinkiePig_

As the post went viral, other people immediately started reacting to it and sharing their own encounters

ADVERTISEMENT

But some thought the man could’ve been kinder

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda