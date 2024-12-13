Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was Horrified”: Woman Alters Skimpy Bridesmaid Dress, Gets Banned From The Wedding By Bride
Occasions, Wedding

“I Was Horrified”: Woman Alters Skimpy Bridesmaid Dress, Gets Banned From The Wedding By Bride

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-wedding drama is the last thing any couple wants. Unfortunately, these avoidable issues stem from the most shallow reasons, such as unreasonable requests, hurt feelings, and, as this story shows, a dress. 

A woman in her 60s was a bridesmaid to her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who was in her late 20s. Her role required her to wear a skimpy dress, which she wasn’t comfortable with. After her requests for a change were repeatedly denied, she took matters into her own hands. 

However, her actions sparked so much outrage that she was booted from the wedding. Scroll down for the entire text. 

RELATED:

    No one wants the stress and headaches of pre-wedding drama

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman’s refused to wear a bridesmaid’s dress for her future sister-in-law and took matters into her own hands

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple now blames her for ruining their wedding

    Image credits: Fluffy_Vast_8210

    Weddings tend to bring out the worst in people

    You may have read many stories about wedding-related lousy behavior on this site, and that isn’t a coincidence. Event planner Julie Bunkley says these supposedly festive celebrations of love can bring out the worst in people, especially among those involved. 

    “There’s the inevitable stress of making a massive life decision, there’s two sets of family dynamics to balance, there’s money involved, deadlines, expectations,” Bunkley told Brides

    Bored Panda spoke with wedding planner Kaitlin Shea, who explained that some couples tend to act unreasonably before their big day because of the magnitude of the event. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couples therapist Beverley Andre, LMFT, shared a similar sentiment in her interview with Brides, stating that weddings “give way to heightened emotions” because of the “dreams and expectations,” not only from the bride and groom but also from their families. 

    “There’s this increased pressure to make the ‘right’ choice, so no one is upset, which tends to undermine the joy of the process,” Andre said. 

    In this case, the bride pushed for the dress she wanted the bridesmaids to wear despite the discomfort from her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who was much older than she was. The woman also took drastic measures, which caused unwanted drama and may have indeed ruined the big day before it happened. 

    Trying to satisfy everyone is one of the root causes of pre-wedding drama

    Given the numerous guests at a wedding party, at least one person won’t be happy with the setup. Andre says that shouldn’t be a problem. 

    “Trying to find a balance is commendable, but only sometimes realistic,” she said. 

    Instead of trying to satisfy everyone, Andre suggests managing expectations. The preliminary decisions must come from the couple before involving the opinions of family and friends. 

    Should there be disagreements or negative reactions from guests, Bunkley advises couples to let them go. You may find resolution to other issues, while others may linger for a long time. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    “It will always be in your best interest to put things behind you so you can focus on your commitment to your fiancé/e,” Bunkley said. 

    The couple shouldn’t have forced the issue with the author, especially after she opposed wearing a “super sexy” dress. The woman could’ve also bowed out from her bridesmaid obligations if the outfit requirement didn’t suit her. They could’ve arrived at a compromise without causing tension.

    The author provided more context by answering some questions

    Many readers sided with her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Some blamed everyone involved

    While a few faulted the author and thought she was out of line

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    melaniediane avatar
    CanadianDimes
    CanadianDimes
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get past the age difference between OP's brother and the fiancee. Yuck.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. But then it's not my life and has no impact on me, so live and let live. Different strokes for different folks, I guess. At 54 and definitely look every inch my age, I would have just declined to be in the wedding party and just turn up as a guest.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them both to sod off - and don't get them a wedding present - and definitely don't go to the wedding. They both sound like spoilt children and from what I can gather, the teenybop will definitely make you miserable. And BP censored B O O B? Are adults considered as children now?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    melaniediane avatar
    CanadianDimes
    CanadianDimes
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get past the age difference between OP's brother and the fiancee. Yuck.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. But then it's not my life and has no impact on me, so live and let live. Different strokes for different folks, I guess. At 54 and definitely look every inch my age, I would have just declined to be in the wedding party and just turn up as a guest.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell them both to sod off - and don't get them a wedding present - and definitely don't go to the wedding. They both sound like spoilt children and from what I can gather, the teenybop will definitely make you miserable. And BP censored B O O B? Are adults considered as children now?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Wedding
    Homepage
    Trending
    Wedding
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Wedding Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda