“I Was Horrified”: Woman Alters Skimpy Bridesmaid Dress, Gets Banned From The Wedding By Bride

Pre-wedding drama is the last thing any couple wants. Unfortunately, these avoidable issues stem from the most shallow reasons, such as unreasonable requests, hurt feelings, and, as this story shows, a dress.

A woman in her 60s was a bridesmaid to her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who was in her late 20s. Her role required her to wear a skimpy dress, which she wasn’t comfortable with. After her requests for a change were repeatedly denied, she took matters into her own hands.

However, her actions sparked so much outrage that she was booted from the wedding. Scroll down for the entire text.

No one wants the stress and headaches of pre-wedding drama

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman’s refused to wear a bridesmaid’s dress for her future sister-in-law and took matters into her own hands

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple now blames her for ruining their wedding

Image credits: Fluffy_Vast_8210

Weddings tend to bring out the worst in people

You may have read many stories about wedding-related lousy behavior on this site, and that isn’t a coincidence. Event planner Julie Bunkley says these supposedly festive celebrations of love can bring out the worst in people, especially among those involved.

“There’s the inevitable stress of making a massive life decision, there’s two sets of family dynamics to balance, there’s money involved, deadlines, expectations,” Bunkley told Brides.

Bored Panda spoke with wedding planner Kaitlin Shea, who explained that some couples tend to act unreasonably before their big day because of the magnitude of the event.

Couples therapist Beverley Andre, LMFT, shared a similar sentiment in her interview with Brides, stating that weddings “give way to heightened emotions” because of the “dreams and expectations,” not only from the bride and groom but also from their families.

“There’s this increased pressure to make the ‘right’ choice, so no one is upset, which tends to undermine the joy of the process,” Andre said.

In this case, the bride pushed for the dress she wanted the bridesmaids to wear despite the discomfort from her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who was much older than she was. The woman also took drastic measures, which caused unwanted drama and may have indeed ruined the big day before it happened.

Trying to satisfy everyone is one of the root causes of pre-wedding drama

Given the numerous guests at a wedding party, at least one person won’t be happy with the setup. Andre says that shouldn’t be a problem.

“Trying to find a balance is commendable, but only sometimes realistic,” she said.

Instead of trying to satisfy everyone, Andre suggests managing expectations. The preliminary decisions must come from the couple before involving the opinions of family and friends.

Should there be disagreements or negative reactions from guests, Bunkley advises couples to let them go. You may find resolution to other issues, while others may linger for a long time.

“It will always be in your best interest to put things behind you so you can focus on your commitment to your fiancé/e,” Bunkley said.

The couple shouldn’t have forced the issue with the author, especially after she opposed wearing a “super sexy” dress. The woman could’ve also bowed out from her bridesmaid obligations if the outfit requirement didn’t suit her. They could’ve arrived at a compromise without causing tension.

The author provided more context by answering some questions

Many readers sided with her

Some blamed everyone involved

While a few faulted the author and thought she was out of line