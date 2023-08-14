Woman Not Happy With The Outfit Her Future DIL Picked Out For Her, Threatens To Boycott The Wedding

The process of preparing for a wedding is always a very troublesome business, because you need to solve not only a lot of logistical and financial problems, but also try to smooth out all possible angles of confrontation between future relatives. And this, you see, is often the most difficult thing…

Often there is a confrontation between the future MIL and DIL, and the story from the user u/BeeNo5344, which we will tell you now, is also one of them. But if, for example, in this post of ours, the mother-in-law looked like an obvious antagonist, then here the bride-to-be is clearly afraid that she will get outshined at her own wedding.

The author of the post is 44 Y.O., and her son is going to tie the knot soon

The bride-to-be assigned the author a coral color so the woman picked herself a stylish dress in this color

However, the bride wasn’t happy with this dress and picked the MIL-to-be a chiffon pantsuit, expecting her to ‘dress her age’

The woman was livid over the bride’s words, so she threatened not to attend the wedding at all

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that she is 44 years old, and her son will tie the knot with his fiancee soon. In preparation for the ceremony, the MIL-to-be was assigned coral as her color, and she opted for a fancy Calvin Klein dress in said color. You can see for yourself an image of this dress in one of the photos above, and make sure that there is nothing overly sexy here – it’s just stylish and spectacular. But the bride, obviously, thought differently…

One fine day, the future daughter-in-law told the author of the post that the dress she had chosen looked overly revealing, and that she had chosen a more appropriate outfit, in her opinion. It was a chiffon pantsuit, which the OP didn’t like at first sight. She said that she liked the dress she originally chose and that she didn’t see any problem with it at all.

Then the bride directly said that this dress looks too sexy, and in general, the future mother-in-law should dress “like a mother”, “according to her age.” The maximum concession that the original poster was ready to make was to put on some kind of shawl over the chosen dress, but nothing more. But the bride was also adamant – and the story gradually slipped into a stalemate.

According to the original poster herself, this is now a matter of principle for her, and she would rather not go to the wedding at all than give in to this in an argument. As for the bride-to-be, she is generally outraged, and the poor groom is jut doing his best to calm both his mother and future wife, desperately trying to mediate. The author of the post decided to ask for advice online on whether she’s being reasonable here.

“To be honest, this is the first time I’ve come across a situation where a bride is trying to impose some kind of outfit on her future mother-in-law, while the dress chosen by the heroine of this story does not at all look overly posh or designed to outshine the bride at her celebration,” says Denis Tsykanovsky, a wedding host from Tel-Aviv, Israel, who was asked by Bored Panda to comment on the case. “No, of course, the bride must be the most spectacular and unique woman at her own wedding, this is not even discussed, this is her special day after all – but this particular dress by CK – there is nothing extravagant in it.”

“As for the requirement to ‘dress for one’s age’, it looks like a direct insult and, by and large, it is. After all, ageism has never brought anyone to good. I hope that the two women will still be able to come to a compromise on this issue, but in my opinion, any compromise here must begin with the dress chosen by the mother-in-law herself,” Denis presumes.

Yes, brides are sometimes overly picky during preparations for their wedding, and during the ceremony itself, too, worrying that someone will outshine them. For example, we once told this story about a bride who demanded to remove a teen server in an outfit that seemed ‘overly flashy’ to her. And there are actually many such stories. But here we have an explicit attempt to dress the OP… well, like a granny.

By the way, some commenters sincerely suggested that the author of the post do just that – buy the pantsuit that the bride chose for her – and ask her own mom, the groom’s grandmother, to put it on. Well, of course, and attend the ceremony in that CK dress that literally everyone in the comments liked. However, in this case, the story will smoothly move into the category of ‘malicious compliance,’ don’t you think?

The most interesting thing is that the original poster herself modestly states that she was not going to outshine the bride at all, but simply chose an outfit that she liked within the assigned color. Also, the OP reveals that she is an ordinary woman, not a supermodel, and does not plan to turn her son’s wedding ceremony into a pursuit of men, especially since she is married and her marriage is quite happy. This is probably about excessive self-doubt on the part of the bride-to-be, and one can only hope that the upcoming wedding will take place without any excess, and the author of the post will not have to give in. So what do you think of all this, our dear readers?

