“AITA For Kicking A Server Out Of My Wedding?”

Imagine that today is your wedding day, and it promises to be one of the most important and happiest days of your entire life. The guests have already arrived, your groom is almost shining looking at you, and everything is ready for a delightful ceremony.

Well, now let’s continue our thought experiment. What can darken the mood of the bride on such a beautiful day, so much that it’s all she can think about? Any important issues? Health problems? Worried about her guests enjoying everything? No, none of that! In fact, all the thoughts of the bride will be occupied by one of the servers at the wedding!

Don’t believe it? Then here’s the story, first shared on the AITA Reddit community a few days ago, with nearly 18.3K upvotes and over 1.5K comments, both angry and sarcastic. Moreover, the bride herself was the author of the original post!

The Original Poster wanted to be the only star of her big day so she asked everybody to wear minimal makeup

So, the Original Poster arranged her wedding, invited guests, ordered catering from the best company – and everything should have been almost perfect, if the woman’s mood had not been overshadowed by one detail. It may seem insignificant to you and us, but the bride was literally upset.

The thing is that the woman wanted to emphasize her role as the main star of the day, so she asked all her female guests in advance to wear minimal makeup, and all employees of the catering company who would have to work at the wedding just to wear a kind of a strict uniform.

One of the servers, a 19 Y.O. girl, looked too flashy, according to the bride

Everyone obeyed the request but one of the servers, as it seemed to her, looked “too flashy”. The girl, about 19 years old, had clearly too much eyeliner, according to the OP. In addition, the bride was outraged that the girl had diamond studs in her ears, a flashy ring, and one of those nose studs. And finally, the server’s shirt seemed too low-cut, while her pants looked far too tight.

In general, the bride, for some reason, decided that the server wanted to outshine her. She, around which the whole wedding party should revolve! No, it was literally unbearable! At first, the bride demanded to the boss of the catering company that he simply remove the girl to the back of the house. The boss said that it would be difficult because then there would not be enough staff, but they tried to do it.

How indignant the bride was when, after some time, she saw the same server again! She once more called her boss and demanded that the girl just go home. The boss again complained about the lack of staff, but promised to come up with something. But when the guests moved to the bar counter, the OP saw the girl who so annoyed her for the third time!

The OP ended up threatening to call the cops if the server did not go home at once

Then she simply approached the boss and stated that if the girl did not leave the building in a matter of minutes, she would immediately call the police. So finally the server was sent home.

True, the OP’s husband and mother-in-law said she was acting crazy, and that the poor college kid was now likely to be fired for literally nothing. And only the bride’s mother fully supported her daughter, saying that on the day of her own wedding, she has the right to do whatever she wants.

The OP probably had some self-doubts associated with her own appearance

Bored Panda reached out to Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, to comment on this situation. “It is likely that the bride has some psychological complexes associated with her appearance, or self-doubt,” Irina comments. “It is also possible that she was so worried before the wedding that literally such a trifle caused her some version of a meltdown.”

“Of course, it was not worth calling the police, and in any case, no matter how spectacular the server looked, the bride is still the main star of her special day, and she clearly did not need to worry about it. Probably, this woman should visit a psychoanalyst to sort out reasons for such a reaction to a seemingly mundane situation. This should definitely help her in the future,” notes Irina Matveeva.

People in the comments simply told the OP to stop acting like the Evil Queen

We must say that many people in the comments to the original post were not as delicate towards the bride as our expert. Firstly, commenters do not believe that the server will be fired at all – most likely, the company staff will simply laugh at this incident. Secondly, people are upset that the bride, instead of being happy that day, ruined everything herself by obsessing over a college-aged server.

The commenters try to focus the OP’s attention on the fact that this was a server who was just doing her job, and that’s generally the last thing a bride should think about on her wedding day. She obviously needed to dance, laugh, enjoy everything – and not pretend to be the Evil Queen, like “Who is the fairest in all the land?”

By the way, we have lots of of various wedding tales, so if you're interested in this topic, we can suggest, for example, this post of ours about a cousin who was not invited to the wedding, and she decided not to send a gift in return. And, as always, we highly welcome your comments under this post.