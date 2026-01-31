ADVERTISEMENT

We’re all quite quick to choose our favourite characters in TV shows & films. Whether you always root for the protagonist or look for a relatable supporting character, it’s easy to pick one and roll with them. But do you ever find yourself rolling your eyes at a specific casting choice each time you see someone on screen? What if you could remove them entirely?

In this poll, you get to vote on who you would kick from 22 famous TV show and movie casts. The catch? You must remove one, even if you don’t want to downsize! See if you agree with the masses or defy the common opinion.

When you’re done voting here, try our ‘Would You Rather’ poll on well-known book and movie scenarios by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Breakfast Club could make do without which of these main characters?

Four characters from a 1980s movie cast in a library setting, related to voting on character removal choices.

Universal Pictures Report

2points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    If you had to remove one of the Friends, who would you kick out?

    Cast members from popular TV show Friends featuring Joey, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Ross in various scenes.

    Warner Bros Report

    0points
    POST
    #3

    If the Fellowship of the Ring had to downsize, who’s leaving the group, according to you?

    Scenes from a popular movie featuring iconic characters for a vote on who to remove from the cast.

    New Line Cinema Report

    0points
    POST
    #4

    In your opinion, who’s the most trivial character in Breaking Bad out of this bunch?

    Collage of TV show cast characters reacting in emotional and intense scenes for voting on removal.

    Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    If you had to drop one Pulp Fiction character, who would you say had the least on-screen presence?

    Four iconic movie characters from cult classic scenes pictured for a vote on character removal polls.

    Miramax Report

    0points
    POST
    tash815 avatar
    T (she/her)
    T (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely not.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Which of these iconic Star Wars side characters are you showing the door?

    Four Star Wars characters including Chewbacca, Boba Fett, Jar Jar Binks, and C-3PO in movie scenes from the franchise cast.

    Lucasfilm Report

    0points
    POST
    #7

    Which of these Star Trek characters could you do without?

    Four characters from the original Star Trek TV show in classic uniforms, part of TV show and movie casts vote discussion.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    #8

    If you had to fire one of these guys from The Office cast, what’s your top pick?

    Four characters from popular TV show cast, visual for vote on who to remove from TV show and movie casts.

    Universal Television Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Which of these X-Men characters would you remove from the movies altogether?

    Four movie characters from superhero casts in action scenes, related to voting on who to remove from casts.

    Marvel Entertainment Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    If you had to, which of the kids would you kick off the Stranger Things cast?

    Collage of TV show characters with varied expressions, related to voting on who to remove from casts.

    Netflix Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    Who’s leaving the Mean Girls group, if it were up to you?

    Four female movie characters in different scenes, related to voting on who to remove from popular casts.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    #12

    Game of Thrones would lose the least without which of these characters?

    Six key characters from popular TV show cast featured in a vote on who to remove if one had to go.

    HBO Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Which of these key Star Wars characters would you be comfortable completely cutting out of the movie scripts?

    Famous movie characters including Han Solo, Princess Leia, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker from Star Wars.

    Lucasfilm Report

    0points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    If you had to fire one of these girls from The Office cast, who would you wave goodbye?

    Four characters from a popular TV show cast, shown in individual interview-style scenes for vote on removal from TV show cast discussion.

    Universal Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    In your opinion, who’s the most trivial character in The Big Bang Theory out of this bunch?

    Four main characters from a TV show cast in a living room setting, part of a vote on who to remove.

    Warner Bros Report

    0points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What, the four main characters nah.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Which crew member of the Endurance did you not care for in Interstellar?

    Four characters from TV shows and movies in intense scenes, related to vote on removal from casts.

    Legendary Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw this years ago. How am I expected to remember all the character's names?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Which Ghostbuster is the weakest link in your opinion?

    Four characters from TV shows and movies in iconic costumes, part of vote on which character to remove from casts.

    Columbia Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    tash815 avatar
    T (she/her)
    T (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? How the hell can you kick any of them off?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Who’s the least interesting member of the Addams Family?

    Several iconic TV and movie cast characters, featured in a vote on who to remove from popular casts.

    Paramount Pictures Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Who do you find the least entertaining in the main cast of How I Met Your Mother?

    Four TV show characters in different scenes, part of a vote on who to remove from popular TV show casts.

    Twentieth Century Fox Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    If you had to get rid of one teacher from the Harry Potter movies, who would it be?

    Four iconic movie characters in fantasy costumes shown in a collage for a vote on who to remove from cast.

    Warner Bros Report

    0points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Which New Girl character would you be comfortable getting rid of?

    Four TV show characters in different scenes, expressing emotions in a discussion about removing one character from casts.

    Twentieth Century Fox Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    If you were tasked with firing one Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member, whom would you choose?

    Cast members from a popular TV show featured in a voting poll about removing one character from their cast.

    Universal Television Report

    0points
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is ridiculous. Choose lesser known characters to pick from.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!