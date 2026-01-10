🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

In this poll, you’ll get to cast your vote on which worlds are more habitable, which characters are more heroic, which villains are more fearsome, and more. Drop the everyday act, let your imagination flow freely, and let’s see which options you’d rather take if given the chance!

With so many great magical worlds, fictional settings, and unique ideas in books and movies out there, it’s hard not to raise the question: “What would life be like if I were the hero of this story?”

#1 Would you rather live in blissful ignorance of the truth of the Matrix, or face the painful truth?

#2 Which group would you rather join: The Three Musketeers or the Ghostbusters?

#3 Would you rather participate in the Hunger Games or try to escape Jurassic Park without a vehicle?

#4 Who would you rather face in a fight: Smaug the dragon (The Hobbit) or Saruman the wizard (The Lord of the Rings)?

#5 Would you rather live as a powerful figure on the desert planet Arrakis (Dune), or as the average person on the lush moon Pandora (Avatar)?

#6 Where would you rather go to school: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Harry Potter) or Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters (X-Men)?

#7 If you were transported to the world of Star Wars, would you rather become the weakest Jedi joining the light side or the strongest Sith joining the dark side?

#8 Who would you rather have as a friend: Aslan (The Chronicles of Narnia) or Peter Pan?

#9 If you were transported to the Wonderful Land of Oz this instant, would you rather become a fraudulent but influential and well-liked wizard or a powerful but misunderstood witch?

#10 Would you rather attempt to survive one night hunted by the Predator, or spend one night hiding from a Xenomorph on a spaceship (Alien)?

#11 Would you rather be stranded on an island alone, like in Cast Away, or be part of a teenage group, like in Lord of the Flies?

#12 Would you rather live under the sea as a mermaid in the world of The Little Mermaid, or sail the seas on a pirate ship in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean?

#13 Which item would you rather have: a lightsaber from Star Wars or Excalibur from the Arthurian legend?

#14 Would you rather live the life of Sherlock Holmes, solving crimes with extraordinary skills in observation and deduction, or lead a life of thrilling adventures seeking powerful relics and facing dangerous foes like Indiana Jones?

#15 Would you rather become a soldier as a child to prevent future wars, like in Ender’s Game, or defend Earth against an active alien invasion as an adult (Independence Day)?

#16 Would you rather wake up as a witcher with heightened senses in The Witcher universe and fight monsters for hire or as an immortal vampire in the Twilight universe, dependent on blood for sustenance?

#17 Would you rather get stuck on Mars all alone (The Martian) or on Agatha Christie’s mysterious island, packed with criminals (And Then There Were None)?

#18 Would you rather erase some painful memories to maintain mental health, like in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or would you rather keep them?

#19 Would you rather go on a mission that involves entering other people’s dreams within dreams (Inception) or go on a space mission inside a black hole (Interstellar)?

#20 Would you rather become a deluded but noble adventurer dreaming of becoming a chivalrous knight like Don Quixote or live a quiet and peaceful life in retreat?

#21 Would you rather create advanced artificial life to help humanity that’s capable of suffering, like in Blade Runner, or limit technological progress forever to avoid moral responsibility?

#22 Would you rather face Pennywise from IT or an alien creature with extraordinary hearing, sometimes referred to as a listener, from A Quiet Place?

#23 Which dystopian world would you rather live in: a society where books are banned and burned to suppress freedom of speech (Fahrenheit 451) or a totalitarian superstate, where Big Brother exerts control through constant surveillance and propaganda (1984)?

#24 Would you rather befriend the whimsical Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) or the brilliant Captain Nemo (20,000 Leagues Under the Sea)?

#25 Where would you rather be stuck for 5 days: the woods in The Blair Witch Project or the haunted hotel from The Shining?

#26 Would you rather be abandoned in the wilderness (The Revenant) or be stranded out in the sea with a tiger (Life of Pi)?

#27 Which virtual reality universe would you rather explore: Oasis (Ready Player One) or the Grid (Tron)?

#28 Who would you rather meet and get advice from: Gandalf (The Lord of the Rings) or Yoda (Star Wars)?

#29 Would you rather have Hermione’s Time-Turner necklace or Harry’s invisibility cloak?

#30 Would you rather be put into the middle of the maze from The Maze Runner or live in the wide and open desert from Mad Max?