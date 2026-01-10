ADVERTISEMENT

With so many great magical worlds, fictional settings, and unique ideas in books and movies out there, it’s hard not to raise the question: “What would life be like if I were the hero of this story?”

In this poll, you’ll get to cast your vote on which worlds are more habitable, which characters are more heroic, which villains are more fearsome, and more. Drop the everyday act, let your imagination flow freely, and let’s see which options you’d rather take if given the chance!

#1

Would you rather live in blissful ignorance of the truth of the Matrix, or face the painful truth?

Close-up of two palms holding a red pill and a blue pill, Would You Rather choices visual

Warner Bros Report

call_me_chelle
Chelle Jones
Chelle Jones
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Ignorance in 2026 truly is bliss!

    #2

    Which group would you rather join: The Three Musketeers or the Ghostbusters?

    Split image of musketeers in a grand hall and Ghostbusters firing proton packs, Would You Rather hero choice

    Walt Disney Studios , Columbia Pictures Report

    #3

    Would you rather participate in the Hunger Games or try to escape Jurassic Park without a vehicle?

    Split image: archer drawing a bow on left, people confronting a towering dinosaur in a dark forest on right, Would You Rather

    Lionsgate Films Inc. , Universal Pictures Report

    call_me_chelle
    Chelle Jones
    Chelle Jones
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    Odds are much better on the island of dinosaurs.

    #4

    Who would you rather face in a fight: Smaug the dragon (The Hobbit) or Saruman the wizard (The Lord of the Rings)?

    Would You Rather: menacing dragon facing a bloodied long-haired white wizard in dark film scene

    New Line Cinema Report

    heatherball
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Smaug would make it quick - Saruman would not

    #5

    Would you rather live as a powerful figure on the desert planet Arrakis (Dune), or as the average person on the lush moon Pandora (Avatar)?

    Desert canyon left and floating islands right, Would You Rather choose fantasy or survival

    Legendary Pictures , Twentieth Century Fox Report

    #6

    Where would you rather go to school: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Harry Potter) or Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters (X-Men)?

    Split image of a lit fantasy castle and a stately manor with a runner, Would You Rather choices from books and films

    Warner Bros , Marvel Entertainment Report

    #7

    If you were transported to the world of Star Wars, would you rather become the weakest Jedi joining the light side or the strongest Sith joining the dark side?

    Would You Rather split image: Jedi with green lightsaber confronting hooded dark lord in cinematic scene

    Lucasfilm Report

    #8

    Who would you rather have as a friend: Aslan (The Chronicles of Narnia) or Peter Pan?

    Would You Rather split image: Aslan lion in forest beside animated Peter Pan mid-jump, books and films characters

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    call_me_chelle
    Chelle Jones
    Chelle Jones
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    A man child.. no thanks! Aslan is the only sane answer. :)

    #9

    If you were transported to the Wonderful Land of Oz this instant, would you rather become a fraudulent but influential and well-liked wizard or a powerful but misunderstood witch?

    Split image: older man in suit gesturing left, green-faced witch in hat laughing with broom on right — Would You Rather

    Universal Pictures Report

    #10

    Would you rather attempt to survive one night hunted by the Predator, or spend one night hiding from a Xenomorph on a spaceship (Alien)?

    Would You Rather image showing Predator on left and Xenomorph Alien on right in dark setting

    Twentieth Century Fox Report

    #11

    Would you rather be stranded on an island alone, like in Cast Away, or be part of a teenage group, like in Lord of the Flies?

    Would You Rather: stranded man on beach with package versus group of boys in jungle confronting leader

    Twentieth Century Fox , Columbia Pictures Report

    #12

    Would you rather live under the sea as a mermaid in the world of The Little Mermaid, or sail the seas on a pirate ship in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean?

    Would You Rather scene: mermaid diving underwater on left, ghost ship sailing through fog on right

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    heatherball
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Before or after the invention of plastic?

    #13

    Which item would you rather have: a lightsaber from Star Wars or Excalibur from the Arthurian legend?

    Would You Rather choice: split image of a blue lightsaber and Excalibur sword in a stone

    Lucasfilm , Shine TV Report

    #14

    Would you rather live the life of Sherlock Holmes, solving crimes with extraordinary skills in observation and deduction, or lead a life of thrilling adventures seeking powerful relics and facing dangerous foes like Indiana Jones?

    Split image of two film heroes: contemplative man with pipe and rugged explorer on a rope bridge — Would You Rather choices

    Warner Bros , Lucasfilm Report

    heatherball
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Never saw Sherlock covered in tarantulas, snakes or rats. Well. Maybe rats?

    #15

    Would you rather become a soldier as a child to prevent future wars, like in Ender’s Game, or defend Earth against an active alien invasion as an adult (Independence Day)?

    Would You Rather split image: serious boy in blue uniform raising hand beside a yelling man in sunglasses and green vest

    Summit Entertainment , Twentieth Century Fox Report

    #16

    Would you rather wake up as a witcher with heightened senses in The Witcher universe and fight monsters for hire or as an immortal vampire in the Twilight universe, dependent on blood for sustenance?

    Split image of two fantasy heroes - a silver-haired monster hunter and a pale brooding vampire, Would You Rather choices

    Netflix , Summit Entertainment Report

    #17

    Would you rather get stuck on Mars all alone (The Martian) or on Agatha Christie’s mysterious island, packed with criminals (And Then There Were None)?

    Astronaut with rover on Mars next to four men in suits walking a coastal path — Would You Rather choices scene

    Twentieth Century Fox , Mammoth screen Report

    #18

    Would you rather erase some painful memories to maintain mental health, like in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, or would you rather keep them?

    Would You Rather man with shocked face under a medical scanner and metal tray in a clinical room

    Anonymous Content Report

    #19

    Would you rather go on a mission that involves entering other people’s dreams within dreams (Inception) or go on a space mission inside a black hole (Interstellar)?

    Man reclined with headphones beside a spacecraft and glowing planet in split image — Would You Rather theme

    Legendary Pictures Report

    #20

    Would you rather become a deluded but noble adventurer dreaming of becoming a chivalrous knight like Don Quixote or live a quiet and peaceful life in retreat?

    Would You Rather lone knight on horseback charging a windmill in an open field, cinematic scene

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Report

    #21

    Would you rather create advanced artificial life to help humanity that’s capable of suffering, like in Blade Runner, or limit technological progress forever to avoid moral responsibility?

    Young woman with platinum bob in dim room, contemplative expression, Would You Rather theme

    Alcon Entertainment Report

    #22

    Would you rather face Pennywise from IT or an alien creature with extraordinary hearing, sometimes referred to as a listener, from A Quiet Place?

    Two horror figures side by side, a sinister clown and a red snarling monster, Would You Rather choices theme

    New Line Cinema , Paramount Pictures Report

    #23

    Which dystopian world would you rather live in: a society where books are banned and burned to suppress freedom of speech (Fahrenheit 451) or a totalitarian superstate, where Big Brother exerts control through constant surveillance and propaganda (1984)?

    Burning book beside surveillance camera, Would You Rather choices from books and films theme

    Patt Vielma , cottonbro studio Report

    heatherball
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    In the US, we are already living 1984

    #24

    Would you rather befriend the whimsical Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) or the brilliant Captain Nemo (20,000 Leagues Under the Sea)?

    Would You Rather - two pirate characters side-by-side: tricorn-hatted rogue at sunset and bearded captain at a ship's wheel.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    #25

    Where would you rather be stuck for 5 days: the woods in The Blair Witch Project or the haunted hotel from The Shining?

    Would You Rather choice: eerie twig figure in woods beside identical girls in blue dresses in a hotel hallway

    Haxan Films , Hawk Films Report

    #26

    Would you rather be abandoned in the wilderness (The Revenant) or be stranded out in the sea with a tiger (Life of Pi)?

    Split scene: hunter in misty forest on left, tiger in lifeboat on right — Would You Rather choice from books and films

    Regency Enterprises , Twentieth Century Fox Report

    #27

    Which virtual reality universe would you rather explore: Oasis (Ready Player One) or the Grid (Tron)?

    Would You Rather scene: crowded domed sci-fi hall on left, neon-lit futuristic motorcycle rider on reflective floor on right

    Warner Bros , Walt Disney Studios Report

    #28

    Who would you rather meet and get advice from: Gandalf (The Lord of the Rings) or Yoda (Star Wars)?

    Split image of two fantasy mentors, white-robed elderly wizard and small green alien mentor, Would You Rather quiz

    New Line Cinema , Lucasfilm Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Backwards I cannot talk.

    #29

    Would you rather have Hermione’s Time-Turner necklace or Harry’s invisibility cloak?

    Split image: close-up of hands holding a glass locket and a hand with lantern among bookshelves, Would You Rather

    Warner Bros Report

    #30

    Would you rather be put into the middle of the maze from The Maze Runner or live in the wide and open desert from Mad Max?

    Split image: person inspecting circular maze and armored vehicles crossing a sandstorm in desert - Would You Rather

    Gotham Group , Warner Bros Report

