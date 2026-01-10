Face 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Choices From Popular Books And Films To See If You’d Be The Hero
With so many great magical worlds, fictional settings, and unique ideas in books and movies out there, it’s hard not to raise the question: “What would life be like if I were the hero of this story?”
In this poll, you’ll get to cast your vote on which worlds are more habitable, which characters are more heroic, which villains are more fearsome, and more. Drop the everyday act, let your imagination flow freely, and let’s see which options you’d rather take if given the chance!
Would you rather live in blissful ignorance of the truth of the Matrix, or face the painful truth?
Which group would you rather join: The Three Musketeers or the Ghostbusters?
Would you rather participate in the Hunger Games or try to escape Jurassic Park without a vehicle?
Who would you rather face in a fight: Smaug the dragon (The Hobbit) or Saruman the wizard (The Lord of the Rings)?
Would you rather live as a powerful figure on the desert planet Arrakis (Dune), or as the average person on the lush moon Pandora (Avatar)?
Where would you rather go to school: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Harry Potter) or Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters (X-Men)?
If you were transported to the world of Star Wars, would you rather become the weakest Jedi joining the light side or the strongest Sith joining the dark side?
Who would you rather have as a friend: Aslan (The Chronicles of Narnia) or Peter Pan?
A man child.. no thanks! Aslan is the only sane answer. :)