21 Famous Stars And Other Notable Figures Who Passed Away In 2024
This year, we’ve had to say goodbye to many artists from the entertainment and fashion industries.
Some of them left an indelible mark on their audiences, accompanying them as they grew up, like Maggie Smith’s magical Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter. Others gifted us the most iconic pop songs, such as legendary music producer Quincy Jones. Meanwhile, the passing of controversial figures like O.J. Simpson evoked different reactions as people remembered the highly publicized trial of the century.
Join us as we remember some of the famous names who passed away in 2024.
Maggie Smith
The beloved actress passed away at the age of 89. "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September,” her sons wrote.
"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."
The two-time Oscar winner famously portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise and Violet Crawley in the British period drama Downton Abbey.
Smith was remembered fondly by many of her colleagues. Laura Jeanne, who shared a set with the star on both productions, reminisced about Smith’s professional yet rebellious nature.
The British actress told Bored Panda that “funny and down to earth” Smith was once told off for being on her phone while they were all in costume, as she didn’t realize her phone was in the shot.
“She was authentic and honest, and she carried herself with grace,” Jeanne said. “She had a special quality as an actress that’s hard to put into words.”
Donald Sutherland
Sutherland’s son Kiefer confirmed the news of the actor’s passing on June 20. "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” he wrote on social media.
“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more…"
The Golden Globe winner lost his life aged 88 after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He portrayed the villain President Snow in all four of the Hunger Games films, Mr. Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, and Hawkeye Pierce in 1970's M*A*S*H.
He was Hawkeye in the movie, it was Alan Alda on the tv show.
James Earl Jones
Jones, one of the few artists to achieve the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), died at his New York home on September 9 at the age of 93.
The Mississippi-born actor was a pioneer for African Americans for his roles on stage and on television. In 1965, he became one of the first African American actors in a continuing role on a daytime drama when he acted in the soap opera As the World Turns.
Jones was recognized for his baritone voice, which he used to portray Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise and Mufasa in the Disney classic The Lion King.
Alexei Navalny
The Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist lost his life on February 16 at the age of 47. At the time, he was in prison in Western Siberia. In May 2021, Amnesty International recognized him as a prisoner of conscience, meaning that his incarceration was the result of his political beliefs.
The news was announced by the Federal Penitentiary Service, which stated that Navalny had died after taking a walk and feeling unwell on the morning of the 16th.
A year before his death, Navalny was treated in hospital after complaining of malnourishment and other ailments caused by mistreatment in prison, as per The Guardian.
The editor of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Dmitri Muratov, called Navalny’s death “murder” and said that his mistreatment in prison had led to his demise.
Liam Payne
The former One Direction member tragically lost his life on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. He was 31.
Toxicology tests revealed that Payne had “alcohol, cocaine and prescription antidepressants” in his system.
The British singer had been open about his history of addiction prior to his death. In November, three individuals were charged with supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics and the abandonment of a person followed by death.
Those charged in connection with his death included one of the singer’s longtime friends, a hotel employee, and a suspected drug dealer.
Shannen Doherty
The Beverly Hills 90210 star lost her battle with breast cancer on July 13. She was first diagnosed in 2015.
“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Doherty's publicist Leslie Sloane shared in a statement.
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”
Quincy Jones
Music producer Quincy Jones passed away on November 3, his publicist revealed. He was 91.
The legendary producer received 28 Grammy Awards throughout his career. He produced Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad albums. He was also behind We Are The World, the 1985 song recorded to raise funds for victims of famine in Ethiopia.
Jones composed the film scores for The Color Purple, In Cold Blood, In The Heat of the Night, The Pawnbroker, The Italian Job, and The Wiz.
“Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” his family said in a statement.
John Amos
Amos, known for his roles on Good Times, Roots, and Coming To America, died of congestive heart failure on August 21.
The actor passed away at a hospital in Inglewood, California, at the age of 84.
“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over,” his daughter, Kelly Cristopher Amos, said in a statement.
“Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”
Shelley Duvall
The Shining actress passed away at age 75 on July 1 from complications with diabetes.
Duvall starred as Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s horror film, The Shining. She also played Olive Oyl in the 1980 adventure film Popeye and worked on Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie and Fred Schepisi’s Roxanne.
Her life partner, Dan Gilroy, told The Hollywood Reporter: “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."
Carl Weathers
Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep” on February 1 at the age of 76, his family confirmed in a statement.
“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations,” the actor’s loved one wrote.
Weathers starred as Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films opposite Sylvester Stallone.
His performance in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His other acting credits include the 1987 film Predator, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, and Arrested Development.
A death certificate obtained by The Blast which has not been confirmed by his family lists “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” as the actor’s official cause of death.
Iris Apfel
The flamboyant interior and fashion designer passed away on March 1 at the age of 102.
Apfel started her career working as a copywriter for Women’s Wear Daily, earning $15 a week, and continued to work until her last years. In 2022, she partnered with H&M on a clothing line and released a makeup capsule collection with beauty brand Ciaté London.
At her 100th birthday party, she told People Magazine: “At 100, what else is there to do except sit around? I don't play bridge. I don't play golf. I love to work, and I really enjoy what I do.”
Tony Todd
Todd passed away on November 6 at the age of 69 after a long illness. He was known for his roles in horror films, including Final Destination, Night of the Living Dead, The Crow, and Candyman.
Virginia Madsen, Todd’s co-star in the original Candyman film, paid tribute to the late actor on social media.
“My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life.”
Todd was also a prolific voice actor, working on the Call of Duty and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video games and films like Michael Bay's Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.
Kabosu
The adorable Shiba Inu from Japan rose to online stardom after being featured in the 2013 Doge meme. Later on, her photo was used for the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, considered the first “meme coin” due to its satirical nature (though its peak market capitalization was of millions of dollars).
The Doge meme consists of a photo of the pedigree dog accompanied by multicolored text in Comic Sans font.
Kabosu was adopted by kindergarten teacher Atsuko Sato in 2008. In 2022, her owner announced that the dog was ill with leukemia. Kabosu passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2024 at the age of 18. A memorial service dedicated to the internet sensation drew more than 50 fans.
Alain Delon
French movie icon Alain Delon passed away “peacefully” in his home on August 18 at the age of 88.
Delon, who made almost 90 films throughout his career, had been in poor health in recent years. His son Anthony previously shared that his father had been diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer.
President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the actor on his X account, writing: "Melancholy, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: he was a French monument."
Brigitte Bardot said Delon "represented the best of France's 'prestige cinema'".
"An ambassador of elegance, talent, beauty. I lose a friend, an alter ego, a partner."
Gena Rowlands
Rowlands famously played an older version of Allie in the 2004 film The Notebook, which was directed by his son, Nick Cassavetes.
She passed away at age of 94 on August 21, two months after her son revealed that she had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for the previous five years.
"She's in full dementia. And it's so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us,” Cassavetes said, referring to Rowlands’ role in The Notebook portraying a woman with dementia.
In addition to the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, the actress starred in A Woman Under The Influence and Gloria, both of which earned her Academy Awards nominations.
Richard Simmons
The famous fitness instructor lost his life at his home at age 76. TMZ reported the news on July 13.
Born Milton Teagle Simmons, he rose to fame by promoting weight-loss programs on his TV show, The Richard Simmons Show, and later through his Sweatin’ To The Oldies aerobic videos.
As part of his commitment to supporting physical exercise, the fitness guru endorsed a bill mandating non-competitive PE in public schools under the No Child Left Behind Act.
Simmons died after suffering a fall in his bathroom, which went untreated until the following day as he wished to spend his 76th birthday at home. His heart disease was a contributing factor in his death.
If only he and Liberace had been able to come out they may have had much happier loves. 😔
Roberto Cavalli
The Italian fashion designer passed away after an illness at the age of 83. Known for his love of exotic prints, he founded the house of Roberto Cavalli fashion in 1975.
The house confirmed the news on April 12 on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli.
“From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”
Among Cavalli’s fans were celebrities like Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren, Beyoncé, and Victoria Beckham. The designer was one of the first to incorporate Lycra fabric into jeans, giving them a tighter fit.
Toby Keith
The Should've Been A Cowboy singer passed away from stomach cancer at 62 years old. He was diagnosed at the end of 2021.
"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family," Keith’s family wrote in a statement. “He fought his fight with grace and courage."
The Grammy-nominated musician was inducted posthumously into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Kenneth Mitchell
Mitchell, known for playing different recurring characters in Star Trek: Discovery (Kol, Kol-Sha, Tenavik, Aurellio) passed away on February 24, five years after being diagnosed with ALS, at the age of 49.
“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” his family wrote on Instagram.
“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”
The Toronto-born actor also had roles in Leap Years, Odyssey 5, Miracle, and Jericho.
Richard Lewis
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor lost his life in February at age 76. His representative confirmed the news in a statement, writing, “Comedian/Actor Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack.
“His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time."
Between 2000 and 2021, Lewis appeared in more than 40 episodes of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing a fictionalized version of himself as an old friend of Larry.
He also starred alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in the ABC sitcom Anything but Love.
O.J. Simpson
Simpson lost his life on April 10 at the age of 76 after losing his battle to cancer. His family announced the news on social media, asking people to respect their “wishes for privacy and grace.”
In February, it was reported that the football player was undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer.
Simpson was charged with double homicide in 1994 after his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and a friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered in LA. He was acquitted in October of the next year following an 11-month trial, known as “the trial of the century,” which was televised daily and followed by millions of Americans.
He was later declared legally responsible for the deaths in civil court and ordered to pay compensation of $33.5 million.