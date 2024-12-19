ADVERTISEMENT

This year, we’ve had to say goodbye to many artists from the entertainment and fashion industries.

Some of them left an indelible mark on their audiences, accompanying them as they grew up, like Maggie Smith’s magical Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter. Others gifted us the most iconic pop songs, such as legendary music producer Quincy Jones. Meanwhile, the passing of controversial figures like O.J. Simpson evoked different reactions as people remembered the highly publicized trial of the century.

Join us as we remember some of the famous names who passed away in 2024.