ADVERTISEMENT

Married life is like running a marathon. Sure, you can try to sprint through it without any preparation, but then there's a good chance that you'll collapse not long after the starting line.

However, if you put in the training miles and are ready to learn along the way, the experience might be entirely different. As you hit your stride, you enter a satisfying rhythm, and everything is more euphoric than painful.

The Instagram page 'Married Memes' captures this journey perfectly. From silly hobbies to wholesome teamwork, these jokes are funny because they're true!

More info: Instagram