46 Funny Parenting Memes, As Seen On ‘Death By Diapers’
If there's anything that unites people online instead of pitting them against each other, it's memes. Even moms and dads who might have vastly different approaches to raising children can find common ground through this universal language. And the Instagram account 'Death by Diapers' is an excellent example of this.
Run by a self-described "geriatric Millennial with 5 young kids, using memes to cope with this beautifully tragic thing called parenthood," it strikes to the very core of what this journey is all about and has already earned itself 67.2K followers, proving that some victories, defeats, and challenges are simply universal.
More info: Instagram
Currently, the thread above this one is the one about the baby with the iPad.
As long as they cry. My brother fell down two steps of stairs and my mother knew it was serious because he did not cry. He'd cracked his skull and was unconscious. Crying, though annoying, is still a good sign.
Well yes. Because it's so rare, it is a miracle if a man does anything around the house OTHER than watch sport and drink beer.
Has to be the kid that can clean the entire house in one night. And that includes cleaning up litres of paint without the lingering smell of turps, cleaning great gobs of honey with no stickiness left over, restoring burnt doorknobs, etc
*Some parents going anywhere with a newborn. Myself I'd take 3 spare nappies ("diapers"), a backet of wipes, and two bottles of formula. One smallish satchel. My wife on the other hand would do exactly the above.
Let me recaption this for you. Parents 8 months into the pregnancy / Parents one week after the birth.
I love Christopher Lloyd to death, but some of his roles were more interesting than others.
accurate. But what you can do to make it work better is use fear. 1. Start walking away and leave the kid. 2. Circle back in the bushes and make animal sounds. 3. Result, kid screams in fear and runs for its life. 4. Meet kid back on the path and say "Oh wow did a wild animal almost eat you? Best you keep up then." Can confirm this works. Amazingly, just have to do it once and the kids keep up.
So saith the person with no children: GROSS! Give me cat hair any day.
I teach them the use of sarcasm at this point with a "Wow. That is really cool. Well done buddy."
I ham it up. I do the old man voice with my retelling, and I exaggerate the suffering. "Well in my day movies didn't come on DVDs. They came on celluloid reels. And you had to walk to the studio in hollywood and pay for them to make a copy, which took like a week. Then you had to ravel it all like so... *mountaineering rope ravel action* ... and then you had to walk home with it. Only to realise you didn't have a celluloid projector. So you'd have to save up for one. But they didn't sell them assembled, nosirree. You had to assemble it with a screwdriver."
And when you finally break down and ask, "don't ask".
I'm in this picture, and I don't like it.
accurate.
accurate.