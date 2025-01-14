Bored Panda got in touch with Natalia to learn more about her creative process and her journey as an artist. She shared that she started drawing comics at just 5 years old. "My early comics had storylines about horses (because I learned to draw them before I could draw people, though that didn’t stop the horses from living fully human lives—drinking wine, celebrating weddings, and wearing bow ties). When I finished school, I stopped creating comics and focused on concept art and what I thought were more 'serious' forms of drawing.

Later, when I worked on my first comic, Monster, just for myself, I realized how much I enjoyed creating storyboards and finding simple, striking, and emotional ways to convey the plot. To my pleasant surprise, the audience loved it too. When I started feeling more confident in the comic genre, I began creating comics that reflected my perspective or addressed social topics that deeply concerned me."



