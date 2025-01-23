Parents Ask 16YO To Sleep In Cold, Dingy Basement So Relatives Are Comfy In His Room, He Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you have your own room in your parents’ house as a child? For example, I didn’t, and my own place to live was always one of my main childhood dreams. However, even having your own room, as it turns out, is no guarantee that your parents won’t evict you from it—at least for a while.

For example, the author of today’s story, user u/SeaLet5248, recently encountered his parents’ decision regarding accommodating guests in the house, which he personally considered outrageous, and didn’t agree with. Because he later took heat for it from his parents… However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

The author is a 16-year-old boy living with parents, and their relatives recently moved to their area

The boy’s parents suggested the relatives spend the upcoming week at their home while settling in, and they agreed

However, the house was quite small, so the parents demanded the son give up his room to his two younger cousins and spend the whole week in the basement

The basement was dusty and cold, and the author wasn’t allowed to take a warm blanket or heater down there, so he flatly refused

The teen ended up packing his belongings and leaving for his friend’s home to spend the entire seven days there

The Original poster (OP) is 16 years old, and he lives with his parents in a small house. Recently, their relatives with two children moved into their area—both kids are younger than our hero, and the author’s parents invited them to stay with them for a week while they settled in. They agreed—but the question of accommodating guests in the house immediately arose.

The author says that his parents literally confronted him with the fact that his cousins ​​would be living in his room, and he would have to move into the basement for the week. Of course, this didn’t suit our hero: first, the basement was dusty and uncomfortable, and second, it was damn cold down there, and he was not even allowed to take anything but a thin blanket and a pillow with him.

The teenager tried to challenge his parents’ decision, offering to think of other options for accommodation in the house, but it was late in the evening, and the guests with many suitcases and bags had already arrived. Everyone was excited and couldn’t think rationally. So the author was simply told to calm down and go to the basement.

The original poster again disagreed. He packed some of his belongings and went to his friend’s, with whom he happily lived for the seven days while his relatives were in his parents’ house. But after returning, the parents continued to be outraged by his decision, claiming that his act was more than ugly and disrespectful.

If you put aside all the associations with Harry Potter, who lived with his uncle and aunt in a closet under the stairs, then the basement is in any case not a suitable place for anyone to live. Especially a child—even a teenager. Especially if the basement is really not heated, and the time of year is cold. Therefore, our hero probably acted quite reasonably, leaving to wait out this week with a friend.

“Some people do have this trait—they are ready to do literally anything to show themselves well in front of relatives, even if they are distant relatives—even at the cost of their own discomfort and the discomfort of their children,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch about this case. “And this, alas, is a fairly common situation.”

“Be that as it may, in their desire not to lose face in front of their relatives, the parents of this teen behaved quite ugly, refusing to even discuss with him various alternatives for accommodating guests in the house. Even if it’s their own house, and they set the rules there—no rules actually allow risking the health of a child in a cold basement,” Irina summarizes.

People in the comments also generally agreed with our hero’s arguments, saying that heat is a basic need for anyone, and refusing to even put a heater in the basement or give the author a warm blanket is a gross violation of his basic human rights. “I note your parents don’t forfeit their comfortable bed or suffer any inconvenience regarding their room,” someone assumed reasonably.

And what do you, our dear readers, think about this particular case? We’d like to know your opinions in the comments below the post.

Most commenters sided with the teen, claiming that it’s quite gross to make the kid live in a non-heated basement