Woman Plans Dinner Without Telling Daughter, Expects Her To Join, Blames Her For Ruining It

Ah, pizza. The universal peacemaker, the great unifier. But what should we bet you didn’t think that this delicious, cheesy goodness could become the root of family drama, or did you?

Today’s Original Poster (OP) called her daughter “a bad person” for not attending dinner and ended up wondering if she was wrong. Let’s break down what happened and see if we can find some clarity in this saucy situation.

More info: Reddit

Making plans without telling your guests is like throwing a surprise party, but the surprise is that they won’t show up

Image credits: Peter Olexa / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author had a great time with her family after they threw a pizza party including her children’s partners

Image credit: AITA_mom_of_2

Image credits: KoolShooters / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A few days later, she decided to throw another pizza party but didn’t inform her daughter who, unknown to her, had 0ther plans

Image credit: AITA_mom_of_2

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She became deeply upset that her daughter had other plans and threatened to cancel the party if she wasn’t going to be available for it

Image credit: AITA_mom_of_2

Her daughter maintained that she couldn’t just cancel her plans, especially since she didn’t even know about the party in the first place

The OP started by explaining that her daughter moved back home during the pandemic to finish her studies and is currently pursuing a second degree, which has left her trying to balance a busy academic schedule. Earlier in the week, she had a great time at a planned pizza party with her husband, the kids and their partners.

However, a few days after, the OP organized yet another gathering, inviting old family friends over this time for yet another pizza night. However, she failed to inform her daughter beforehand so by the time she mentioned it to her, it was pretty much like a bomb dropping. Her daughter explained that she couldn’t be available for the party.

First off, she had planned to dedicate Saturday to studying and finishing her work so she could enjoy Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend the following day. The OP insisted she stayed for the pizza night and her daughter maintained her refusal, explaining that she hadn’t been informed in advance and had too much work to do.

The OP called her ungrateful in turn, and her daughter pointed out that she was not obligated to join a dinner she hadn’t agreed to in the first place. After much back and forth, the OP called her a “bad person”. Now, she and her daughter aren’t speaking, with the OP feeling like all her daughter needed to do was just join in on the pizza night.

Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

To gain insight into why small conflicts, like skipping a family dinner, can escalate into emotional arguments, we reached out to a psychologist, Florence Okezie, who stated that these disputes often stem from deep-seated emotional needs such as belonging, respect, and security.

“Parents also have certain expectations towards their children and when these are unmet, it can lead to tension or conflict in the home,” she added before suggesting that the triggers to conflicts are not necessarily due to the recent events but rather could be as a result of situations that have been left unresolved.

When it comes to expressing disappointment without making a child feel guilty, Okezie emphasized the importance of nonviolent communication (NVC), which is a method that promotes honesty without blame or criticism. “Instead of inducing guilt or withdrawing love, parents should acknowledge their child’s autonomy while expressing their own feelings,” she advised.

She also suggested that a better approach would be saying, “I understand you had other plans, and I respect that. But you’re important to me, and I was looking forward to spending time together, so I felt a bit sad when you couldn’t join.”

We also asked about strategies to prevent arguments from becoming personal and hurtful, and Okezie suggested that parents and children should focus on staying calm and taking breaks when emotions run high. “Walking away, taking deep breaths, and thinking things through can help clear the mind before re-engaging,” she answered.

She also recommended using a soft and respectful approach, and listening rather than reacting, while compromise and clear boundaries help prevent conflicts from escalating. Finally, ending discussions with appreciation for each other can strengthen the family bond.

Netizens highlighted that the OP was in the wrong for expecting her adult daughter to drop her plans for a last-minute family dinner. Others pointed out that the daughter had prior commitments, and the mother failed to communicate her expectations in advance.

What do you think about this situation? Was the daughter wrong for refusing to attend, or was the OP wrong for expecting her to drop her plans last minute? We would love to hear your thoughts!

The author believed her daughter was being ungrateful and even called her a “bad person”, but netizens firmly disagreed

