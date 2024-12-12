Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man With Allergies Is Painted As The Bad Guy For Not Watching Friend’s Dog As He Also Has A Cat
Friends, Relationships

Man With Allergies Is Painted As The Bad Guy For Not Watching Friend’s Dog As He Also Has A Cat

Allergies can range from a mild inconvenience to a serious health risk, but one thing’s for sure—they’re not something to take lightly.

So, when this Redditor agreed to house-sit for a friend during their vacation, the last thing he expected was for them to casually drop the news that they had just gotten a cat—despite knowing he was allergic. Naturally, he had no choice but to back out.

However, this decision didn’t sit well with his friend, and what started as a simple favor turned into a frustrating standoff.

The man agreed to house-sit for a friend while they were on vacation

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

But when he found out they had gotten a cat, he backed out, and the situation quickly turned sour

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Serious_Reaction6980

Readers supported the author, insisting he had every right to refuse to care for the cat

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I FEEL this soooo bad when it comes to cat allergies, and reading the way peeps he knows are acting like it's NOTHING, pisses me off big style. My nearly 15yr old granddaughter has a thing for cats and always talk about having one when she's older and gets her own place. I'd never be able to visit her home if she does - she knows I'm allergic to cat hair/dander, but she doesn't really click that although I occasionally have my daughter's/her mum's dog when it's needed, I'll never be able to look after a cat. My eyes swell up, skin itches, and although I only suffer seasonal Asthma, it triggers like hell around cats and even certain breeds of fluffy frequently shedding dogs. That peeps shrug it off is bloody annoying. NTA = OP.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ram31280 avatar
RAM31280
RAM31280
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, if you had sucked it up you would have sucked up the dander too and your friend would come home to you in anaphylactic shock if not a corpse half eaten by his animals.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
renskedejonge avatar
Rdj
Rdj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suck it up. Suck it up yourself. Function as a dust sucker.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
