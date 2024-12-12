Man With Allergies Is Painted As The Bad Guy For Not Watching Friend’s Dog As He Also Has A Cat

ADVERTISEMENT

Allergies can range from a mild inconvenience to a serious health risk, but one thing’s for sure—they’re not something to take lightly.

So, when this Redditor agreed to house-sit for a friend during their vacation, the last thing he expected was for them to casually drop the news that they had just gotten a cat—despite knowing he was allergic. Naturally, he had no choice but to back out.

However, this decision didn’t sit well with his friend, and what started as a simple favor turned into a frustrating standoff.

The man agreed to house-sit for a friend while they were on vacation

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

But when he found out they had gotten a cat, he backed out, and the situation quickly turned sour

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Serious_Reaction6980

Readers supported the author, insisting he had every right to refuse to care for the cat

ADVERTISEMENT