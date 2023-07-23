Signs are useful. They guide us, inform us, but sometimes, they also leave us scratching our heads in bewilderment.

There's a Facebook group called 'Rare and Unusual and Funny Signs' and it knows no bounds. Literally. "Please post any signs you see. No rules," the people running this online community write in its 'About' section. "If [you are] offended by a sign, just scroll past, don't be a sniveler and complain because [we] will kick you off the group and name and shame you."

With 5,000 members, 'Rare and Unusual and Funny Signs' isn't the biggest in its class, but these folks still regularly deliver the goods. From questionable designs to mind-boggling spelling mistakes and clever wordplay, here are some of their most popular posts.