Brevity! Clarity! Proper kerning (that’s the spacing between letters)! And no silly business with the fonts! At their core, signs are supposed to impart the biggest amount of information in the least amount of time. That sounds simple enough on paper (pun intended), but not everyone manages to rise to the challenge.

They follow through with their [cough] artistic vision [cough] and the result is a hot mess of utterly illegible chaos. The worst of the bunch end up being featured on the r/dontdeadopeninside subreddit, an online community that is dedicated to nonsense signs if read normally. We’ve collected some of their best posts to share with you. Scroll down, but be careful—if you’re a fan of order, you might end up facepalming way too much.

#1

Asia Rden Ensb Vgio Ocko

Asia Rden Ensb Vgio Ocko

acrawf1 Report

#2

Left No Turn Right Only Turn

Left No Turn Right Only Turn

thatrotteneggsmell Report

Dead Rat
Dead Rat
You know what? I ll just carry on straight forward

#3

Do Not Thanks; Turn Off Randy

Do Not Thanks; Turn Off Randy

jabe25 Report

Shadow
Shadow
The two colours help though. It's not that bad..

The r/dontdeadopeninside subreddit has been up and running for nearly a decade, all the way since mid-2014. Since then, the community has grown to encompass over 681k members from all over the world.

The name of the group is rooted in the hit TV series, ‘The Walking Dead,’ which had a promotional poster that had the words ‘Don’t Open’ on one half of the chained doors and ‘Dead Inside’ on the other. When read from left to right, due to the weird spacing, the message becomes ‘Don’t Dead Open Inside’ instead of the intended ‘Don’t Open Dead Inside.’
#4

Love Is Watching & Watching Someone Someone Die Is Hard

Love Is Watching & Watching Someone Someone Die Is Hard

haevy_mental Report

#5

We Stand With No Standing Ukraine

We Stand With No Standing Ukraine

jaber-allen Report

Angela B
Angela B
Ok. We sit with Ukraine then!

#6

Ly Paer Soils Ca

Ly Paer Soils Ca

igethejoke Report

Me
Me
If it's "player socials", I found that one easy to read surprisingly.

According to Know Your Meme, ‘Don’t Dead Open Inside’ is one of the most well-recognized examples of messages that aren’t read as they should be because there’s no instantly-recognizable, clear way to tell what order the words ought to be in. It takes a moment to really get the message, by which time the impact the sign could have had is lost.

The meme spread on Twitter in 2010 as more and more people started realizing this. Throughout the next few years, internet users started coming up with memes and jokes based on this. Eventually, this led to the creation of r/dontdeadopeninside in 2014, which continues to be very popular to this day.
#7

Honk Ha Against Te

Honk Ha Against Te

bela_okmyx Report

Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
HA! Let's go against Te. F*****g Te.

#8

You If Going Lost You’re Me Together Get Can’t Know Don’t

You If Going Lost You’re Me Together Get Can’t Know Don’t

1mnotcrying Report

Shadow
Shadow
How are you even supposed to read this? Even if I follow the lines it doesn't make sense

#9

Burger Better Cause Maker You Built It

Burger Better Cause Maker You Built It

Whatabeezy Report

There are a few main rules that the members of the DDOI community ought to follow. “Signs must be read correctly top to bottom, and incorrectly left to right, like any text usually. Though it does not matter how easily you can read them, it is highly encouraged to only post images with little separation or spacing between the columns of words,” the moderator team running the group explains.
#10

Redshe Neckshed

Redshe Neckshed

WishboneUnlikely1963 Report

#11

Jesus Save Can Even You

Jesus Save Can Even You

Slaidn Report

Morgan Lemmons
Morgan Lemmons
But I dont WANT jesus save to even me! I like being bumpy!

#12

We Hold That All Man, These Truths, And Women To Be, Are Created Self-Evident... Equal

We Hold That All Man, These Truths, And Women To Be, Are Created Self-Evident... Equal

5W1TCHY Report

Meanwhile, redditors are encouraged to be original with their content: reposting the most popular pics of all time or signs from the last 4 months isn’t tolerated. Your posts might end up getting removed. Moreover, signs that have been staged or faked also have no place on this sub. Finally, internet users are asked to be civil to each other and to put the wrong way to read the message in the titles of their posts.
#13

Satan Jesus Is Is Defeated Lord! [oc]

Satan Jesus Is Is Defeated Lord! [oc]

not_quite_creative Report

#14

Hot Sharp Water Needles!!

Hot Sharp Water Needles!!

dkreidler Report

Boring Pandae
Boring Pandae
You don't want to touch either way

#15

Go Citd Wals!

Go Citd Wals!

ijustsailedaway Report

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda previously, clarity and brevity are absolutely vital when creating signs. Essentially, you only have a moment to get your message across. So if you cause even the slightest amount of confusion, you’ve basically negated the whole point of your sign, and it's best to start over.
#16

Feed Animals School Kids Parties Groups

Feed Animals School Kids Parties Groups

Mineral_myco_medic Report

#17

Wildphot Lifeography

Wildphot Lifeography

sta015 Report

#18

The Love Is Sweeter Of Than Any Jesus Candy!

The Love Is Sweeter Of Than Any Jesus Candy!

baggymaggie Report

What really helps avoid these errors is being patient and diligent. First of all, you need to put in the time and care to create the best possible version of the sign possible, along with a few alternatives. Then, take a break, come back to your design, and look at it with fresh eyes. You’re bound to see things very differently than when you’re face-deep into drafting the sign.
#19

Sophisticated Ho

Sophisticated Ho

Xendran Report

#20

Pine Man Apple Go Nada Nada

Pine Man Apple Go Nada Nada

Reckless-Ambition Report

#21

The Tim Hoe Use

The Tim Hoe Use

JohnnyAlabama Report

Secondly, you should definitely take the time to show your design to a few different people, whether they’re your relatives, close friends, coworkers, or—heck—even some passersby on the street. You’re essentially conducting a bit of research with tiny focus groups. They might catch a silly mistake you left in or might end up interpreting the entire sign very differently than you intended. It’s better to deal with a dash of embarrassment now than tons of it later.
#22

Eggmnnaeet

Eggmnnaeet

JTUkko Report

Nathan⁹
Nathan⁹
Community Member
I am the eggman, they are the eggmen I am the walrus, goo-goo g'joob

#23

Always Forgotten Remembered Never

Always Forgotten Remembered Never

godhatesanna Report

#24

Noki Parng

Noki Parng

LegoYoda777 Report

If you’re working on a very important project, you might want to consider hiring some professionals to help you, instead of doing everything yourself. Find a designer with a decent reputation to flesh out some of your ideas. Meanwhile, consider getting in touch with a proofreader or editor as well. We all make silly mistakes from time to time, and it helps to have a real pro in your corner.
#25

Tog Tog Eth Eth Er! Er!

Tog Tog Eth Eth Er! Er!

Papa-Palps Report

#26

Drinks Ice Sorry We Machine

Drinks Ice Sorry We Machine

risingsky111 Report

#27

I Don't Know Why Everyone Has Been Complaining. My Cage Large Eggs Have Been Very Affordable

I Don't Know Why Everyone Has Been Complaining. My Cage Large Eggs Have Been Very Affordable

derydoca Report

The fact is that if you just wing it, you might end up losing your audience or potential customers. The more fluent your font is, the clearer your message. And vice versa! How trustworthy and likable you and your business are depends a lot on how you brand everything. Ideally, everything should be as legible as possible. With a focus on readable fonts, good kerning, and an overall design that focuses people’s attention where you want it to.
#28

Never Always Open Look

Never Always Open Look

phurt77 Report

Amy T
Amy T
Community Member
Anyone else notice it's after dark and the door is, in fact, open?

#29

You Give Chances Kid Voice Are

You Give Chances Kid Voice Are

The_missing_link_69 Report

#30

It’s Hard To Be When Humble You’re From Texas

It’s Hard To Be When Humble You’re From Texas

_Skum Report

Me
Me
Community Member
I think it's meant to be read as, "It's hard to be humble when you're from Humble, Texas."

Here at Bored Panda, we’re very big fans of poorly designed signs—we can’t get enough of these trainwrecks! As such, we’ve featured the genius of r/dontdeadopeninside time and again. If you’d like to see some more chaotic signs that are definitely going to be misinterpreted, check out our earlier lists here and here, as well as here and here.
#31

Artcolumbůs Makes Makes Columbusart

Artcolumbůs Makes Makes Columbusart

svgcbbg Report

#32

At Least Irma It Ain't Ian 17 Snowin 22

At Least Irma It Ain't Ian 17 Snowin 22

Richie311 Report

#33

Holo Meve

Holo Meve

philpsy26 Report

#34

Dream Work Stay Big Hard Kind X.x

Dream Work Stay Big Hard Kind X.x

OutOfDutchGaming Report

#35

Pibu Zzarger

Pibu Zzarger

Directorshaggy Report

#36

Ever Ythin Gisa B Rt E Kind

Ever Ythin Gisa B Rt E Kind

Cuddha Report

Me
Me
Community Member
Everything is a what?

#37

He She Asked Said 10-4

He She Asked Said 10-4

Biblegrill Report

#38

Time Spent Second With Family Is Worthevery

Time Spent Second With Family Is Worthevery

a_pinch_of_sarcasm Report

#39

You're Like The Now One I

You're Like The Now One I

phullofit1 Report

#40

Love, Askv, Grsenofr? Ihty

Love, Askv, Grsenofr? Ihty

TheMoonMoth Report

#41

Same Same Game Dead Diff Erent Levels Devils

Same Same Game Dead Diff Erent Levels Devils

EmotionalTeabaggage Report

#42

Mr.mon Lemade

Mr.mon Lemade

oinkpiggyoink Report

#43

Pro Pro Pro Life God Gun

Pro Pro Pro Life God Gun

theblazingkoala Report

#44

Work Love Prank Boss Sass Drink Sing Eat

Work Love Prank Boss Sass Drink Sing Eat

papayathemaya Report

#45

At Day At Night I’m You’re Your My Angel Slave

At Day At Night I’m You’re Your My Angel Slave

TypicalYankeeScum Report

Gin Saya Carter
Gin Saya Carter
Community Member
How did they get "you're" right on one side and wrong on the other?!

#46

Don’t Do Park Park Here Here

Don’t Do Park Park Here Here

tenmillionfreckles Report

#47

I Love The Sound When You Make Up Shut

I Love The Sound When You Make Up Shut

McDudles Report

#48

Families Are And It’s Being Forced Not Just To Flee

Families Are And It’s Being Forced Not Just To Flee

eviltimeban Report

#49

Traditional Free Glass Horse Meat Of Wine

Traditional Free Glass Horse Meat Of Wine

Ohwait11 Report

Spencer's slave
Spencer's slave
Community Member
I know for a fact that this will be downvoted but horse meat is actually really good. I had it in France.

#50

We Are No One Dare With You To Harm You

We Are No One Dare With You To Harm You

yussma Report

#51

Together Is Together, Powerful You Win

Together Is Together, Powerful You Win

haribo2001 Report

#52

Tis It True? His It Hhelpful?

Tis It True? His It Hhelpful?

G33kyArmy Report

#53

Postal Are Workers Thieves

Postal Are Workers Thieves

RevDudeistPancake Report

#54

Wht Pink Ey

Wht Pink Ey

jeremy_lrd Report

#55

Elv Perf Is Ect

Elv Perf Is Ect

BurnDivision Report

#56

Scan Me To View Our Nu

Scan Me To View Our Nu

aak2137 Report

#57

Hot Makes Me Want A Dog

Hot Makes Me Want A Dog

cjoll4 Report

#58

Eng English Lish Gram Grammar Mar

Eng English Lish Gram Grammar Mar

leinad00 Report

#59

Great Great Food! People

Great Great Food! People

Beantowndreamt0wn Report

#60

Blackwhite Beachbeach

Blackwhite Beachbeach

fpfx Report

#61

Palm For Trees Sale

Palm For Trees Sale

carbonx Report

#62

Why Would Me You Marry For Wanna Anyhow?

Why Would Me You Marry For Wanna Anyhow?

BABNN Report

#63

Waste Energy Today Tomorrow

Waste Energy Today Tomorrow

amberarah Report

#64

Xeln Eclet

Xeln Eclet

ViddyFanUK Report

#65

Trees Trees Warn Have Fellow Musical Trees Taste

Trees Trees Warn Have Fellow Musical Trees Taste

miguelgts2 Report

#66

Working Like To Support The Crazy Lazy

Working Like To Support The Crazy Lazy

t-readyroc Report

#67

Donut Be Happy Worry

Donut Be Happy Worry

IFB83 Report

#68

Vac Cer Cination Tificate

Vac Cer Cination Tificate

WitchBLUNT Report

#69

Is The Jesus Reason For The Season?

Is The Jesus Reason For The Season?

leolacakes Report

#70

Make No Art War

Make No Art War

Dogeishuman Report

#71

Lat Ame Tro

Lat Ame Tro

Noise_Loop Report

#72

Roll Dice The

Roll Dice The

mpmwrites Report

#73

Don’t This Paint Side!

Don’t This Paint Side!

HoeDownClown Report

#74

Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts

Cheat Yonur GF Not Yonur Workouts

misterecgamer Report

#75

You’re Do Not Next Enter

You’re Do Not Next Enter

ILikeColdSoup Report

#76

My Religion Is My Religion. Very Simple Is Kindness

My Religion Is My Religion. Very Simple Is Kindness