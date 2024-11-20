ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Prehistoric Pocket Calendar is here, created by Roman Uchytel. It features 12 new illustrations of prehistoric animals, each carefully reconstructed to show what these creatures might have looked like. The calendar also includes spaces for notes and relaxing coloring pages, making it both useful and fun.

This year, Roman has added something special: QR codes that link to new reconstructions of these animals. These codes let you discover even more about the prehistoric world, bringing the past to life in a whole new way. Scroll down to see images from the calendar and learn more about these incredible creatures!

More info: Instagram | uchytel.com | Facebook | x.com