Humans argue about a lot of things, but if there’s one thing we’re consistent about, it’s this: we don’t like unnecessary effort. When something feels overcomplicated, we’ll often, whether we realize it or not, look for the easier way out.

That shared instinct often shows up as desire paths, the unofficial trails people create by repeatedly taking the most convenient shortcut. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to this phenomenon, and below you’ll find some of the latest posts from it. Funny how nothing gets us on the same page faster than a shared “nope.”

#1

If Not Path, Then Why Path-Shaped?

Desire path worn on grass with a sign stating this is not a walkway, showing how people walk in reality versus city planning.

Jeffmaster223 Report

    #2

    My Dog's Desire Path, Even 10 Years After He's Gone

    Desire path through a fence in a grassy yard illustrating how people walk in reality versus city planning.

    Scion_of_Perturabo Report

    #3

    Viscardigasse Is A Street In Munich With A Path Paved In Bronze To Honor Those Who Took It To Avoid Having To Do The Salute

    Narrow desire path marked by worn stones curving through cobblestone street between city buildings and archway ahead.

    ChoiceMycologist Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Small acts of defiance are better than no acts of defiance

    #4

    Path Through The Great Wall Of China

    Desire paths visible as worn shortcuts cutting through the Great Wall of China showing real walking routes versus city planning.

    good_hugs Report

    #5

    Desire Path Around A Roundabout In My City

    Aerial view of a roundabout showing desire paths where people walk outside planned sidewalks in urban design.

    CloudetteMist Report

    #6

    Yeah That Wasn't Gonna Happen

    Curved concrete pathways winding through landscaped urban area with sparse trees, illustrating desire paths in city planning.

    Ok_Imagination_6130 Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I don't understand what the plan was.where there supposed to be trees in the loops?

    #7

    Slovakia (Allegedly)

    Grass desire paths cutting through paved city walkways in an urban residential area showing practical pedestrian routes.

    OrbitalChiller Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Was this supposed to be a garden?

    #8

    Desire Path Goat?

    Aerial view of desire paths at Ohio State University showing how city planning aligns with natural walking routes.

    Joe-Ferriss Report

    #9

    This Person Turned A Desire Path To KFC Into California's Shortest Hiking Trail

    Green trail sign for Chicken Little Trail next to a worn desire path cutting through a grassy field in an urban area.

    Instagram user matterneuroscience spotted an urban desire path that led to a KFC in an urban area in North Auburn California.
    In an act of civic silliness, they named the 0.05 mile trail the Chicken Little Trail, put up an official-looking trail marker, and then informed Google Maps of its existence.

    mindful-bed-slug , www.instagram.com Report

    #10

    McDonald's Tried To Fight It But After A Few Years Went With It

    Side-by-side images of a McDonald's with worn desire paths indicating how people walk versus planned city pathways.

    AzerimReddit Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    How did they fight it? Were there swords?

    #11

    View From My Office Building

    Aerial view of city desire paths crossing a park, showing how people walk differently from planned sidewalks in urban areas.

    iKONIC-ONCE Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Might as well make those official and pave them, they all seem to lead somewhere

    0
    #12

    Do Non Human Desire Paths Count?

    Cat walking on a desire path worn in grass, showing how people create unofficial routes in urban planning.

    koki1235 Report

    #13

    A Desire Path So Desired That It's Recognized By Google

    Desire path cutting across grass beside paved walkway near urban area and railway infrastructure in city.

    ChrisAvent Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Not sure it deserves the recognition!

    #14

    At The University I'm At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It

    A desire path worn through grass behind a wooden fence, showing how people walk differently than planned city paths.

    pinheadlarry12345 Report

    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    UMMMM...they DO realize people can just walk around it, right?

    #15

    People Said No To This Speed Bump

    Desire paths created by pedestrians alongside planned city bike lanes and sidewalks in an urban neighborhood.

    stxxyy Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Is that seriously a bicycle speed bump? Never seen one before, probably because it doesn't look snowplow compatible.

    #16

    It’s Beautiful

    Aerial view of a city showing numerous desire paths where people walk off planned streets and sidewalks.

    Nientea Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    It's a sign of I sufficient sidewalks.

    #17

    Wish I Could See What The View Is Like From Up There!

    A desire path cutting diagonally across a grassy hill beside a paved staircase under a cloudy sky.

    WilliamAEden Report

    #18

    Desire Path Through The Hedge

    A desire path created through heavy green bushes in a parking lot, showing how people walk differently than planned.

    deryclem Report

    #19

    The People Yearn For A Sidewalk

    Desire path worn on grass beside sidewalk and road, showing how people walk differently from city planning pathways.

    Realistic-Farmer6792 Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Fair, this is not a road that looks pedestrian friendly

    #20

    We’ve Been Betrayed

    Desire paths visible where people walk through a park, bypassing the paved city sidewalk and showing urban planning vs reality.

    ThatSirWaffles Report

    #21

    Not Sure How To Feel About This One

    Desire paths winding through a cemetery, showing how people walk in reality versus city planning.

    Tigga-tigga-tigga Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    No one is damaging the headstone, and the deceased might have been chuffed to know people stepped aside for them in perpetuity!

    #22

    I Don't Think People Are Listening

    Desire path worn through grass showing how people walk despite city planning and signage restricting access.

    98570 Report

    #23

    Does A Path Created By Ants Count?

    Narrow desire path worn through grass near tree, showing how people walk differently than city planning intended.

    lardladd Report

    #24

    Officially Recognized Now

    Desire paths showing how people walk in reality beside a planned concrete sidewalk with a hiking trail sign.

    Nice desired path on the UCF campus; after spring break, this sign popped up.

    carson111000 Report

    #25

    Desire Path Made Official

    Side-by-side images showing desire paths and paved paths outside a PanVel store, illustrating city planning versus actual walking.

    DownDeep99 Report

    #26

    The Bikes Don't Want To Take The Long Way Around

    Aerial view of desire paths cutting through a green area beside a curved city bike path, showing urban planning vs reality.

    Nuzzylockhart Report

    #27

    Why Only One When You Can Have Four?

    Desire paths formed in a city park showing how people walk differently from planned paved sidewalks on a sunny day.

    kapege Report

    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Charlotte Ingle
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    Going traffic, retiring traffic, and the person they were each talking to

    #28

    The Desire Was Strong

    Worn desire path through grass shows how people walk despite fencing and city planning barriers.

    iBeatYouOverTheFence Report

    #29

    Fun Sign At A School Trying To Abolish, Terminate, And End A Desire Path

    Desire path worn through grass despite sign asking people not to walk on the new grass in an urban park setting.

    jsoliloquy Report

    #30

    You Can't Stop Them

    A desire path cuts through grass, showing how people walk instead of following the city’s planned walkway.

    Ceramique_nl Report

    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Again...walk around lame bars...

    #31

    It Would Be Easier To Move The Crosswalk Instead

    Desire paths worn through grass by pedestrians ignoring city sidewalk and crossing street where no crosswalk exists.

    franferns Report

    #32

    There's A Guy At The Park Who Does Tai Chi So Much He Left A Ring In The Ground

    Circular desire path worn in grass near tree in a park, illustrating how people walk in reality versus city planning.

    sirhoracedarwin Report

    #33

    Path Of Ice Shows Where People Used To Walk

    Snow forming a desire path on a green sports field, illustrating how people walk differently than city plans predict.

    StrategyExpensive969 Report

    #34

    My Trusty Desire Path Is Under Attack. How To Proceed?

    A desire path formed by pedestrians cutting through a blocked sidewalk near parked cars and residential buildings.

    Barbarenspiess Report

    #35

    Informally Called The "Kitty Highway", The Neighborhood Cat Trail Through Our Yard Was Near Invisible Until First Snowfall

    Desire path curving through snowy grass in a residential neighborhood showing how people walk in reality.

    japanther22 Report

    #36

    The Amount Of Time Saved By This One Is Insane

    A desire path cutting diagonally across a grassy hill beside an urban road and underpass showing real pedestrian routes.

    AdOtherwise655 Report

    #37

    Very Pronounced Desire Path At My School

    A visible desire path cutting diagonally across a grassy area between buildings, showing how people walk in reality.

    No-Wash-7001 Report

    #38

    They Think This Will Stop Us

    A desire path worn through grass beside a wooden fence, showing how people walk differently from city planning.

    Axyon09 Report

    #39

    Bike Desire Path In The Netherlands

    Desire path worn on grassy slope beside city stairs showing how people walk versus planned routes in urban areas.

    Papa_rainze Report

    #40

    Classic American No-Sidewalk Desire Path

    Worn desire path beside a city road showing how people walk differently than planned sidewalks and streets.

    artofminde Report

    #41

    The People Have Spoken

    Desire path formed through grass and rocks beside a paved sidewalk showing how people walk in reality.

    ILoveMyHoneybear Report

    #42

    Nobody Could Plan For This

    Desire path cutting across grass near a modern glass building showing how people walk differently from city planning.

    trailbob Report

    #43

    Desire Paths Connecting A Suburban Neighborhood To The Strip Mall Next To It In The Mojave

    Aerial view of desire paths cutting across open land beside a residential neighborhood, illustrating city planning vs real walking routes.

    idapitbwidiuatabip Report

    #44

    Why Should I Go Left, If I Need To Go Right?

    Desire paths next to a paved sidewalk near railroad tracks showing how cities plan versus how people walk in reality

    eleask Report

    #45

    The Most Unnecessary Desire Path

    Desire paths showing how people walk around obstacles instead of using the planned wooden bridge in a natural urban setting.

    olr1997 Report

    #46

    Absolute Unit In Prague

    Desire path cutting through grass in an urban park, showing how people walk differently from city planning paths.

    Tip-Important Report

    #47

    My And The Other Cats From The House Made A Desirepath Over The Years

    Desire paths in a snowy backyard showing how people create informal walkways through grass around trees and garden structures.

    It‘s fascinating to see 7 cats adhere to their path.

    Ankarim Report

    #48

    Humans: Invent Roads. Also Humans: Nah, I Forge My Own Destiny

    A desire path formed on grass alongside a paved walkway with a sign instructing to use the paved path in a city setting.

    Zmiverse-Eth Report

    #49

    Two Different Desire Paths By Squirrels And Rats. The Park Is Covered By Them. I Think It’s Neat

    Snow-covered desire paths across city parks reveal how people walk differently from planned routes in urban spaces.

    mirxa Report

    #50

    Because Walking Above The Path Is More Fun

    Worn desire path alongside a paved sidewalk by a river, showing where people walk instead of city-planned route.

    Pri-The-2nd Report

    #51

    Desire Stairs

    Worn desire path through urban grass and stone slope showing how people walk in reality versus city plans.

    InSearchOfTyrael Report

    #52

    Shaving Those Valuable Seconds Off!

    Desire path cutting through grass beside paved sidewalk showing how people walk differently from city planning design.

    Kolec507 Report

    #53

    Who Would’ve Thought That People Have To Go To Zebra Crossings

    A paved city walkway next to a worn dirt desire path showing how people walk in reality.

    Status_Procedure7312 Report

    #54

    Desire Path Made Into A Real Path!

    Person walking on a wet desire path made of stones next to a sidewalk, illustrating how cities plan versus actual pedestrian routes.

    TedTheRedMan Report

    #55

    Desire Path In Dutch Is Elephant Path

    A visible desire path worn through grass beside a paved urban sidewalk and metal railings in a residential area.

    DevilDashAFM Report

    #56

    Not Taking The Stairs

    Desire path cutting diagonally across grass hill beside pedestrian stairs and modern buildings in an urban setting.

    KnifeKnut Report

    #57

    The Cones Tried And Failed

    Concrete urban overpass with paved sidewalk and visible desire path worn into grass alongside it.

    Shorts365 Report

    #58

    The Stray Cats Have Walked A Little Path In Our Backyard

    A narrow desire path worn through grass along a wooden fence showing how people walk in reality.

    cucumbercoast Report

    #59

    Mushrooms Growing A Straight Line To The Sewer

    Grass desire path marked with white stones curves from sidewalk towards street in a suburban neighborhood setting.

    camstarrankin Report

    #60

    Desire Path Blocked With Impermeable Barrier

    Concrete city barrier blocking a paved path with a visible desire path worn through the grass underneath.

    BlueHeron0_0 Report

    #61

    Brussels University

    Desire path worn through grass in a city park, blocked off by tape and a sign, showing how people walk versus planned paths.

    eating-pasta Report

    #62

    Does This Count? My Neighbours Cat Likes This Shortcut

    Worn desire path through grass in a residential garden showing how people walk in reality versus city planning.

    Ok-Return7643 Report

    #63

    Best Thing To Prevent Desire Path

    City park showing desire paths where people walk off planned sidewalks, illustrating urban planning versus real use.

    Few_Cabinet_5644 Report

    #64

    They Took Our Desire Path :(

    A desire path cutting through green grass in a city park showing how people walk in reality versus planned paths.

    juleslikethejuul Report

    #65

    The Desire Path Is (Mostly) Official

    Aerial view comparing city desire paths with planned walkways in a landscaped urban green space.

    Outside-World9579 Report

    #66

    People Walking On The Grass Because Of The Huge Uncomfortable "Gravel" Used

    Desire path in a park showing how people choose routes over paved city planning paths.

    Leestons Report

    #67

    I'm Pretty Sure The Homeowners Made This For Themselves

    Desire path cut through a hedge beside a sidewalk showing how people walk differently from city planning.

    Fluffy-Guava-4573 Report

    #68

    Golf Course Trying To Fight The Desire Path

    Person with dog standing by a paved path blocked by barriers, next to a grassy desire path creating an alternate route.

    RainLollo Report

    #69

    Compacted Snow Takes Longer To Melt, Revealing Most Commons Paths Across Plaza

    Aerial view of a city plaza showing desire paths worn through snow where pedestrians walk off the planned sidewalks.

    dnp3 Report

    #70

    A Triple!

    Desire paths formed by pedestrians on a grass lawn beside a paved walkway in a suburban neighborhood.

    stxxyy Report

    #71

    Alternate Network

    Desire path cutting across grass near a city road and underpass, showing how people walk in reality versus planned routes.

    Yarkm13 Report

    #72

    Oh No They Blocked It

    Desire path worn in grass alongside paved walkway near an orange bench in an urban city park area

    nicol9 Report

    #73

    Who Would Want To Walk 200m Extra

    Desire paths visibly formed through grass next to hedges in a city parking lot illustrating how people walk in reality.

    LarsMans Report

    #74

    I Used The Stairs, I Failed You All

    Footpath and desire path in snowy urban area showing how people walk versus city planning in reality.

    Palcikaman Report

    #75

    Some People Would Do Anything To Avoid Stairs

    Two images showing desire paths in a forest where people create shortcuts next to planned gravel stairs.

    Hazzy25 Report

    #76

    Red Harvester Ants Have Created A Desire Path In My Turf

    Narrow desire path worn through artificial grass with scattered dry leaves near a wooden fence.

    ayo4playdoh Report

    #77

    Don't Know If It Counts As Desire Path, But It's Because A Weekly Fruit Stand

    Desire paths crossing a grassy area near a street, showing how people walk differently from planned city paths.

    DownDeep99 Report

    #78

    Could This Be The Smallest One Ever ???

    Worn desire path visible beside pavement, showing how people walk differently than official city plans.

    No_Monitor_1182 Report

    #79

    The More Pointless, The Better!

    Desire path worn on grass beside paved city walkway near sports field and trees in an urban park setting.

    SG133722 Report

    #80

    Cleveland State – The Snow Melts Slower On The Path

    Desire paths visible in snow and grass showing how people walk versus city sidewalk planning in an urban courtyard.

    Lufinator Report

    #81

    Desirestaircase?

    Grass desire paths formed by foot traffic cutting across sloped lawns beside paved roads in urban area.

    Rango_4 Report

    #82

    Steep But Short

    Desire path cutting diagonally across grassy slope beside paved city walking path near residential houses.

    Fast_Dealer_6462 Report

    #83

    Snow Revealing My Greatest Desires

    Desire path cutting through snowy park grass showing how people walk differently from city planning in reality.

    Firebrill Report

    #84

    Short-Cutting The School Way

    Desire path cutting across grass between sidewalks in an urban area, showing how people walk despite planned city paths.

    Notdazedbutalright Report

    #85

    Desired Bike Path

    Desire paths through grassy hill showing how cities plan in theory and how people walk in reality on a cloudy day.

    wolfi_der_wolf Report

    #86

    Coastal Desire Path

    Desire path worn on grass beside concrete walkway near beach showing how people walk differently from city plans.

    Kitttycataclysmic Report

    #87

    Shortcut To The Trailhead

    Desire path worn through grass beside paved trail, showing how people walk differently from planned city paths.

    anotherindycarblog Report

    #88

    Little Delta Of Desirepath In Riga

    Desire paths worn in grass show how people walk differently from planned sidewalks in a city intersection on a sunny day.

    ku1ppana Report

    #89

    Wow! 🤩 Does This Count? A Paved Desire Path In Tirana, Albania

    Desire path formed by pedestrians crossing a grassy area beside a paved sidewalk in an urban setting.

    KnifeKnut Report

    #90

    Wollongong, Australia

    Concrete sidewalk beside a worn desire path in a grassy area showing how cities plan versus actual walking routes.

    Kitttycataclysmic Report

    #91

    Quite The Shortcut From The Official Path

    Desire path worn through grass between two trees leading uphill toward a fence, showing how people walk in reality.

    MontePraMan Report

    #92

    Corner Lawn

    Desire paths showing how city planning differs from actual pedestrian walking behavior near a sidewalk and bushes.

    pupupeepee Report

    #93

    Man Taking A Long Desire Path To Deliver Food In Dubai

    Desire path worn through grass alongside a paved walkway in an urban park with city buildings in the background.

    PixelatedName Report

    #94

    Desire Path?

    Desire path worn along black metal fence shows how people walk differently than city planning in a green backyard with a shed.

    NovaElixir Report

