94 “Desire Paths” That Show How Cities Plan In Theory — And People Walk In Reality (New Pics)
Humans argue about a lot of things, but if there’s one thing we’re consistent about, it’s this: we don’t like unnecessary effort. When something feels overcomplicated, we’ll often, whether we realize it or not, look for the easier way out.
That shared instinct often shows up as desire paths, the unofficial trails people create by repeatedly taking the most convenient shortcut. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to this phenomenon, and below you’ll find some of the latest posts from it. Funny how nothing gets us on the same page faster than a shared “nope.”
My Dog's Desire Path, Even 10 Years After He's Gone
Viscardigasse Is A Street In Munich With A Path Paved In Bronze To Honor Those Who Took It To Avoid Having To Do The Salute
Small acts of defiance are better than no acts of defiance
Path Through The Great Wall Of China
Desire Path Around A Roundabout In My City
Yeah That Wasn't Gonna Happen
I don't understand what the plan was.where there supposed to be trees in the loops?
Slovakia (Allegedly)
Desire Path Goat?
This Person Turned A Desire Path To KFC Into California's Shortest Hiking Trail
Instagram user matterneuroscience spotted an urban desire path that led to a KFC in an urban area in North Auburn California.
In an act of civic silliness, they named the 0.05 mile trail the Chicken Little Trail, put up an official-looking trail marker, and then informed Google Maps of its existence.
McDonald's Tried To Fight It But After A Few Years Went With It
View From My Office Building
Might as well make those official and pave them, they all seem to lead somewhere
Do Non Human Desire Paths Count?
A Desire Path So Desired That It's Recognized By Google
At The University I'm At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It
People Said No To This Speed Bump
Is that seriously a bicycle speed bump? Never seen one before, probably because it doesn't look snowplow compatible.
It’s Beautiful
Wish I Could See What The View Is Like From Up There!
Desire Path Through The Hedge
The People Yearn For A Sidewalk
Fair, this is not a road that looks pedestrian friendly
We’ve Been Betrayed
Not Sure How To Feel About This One
No one is damaging the headstone, and the deceased might have been chuffed to know people stepped aside for them in perpetuity!
I Don't Think People Are Listening
Does A Path Created By Ants Count?
Officially Recognized Now
Nice desired path on the UCF campus; after spring break, this sign popped up.
Desire Path Made Official
The Bikes Don't Want To Take The Long Way Around
Why Only One When You Can Have Four?
Going traffic, retiring traffic, and the person they were each talking to
The Desire Was Strong
Fun Sign At A School Trying To Abolish, Terminate, And End A Desire Path
You Can't Stop Them
It Would Be Easier To Move The Crosswalk Instead
There's A Guy At The Park Who Does Tai Chi So Much He Left A Ring In The Ground
Path Of Ice Shows Where People Used To Walk
My Trusty Desire Path Is Under Attack. How To Proceed?
Informally Called The "Kitty Highway", The Neighborhood Cat Trail Through Our Yard Was Near Invisible Until First Snowfall
The Amount Of Time Saved By This One Is Insane
Very Pronounced Desire Path At My School
They Think This Will Stop Us
Bike Desire Path In The Netherlands
Classic American No-Sidewalk Desire Path
The People Have Spoken
Nobody Could Plan For This
Desire Paths Connecting A Suburban Neighborhood To The Strip Mall Next To It In The Mojave
Why Should I Go Left, If I Need To Go Right?
The Most Unnecessary Desire Path
Absolute Unit In Prague
My And The Other Cats From The House Made A Desirepath Over The Years
It‘s fascinating to see 7 cats adhere to their path.