That shared instinct often shows up as desire paths , the unofficial trails people create by repeatedly taking the most convenient shortcut. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to this phenomenon, and below you’ll find some of the latest posts from it. Funny how nothing gets us on the same page faster than a shared “nope.”

Humans argue about a lot of things, but if there’s one thing we’re consistent about, it’s this: we don’t like unnecessary effort. When something feels overcomplicated, we’ll often, whether we realize it or not, look for the easier way out.

#1 If Not Path, Then Why Path-Shaped?

#2 My Dog's Desire Path, Even 10 Years After He's Gone

#3 Viscardigasse Is A Street In Munich With A Path Paved In Bronze To Honor Those Who Took It To Avoid Having To Do The Salute

#4 Path Through The Great Wall Of China

#5 Desire Path Around A Roundabout In My City

#6 Yeah That Wasn't Gonna Happen

#7 Slovakia (Allegedly)

#8 Desire Path Goat?

#9 This Person Turned A Desire Path To KFC Into California's Shortest Hiking Trail Instagram user matterneuroscience spotted an urban desire path that led to a KFC in an urban area in North Auburn California.

In an act of civic silliness, they named the 0.05 mile trail the Chicken Little Trail, put up an official-looking trail marker, and then informed Google Maps of its existence.



#10 McDonald's Tried To Fight It But After A Few Years Went With It

#11 View From My Office Building

#12 Do Non Human Desire Paths Count?

#13 A Desire Path So Desired That It's Recognized By Google

#14 At The University I'm At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It

#15 People Said No To This Speed Bump

#16 It’s Beautiful

#17 Wish I Could See What The View Is Like From Up There!

#18 Desire Path Through The Hedge

#19 The People Yearn For A Sidewalk

#20 We’ve Been Betrayed

#21 Not Sure How To Feel About This One

#22 I Don't Think People Are Listening

#23 Does A Path Created By Ants Count?

#24 Officially Recognized Now Nice desired path on the UCF campus; after spring break, this sign popped up.



#25 Desire Path Made Official

#26 The Bikes Don't Want To Take The Long Way Around

#27 Why Only One When You Can Have Four?

#28 The Desire Was Strong

#29 Fun Sign At A School Trying To Abolish, Terminate, And End A Desire Path

#30 You Can't Stop Them

#31 It Would Be Easier To Move The Crosswalk Instead

#32 There's A Guy At The Park Who Does Tai Chi So Much He Left A Ring In The Ground

#33 Path Of Ice Shows Where People Used To Walk

#34 My Trusty Desire Path Is Under Attack. How To Proceed?

#35 Informally Called The "Kitty Highway", The Neighborhood Cat Trail Through Our Yard Was Near Invisible Until First Snowfall

#36 The Amount Of Time Saved By This One Is Insane

#37 Very Pronounced Desire Path At My School

#38 They Think This Will Stop Us

#39 Bike Desire Path In The Netherlands

#40 Classic American No-Sidewalk Desire Path

#41 The People Have Spoken

#42 Nobody Could Plan For This

#43 Desire Paths Connecting A Suburban Neighborhood To The Strip Mall Next To It In The Mojave

#44 Why Should I Go Left, If I Need To Go Right?

#45 The Most Unnecessary Desire Path

#46 Absolute Unit In Prague

#47 My And The Other Cats From The House Made A Desirepath Over The Years It‘s fascinating to see 7 cats adhere to their path.



#48 Humans: Invent Roads. Also Humans: Nah, I Forge My Own Destiny

#49 Two Different Desire Paths By Squirrels And Rats. The Park Is Covered By Them. I Think It’s Neat

#50 Because Walking Above The Path Is More Fun

#51 Desire Stairs

#52 Shaving Those Valuable Seconds Off!

#53 Who Would’ve Thought That People Have To Go To Zebra Crossings

#54 Desire Path Made Into A Real Path!

#55 Desire Path In Dutch Is Elephant Path

#56 Not Taking The Stairs

#57 The Cones Tried And Failed

#58 The Stray Cats Have Walked A Little Path In Our Backyard

#59 Mushrooms Growing A Straight Line To The Sewer

#60 Desire Path Blocked With Impermeable Barrier

#61 Brussels University

#62 Does This Count? My Neighbours Cat Likes This Shortcut

#63 Best Thing To Prevent Desire Path

#64 They Took Our Desire Path :(

#65 The Desire Path Is (Mostly) Official

#66 People Walking On The Grass Because Of The Huge Uncomfortable "Gravel" Used

#67 I'm Pretty Sure The Homeowners Made This For Themselves

#68 Golf Course Trying To Fight The Desire Path

#69 Compacted Snow Takes Longer To Melt, Revealing Most Commons Paths Across Plaza

#70 A Triple!

#71 Alternate Network

#72 Oh No They Blocked It

#73 Who Would Want To Walk 200m Extra

#74 I Used The Stairs, I Failed You All

#75 Some People Would Do Anything To Avoid Stairs

#76 Red Harvester Ants Have Created A Desire Path In My Turf

#77 Don't Know If It Counts As Desire Path, But It's Because A Weekly Fruit Stand

#78 Could This Be The Smallest One Ever ???

#79 The More Pointless, The Better!

#80 Cleveland State – The Snow Melts Slower On The Path

#82 Steep But Short

#83 Snow Revealing My Greatest Desires

#84 Short-Cutting The School Way

#85 Desired Bike Path

#86 Coastal Desire Path

#87 Shortcut To The Trailhead

#88 Little Delta Of Desirepath In Riga

#89 Wow! 🤩 Does This Count? A Paved Desire Path In Tirana, Albania

#90 Wollongong, Australia

#91 Quite The Shortcut From The Official Path

#92 Corner Lawn

#93 Man Taking A Long Desire Path To Deliver Food In Dubai

#94 Desire Path?