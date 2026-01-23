The meme begins with a kid in red asking a kid in blue what he’s going to ask santa for. The blue kid replies by saying that his mom says, santa is not real which is true. However the red kid gets offended by this and says that his mom says that the blue kid is not real just as a proof for the blue kid that mom’s are not always true. With this, we think that the red kid must’ve gotten angry at the blue kid and said that. However in the next slide we can see the red kid alone sitting in a room while a doctor examines him from outside. This indicates that the kid is suffering from schizophrenia which causes visual hallucinations of people and objects that are not actually there. So the red kid is just visualizing the existence of blue kid and his mom is actually true when she says that the blue kid doesn’t exist.