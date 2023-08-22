50 Pixar Quotes From The Legendary Animation Giant
Disney movies are not the only ones full of catchy lines. With such an excellent collection of movies, from Up to The Incredibles, another animation giant, Pixar, also knows how to craft a good quote. Hence, if you are looking for all the best Pixar quotes in one place, call off your search now—we've got you covered!
Pixar movies are known for their emotional impact and paying attention to the tiniest details. The same goes for the dialogues in Pixar's films. For example, the quotes from Up give the somewhat tragic story a positive and grounded spin. Where Carl is grumpy due to his sad loss, Russell is ambitious and joyful — a well-balanced duo that shines through their exchanges.
Jumping into the superhero genre, Frozone and Edna have the best quotes from The Incredibles. In the case of Frozone, his comedic line where he asks for the location of his super suit has become the subject of multiple memes. Edna, however, is best remembered for her "no capes" phrase. It's a two-word line that cements her rather serious personality.
Hence, if cartoon quotes are your bread and butter, Pixar movies might be the best source for them. Make sure to upvote the quotes that captured your attention. And if you have anything more to share about these animated movies, do so in the comments below.
Wall-E
"I don't want to survive. I want to live!" - Captain
Toy Story
“To infinity… and beyond!” - Buzz Lightyear
What is the most famous Pixar quote?
Some Pixar quotes have gotten more attention and thus rose to the top. Besides being one of the most profitable movies in Pixar's early history, the first Toy Story also has some of the most memorable quotes. “To infinity… and beyond,” a phrase uttered by Buzz Lightyear, is acknowledged by Disney as one of the most famous quotes from Pixar. Essentially, this saying represents limitless possibilities.
The Incredibles
"I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." - Edna Mode
I thought Edna was famous for the "'NO CAPES" line
Soul
"Life is full of possibilities. You just need to know where to look." - Joe
Toy Story 2
"I can't stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn't miss it for the world." - Woody
Ratatouille
"If you focus on what you left behind you will never see what lies ahead." - Gusteau
Up
"You’re weird. I like you!" - Ellie
Up
"My name is Dug. I have just met you, and I love you." - Dug
Coco
"Nothing's more important than family." - Miguel
Ratatouille
"Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere." - Anton Ego
Inside Out
"I read somewhere that an empty room is an opportunity." - Joy
Cars 3
"Don't fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance." - Sally Carrera
Monsters University
"You and me together, that's how it should always be. One without the other don't mean nothing to me." - Mike and Sulley
Inside Out
"We can't focus on what's going wrong, there's always a way to turn things around." - Joy
Finding Nemo
"Just keep swimming." - Dory
A Bug’s Life
“Now you listen to me. I have made a career out of being a failure, and you, sir, are not a failure.” — Manny
Soul
"I'm going to make you wish you'd never died" - 22
Up
"Thanks for the adventure. Now go have a new one." - Ellie
Finding Dory
"The best things happen by chance." - Dory
Brave
"Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it." - Merida
Finding Nemo
"Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I'm home." - Dory
Up
"Adventure is out there." - Charles Muntz
Coco
"The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart." - Ernesto
Cars
“I must scream it to the world, my excitement from the top of someplace very high!” – Luigi
The Incredibles
"I’m far too busy. So ask me now before I again become sane." - Edna Mode
Cars
“I wanted to give the folks a little sizzle.” - Lightning McQueen
Toy Story 2
"You never forget kids like Emily or Andy, but they forget you." - Jessie
Toy Story
"You're a toy!" - Woody
Toy Story 2
"I'm packing your extra pair of shoes, and your angry eyes just in case." - Mrs. Potato Head
A Bug's Life
"Nature has a certain order. The ants pick the food, the ants keep the food, and the grasshoppers leave!" - Princess Atta
Toy Story
“This isn’t flying. This is falling with style.” - Buzz Lightyear
Turning Red
"Be careful, honoring your parents sounds great, but if you take it too far, well, you might forget to honor yourself." - Mei
The Good Dinosaur
"Sometimes you gotta get through your fears to see the beauty on the other side." - Poppa
Onward
"On a quest, the clear path is never the right one." - Barley Lightfoot
Toy Story 3
"So long, partner." - Woody
A Bug's Life
"Now, you might not feel like you can do much now, but that's just because, well, you're not a tree yet. You just have to give yourself some time. You're still a seed." - Flik
Inside Out
"All right everyone, fresh start! We're gonna have a good day, which will turn into a good week, which will turn into a good year, which will turn into a good life!" - Joy
The Incredibles
“Honey… where is my super suit?” - Frozone
The Incredibles
“No capes!” - Edna Mode
Monsters, Inc
"Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me!" — Mike
*Sigh*... that's what my last GF said to me before she left ... ( ;) )
Up
“That might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.” - Russell
Ratatouille
“I killed a man, with this thumb.” - Horst
Toy Story
“You are a sad, strange, little man.” - Buzz Lightyear
So THAT'S where the line comes from.... I wondered about it when so many people say that to me
Monsters, Inc
"I wouldn't have nothing if I didn't have you."
Luca
"We underdogs have to look out for each other, right?" - Giulia
The Good Dinosaur
"If you ain’t scared of a croc biting you in the face, you ain’t alive." - Butch
Finding Nemo
“He touched the butt.” - Ted
Inside Out
“Take her to the moon for me, Joy.” - Bing Bong
Wall-E
"I didn't know we had a pool!" - Mary
A Bug's Life
"You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up." - Hopper