Disney movies are not the only ones full of catchy lines. With such an excellent collection of movies, from Up to The Incredibles, another animation giant, Pixar, also knows how to craft a good quote. Hence, if you are looking for all the best Pixar quotes in one place, call off your search now—we've got you covered!

Pixar movies are known for their emotional impact and paying attention to the tiniest details. The same goes for the dialogues in Pixar's films. For example, the quotes from Up give the somewhat tragic story a positive and grounded spin. Where Carl is grumpy due to his sad loss, Russell is ambitious and joyful — a well-balanced duo that shines through their exchanges.

Jumping into the superhero genre, Frozone and Edna have the best quotes from The Incredibles. In the case of Frozone, his comedic line where he asks for the location of his super suit has become the subject of multiple memes. Edna, however, is best remembered for her "no capes" phrase. It's a two-word line that cements her rather serious personality.

Hence, if cartoon quotes are your bread and butter, Pixar movies might be the best source for them. Make sure to upvote the quotes that captured your attention. And if you have anything more to share about these animated movies, do so in the comments below.

However, if these quotes are not your cuppa (or you need more!), check out Disney Princess quotes we've gathered in our previous post!

#1

Wall-E

Wall-E with a plant in the shoe

"I don't want to survive. I want to live!" - Captain

9points
#2

Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear flying together with Woody

“To infinity… and beyond!” - Buzz Lightyear

9points
What is the most famous Pixar quote?

Some Pixar quotes have gotten more attention and thus rose to the top. Besides being one of the most profitable movies in Pixar's early history, the first Toy Story also has some of the most memorable quotes. “To infinity… and beyond,” a phrase uttered by Buzz Lightyear, is acknowledged by Disney as one of the most famous quotes from Pixar. Essentially, this saying represents limitless possibilities.
#3

The Incredibles

Edna Mode speaking on the phone

"I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." - Edna Mode

8points
I thought Edna was famous for the "'NO CAPES" line

#4

Soul

Joe holding a petal

"Life is full of possibilities. You just need to know where to look." -  Joe

8points
#5

Toy Story 2

Woody and the penguin

"I can't stop Andy from growing up. But I wouldn't miss it for the world." - Woody

8points
#6

Ratatouille

Remy listening to Gusteau

"If you focus on what you left behind you will never see what lies ahead." - Gusteau

8points
#7

Up

Ellie pointing her finger

"You’re weird. I like you!" - Ellie

8points
#8

Up

Dug looking devotedly at Carl Fredricksen

"My name is Dug. I have just met you, and I love you." - Dug

8points
#9

Coco

Miguel and Mama Coco talking

"Nothing's more important than family." - Miguel

7points
#10

Ratatouille

Remy

"Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere." - Anton Ego

7points
#11

Inside Out

Joy sitting with Sadness

"I read somewhere that an empty room is an opportunity." - Joy

7points
#12

Cars 3

Sally Carrera together with her friends

"Don't fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance." - Sally Carrera

7points
#13

Monsters University

Mike and Sulley on the roof of a car

"You and me together, that's how it should always be. One without the other don't mean nothing to me." - Mike and Sulley

7points
#14

Inside Out

Sadness and Joy

"We can't focus on what's going wrong, there's always a way to turn things around." - Joy

7points
#15

Finding Nemo

Dory swimming

"Just keep swimming." - Dory

7points
#16

A Bug’s Life

Manny explaining something to Flik

“Now you listen to me. I have made a career out of being a failure, and you, sir, are not a failure.” — Manny

7points
#17

Soul

dialogue between 22 and Soul

"I'm going to make you wish you'd never died" - 22

7points
#18

Up

Ellie and Carl having a picnic

"Thanks for the adventure. Now go have a new one." - Ellie

6points
#19

Finding Dory

Dory

"The best things happen by chance." - Dory

6points
#20

Brave

Merida taking aim

"Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it." - Merida

6points
#21

Finding Nemo

Dory and Marlin speaking

"Because when I look at you, I can feel it. And I look at you and I'm home." - Dory

6points
#22

Up

Ellie extending her hand

"Adventure is out there." - Charles Muntz

6points
#23

Coco

Ernesto playing a guitar

"The rest of the world may follow the rules, but I must follow my heart." - Ernesto

6points
#24

Cars

Luigi speaking with Sally Carrera

“I must scream it to the world, my excitement from the top of someplace very high!” – Luigi

6points
#25

The Incredibles

Edna Mode

"I’m far too busy. So ask me now before I again become sane." - Edna Mode

6points
#26

Cars

Lightning McQueen in the stadium

“I wanted to give the folks a little sizzle.” - Lightning McQueen

6points
#27

Toy Story 2

Jessie and Woody

"You never forget kids like Emily or Andy, but they forget you." - Jessie

6points
#28

Toy Story

Woody

"You're a toy!" - Woody

6points
#29

Toy Story 2

Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head

"I'm packing your extra pair of shoes, and your angry eyes just in case." - Mrs. Potato Head

6points
#30

A Bug's Life

Princess Atta talking

"Nature has a certain order. The ants pick the food, the ants keep the food, and the grasshoppers leave!" - Princess Atta

6points
#31

Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear flying over the street

“This isn’t flying. This is falling with style.” - Buzz Lightyear

6points
#32

Turning Red

Mei

"Be careful, honoring your parents sounds great, but if you take it too far, well, you might forget to honor yourself." - Mei

5points
#33

The Good Dinosaur

Poppa and Arlo screaming

"Sometimes you gotta get through your fears to see the beauty on the other side." - Poppa

5points
#34

Onward

Barley Lightfoot driving with his friends

"On a quest, the clear path is never the right one." - Barley Lightfoot

5points
#35

Toy Story 3

Andy holding Woody and Buzz Lightyear

"So long, partner." - Woody

5points
#36

A Bug's Life

Flik with a loudspeaker

"Now, you might not feel like you can do much now, but that's just because, well, you're not a tree yet. You just have to give yourself some time. You're still a seed." - Flik

5points
#37

Inside Out

Joy speaking

"All right everyone, fresh start! We're gonna have a good day, which will turn into a good week, which will turn into a good year, which will turn into a good life!" - Joy

5points
#38

The Incredibles

Frozone asking where is his suit

“Honey… where is my super suit?” - Frozone

5points
#39

The Incredibles

Edna Mode refusing capes

“No capes!” - Edna Mode

5points
#40

Monsters, Inc

Mike speaking

"Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me!" — Mike

5points
*Sigh*... that's what my last GF said to me before she left ... ( ;) )

#41

Up

Russell showing something to Carl Fredricksen

“That might sound boring, but I think the boring stuff is the stuff I remember the most.” - Russell

5points
#42

Ratatouille

Horst showing his thumb

“I killed a man, with this thumb.” - Horst

5points
#43

Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear speaking with Woody

“You are a sad, strange, little man.” - Buzz Lightyear

5points
So THAT'S where the line comes from.... I wondered about it when so many people say that to me

#44

Monsters, Inc

James P. Sullivan and Mike Wazowski

"I wouldn't have nothing if I didn't have you."

4points
#45

Luca

Giulia telling something to Luca

"We underdogs have to look out for each other, right?" - Giulia

4points
#46

The Good Dinosaur

Arlo, Nash and Ramsey

"If you ain’t scared of a croc biting you in the face, you ain’t alive." - Butch

4points
#47

Finding Nemo

Pearl, Sheldon and Ted

“He touched the butt.” - Ted

4points
#48

Inside Out

Bing Bong talking

“Take her to the moon for me, Joy.” - Bing Bong

4points
#49

Wall-E

Mary from Wall-E

"I didn't know we had a pool!" - Mary

4points
#50

A Bug's Life

Hopper explaining something

"You let one ant stand up to us, then they all might stand up." - Hopper

4points
