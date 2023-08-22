Disney movies are not the only ones full of catchy lines. With such an excellent collection of movies, from Up to The Incredibles, another animation giant, Pixar, also knows how to craft a good quote. Hence, if you are looking for all the best Pixar quotes in one place, call off your search now—we've got you covered!

Pixar movies are known for their emotional impact and paying attention to the tiniest details. The same goes for the dialogues in Pixar's films. For example, the quotes from Up give the somewhat tragic story a positive and grounded spin. Where Carl is grumpy due to his sad loss, Russell is ambitious and joyful — a well-balanced duo that shines through their exchanges.

Jumping into the superhero genre, Frozone and Edna have the best quotes from The Incredibles. In the case of Frozone, his comedic line where he asks for the location of his super suit has become the subject of multiple memes. Edna, however, is best remembered for her "no capes" phrase. It's a two-word line that cements her rather serious personality.

Hence, if cartoon quotes are your bread and butter, Pixar movies might be the best source for them.

