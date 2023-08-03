75 Disney Princess Quotes to Live By
Once upon a time, in a kingdom far, far away, lived beautiful Disney princesses. These timeless characters captured our hearts with their kindness, bravery, and unwavering belief in the power of love. Not only that but they also inspired us with their words. So today, we’ll share some Disney Princess quotes that will transport you into a magical world of possibilities and endless optimism.
For generations, kids and adults alike have loved these amazing Disney characters for their dazzling outfits and fairy-tale lives. But there is so much more to them! They manifest their dreams and always refuse to give up, even when faced with evil villains in their stories.
Who can forget Mulan’s courageous declaration, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all”? She taught us the value of perseverance and the strength that lies within us.
Or Cinderella who urges to “have courage and be kind”? It’s a mantra that can guide you through life’s challenges. And then there’s the ever-curious Belle, who reminded us that there’s “adventure in the great wide somewhere” and encouraged us to embrace our love for knowledge and exploration.
What we love most about these princesses is that they are more than just pretty faces in tiaras – they’re powerful role models. They are badass and break several stereotypes as per these cool Disney facts. Now there’s all the more reason to look up to these beauties!
So let’s dig into some of the most interesting Disney Princess quotes on love, friendship, resilience, and more! Don’t forget to vote for your favorite quotes so they’ll find their place on the top of our list.
This post may include affiliate links.
“I’m a damsel. I’m in distress. I can handle this. Have a nice day!” — Megara
How Many Disney Princesses Are There?
There are 13 official Disney Princesses. These include:
- Snow White
- Cinderella
- Aurora
- Ariel
- Belle
- Jasmine
- Pocahontas
- Mulan
- Tiana
- Rapunzel
- Merida
- Moana
- Raya
Along with this, some characters are considered “honorary” Disney Princesses. These include Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Megara from Hercules.
“Write our own stories, follow our hearts, and find love in our own time.” — Merida
Who Is The Most Popular Disney Princess?
It’s hard to pick the most popular Disney Princess! However, three princesses – Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel – are considered to be the most beloved.
“If you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.” — Tiana
Who Was The First Disney Princess?
Snow White was the OG Disney Princess. The 14-year-old Princess Snow White first appeared in the 1937 movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
“Believe you can, then you will.” — Mulan
What Are Some Common Themes In The Disney Princess Movies?
The Disney Princess movies feature several positive themes and messages, such as kindness, bravery, and selflessness. They teach how important it is to be confident, to persevere, and to value family and friendship.
“Yes, I’m alone, but I’m alone and free!” — Elsa
“All at once everything looks different, now that I see you.” — Rapunzel
“And the thing is, I’m not scared anymore.” — Rapunzel
“Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” — Merida
“It’s not until you lose everything that you can truly appreciate everything.” — Belle
“They say, ‘Have courage.’ And I’m trying to.” — Anna
“I’ve climbed the mountain. I’ve crossed the river. And I’m almost there.” — Tiana
“There’s no way I’m kissin’ a frog and eatin’ a bug on the same day.” — Tiana
“If you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” — Aurora
“Haven’t any of you ever had a dream?” — Rapunzel
“There’s just no telling how far I’ll go.” — Moana
“The past shouldn’t be feared for it guides our future.” — Moana
“There comes a day when I don't have to be a princess. No rules, no expectations. A day where anything can happen. A day where I can change my fate.” — Merida
“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell.” — Belle
“No escape from the storm inside of me.” — Elsa
“Maybe what I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right.” — Mulan
“Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?” — Ariel
“Have you ever seen something so wonderful in your entire life?” — Ariel
“Fairy tales can come true. You got to make them happen, it all depends on you!” — Tiana
“If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew.” — Pocahontas
“You can’t marry a man you just met.” — Elsa
“My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” — Tiana
“Uh, my ancestors sent a little lizard to help me?” — Mulan
“You know your path, child, now follow it.” — Pocahontas
“Listen with your heart, you will understand.” — Pocahontas
“You mistreat this poor boy the same way you mistreat my people. You speak of justice, yet you are cruel to those most in need of your help.” — Esmeralda
“I want more.” — Ariel
“You control your destiny—you don't need magic to do it.” — Merida
“Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through.” — Cinderella
“I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be alright.” — Snow White
“No, I will not stop. For every minute for the rest of my life, I will fight.” — Rapunzel
“I want my freedom!” — Merida
“I never knew winter could be so beautiful.” — Anna
“For the first time in forever, nothing’s in my way.” — Anna
“Why we've met before... once upon a dream.” — Aurora
“How dare you? All of you! Standing around deciding my future? I am not a prize to be won!” — Jasmine
“When I’m way up here it’s crystal clear that now I’m in a whole new world with you.” — Jasmine
“How about a girl who's got a brain, who always speaks her mind?” — Mulan
“This is the path I chose, Father. What will be yours?” — Pocahontas
“When’s it my turn? Wouldn’t I love, love to explore that shore up above?” — Ariel
“You tell me when I’m ready to go. I was born ready!” — Anna
“True, that he’s no Prince Charming but there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” — Belle
“Yeah, well, the world’s broken. You can’t trust anyone.” — Raya
“I’m like a shooting star. I’ve come so far. I can’t go back to where I used to be.” — Jasmine
“When the raindrops come tumbling, remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White
“You were wrong about the world, and you were wrong about me.” — Rapunzel
“And the call isn’t out there at all, it’s inside me.” — Moana
“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface.” — Moana
“Here's where she meets Prince Charming, but she won't discover that it's him 'til chapter three!” — Belle
“Let it go!” — Elsa
“Step into your power, grow into something new.” — Elsa
“If I do marry, I want it to be for love.” — Jasmine
“Maybe I don’t want to be a princess anymore.” — Jasmine
“I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but I know something’s starting right now.” — Ariel
“It serves me right for wishing on stars. The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” — Tiana
“If my heart keeps singing, will my song go winging to someone who’ll find me and bring back a love song to me?” — Aurora
“Reflect before you snack—act!” — Mulan
“The water’s always changing, always flowing.” — Pocahontas
“I'm sorry, Rajah, but I can't stay here and have my life lived for me.” — Jasmine
“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind” — Belle
“No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true” — Cinderella
“They can’t order me to stop dreaming.” — Cinderella
“So this is love. So this is what makes life divine.” — Cinderella
“Let your power shine.” — Rapunzel
“I never knew what I was capable of.” — Elsa
“The sky’s awake, so I’m awake!” — Anna
“I know it’s true that visions are seldom all they seem.” — Aurora
“I’ll always be with you. Forever.” — Pocahontas
“So if you don't want to lose a nice, warm bed, you'd better get rid of those dreams. Know how? Just learn to like cats!” — Cinderella
“I have something to say. Who’s hungry?” — Raya
“I’m wishing for the one I love, to find me today.” — Snow White