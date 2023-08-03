Once upon a time, in a kingdom far, far away, lived beautiful Disney princesses. These timeless characters captured our hearts with their kindness, bravery, and unwavering belief in the power of love. Not only that but they also inspired us with their words. So today, we’ll share some Disney Princess quotes that will transport you into a magical world of possibilities and endless optimism.

For generations, kids and adults alike have loved these amazing Disney characters for their dazzling outfits and fairy-tale lives. But there is so much more to them! They manifest their dreams and always refuse to give up, even when faced with evil villains in their stories.

Who can forget Mulan’s courageous declaration, “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all”? She taught us the value of perseverance and the strength that lies within us.

Or Cinderella who urges to “have courage and be kind”? It’s a mantra that can guide you through life’s challenges. And then there’s the ever-curious Belle, who reminded us that there’s “adventure in the great wide somewhere” and encouraged us to embrace our love for knowledge and exploration.

What we love most about these princesses is that they are more than just pretty faces in tiaras – they’re powerful role models. They are badass and break several stereotypes as per these cool Disney facts. Now there’s all the more reason to look up to these beauties!

So let’s dig into some of the most interesting Disney Princess quotes on love, friendship, resilience, and more! Don’t forget to vote for your favorite quotes so they’ll find their place on the top of our list.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Megara smiling

“I’m a damsel. I’m in distress. I can handle this. Have a nice day!” — Megara

amazon.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST

How Many Disney Princesses Are There?

There are 13 official Disney Princesses. These include:

  • Snow White
  • Cinderella
  • Aurora
  • Ariel
  • Belle
  • Jasmine
  • Pocahontas
  • Mulan
  • Tiana
  • Rapunzel
  • Merida
  • Moana
  • Raya

Along with this, some characters are considered “honorary” Disney Princesses. These include Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Esmeralda from The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Megara from Hercules.
#2

Merida talking

“Write our own stories, follow our hearts, and find love in our own time.” — Merida

amazon.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST

Who Is The Most Popular Disney Princess?

It’s hard to pick the most popular Disney Princess! However, three princesses – Belle, Cinderella, and Ariel – are considered to be the most beloved.
#3

Tiana looking very disgusted with a frog

“If you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.” — Tiana

amazon.com Report

9points
Buy Now
POST

Who Was The First Disney Princess?

Snow White was the OG Disney Princess. The 14-year-old Princess Snow White first appeared in the 1937 movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
#4

Mulan climbing a wooden pole

“Believe you can, then you will.” — Mulan

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST

What Are Some Common Themes In The Disney Princess Movies?

The Disney Princess movies feature several positive themes and messages, such as kindness, bravery, and selflessness. They teach how important it is to be confident, to persevere, and to value family and friendship.
#5

Elsa smiling in her castle

“Yes, I’m alone, but I’m alone and free!” — Elsa

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Rapunzel with Flynn Rider in the background of lanterns

“All at once everything looks different, now that I see you.” — Rapunzel

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the background of lanterns

“And the thing is, I’m not scared anymore.” — Rapunzel

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Merida looking stunned

“Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” — Merida

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Belle smiling

“It’s not until you lose everything that you can truly appreciate everything.” — Belle

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Anna looking worried

“They say, ‘Have courage.’ And I’m trying to.” — Anna

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Tiana looking happy

“I’ve climbed the mountain. I’ve crossed the river. And I’m almost there.” — Tiana

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Tiana as a frog

“There’s no way I’m kissin’ a frog and eatin’ a bug on the same day.” — Tiana

amazon.com Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Aurora smiling in the forest

“If you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true.” — Aurora

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Rapunzel holding a pan

“Haven’t any of you ever had a dream?” — Rapunzel

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Moana looking into the distance

“There’s just no telling how far I’ll go.” — Moana

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Moana looking at Maui and smiling

“The past shouldn’t be feared for it guides our future.” — Moana

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Merida shooting from a bow

“There comes a day when I don't have to be a princess. No rules, no expectations. A day where anything can happen. A day where I can change my fate.” — Merida

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Belle singing and holding a dandelion

“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere. I want it more than I can tell.” — Belle

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#19

Elsa and Anna

“No escape from the storm inside of me.” — Elsa

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Mulan looking sad while staring at herself in the mirror

“Maybe what I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right.” — Mulan

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Ariel and Prince Eric sitting in a boat

“Who says that my dreams have to stay just my dreams?” — Ariel

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Ariel holding a fork

“Have you ever seen something so wonderful in your entire life?” — Ariel

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#23

Tiana and Prince Naveen looking at each other

“Fairy tales can come true. You got to make them happen, it all depends on you!” — Tiana

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#24

Pocahontas in the background of a purple sky

“If you walk the footsteps of a stranger, you’ll learn things you never knew.” — Pocahontas

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#25

Elsa in Arendelle castle

“You can’t marry a man you just met.” — Elsa

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Tiana and Prince Naveen looking at each other

“My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it.” — Tiana

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#27

Mulan dressed as a warrior and holding small Chinese dragon

“Uh, my ancestors sent a little lizard to help me?” — Mulan

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#28

Pocahontas waving and looking in to the distance

“You know your path, child, now follow it.” — Pocahontas

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#29

Pocahontas in a forest

“Listen with your heart, you will understand.” — Pocahontas

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Esmeralda and Quasimodo

“You mistreat this poor boy the same way you mistreat my people. You speak of justice, yet you are cruel to those most in need of your help.” — Esmeralda

amazon.com Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#31

Ariel singing

“I want more.” — Ariel

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#32

Merida smiling in a forest

“You control your destiny—you don't need magic to do it.” — Merida

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Cinderella smiling while waking up

“Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through.” — Cinderella

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Snow White in the forest

“I’m sure I’ll get along somehow. Everything’s going to be alright.” — Snow White

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Rapunzel looking sadly at Flynn Rider

“No, I will not stop. For every minute for the rest of my life, I will fight.” — Rapunzel

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Merida talking

“I want my freedom!” — Merida

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#37

Anna, deer Sven and Kristoff in a forest

“I never knew winter could be so beautiful.” — Anna

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#38

Anna running and feeling happy

“For the first time in forever, nothing’s in my way.” — Anna

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Aurora and Prince Phillip looking at each other

“Why we've met before... once upon a dream.” — Aurora

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#40

Jasmine looking annoyed

“How dare you? All of you! Standing around deciding my future? I am not a prize to be won!” — Jasmine

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#41

Jasmine and Aladdin looking at each other

“When I’m way up here it’s crystal clear that now I’m in a whole new world with you.” — Jasmine

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Mulan with three warriors

“How about a girl who's got a brain, who always speaks her mind?” — Mulan

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#43

Pocahontas looking happy with her racoon Meeko

“This is the path I chose, Father. What will be yours?” — Pocahontas

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#44

Ariel reaching out her hand in the depths of the sea

“When’s it my turn? Wouldn’t I love, love to explore that shore up above?” — Ariel

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#45

Anna looking happy with Kristoff

“You tell me when I’m ready to go. I was born ready!” — Anna

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#46

Belle in the winter

“True, that he’s no Prince Charming but there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” — Belle

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#47

Raya and Sisu

“Yeah, well, the world’s broken. You can’t trust anyone.” — Raya

amazon.com Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#48

Jasmine and Aladdin smiling

“I’m like a shooting star. I’ve come so far. I can’t go back to where I used to be.” — Jasmine

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#49

Snow White in the forest

“When the raindrops come tumbling, remember you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#50

Rapunzel looking angry at her mother

“You were wrong about the world, and you were wrong about me.” — Rapunzel

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#51

Moana singing and sailing a boat

“And the call isn’t out there at all, it’s inside me.” — Moana

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Disney princess Moana smiling

“Sometimes our strengths lie beneath the surface.” — Moana

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#53

Belle reading a book alongside with sheeps

“Here's where she meets Prince Charming, but she won't discover that it's him 'til chapter three!” — Belle

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#54

Elsa singing in her castle

“Let it go!” — Elsa

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#55

Elsa singing

“Step into your power, grow into something new.” — Elsa

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#56

Jasmine looking happy while holding a bird

“If I do marry, I want it to be for love.” — Jasmine

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#57

Jasmine splashing water

“Maybe I don’t want to be a princess anymore.” — Jasmine

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#58

Ariel singing

“I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but I know something’s starting right now.” — Ariel

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#59

Tiana looking exhausted in a kitchen

“It serves me right for wishing on stars. The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” — Tiana

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#60

Aurora looking happy with animals in the forest

“If my heart keeps singing, will my song go winging to someone who’ll find me and bring back a love song to me?” — Aurora

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#61

Dressed as geisha Mulan smiling

“Reflect before you snack—act!” — Mulan

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Pocahontas with her pet raccoon Meeko swimming in a kayak

“The water’s always changing, always flowing.” — Pocahontas

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#63

Jasmine looking sad and touching the face of her pet tiger Rajah

“I'm sorry, Rajah, but I can't stay here and have my life lived for me.” — Jasmine

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#64

Belle and the Beast looking at each other

“Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind” — Belle

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#65

Cinderella and Prince Charming kissing in a carriage

“No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true” — Cinderella

amazon.com Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#66

Cinderella singing

“They can’t order me to stop dreaming.” — Cinderella

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#67

Cinderella dancing with Prince Charming

“So this is love. So this is what makes life divine.” — Cinderella

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#68

Rapunzel singing to Flynn Rider

“Let your power shine.” — Rapunzel

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#69

Elsa looking pensive

“I never knew what I was capable of.” — Elsa

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#70

Young Disney princesses Anna and Elsa

“The sky’s awake, so I’m awake!” — Anna

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#71

Aurora and animals in the forest

“I know it’s true that visions are seldom all they seem.” — Aurora

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Pocahontas looking sad while holding John Smith's face

“I’ll always be with you. Forever.” — Pocahontas

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#73

Cinderella smiling and looking at a dog

“So if you don't want to lose a nice, warm bed, you'd better get rid of those dreams. Know how? Just learn to like cats!” — Cinderella

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#74

Young princess Raya

“I have something to say. Who’s hungry?” — Raya

amazon.com Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#75

Snow White smiling and waving

“I’m wishing for the one I love, to find me today.” — Snow White

amazon.com Report

3points
Buy Now
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!